UCI bans former coach at women's Continental team for 10 years for aggressive language, acts of humiliation and intimidation

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Ladislav Demko handed lengthy ban by UCI Ethics Commission over numerous breaches of UCI Code of Ethics

Hess Cycling riders on stage at the 2024 Tour of Britain Women
Hess Cycling at the 2024 Tour of Britain Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI Ethics Commission has handed a 10-year ban to Ladislav Demko, the former head of performance at the now-defunct women's Continental team Hess Cycling, over several breaches of the UCI Code of Ethics.

Demko, who worked at the team until they stopped at the end of the 2025 season, was found to have breached article 5 (general principles) and article 6.4 (protection of physical and mental integrity) of the UCI Code of Ethics.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.