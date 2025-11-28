Dick's Sporting Goods has discounts of up to 50% this Black Friday, with great prices on top brands

Dick's Sporting Goods has up to 50% off a range of cycling products for Black Friday, including bikes for adults and children, clothing, footwear, car racks, helmets and more.

With hundreds of stores across the US, Dick's has grown to cover a wide range of sports, including cycling, since its origins in fishing when it was founded in 1948. This year, it bought Foot Locker, adding around 2,400 stores.

Dick's size allows it to offer a wide range of products and great deals, with Black Friday adding to the range of discounts. Here are our picks.

Quick Black Friday bike deals

In detail: Black Friday Dick's Sporting Goods deals

Save 40% Le Col Pro Indoor Jersey: was $175 now $105 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Read more Read less ▼ Indoor training is hot work, but Le Col's Pro Indoor Jersey is designed to keep you cooler and drier. It's very lightweight and wicks sweat effectively to make your turbo sessions more comfortable. There's a full range of sizes available in either blue or black.

Save 20% Giro Vence MIPS Women's Helmet: was $69.99 now $55.99 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Read more Read less ▼ Giro's women's MTB helmet is a one-size design with a visor and 18 vents. A ponytail opening helps with fit, whatever your hairstyle. The helmet includes a MIPS liner and offers easy adjustment via a Roc Loc Sport fit system.

Save 13% Cannondale Topstone 3: was $1,600 now $1,400 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Read more Read less ▼ Cannondale's Topstone gravel bike is well-regarded both in carbon and in this alloy version. There's a Shimano Sora 9-speed groupset with an FSA 46/30t gravel crankset and WTB Riddler 37mm tyres. It's only available in XL.

Save 28% Cannondale Topstone Neo: was $5,500 now $3,952.47 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Read more Read less ▼ If you want a bit of assistance on your gravel ride, the Topstone Neo provides it via a 28 mph-rated Bosch motor system. There's a Shimano GRX 1x11-speed groupset and hydraulic brakes, and a claimed 70-mile range. As with the non-assisted Topstone, it's available in XL only.

Save 33% The Pod Company IcePod Pro: was $149 now $99.98 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Read more Read less ▼ Make like a pro with this post-ride ice bath. Containing 110 gallons of ice water, it's claimed to reduce muscle pain and help you sleep post-race, so you're ready for the next stage tomorrow. There's an extra-cost chiller unit available to plug in, so your ice bath is cold and all ready for you post-ride.

Save 47% Mongoose Switchback: was $749.99 now $399.98 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Read more Read less ▼ Alternatively, go for this Mongoose hardtail, and you'll get a 2x7-speed Microshift groupset, a 100mm travel fork and 2.25-inch Xposure tyres. Again, there's a full range of sizes available, and here there are four frame colours to choose from.

Save 30% Louis Garneau Women's Cycling Liner: was $32.99 now $22.99 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Read more Read less ▼ Available in either black or purple, this mesh liner can be worn under baggy shorts or on its own for indoor sessions. There's a women's-specific seat pad sewn in and hem and waistband elastic to keep the shorts in place.

(Image credit: Future)

Our other Black Friday hubs

All deals

🚴 Black Friday bike deals: Our overarching hub, with deals on everything from bikes to clothing, tech and more

⚡️ Amazon Black Friday: Deals specifically for cyclists, with Amazon's next-day delivery

Brand-specific Black Friday roundups

🚲 Black Friday Trek bikes: Deals on all of Trek's bikes, clothing, helmets, shoes, accessories and more, found at Trek and beyond

🚲 Black Friday Canyon bikes: Our pick of the top deals on Canyon's bikes, sold direct to consumer from Canyon's website

🚲 Black Friday Specialized: Our pick of the best deals on Specialized's bikes, including Tarmac and Aethos, plus shoes, helmets, kit, tyres and so on, from Specialized's own website and beyond.

👕 Black Friday Castelli: A roundup of our favourite Castelli kit deals, found across the various Black Friday sales.

👕 Black Friday Rapha: With 25% off sitewide, we've rounded up our favourite items from the British brand.

💾 Black Friday Garmin: A live, ever-changing roundup of our favourite deals on Garmin's bike computers, smartwatches, heart rate monitors and more, from Garmin's own site and beyond.

💾 Black Friday Wahoo: A roundup of our favourite deals on Wahoo tech, such as smart trainers and bike computers, from Wahoo's own website and beyond.

Category-specific Black Friday hubs

💻 Black Friday indoor bike trainers: A collection of deals related to cycling indoors, with bike trainers, software, fans, and perhaps even the odd laptop or TV.

👟 Black Friday cycling shoes: A roundup of cycling shoe deals from around the world, with everything from budget options to high-end carbon race shoes.

👕