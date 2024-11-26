2025 Scott Addict RC unveiled: Sub-5.9kg weight for top spec bike

Scott has updated its Addict RC lightweight/aero road bike. Although it looks similar to the outgoing model on the surface, Scott says that the Addict RC has shed 300g, with the raw frame weighing a claimed 599g, or 640g with small parts, and the fork an additional 270g in size M for the top spec HMX-SL grade frameset.

The lightest spec Addict RC Ultimate has a claimed complete bike weight of under 5.9kg. Scott says it’s achieved this without compromising frame stiffness or performance.

Scott says that its new construction method has allowed it to reduce the raw frame weight for a size M to 599g (Image credit: Brazo de Hierro, SCOTT Sports)

Scott says that it’s taken the expertise in carbon tech for its mountain bikes and applied the same PP Mandrel technique to the Addict frame to achieve the dramatic weight decrease. It’s changed how it moulds the frame members, so that the frame is completely hollow, without any closed ends to any of the frame tube elements.

It says that this can only be achieved with a frame designed for its manufacturing method and that the inside of the tubes is free of voids or wrinkles and there’s no excess resin, so the frame is as strong as its predecessor too.

Scott says there’s no reinforcement needed and in some parts, the frame tubing has been reduced to just 0.6mm in thickness, thanks to a reduction in the number of carbon fibre pieces and joints. It’s also reworked the seat clamp, allowing the seat tube to be made lighter.

The seatpost clamp has been moved into the frame, allowing Scott to shave weight (Image credit: Brazo de Hierro, SCOTT Sports)

The seat post too is around 10% lighter in the SL version and there’s a less stiff Comfort seatpost available on the Addict RC10 down the range. The top spec Ultimate and Pro models have the lighter SL seatpost.

As with the Foil RC, the post includes a removable cover which can be swapped for a rear light, although the lights themselves are not cross-compatible between the two bikes.

Scott says that the thinner walls of the seat tube and the new seatpost add extra compliance at the saddle, with the new bike 36% more comfortable than the outgoing model.

More clearance, new geometry, new cockpit

A new bike in 2024 wouldn’t be a new bike without added tyre clearance and the Addict’s is up to 34mm from 28mm for the previous model, although Scott fits 28mm or 30mm tyres across the range.

Scott says that its geometry tweaks have increased the bike’s responsiveness without affecting stability in crosswinds and on descents and also resulted in more consistent handling across the size range.

A slight flare to the drops and other changes have allowed Syncros to improve the bar's aerodynamics (Image credit: Brazo de Hierro, SCOTT Sports)

There’s a new, more aero cockpit from Scott’s component brand Syncros as well. Like with performance bikes from other brands, including the Trek Madone and Wilier Verticale, the addition of a slight flare places the hands in a closer, more aero position when riding on the hoods, retaining leverage for sprinting and descending in the drops.

The cockpit update and other changes result in a 12 watt reduction in drag, Scott claims.

The bar/stem’s clamping mechanism and carbon lay-up have been revised to save another 40g without compromising stiffness. The new computer mount weighs just 12g, against 40g for its predecessor.

A T25 Torx tool in the bar end allows fettling of components when out riding (Image credit: Brazo de Hierro, SCOTT Sports)

Scott has followed Colnago’s lead in its C68 Road by placing a tool in the cockpit. Scott has standardised on T25 Torx bolts across the bike, and by placing one inside the bar end, you can fiddle with the main contact points and the bottle cage bolts without needing to carry a multitool.

New Scott Addict RC range and prices - and unreleased Schwalbe tyres

The Ultimate spec includes yet-to-be-launched Schwalbe Aerothan tyres (Image credit: Future)

Scott is offering five different Addict RC models. The top spec Ultimate includes the 1,170g Syncros Capital SL 40mm one-piece moulded carbon wheels, where the spokes are fused rim-to-rim and cross the hubs.

The spec also shows them shod with some as-yet unreleased Schwalbe Aerothan tubeless tyres, which apparently swap a standard casing for the TPU used in the brand’s Aerothan inner tubes (which are fitted within the tyres on the Addict RC Ultimate), resulting in a tyre weight rumoured to start at just 165g.

Addict RC Ultimate

The top spec Addict RC Ultimate is the only frame constructed with HMX-SL carbon, while the four other specs are made from slightly less flashy HMX carbon. Scott bolts range-topping kit to the Ultimate too, with a SRAM Red AXS groupset with power meter, Syncros Capital SL 40mm deep wheels, those Schwalbe Aerothan 28mm tubeless-ready tyres, Aerothan inner tubes and Syncros Belcarra SL saddle.

The Addict RC Ultimate is priced at £12,799 / $14,999.99 / €12,999 / AU$18,999.99.

Addict RC Pro

Drop down to the Addict RC Pro and you’ll have to make do with non-power meter Shimano Dura-Ace and Syncros Capital 1.0S 40mm deep wheels with Schwalbe Pro One 30mm tyres with Aerothan tubes.

Price for the Addict RC Pro is £8,599 / $8,999.99 / €8,699 / AU$15,999.99.

Addict RC 10

The RC10 spec is equipped with Shimano Ultegra and the same Syncros Capital 1.0S wheels and Schwalbe tyres. There’s a black or a Bahama Yellow (or should that be banana yellow?) colour option.

The RC 10 spec is priced at £6,599 / $6,599.99 / €6,699 / AU$9,599.99.

Addict RC 20

The next spec down Addict RC 20 is also available with a black or a colour option - in this case called Hushed Pink. It too has a Shimano Ultegra groupset, but swaps out the wheels for Syncros Capital 1.0.

Scott says that the price for the Addict RC20 is £5,899 / $5,699.99 / €5,999 / AU$7,999.99.

Addict RC 30

There are two alternative colours besides black for the base model Addict RC 30. It’s equipped with Shimano 105 Di2 and the same Syncros Capital 1.0 wheels and Schwalbe 30mm tyres.

The RC 30 is priced at £4,899 / $4,999.99 / €4,999 / AU$6,999.99.

Scott will offer the Addict RC range in seven frame sizes from XXS to XXL.