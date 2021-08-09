Bianchi introduces Impulso Pro - a race-ready gravel bike

Bianchi has today introduced a new bike to its gravel range. The Impulso Pro brings the Italian brand's road racing heritage to the dirt roads with a more race-ready platform compared to the existing Arcadex model.

A full-carbon frame weighs in at 1,100g providing a lightweight platform for pavement or dirt. That's combined with faster geometry compared to the Arcadex. The new bike features a shorter wheelbase and steeper head tube and seat angles and it takes aim at being among the best gravel bikes for those who like to go fast.

While adventure riding and bikepacking are rising in popularity, gravel racing is growing at an equally fast pace with the popularity of races such as Unbound and SBT GRVL. Bianchi remains committed to its racing heritage, so riders looking for big tyre clearance aren't catered to here. The bike can only fit up to 700x37mm tyres.

Fans of Bianchi's signature celeste colourway will be happy with the traditional paint job, but there's also a green sage option as well. The bike is available in six frame sizes, from 48-58cm.

Currently, the bike is only available in one build kit that costs £3,400. This build comprises an 11-speed Shimano GRX600 1X drivetrain paired with Shimano disc brakes. The bike rolls on tubeless-ready Velomann wheels, featuring a 24mm profile, 32 spoke holes and Formula hubs. Velomann also provides the seat post, handlebar, and stem.

WTB has sourced its 37mm Riddler Comp tyres with a 30 TPI casing. Riders will perch on a 245x145mm Selle Italia ModelX Superflow FeC saddle.