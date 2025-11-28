Jump to:

Dick's Sporting Goods has discounts of up to 50% this Black Friday, with great prices on top brands

Features
By published

Black Friday deals on bikes, cycling gear and more at the outdoor retailer, including Le Col, Cannondale and Thule

Dick&#039;s Sporting Goods black friday sale
(Image credit: Dick's Sporting Goods)
Jump to:

Dick's Sporting Goods has up to 50% off a range of cycling products for Black Friday, including bikes for adults and children, clothing, footwear, car racks, helmets and more.

With hundreds of stores across the US, Dick's has grown to cover a wide range of sports, including cycling, since its origins in fishing when it was founded in 1948. This year, it bought Foot Locker, adding around 2,400 stores.

Quick Black Friday bike deals

Recent updates

Deals last checked: Friday 28th November 2025.

In detail: Black Friday Dick's Sporting Goods deals

Le Col Men's Sport Cargo Thermal Bib Shorts
Save 40%
Le Col Men's Sport Cargo Thermal Bib Shorts: was $205 now $123 at DICK'S Sporting Goods
Read moreRead less

Available in L or XXL, these Le Col shorts are a great option for cooler rides. Not only are they fleece-lined for extra warmth, but they have a high-quality seat pad plus cargo pockets for your extra winter gear.

View Deal
Le Col Women's Hors Categorie LS Jersey
Save 40%
Le Col Women's Hors Categorie LS Jersey: was $225 now $135 at DICK'S Sporting Goods
Read moreRead less

Le Col's HC jersey is from its premium luxury range and offers a fleece lining for extra warmth on cool rides. A large reflective stripe at the rear increases visibility. It's available from Dick's in XS and L sizes.

View Deal
Le Col Pro Indoor Jersey
Save 40%
Le Col Pro Indoor Jersey: was $175 now $105 at DICK'S Sporting Goods
Read moreRead less

Indoor training is hot work, but Le Col's Pro Indoor Jersey is designed to keep you cooler and drier. It's very lightweight and wicks sweat effectively to make your turbo sessions more comfortable. There's a full range of sizes available in either blue or black.

View Deal
Optimum Nutrition Whey Protein Powder
Save 25%
Optimum Nutrition Whey Protein Powder: was $79.99 now $59.99 at DICK'S Sporting Goods
Read moreRead less

Available in four flavours, this Optimum Nutrition whey protein is a great recovery option with 24g of protein and 5.5g of branched chain amino acids per serving.

View Deal
Giro Vence MIPS Women's Helmet
Save 20%
Giro Vence MIPS Women's Helmet: was $69.99 now $55.99 at DICK'S Sporting Goods
Read moreRead less

Giro's women's MTB helmet is a one-size design with a visor and 18 vents. A ponytail opening helps with fit, whatever your hairstyle. The helmet includes a MIPS liner and offers easy adjustment via a Roc Loc Sport fit system.

View Deal
Cannondale Topstone 3
Save 13%
Cannondale Topstone 3: was $1,600 now $1,400 at DICK'S Sporting Goods
Read moreRead less

Cannondale's Topstone gravel bike is well-regarded both in carbon and in this alloy version. There's a Shimano Sora 9-speed groupset with an FSA 46/30t gravel crankset and WTB Riddler 37mm tyres. It's only available in XL.

View Deal
Cannondale Topstone Neo
Save 28%
Cannondale Topstone Neo: was $5,500 now $3,952.47 at DICK'S Sporting Goods
Read moreRead less

If you want a bit of assistance on your gravel ride, the Topstone Neo provides it via a 28 mph-rated Bosch motor system. There's a Shimano GRX 1x11-speed groupset and hydraulic brakes, and a claimed 70-mile range. As with the non-assisted Topstone, it's available in XL only.

View Deal
The Pod Company IcePod Pro
Save 33%
The Pod Company IcePod Pro: was $149 now $99.98 at DICK'S Sporting Goods
Read moreRead less

Make like a pro with this post-ride ice bath. Containing 110 gallons of ice water, it's claimed to reduce muscle pain and help you sleep post-race, so you're ready for the next stage tomorrow. There's an extra-cost chiller unit available to plug in, so your ice bath is cold and all ready for you post-ride.

