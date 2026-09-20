How to watch Elite Time Trials: live streams & official broadcasters for UCI Road World Championship

Watch the time trials at the UCI Road World Championships 2026 as the men and women take on the 39km route in Montreal.

CyclingNews brings you all the information you need to watch, with free TV coverage and official broadcasters provided, as well as the all-important start times of the riders.

The time trial might not be quite as thrilling as the road race, but with era-defining TT specialists like Remco Evenepoel and Filippo Ganna in the men's field, and Marlen Reusser in the women's, you are definitely going to want to catch this one.

The 39km course is the shortest since the 2022 World Championships and is fairly flat until you reach the final 400m, where the gradient averages 6.1%. That means you'll have to leave something in the tank, and it could make all the difference if the time gaps are close heading into that final climb.

On the men's side, Evenepoel has to be viewed as the massive favourite, having won the last three world titles in this format. Ganna won't be keen on that uphill finish, while other competition will come in the form of Stefan Küng, Bruno Armirail and French youngster Paul Seixas.

It is a similar outlook in the women's category, with Reusser the massive favourite to defend her 2025 title. Demi Vollering will be keen to knock her off that perch, though perhaps the biggest threat comes from 21-year-old British rider Zoe Bäckstedt. She won the time trial in the Under-23 category last year and has shown plenty of promise that could turn into reality here.

Want to know how you can tune in from wherever you are? Cyclingnews has all the information you need on how to watch the time trial below.

Can I watch the time trial at UCI Road World Championships for free?

The time trials at the UCI World Championships will be available to watch for free on multiple platforms across the world:

Abroad? Use a VPN to unlock your free stream — find out more below.

How to watch the time trial at UCI Road World Championships from anywhere in the world

Away from home during the Road World Championships? A VPN can help you keep up with the action.

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How to watch the time trial at UCI Road World Championships in the UK

BBC iPlayer will show coverage of the time trials at the UCI World Championships.

BBC Two will show the women's time trial and BBC Three the men's.

Alternatively, TNT Sports will broadcast the action with plans starting at £25.99/month.

How to watch the time trial at UCI Road World Championships in the USA

FloBikes will show full coverage of the elite time trials in the USA.

Prices start at $39.99 per month, with every race across the week also available on the platform.

How to watch the time trial at UCI Road World Championships in Canada

In Canada, CBC Gem will have full and free coverage of the elite time trials at the UCI Road World Championships.

How to watch the time trial at UCI Road World Championships in Australia

In Australia, you will need Stan Sport to watch the time trials at the UCI Road World Championships.

Stan Sport plans start from AU$29.99/month with a base Stan plan (AU$9.99) and the Sport add-on included (AU$20)

Time Trial – Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Start Times # Rider Montréal UK 48 Skye Davidson (ZIM) 09:19:30 14:19:30 47 Sajedeh Siyahian (IRI) 09:21:00 14:21:00 46 Xin Tang (CHN) 09:22:30 14:22:30 45 Alyssa Burgess (CAY) 09:24:00 14:24:00 44 Monica Kiplagat (KEN) 09:25:30 14:25:30 43 Karin Abe (JPN) 09:27:00 14:27:00 42 Mishael Alhazmi (KSA) 09:28:30 14:28:30 41 Magh Firotika Marenda (INA) 09:30:00 14:30:00 40 Ann-Christine Allik (EST) 09:31:30 14:31:30 39 Diane Ingabire (RWA) 09:33:00 14:33:00 38 Gergana Stoyanova (BUL) 09:34:30 14:34:30 37 Rongina Ngandu (ZIM) 09:36:00 14:36:00 36 Romina Hinojosa (MEX) 09:37:30 14:37:30 35 Shimeng Zhu (CHN) 09:39:00 14:39:00 34 Faina Potapova (KAZ) 09:40:30 14:40:30 33 Kendra Tabu (KEN) 09:42:00 14:42:00 32 Valeriia Kononenko (UKR) 09:43:30 14:43:30 31 Taylor Knibb (USA) 09:45:00 14:45:00 30 Olivia Baril (CAN) 09:46:30 14:46:30 29 Teniel Campbell (TTO) 09:48:00 14:48:00 28 Xaveline Nirere (RWA) 09:49:30 14:49:30 27 Lotte Claes (BEL) 09:51:00 14:51:00 26 Dominika Wlodarczyk (POL) 09:52:30 14:52:30 25 Anniina Ahtosalo (FIN) 09:54:00 14:54:00 24 Lauretta Hanson (AUS) 09:55:30 14:55:30 23 Anna Morris (GBR) 09:57:00 14:57:00 22 Vittoria Guazzini (ITA) 09:58:30 14:58:30 21 Bronwyn MacGregor (NZL) 10:00:00 15:00:00 20 Lucie de Marigny Lagesse (MRI) 10:01:30 15:01:30 19 Franziska Koch (GER) 10:03:00 15:03:00 18 Sara Roel (MEX) 10:04:30 15:04:30 17 Diana Penuela (COL) 10:06:00 15:06:00 16 Cédrine Kerbaol (FRA) 10:07:30 15:07:30 15 Paula Blasi (ESP) 10:09:00 15:09:00 14 Nika Bobnar (SLO) 10:10:30 15:10:30 13 Nadia Gontova (CAN) 10:12:00 15:12:00 12 Lieke Nooijen (NED) 10:13:30 15:13:30 11 Christina Schweinberger (AUT) 10:15:00 15:15:00 10 Elisa Longo Borghini (ITA) 10:16:30 15:16:30 9 Lotte Kopecky (BEL) 10:18:00 15:18:00 8 Kristen Faulkner (USA) 10:19:30 15:19:30 7 Juliette Berthet (FRA) 10:21:00 15:21:00 6 Mireia Benito (ESP) 10:22:30 15:22:30 5 Antonia Niedermaier (GER) 10:24:00 15:24:00 4 Katrine Aalerud (NOR) 10:25:30 15:25:30 3 Zoe Bäckstedt (GBR) 10:27:00 15:27:00 2 Demi Vollering (NED) 10:28:30 15:28:30 1 Marlen Reusser (SUI) 10:30:00 15:30:00

