Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate, and happy Black Friday-eve too!

Tomorrow is the official Big Day. And yes, before you say anything, I know pretty much the entire internet is on offer already - my social media feeds and overflowing inbox are proof of that. However, I'm confident that the deals will continue to improve in the next 24 hours.

As ever, the available Black Friday bike deals are a mixed bag: Some really good ones, some terrible ones. If you were to browse all of them yourself, you'd need Anthropic levels of compute and much longer than the four days that separate now and the sale's closure on Monday.

Thankfully, we've got a team dedicated to the cause. We know what's worth buying and what should be avoided. We know what's a good deal, and we've compiled them all into the page below.

We've separated USA and UK, then within each you'll find subcategories to hopefully make things even easier. And tomorrow, this page will become a live ticker of deals as we find them. We've also got a few separate pages that dive into some of those subcategories too; namely a Black Friday Wahoo roundup, a Black Friday Garmin roundup, as they're both rather abundant this year, and a Black Friday Rapha roundup.

Remember though, a deal is only a good deal if it's something you will actually use, so tread carefully and don't just get sucked in by a big discount.

Quick Black Friday bike deals USA

Quick Black Friday bike deals UK

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Black Friday bike deals in the USA

In this section, all eyes are on the USA, with deals from Mike's Bikes, Competitive Cyclist, Amazon, REI, Specialized, Canyon, Trek, and many more.

Editor's Picks USA

This is the real pick of the pile: The best Black Friday discounts and knocked-down prices on gear we absolutely love.

Save 20% Wahoo KICKR V6 Smart Indoor Trainer: was $849.99 now $679.99 at Competitive Cyclist One of the most advanced smart trainers on the market, the Kickr V6 does everything well, without an unnecessary list of bells and whistles. This is a good early price, and it's available right now. But just know that if you're looking for a budget option, the Kickr Core is a better buy. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday bike tech deals USA

Putting the 'cyber' into Cyber Week! Here we'll look at all the gadgets, including GPS computers, headphones, cameras, power meters and more.

Save 15% ($36) iGPSPORT BiNavi: was $239.99 now $203.99 at Amazon The iGPSPORT BiNavi was a standout value computer unit for us this year; it really packs a punch for the money, and we want to highlight it. We'd even recommend buying this at full price, but we've managed to find a 15% discount for our readers! BINavi in-depth review Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% Hammerhead Karoo : was $525 now $424.01 at Amazon This is a great price from the SRAM Amazon store, cheaper than the brand's website. The Karoo is one of the best computers on the market right now, but it's been around for a few years, so we expect this price to go lower in the coming days. Hammerhead Karoo 3 review Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% Garmin Edge 1040 Solar Bike Computer: was $749.99 now $594.99 at Amazon For a big battery, big screen, and big power, this is a great deal, even if it doesn't quite match a top-tier price. It's still a big buy, at over $500, but it packs a similar punch to the newer models, while offering a battery life that'll last for days. We fully expect big discounts here though, as Garmin will look to sell off its stock now that the Edge 1060 Solar is here. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Garmin Quantix 7X Solar: was $1,099 now $549.95 at Amazon This smartwatch comes in a visual package that wouldn't look out of place at a dinner party. It's packed full of all the usual smart and sports features, plus added aquatic ones. Whilst this watch is officially discontinued, this price is lower than at any point in Black Friday last year; this is still a strong buy. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 : was $1,099.99 now $624.90 at Amazon The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 is 43% off in the 51mm / Pro Sapphire version. This is a powerhouse of a smartwatch with up to 31 days of battery life. We saw a better price last week though, so we reckon this might come down again later in the week. Read more Read less ▼

Save 65% ($85) Blink Outdoor 4 wireless security camera: was $129.99 now $44.99 at Amazon If you've got an expensive bike or three in the garage, you probably go to bed at night with low-level anxiety about them being stolen while you sleep. There are plenty of things you can do to protect against that, such as buying big locks, ground anchors, guard dogs and high-security doors, but you should also consider Blink's outdoor camera system, which connects via WiFi and catches would-be criminals in the act. Read more Read less ▼

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Black Friday bike lights USA

Here we're focussing on illumination, so everything from budget bike lights to high-powered light-up-the-night lights, and even Radar-equipped hybrid lights.

