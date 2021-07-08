Scott reveals redesigned Addict Gravel

Scott has today unveiled a redesign of its Addict Gravel bike to be truer to purpose.

The Swiss cycling company wanted to reposition its Addict Gravel as a true new-generation all-terrain bike, with a mix of excellent aero and touring capabilities.

The resulting bike is built upon an all-new frame with aero tubing and dropped seat stays, that can accommodate 45mm width tyres and fenders.

Like most other frame brands, Scott has realised that riders want larger casing tyres. With the benefits of superior ride quality, traction, braking security and steering accuracy, when venturing off-road.

A seamless cockpit

Up front, the new Addict Gravel has a fully integrated cockpit, with stealth cable management. The aesthetic is clean with real-world aero benefits, and as one would expect, it comes from Scott's component subsidiary brand, Syncros.

It can run large 180mm brake rotors too, which bikepacking and touring riders could prefer – to help slow down all that extra mass, loaded onto the chassis.

Scott adjusted the angles on this new Addict Gravel to be more stable when riding on challenging surfaces – or when heavily laden with bikepacking gear. The frames have edged longer in reach, and trimmed stem length, to create a larger front centre, which should support high-speed stability and resist terrain induced steering deflections.

The head angle varies between 70- and 71-degrees, with the two smaller sizes being slacker and the three bigger Addict Gravel frames slightly steeper.

Premium and budget options

There are two grades of composite on offer with the new Addict Gravel: HMX and HMF. Scott hasn’t confirmed the mass values of its more affordable HMF frame, but the premium HMX offering is 930g, with a fork adding 395g.

The peak of the price range is Scott’s Addict Gravel Tuned, which rolls DT Swiss GRC 1100 wheels and is fitted with SRAM’s RED eTap AXS groupset. It is priced at £7,699 and includes a power meter.

For £5,199 you can get an Addict Gravel 10, which rides on DT Swiss GRX 1400 wheels and uses the SRAM Force eTap AXS group. This version also uses the HMF carbon fibre frame, instead of HMX.

The Scott Addict Gravel 30 is the more budget-friendly choice in the range, with its blended Shimano GRX RX810/RX600 group and Syncros RP2.0 wheels, coming in at £2,399.