'I am going to contact Phil and give him a piece of my mind' – Tim Wellens responds to Gilbert's World Championships criticism

Tim Wellens has hit back at Philippe Gilbert after the former world champion called him "totally disconnected from reality" for refusing a call-up to the upcoming Road World Championships.

Gilbert, who won the rainbow jersey in Valkenburg in 2012, said riders should be "loyal, first and foremost, to your nation" and questioned why Wellens would skip the Worlds, where another Belgian, Remco Evenepoel, is one of the favourites.

Now, speaking to Het Nieuwsblad after Wednesday's GP de Wallonie, Wellens said he was "shocked" by Gilbert's words and added that he'd be in touch with his 44-year-old former Lotto teammate.

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"I was quite shocked by Phil's statement. I am going to send him a message to find out exactly why he used those words," Wellens said.

"Well, apparently an analyst gets more attention when he presents a negative narrative. In that regard, I am more of a fan of Tom Boonen's approach, who often takes a more positive stance.

"But once again, I am going to contact Phil and give him a piece of my mind."

Wellens has previously said that, at this point in his career, he has "different priorities" than a decade ago. He's raced six World Championships, with his highlight being helping Wout van Aert to silver in 2020.

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He's also raced alongside Gilbert at three Worlds – in 2014, 2017, and 2018.

This year, Wellens has recorded two victories for UAE Team Emirates-XRG in his fourth season with the team. Back in February, he soloed to victory at the Clásica Jaén, while earlier this month he won the Tour of Britain.

He has raced the GPs de Québec and Montréal recently, finishing 21st at the latter, and is set to take part in the CRO Race, which starts on Tuesday and ends the following Sunday, the same day as the elite men's road race in Montreal.

Gilbert had previously said that riders should be loyal to their nation above their trade teams.

"Employers, he has had several, and he will maybe have others before the end of his career, but your nation remains the same. So I think you have to be loyal to your nation, and here he is not, because his arguments don’t hold up."

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