Save 30% ($18.20) MagicShine SEEMEE 300: was $59.99 now $41.79 at Amazon The Magicshine Seemee is one of our favourite bike lights, and although we've seen it cheaper than this in the past, we'd happily buy it ourselves at this price. The 300-lumen brightness offers excellent visibility, while the red bulb at the base lights up your legs to make you even more visible to other road users. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($15) Magicshine Bike Light RN 1200: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon To get a 1200 lumen front light from a well-known brand at under $50 is almost unheard of, so this is a stunning buy if you need to upgrade your night riding. And if you're unsure about what brightness you need, our rule of thumb is that 1000 lumens is the minimum for riding on completely unlit roads at night, but you'll get away with less if you're riding under streetlights and want to be seen by other road users. Read more Read less ▼

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Black Friday indoor cycling USA

This section looks at indoor training, with indoor bike trainers, smart bikes, old-school exercise bikes, software deals, and we might even throw in the odd laptop and TV deal.

Save 27% ($150) Wahoo Kickr Core 2 w Zwift Cog and Click: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Zwift Alternatively, the Kickr Core 2 is available here with the Zwift Cog and Click add-on. This allows you to fit more bikes (it's compatible with all modern groupsets), and then silently shift in game, rather than clunking down (and wearing out) the cassette on your bike. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($170) Wahoo KICKR V6 Smart Indoor Trainer: was $849.99 now $679.99 at REI One of the most advanced smart trainers on the market, the Kickr V6 does everything well, without an unnecessary list of bells and whistles. It has been cheaper than this is still a good price, it's available right now. But just know that if you're looking for a budget option, the Kickr Core 2 is a better buy. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Wahoo Kickr Move : was $1,349.99 now $944.99 at Competitive Cyclist At the other end of the spectrum is the flagship Wahoo Kickr Move with realistic fore-and-aft motion. This unit is 30% off right now, perfect if you want the most realistic indoor training setup possible. There's a slightly better deal ($900) at Wheat Ridge Cyclery, but that's only useful if you're in Colorado and local enough to collect in store. Read more Read less ▼

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Black Friday cycling clothing & accessories deals USA

In desperate need of a new winter closet this Cyber Monday, or simply want to stock up on summer threads? The following deals include everything of the sort.

Save 55% Gorewear C5 GORE-TEX INFINIUM Thermo Jacket: was $220 now $100 at Competitive Cyclist The C5 Infinium Thermo jacket is a great jacket. The high neck is super comfortable, as is the fleecy material on the inner face. Sizes XS and S remain in black, or all sizes in fluo yellow. Gore has closed down its cycling clothing arm, so this is the last chance to get one of these jackets. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Fizik Tempo Powerstrap R5: was $149.99 now $74.77 at Mike's Bikes Velcro straps used to be just for entry level shoes, but Fizik turned that around with its broad, no-stretch powerstraps. Lighter and more aero than BOA dials, and still at a very attractive price for a mid range pair of slippers. Read more Read less ▼

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Black Friday bike deals USA

Now for the good stuff, the bikes! Everything from top-of-the-range road and gravel bikes to commuter-friendly e-bikes and family-friendly kids' bikes.

Save 25% ($3,050) Specialized S-Works Crux: was $11,999.99 now $8,949.99 at Specialized Bikes US The Crux 5 launched this year, but there are still some Gen 4 Crux's available and this top-spec model is just over $3,000 off. The Crux changed dramatically, and this could be a final chance to own the round-tubed, non-dropped-seatstay model. Read more Read less ▼

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Other Black Friday bike deals USA

The best of the rest! Here are the best Black Friday deals we can find on components, tools and anything else that doesn't fit into the categories above.

