Trek reveals all-new Checkmate gravel race bike, updates the Checkpoint too

Trek's new gravel race bike the Checkmate SLR borrows design queues from the Madone whilst shedding over 400 grams from the Checkpoint SLR

Trek has announced the arrival of an all-new gravel race bike called the Checkmate SLR alongside an update to the existing Checkpoint SL.

The Checkmate SLR sports a lot of design cues from the brand's aero road bike the Madone with the same Full System Foil approach as well as borrowing the Madone’s aero cockpit.

Meanwhile, its release as a gravel race bike has allowed the Checkpoint SL to head towards the more adventurous end of the gravel spectrum. It features a new more relaxed geometry along with a host of mounting points and room for 50mm tyres, all of which point to the gravel endurance intentions of the updated model.

Both the Checkmate SLR and Checkpoint SL enlist Trek’s IsoSpeed technology to help reduce the impact of high-frequency vibrations on a ride. Along with the new bikes, Trek has also released a collection of bikepacking bags that are compatible with both the Checkmate SLR and the Checkpoint SL. The range consists of a top tube bag, frame bag and an aero triangle bag that sits just behind the headtube.

The Checkpoint SL range has angles its aim solely on adventure riding with more relaxed geometry and plenty of mounting points. (Image credit: Trek)

The Checkpoint, now in its third generation, has always been Trek’s do-it-all solution when it comes to gravel riding, but with the Checkmate taking up racing duties, the Checkpoint SL receives a new geometry that Trek says is, “more comfortable and capable for all-day gravel rides.”

This has been achieved by reducing the reach and increasing the stack of the front end, putting riders in a more upright position.

The Checkpoint SL series uses the brand's OCLV 500 series carbon fibre, the decision to stick with 500 series carbon rather than using the brand's more premium 600 or 800 series was made to reduce costs and keep the overall pricing of the bike competitive in the gravel market.

Trek has also given it new tube profiles to allow taller bottles to be housed inside the front triangle. This again shows the move to an endurance-focused mile-munching bike aimed at adventure rather than flat-out racing.

Along with the new bikes, Trek has released a series of bike bags designed specifically for the new Checkpoint and Checkmate bikes. (Image credit: Trek)

It is not just the frameset that is new, Trek has also released a set of bikepacking bags designed specifically for the Checkpoint and Checkmate bikes. This paired with the Checkpoint’s new internal frame storage inside the downtube, similar to that found on the Domane SLR 9 we reviewed last year, allows you to move all of your spares, repairs and snacks onto the bike keeping you free and light to move around on the bike less restricted.

The Checkpoint sees its maximum tyre width increase from 45mm on the 2nd gen model up to 50mm on this new 3rd generation. This opens up the almost entire spectrum of gravel tyres on the market, allowing riders to run lower pressure, higher volume tyres for rides where comfort is a priority of where the terrain is going to be on the more challenging side.

In the hunt for increased comfort, Trek has created two new cockpits for the Checkpoint SL. The SL5 and SL6 come fitted with the GR Elite bar while the range-topping SL7 receives a carbon GR pro bar. Both the Elite and Pro bars feature the same profile that has a new shape with an increased flare between the hoods and drops, now sitting at 6cm. This aims to give the rider a more stable riding position when on the drops increasing control as well as comfort. For sizes small and upwards the new Checkpoint SL is compatible with both a dropper post and suspension forks with up to 40mm of travel.

Checkpoint SL models and pricing

There are three models within the Checkpoint SL range, starting with the SL5 and topping out with the SL7. All the bikes feature the same 500 series OCLV carbon fibre frame with the SL5 and SL6 using an aluminium bar to reduce cost whilst the SL7 receives a carbon bar.

