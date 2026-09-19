Tour of Slovakia: Breakaway stuns peloton as Erik Fetter wins in high-drama finale

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Paul Magnier sprints from the peloton but break holds on by a whisker

PAKS, HUNGARY - MAY 14: Erik Fetter of Hungary and Team United Shipping celebrates at podium as White best Hungarian rider jersey during the 47th Tour of Hungary 2026, Stage 2 a 205.8km stage from Szarvas to Paks on May 14, 2026 in Paks, Hungary. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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The Tour of Slovakia saw a huge upset on stage 4, as the breakaway held off the peloton in a hugely dramatic finale, with Erik Fetter (United Shipping) pulling off a memorable victory.

With a largely flat near-200km route, Saturday's stage was widely predicted to end in a bunch sprint and, most likely, a third stage victory for Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep).

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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