Save 55% Scicon Race Rain Bag : was $175 now $78.75 at Competitive Cyclist Here's a cool deal on the Scicon Race Rain Bag. This is a neat bag for events and races, for stowing your gear. It has various labelled compartments to keep your kit exactly where you need it. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($27.49) Kryptonite Evolution Mini-7 Bike U-Lock with Cable: was $109.95 now $82.46 at Amazon No matter if it's being locked up at the office, at train station, or at home in the garage, your bike should be locked up whenever you're not with it, and although an angle-grinder-proof lock is best for public use, a Kyrptonite U-lock with a cable is a smart investment. Read more Read less ▼

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Black Friday bike deals in the UK

In this section, we're focussing on deals from within the British Isles, from retailers such as Sigma Sports, Tredz, Evans, Rutland Cycling and more.

Editor's Picks UK

The best of the best this Black Friday. These are products that are just a brilliant deal, either thanks to a whopping discount, or because it's a sale price on gear we absolutely love even at full price.

Save 40% Magicshine SEEMEE300 rear light: was £59.99 now £35.99 at Amazon We rate this bike light even at full price; it's one of our absolute favourites. It's been cheaper than this; our advice: hold on until we get closer to Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% (£100) Wahoo Kickr Core 2 (Zwift Click & Cog): was £499.99 now £399.99 at Wahoo Fitness If you're looking to buy a smart indoor trainer for the winter(s) ahead, and you want something that's at the lower end of the pricing spectrum but is easy to set up, and with WiFi connectivity, the Kickr Core 2 is absolutely worth considering. This is the latest version of the Kickr Core and is currently at its lowest price ever. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday bike tech deals UK

Welcome to Inspector Gadget's favourite section: Here's where you'll find everything that requires a battery, from GPS computers to heart rate monitors, smartwatches, headphones and more.

*hums Inspector Gadget theme tune...

Save 30% Garmin Edge 540 : was £309.99 now £216 at Sigma Sports This is a solid deal on the Edge 540 from Garmin. Just a rock-solid all-rounder. Not the newest or biggest, if you need all the usual data fields, plus occasional navigation in a compact package, step this way. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% Hammerhead Karoo: was £450 now £339 at Sigma Sports With extremely good, clear mapping, a big and bright screen, and connectivity to pretty much every third-party sensor and app you could want, the Karoo 3 is quite possibly the best bike computer on the market. It might not have the brand clout of a Garmin or Wahoo, and the battery life is its only downfall, but unless you're doing 10-hour rides, it's a really good buy, especially with this discount. Read more Read less ▼

Save 49% Anker Soundcore P20i: was £29.99 now £15.32 at Amazon These neat earbuds from Anker are 47% off right now, with the black version carrying the biggest discount. You can also use the Soundcore app to customise the headphone's functions and charge them using the case. They were 70p cheaper than this over the weekend, but we've kept them in because this is still a very good price. Read more Read less ▼

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Black Friday bike lights UK

Here we'll be looking at lights for your bike, with everything from high-powered see-where-you're-going lights to fast-flashing see-me lights.

Save 42% (£22) Magicshine RN 1200 Front Light: was £52.99 now £30.99 at Amazon We've found a flurry of Black Friday bike light deals here in the UK, and easily the best deal for most people will be this Magicshine RN1200, priced at a smidge over £30. At 1200 lumens, you've got enough brightness for road riding in the proper dark. You'll only want more if you ride particularly twisty, fast descents often, or tend to ride techy gravel at night. Otherwise, this will cover most riders' needs just fine. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% (£71.75) Cateye AMPP 2200 Front Light: was £179.99 now £108.24 at Amazon If you want enough brightness from your bike light to ride off-road at night, then the 2200-lumen Cateye AMPP is our pick of the deals available right now. At a little over £100 it's a big step up from other deals found below, but you can at least be reassured by Cateye's reputation for quality and reliability. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% Cateye Orb bar end light : was £19.99 now £12.74 at Amazon The Cateye Orb bar end lights are another favourite here at CN. Pop them into the ends of your handlebars for two additional lights. Keeping you safer in the dark and in low light. We have seen them cheaper, but they are still a bargain. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Magicshine SEEMEE300 rear light: was £59.99 now £35.99 at Amazon And our most recommended rear light: the Seemee 300. We rate this as the best rear light on the market, straight from our guide to the best bike lights. It's got a whopping 200-hour battery life, a smart brake sensor, and a downward-projecting LED light for 360-degree visibility. This unit's price may drop as we approach Black Friday proper. Read more Read less ▼

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Black Friday indoor cycling UK

It's no secret I'm a fan of indoor cycling, and I've covered the Black Friday weekend sales for the past six years, so like some sort of Zwift avatar Liam Neeson, I have a particular set of skills when it comes to knowing what indoor bike tech is good and bad, and finding relevant deals.