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Start Times # Rider Montréal UK 61 Gil Gomes (GBS) 13:00:00 18:00:00 60 Apolinário Cá (GBS) 13:01:30 18:01:30 59 Ahmad Badreddin Wais (REF) 13:03:00 18:03:00 58 Chenglu Liu (CHN) 13:04:30 18:04:30 57 Arvin Moazami Godarzi (IRI) 13:06:00 18:06:00 56 Daniil Marukhin (KAZ) 13:07:30 18:07:30 55 Maral-Erdene Batmunkh (MGL) 13:09:00 18:09:00 54 Derrick Chavarria (BLZ) 13:10:30 18:10:30 53 Nicholas Narraway (BER) 13:12:00 18:12:00 52 Daniel Yon Hin (MRI) 13:13:30 18:13:30 51 Fredd Matute (HON) 13:15:00 18:15:00 50 Byron Munton (RSA) 13:16:30 18:16:30 49 Amir Ansari (REF) 13:18:00 18:18:00 48 Nickolas Zukowsky (CAN) 13:19:30 18:19:30 47 Houwang Cao (CHN) 13:21:00 18:21:00 46 Barnabás Peák (HUN) 13:22:30 18:22:30 45 Majid Abu Harrah (JOR) 13:24:00 18:24:00 44 Anton Kuzmin (KAZ) 13:25:30 18:25:30 43 Chris Bodden (CAY) 13:27:00 18:27:00 42 Henrique Avancini (BRA) 13:28:30 18:28:30 41 Ognjen Ilić (SRB) 13:30:00 18:30:00 40 Jo Hashikawa (JPN) 13:31:30 18:31:30 39 Cory Lewis (BLZ) 13:33:00 18:33:00 38 Kaden Hopkins (BER) 13:34:30 18:34:30 37 Jasha Sütterlin (GER) 13:36:00 18:36:00 36 Arthur Kluckers (LUX) 13:37:30 18:37:30 35 János Pelikán (HUN) 13:39:00 18:39:00 34 Nelson Oliveira (POR) 13:40:30 18:40:30 33 Rune Herregodts (BEL) 13:42:00 18:42:00 32 Michał Kwiatkowski (POL) 13:43:30 18:43:30 31 Jan Tratnik (SLO) 13:45:00 18:45:00 30 Kasper Asgreen (DEN) 13:46:30 18:46:30 29 Brandon Rivera (COL) 13:48:00 18:48:00 28 Ryan Mullen (IRL) 13:49:30 18:49:30 27 Michael Leonard (CAN) 13:51:00 18:51:00 26 Max Walscheid (GER) 13:52:30 18:52:30 25 Pablo Castrillo (ESP) 13:54:00 18:54:00 24 Artem Shmidt (USA) 13:55:30 18:55:30 23 Alexandre Mayer (MRI) 13:57:00 18:57:00 22 Conor Leahy (AUS) 13:58:30 18:58:30 21 Mattia Cattaneo (ITA) 14:00:00 19:00:00 20 Stefan Bissegger (SUI) 14:01:30 19:01:30 19 Tobias Foss (NOR) 14:03:00 19:03:00 18 Walter Vargas (COL) 14:04:30 19:04:30 17 Mikkel Bjerg (DEN) 14:06:00 19:06:00 16 Paul Seixas (FRA) 14:07:30 19:07:30 15 Callum Thornley (GBR) 14:09:00 19:09:00 14 Mathias Vacek (CZE) 14:10:30 19:10:30 13 Brandon McNulty (USA) 14:12:00 19:12:00 12 Alec Segaert (BEL) 14:13:30 19:13:30 11 Iván Romeo (ESP) 14:15:00 19:15:00 10 Ivo Oliveira (POR) 14:16:30 19:16:30 9 Jakob Söderqvist (SWE) 14:18:00 19:18:00 8 Andreas Leknessund (NOR) 14:19:30 19:19:30 7 Daan Hoole (NED) 14:21:00 19:21:00 6 Isaac del Toro (MEX) 14:22:30 19:22:30 5 Stefan Küng (SUI) 14:24:00 19:24:00 4 Bruno Armirail (FRA) 14:25:30 19:25:30 3 Ethan Hayter (GBR) 14:27:00 19:27:00 2 Filippo Ganna (ITA) 14:28:30 19:28:30 1 Remco Evenepoel (BEL) 14:30:00 19:30:00

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