Checkpoint SL5

The Checkpoint SL5 comes equipped with SRAM's Apex1 XPLR AXS wireless wide ratio groupset. (Image credit: Trek)

SRAM Apex1 XPLR AXS 1x12 groupset

Bontrager Girona RSL 42mm tyres

Bontrager Elite Gravel bar 40cm width

£3,700 / €4,059 / $3,199.99

Checkpoint SL6

The SL6 uses SRAM's Rival XPLR AXS groupset and like the SL5 and SL7 features internal frame storage. (Image credit: Trek)

SRAM Rival XPLR AXS 1x12 groupset

Bontrager Girona RSL 42mm tyres

Bontrager Elite Gravel bar 40cm width

£4,500 / €4,659 / $3,999.99

Checkpoint SL7

The SL7 upgrades the alloy GR Elite bar and replaces it with a carbon GR Pro bar. (Image credit: Trek)

SRAM Force XPLR AXS 1x12

Bontrager Girona RSL 42mm tyres

Bontrager Pro Gravel carbon bar 46cm width

£6,350 / €6,559 / $5,699

The all-new Checkmate SLR

The Checkmate SLR uses a new 'Gravel Race' geometry that puts the rider in a more aerodynamically efficient position on the bike. (Image credit: Trek)

Earning the brand’s accolade as its lightest gravel bike ever, the gravel race bike intentions of the Checkmate are clear from the off with the Checkmate SLR shedding one pound (445 grams) of weight from the outgoing Checkpoint SLR. This has been in part achieved through the use of the brand's premium OCLV 800 Series carbon fibre.

It is not just weight that has been a focal point of the Checkmate. Aerodynamics have also been the centre of attention. Upon inspection, it becomes clear just how much the Checkmate has borrowed from its road-going cousin, the Madone SLR. The Checkmate uses Trek’s Full System Foil Technology which we first saw debuted on the Gen 8 Madone that came out ahead of this year's Tour de France. This concept looks at creating an aerodynamic package including the rider and equipment such as bottles rather than looking at the bike in isolation.

When this new aero-optimised frameset is partnered with the bike's ‘Gravel Race’ geometry that puts the rider in a ‘more aggressive and efficient riding position’, the total system is significantly more aerodynamic than the Checkpoint SLR it replaces.

Based on Trek’s testing, the Checkmate SLR ridden at 200 watts at Unbound 200 would complete the course five minutes and 54 seconds sooner. Of course, as speed or power increases above this test wattage, the benefit would grow.

The aero wedge bag is designed as an aerodynamic storage solution, sitting in the wake of the head tube (Image credit: Trek)

As part of improving the bike's aerodynamics Trek has enlisted the same aero cockpit that is found on the new Gen 8 Madone SLR. These feature a three-centimetre flare from the hoods to the drops to help with control and comfort, and are narrower than the bars found on the Checkpoint SL which targets comfort as its primary aim.

The tyre clearance of the Checkmate SLR is a little more modest than found on the Checkpoint SL. Coming fitted with 38mm tyres as standard, it can accommodate up to a 45mm tyre.

The Checkmate SLR is also available through the brand's Project One service where the bike's spec and paint scheme can be customised to your exacting requirements.

Checkmate SLR models and pricing

The Checkpoint SLR is currently available in two builds the SLR 7 and SLR 9. As you might expect from an SLR-level bike, the Checkmate comes with a premium price tag starting at £8,500 / €8,990 / $8299.99.

Trek Checkmate SLR 7

The SLR7 makes use of Bontrager's Aeolus Pro carbon wheels and SRAM's Force XPLR AXS groupset. (Image credit: Trek)

SRAM Force AXS 1x12 Groupset

Bontrager Aeolus Pro 3V wheelset with 25mm internal rim width

Bontrager GR1 Team Issue 40mm tyres

8.10kg (Size: Medium)

£8,500 / €8,990 / $8299.99

Trek Checkmate SLR 9

The SLR9 makes use of Bontrager's Aeolus RSL 37V carbon wheels and SRAM's brand-new 13-speed Red XPLR AXS groupset. (Image credit: Trek)