Save 20% (£100) Wahoo Kickr Core 2 (Zwift Click & Cog): was £499.99 now £399.99 at Zwift If you're looking to buy a smart indoor trainer for the winter(s) ahead, and you want something that's at the lower end of the pricing spectrum but is easy to set up, and with WiFi connectivity, the Kickr Core 2 is absolutely worth considering. This is the latest version of the Kickr Core and is currently at its lowest price ever. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% (£500.99) Wahoo KICKR MOVE Smart Trainer: was £1,149.99 now £649 at Sigma Sports Wahoo's attempt at a smart trainer that mimics the movement of a real bike never really took hold. It's a cool feature, rolling back and forth by about eight inches and rocking side to side slightly, but it takes some getting used to. Still, at this price, it's in line with the Kickr V6 (below), so the choice is yours. Read more Read less ▼

Save 16% (£126) Wahoo KICKR V6 Smart Indoor Trainer: was £775 now £649 at Sigma Sports To continue the Wahoo theme, one of the most popular smart trainers on the market, the Kickr V6 does everything well, without an unnecessary list of bells and whistles. This is an excellent price, so if you're after a top-spec bike trainer, act fast. But just know that if you're looking for a budget option, the Kickr Core is a better buy. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% (£310) Wahoo KICKR Smart Shift: was £1,749 now £1,439 at Tredz Limited Wahoo's Kickr Bike Shift (WiFi) is an all-singing, all-dancing machine, with market-leading power accuracy, built-in buttons for steering and braking, and adjustable crank length to add to the long list of geometry-adjustable touchpoints. It lacks the gradient simulation the Pro model offers, but it's still an excellent training aid. Read more Read less ▼

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Black Friday cycling clothing & accessories deals UK

Oh look, it's raining again... but wait, is that a waterproof cycling jacket on offer? If you're in need of a winter wardrobe reboot, or you simply want to stock up on summer supplies, you're in the right place.

Save 54% Castelli Perfetto Ros 2 short sleeve: was £185 now £84.99 at Sigma Sports As far as race-ready, winter-friendly jerseys go, Castelli was the pioneer, and the Perfetto Ros 2 is a great product. The short sleeves might make it less versatile, but given the unseasonably warm autumn we're having so far, it the conditions couldn't be more suited to it. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% Specialized S-Works Ares 2: was £339 now £225 at Specialized Specialized's flagship road racing shoes combine a stiff carbon sole, dual BOA dials and a secure fit designed for maximum power transfer. The redesigned forefoot also promises improved comfort. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% (£10) Shimano SH11 SPD-SL 6 Degree Cleats: was £21 now £11 at Sigma Sports A bit of a consumable part, the yellow cleat comes with most of Shimano's road pedals (except Dura-Ace) and typically lasts a year or two of regular use, depending on how much walking you do in that time. With six degrees of float (essentially lateral movement of your heel) they're often preferred over the blue cleats by those with knee paind or other niggles. Read more Read less ▼

Save 52% (£11) Shimano SH12 SPD-SL 2 Degree Cleats: was £21 now £10 at Sigma Sports The blue versions offer two degrees of float - or lateral heel movement. These come with Dura-Ace pedals, and are generally preferred by those who like a more locked-in feeling to your pedalling action. Red cleats are fully fixed, with zero float, but they're not on offer at the moment. Still available, but for collection only so unless you live near a Sigma Sports store, you're out of luck. Read more Read less ▼

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Black Friday bike deals UK

Big ticket items might need a bit more thought before you dust off your credit card, but if you're going to find a Black Friday bike deal worth buying, it'll be here.

