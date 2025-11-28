Dick's Sporting Goods has discounts of up to 50% this Black Friday, with great prices on top brands
Black Friday deals on bikes, cycling gear and more at the outdoor retailer, including Le Col, Cannondale and Thule
Dick's Sporting Goods has up to 50% off a range of cycling products for Black Friday, including bikes for adults and children, clothing, footwear, car racks, helmets and more.
With hundreds of stores across the US, Dick's has grown to cover a wide range of sports, including cycling, since its origins in fishing when it was founded in 1948. This year, it bought Foot Locker, adding around 2,400 stores.
Dick's size allows it to offer a wide range of products and great deals, with Black Friday adding to the range of discounts. Here are our picks.
Quick Black Friday bike deals
- Amazon: Black Friday Week
- Rapha: Save 25% sitewide
- Competitive Cyclist: Up to 40% off bikes
- Mike's Bikes: 25% off Kickr Core
- Specialized: $2000 off Tarmac SL8
- Jenson USA: Up to 90% off cycling gear
- Trek: Huge deals on a range of road gear
- Canyon: Up to 50% off in 'stealth' sale
- Backcountry: Up to 70% off apparel, components
- Aventon: Up to $500 off e-bikes
- REI: Save on Rapha and more
- Capo: 40% off cycling clothing
- Decathlon: Big savings on Van Rysel and B'Twin
Deals last checked: Friday 28th November 2025.
In detail: Black Friday Dick's Sporting Goods deals
Read moreRead less▼
Available in L or XXL, these Le Col shorts are a great option for cooler rides. Not only are they fleece-lined for extra warmth, but they have a high-quality seat pad plus cargo pockets for your extra winter gear.
Read moreRead less▼
Le Col's HC jersey is from its premium luxury range and offers a fleece lining for extra warmth on cool rides. A large reflective stripe at the rear increases visibility. It's available from Dick's in XS and L sizes.
Read moreRead less▼
Indoor training is hot work, but Le Col's Pro Indoor Jersey is designed to keep you cooler and drier. It's very lightweight and wicks sweat effectively to make your turbo sessions more comfortable. There's a full range of sizes available in either blue or black.
Read moreRead less▼
Available in four flavours, this Optimum Nutrition whey protein is a great recovery option with 24g of protein and 5.5g of branched chain amino acids per serving.
Read moreRead less▼
Giro's women's MTB helmet is a one-size design with a visor and 18 vents. A ponytail opening helps with fit, whatever your hairstyle. The helmet includes a MIPS liner and offers easy adjustment via a Roc Loc Sport fit system.
Read moreRead less▼
Cannondale's Topstone gravel bike is well-regarded both in carbon and in this alloy version. There's a Shimano Sora 9-speed groupset with an FSA 46/30t gravel crankset and WTB Riddler 37mm tyres. It's only available in XL.
Read moreRead less▼
If you want a bit of assistance on your gravel ride, the Topstone Neo provides it via a 28 mph-rated Bosch motor system. There's a Shimano GRX 1x11-speed groupset and hydraulic brakes, and a claimed 70-mile range. As with the non-assisted Topstone, it's available in XL only.
Read moreRead less▼
Make like a pro with this post-ride ice bath. Containing 110 gallons of ice water, it's claimed to reduce muscle pain and help you sleep post-race, so you're ready for the next stage tomorrow. There's an extra-cost chiller unit available to plug in, so your ice bath is cold and all ready for you post-ride.
Read moreRead less▼
Dick's has all sizes of this alloy full-susser available. It comes with a 120mm travel Suntour fork and MicroShift Avent 1x9-speed gearing, hydraulic disc brakes and 2.25-inch WTB tyres.
Read moreRead less▼
Alternatively, go for this Mongoose hardtail, and you'll get a 2x7-speed Microshift groupset, a 100mm travel fork and 2.25-inch Xposure tyres. Again, there's a full range of sizes available, and here there are four frame colours to choose from.
Read moreRead less▼
Thule is a top brand of bike racks for cars. Dick's has Black Friday deals on a range of racks from Thule and other brands, including this hitch mount, folding four-bike Apex XT rack. Seven inches separate the bikes, and the rack includes a cable lock to keep them safer.
Read moreRead less▼
Niterider's Lumina Micro 900 gives enough light output for unlit roads in a compact package that weighs just 130g and offers up to 11 hours of runtime. You can buy a separate mount for helmet use too.
Read moreRead less▼
Available in M, L and XL, this men's jersey is made from recycled polyester from drinks bottles. It offers high wicking and a close fit for comfort when riding in hot weather.
Read moreRead less▼
Available in either black or purple, this mesh liner can be worn under baggy shorts or on its own for indoor sessions. There's a women's-specific seat pad sewn in and hem and waistband elastic to keep the shorts in place.
Our other Black Friday hubs
All deals
🚴 Black Friday bike deals: Our overarching hub, with deals on everything from bikes to clothing, tech and more
⚡️ Amazon Black Friday: Deals specifically for cyclists, with Amazon's next-day delivery
Brand-specific Black Friday roundups
🚲 Black Friday Trek bikes: Deals on all of Trek's bikes, clothing, helmets, shoes, accessories and more, found at Trek and beyond
🚲 Black Friday Canyon bikes: Our pick of the top deals on Canyon's bikes, sold direct to consumer from Canyon's website
🚲 Black Friday Specialized: Our pick of the best deals on Specialized's bikes, including Tarmac and Aethos, plus shoes, helmets, kit, tyres and so on, from Specialized's own website and beyond.
👕 Black Friday Castelli: A roundup of our favourite Castelli kit deals, found across the various Black Friday sales.
👕 Black Friday Rapha: With 25% off sitewide, we've rounded up our favourite items from the British brand.
💾 Black Friday Garmin: A live, ever-changing roundup of our favourite deals on Garmin's bike computers, smartwatches, heart rate monitors and more, from Garmin's own site and beyond.
💾 Black Friday Wahoo: A roundup of our favourite deals on Wahoo tech, such as smart trainers and bike computers, from Wahoo's own website and beyond.
Category-specific Black Friday hubs
💻 Black Friday indoor bike trainers: A collection of deals related to cycling indoors, with bike trainers, software, fans, and perhaps even the odd laptop or TV.
👟 Black Friday cycling shoes: A roundup of cycling shoe deals from around the world, with everything from budget options to high-end carbon race shoes.