View Deal
Mongoose Salvo 1
Save 44%
Mongoose Salvo 1: was $1,799.99 now $999.98 at DICK'S Sporting Goods
Read moreRead less

Dick's has all sizes of this alloy full-susser available. It comes with a 120mm travel Suntour fork and MicroShift Avent 1x9-speed gearing, hydraulic disc brakes and 2.25-inch WTB tyres.

View Deal
Mongoose Switchback
Save 47%
Mongoose Switchback: was $749.99 now $399.98 at DICK'S Sporting Goods
Read moreRead less

Alternatively, go for this Mongoose hardtail, and you'll get a 2x7-speed Microshift groupset, a 100mm travel fork and 2.25-inch Xposure tyres. Again, there's a full range of sizes available, and here there are four frame colours to choose from.

View Deal
Thule Apex XT 4-Bike Rack
Save 20%
Thule Apex XT 4-Bike Rack: was $699.99 now $559.99 at DICK'S Sporting Goods
Read moreRead less

Thule is a top brand of bike racks for cars. Dick's has Black Friday deals on a range of racks from Thule and other brands, including this hitch mount, folding four-bike Apex XT rack. Seven inches separate the bikes, and the rack includes a cable lock to keep them safer.

View Deal
Niterider Lumina Micro 900 Front Bike Light
Save 12%
Niterider Lumina Micro 900 Front Bike Light: was $84.99 now $74.99 at DICK'S Sporting Goods
Read moreRead less

Niterider's Lumina Micro 900 gives enough light output for unlit roads in a compact package that weighs just 130g and offers up to 11 hours of runtime. You can buy a separate mount for helmet use too.

View Deal
Louis Garneau Garneau Cycling Jersey
Save 25%
Louis Garneau Garneau Cycling Jersey: was $39.99 now $29.99 at DICK'S Sporting Goods
Read moreRead less

Available in M, L and XL, this men's jersey is made from recycled polyester from drinks bottles. It offers high wicking and a close fit for comfort when riding in hot weather.

View Deal
Louis Garneau Women's Cycling Liner
Save 30%
Louis Garneau Women's Cycling Liner: was $32.99 now $22.99 at DICK'S Sporting Goods
Read moreRead less

Available in either black or purple, this mesh liner can be worn under baggy shorts or on its own for indoor sessions. There's a women's-specific seat pad sewn in and hem and waistband elastic to keep the shorts in place.

View Deal

Cyclingnews premium ad 2025

(Image credit: Future)

Our other Black Friday hubs

All deals

🚴 Black Friday bike deals: Our overarching hub, with deals on everything from bikes to clothing, tech and more

⚡️ Amazon Black Friday: Deals specifically for cyclists, with Amazon's next-day delivery

Brand-specific Black Friday roundups

🚲 Black Friday Trek bikes: Deals on all of Trek's bikes, clothing, helmets, shoes, accessories and more, found at Trek and beyond

🚲 Black Friday Canyon bikes: Our pick of the top deals on Canyon's bikes, sold direct to consumer from Canyon's website

🚲 Black Friday Specialized: Our pick of the best deals on Specialized's bikes, including Tarmac and Aethos, plus shoes, helmets, kit, tyres and so on, from Specialized's own website and beyond.

👕 Black Friday Castelli: A roundup of our favourite Castelli kit deals, found across the various Black Friday sales.

👕 Black Friday Rapha: With 25% off sitewide, we've rounded up our favourite items from the British brand.

💾 Black Friday Garmin: A live, ever-changing roundup of our favourite deals on Garmin's bike computers, smartwatches, heart rate monitors and more, from Garmin's own site and beyond.

💾 Black Friday Wahoo: A roundup of our favourite deals on Wahoo tech, such as smart trainers and bike computers, from Wahoo's own website and beyond.

Category-specific Black Friday hubs

💻 Black Friday indoor bike trainers: A collection of deals related to cycling indoors, with bike trainers, software, fans, and perhaps even the odd laptop or TV.

👟 Black Friday cycling shoes: A roundup of cycling shoe deals from around the world, with everything from budget options to high-end carbon race shoes.

👕