Save 24% Specialized Tarmac SL8: was £3,599 now £2,750 at Sigma Sports This is a great chance to get yourself on a Tarmac SL8 for under 3k. With a solid 105 Di2 groupset and solid DT Swiss wheels, this is a great buy. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% Cannondale SuperSix EVO 5 2026: was £4,200 now £3,499 at Tredz Limited This SuprSix Evo 5 has 17% off taking it down to 3.5k. Cannondale bikes tend to carry a premium but this is a much more attractive price for a SuperSix that's available in a range of sizes. Two colours are available for this well-sorted 105 Di2 spec bike. Read more Read less ▼

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Other Black Friday bike deals UK

Tools, protein shakes, inner tubes and more. If it's on offer but doesn't fit into the categories above, you'll find it here.

Save 58% (£19) Pirelli SmarTUBE P Zero EVO Inner Tube: was £32.99 now £13.99 at Tredz Limited The Pirelli Smartube is one of a few well-respected TPU inner tube models, which are incredibly lightweight and offer impressive rolling resistance performance. They're known to be a bit more prone to punctures, but I tend to ride with a couple in my saddle bag as a lightweight emergency stash. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% Hiplok Z Lok Combo: was £24.99 now £15.90 at Amazon Similar to the Combiflex above, the Z Lok Combo offers the same end result; a combination lock that won't stand up to tools, but prevents someone walking off with your bike unchallenged. This is a little cheaper, but doesn't fit into a pocket quite so easily. It's great if you're carrying a frame bag, though. Read more Read less ▼

Save 75% Silca Grinta Handlebar Bag: was £95 now £24 at Silca Silca’s Grinta handlebar bag offers a handy place for snacks, tools and an extra layer. Its water-resistant construction, secure mounting straps and one-handed zip make it well suited to long rides. Read more Read less ▼

Save 54% (£34.99) Shimano 105 R7000 11-Speed Cassette: was £64.99 now £30 at Sigma Sports If you ride more than around 5000 miles a year, you'll probably need to replace your cassette, and while you could wait 'til it's worn before you buy the next one, I like to buy a few over Black Friday, save myself a few quid, and swap them in as soon as I need to. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Silca Pista Floor Pump - Red: was £165 now £83 at Silca A genuine cycling classic, the Silca Pista pairs a durable steel barrel with an ash wood handle and a brass check valve. Its compact shape makes it a handsome workshop upgrade. Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% (£1,880) Shimano Dura-Ace R9270 12-Speed Di2 Disc Groupset: was £3,579 now £1,699 at Sigma Sports Sadly the £1789 price has now disappeared, but I'm leaving this deal here with the new, higher price of £1899, because it's still a really solid deal, especially since it's available on pretty much all options, bar a 50-34 crank, you can even choose the en-vogue 165mm crank arms. Read more Read less ▼

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Frequently asked Black Friday questions

When is Black Friday 2026? Black Friday is on Friday the 27th of November this year.

When is Cyber Monday 2026? Cyber Monday is on Monday, November 30th this year.

How long do Cyber Monday bike deals last? This depends on the product and the retailer in question. In truth, most deals tend to remain while stocks last, but that's because most deals are just usual sale items repackaged as a Black Friday - and then Cyber Monday - deal. However, every year, the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday bike deals are reserved for the Friday itself, the Monday instead, or the full weekend before returning to a higher price on Tuesday. There's no easy way to know what those deals are, but a general rule is that if a discount was available before Friday, it should remain available after Monday. As ever, if there's a particular product you're looking to buy, and you find it at a price you're happy with, we'd suggest buying it before you miss out.

And that's it! Kudos for getting to the bottom. Use the links below if you fancy going round again:

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Our other Black Friday 2026 roundups

🚴 Black Friday bike deals: Our overarching hub, with deals on everything from bikes to clothing, tech and more

👕 Black Friday Rapha: With 25% off sitewide, we've rounded up our favourite items from the British brand.

💾 Black Friday Garmin: A live, ever-changing roundup of our favourite deals on Garmin's bike computers, smartwatches, heart rate monitors and more, from Garmin's own site and beyond.

💾 Black Friday Wahoo: A roundup of our favourite deals on Wahoo tech, such as smart trainers and bike computers, from Wahoo's own website and beyond.