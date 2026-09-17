'A little too difficult for me' – Mathieu van der Poel plays down his World Championships chances

News
By
Published

Former world champion sees the Montreal course as being too hilly to live with Evenepoel, Seixas, and Del Toro

Netherlands&#039; Mathieu van der Poel competes in the men&#039;s Elite Road Race cycling event during the UCI 2024 Road World Championships, in Zurich, on September 29, 2024. (Photo by Zac Williams / POOL / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --
Van der Poel riding to an impressive podium in Zurich on his last Worlds appearance two years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel has played down his chances of a second road race world title in Canada next Sunday, stating that the Montreal course is a "little too difficult for him".

Tadej Pogačar's absence has cast the Road World Championships road race in a new, more open light, and Van der Poel is not only a former world champion from 2023 but also made the podium two years ago on a Zurich course that featured more elevation gain than the upcoming one in Montreal.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.