'I am going to contact Phil and give him a piece of my mind' – Tim Wellens responds to Gilbert's World Championships criticism

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Belgian has refused a call-up for Belgium's squad in Montreal

Tim Wellens riding alongside Philippe Gilbert in training for the 2017 World Championships
Tim Wellens riding alongside Philippe Gilbert in training for the 2017 World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Wellens has hit back at Philippe Gilbert after the former world champion called him "totally disconnected from reality" for refusing a call-up to the upcoming Road World Championships.

Gilbert, who won the rainbow jersey in Valkenburg in 2012, said riders should be "loyal, first and foremost, to your nation" and questioned why Wellens would skip the Worlds, where another Belgian, Remco Evenepoel, is one of the favourites.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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