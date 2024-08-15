Trek reveals all-new Checkmate gravel race bike, updates the Checkpoint too

By
published

New bike sheds one pound in weight over the previous Checkpoint SLR

Trek Checkmate SLR
Trek's new gravel race bike the Checkmate SLR borrows design queues from the Madone whilst shedding over 400 grams from the Checkpoint SLR (Image credit: Trek)
Jump to:

Trek has announced the arrival of an all-new gravel race bike called the Checkmate SLR alongside an update to the existing Checkpoint SL. 

The Checkmate SLR sports a lot of design cues from the brand's aero road bike the Madone with the same Full System Foil approach as well as borrowing the Madone’s aero cockpit

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alex Hunt