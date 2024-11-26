2025 Scott Addict RC unveiled: Sub-5.9kg weight for top spec bike

By
published

New bike is 300g lighter thanks to tech from its mountain bikes, also leaks new Schwalbe tyres

Scott Addict RC 2025
(Image credit: Brazo de Hierro, SCOTT Sports)
Jump to:

Scott has updated its Addict RC lightweight/aero road bike. Although it looks similar to the outgoing model on the surface, Scott says that the Addict RC has shed 300g, with the raw frame weighing a claimed 599g, or 640g with small parts, and the fork an additional 270g in size M for the top spec HMX-SL grade frameset. 

The lightest spec Addict RC Ultimate has a claimed complete bike weight of under 5.9kg. Scott says it’s achieved this without compromising frame stiffness or performance.

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 