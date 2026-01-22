How to watch ProVelo Super League 2026 – Live streams for Australia's national road series, where a pro team contract is up for grabs

The ProVelo Super League, Australia's top-tier domestic racing series, starts on January 24, and Cyclingnews has all the information about how to watch the live streams and which races will be broadcast.

Coinciding with the finale of the men's Tour Down Under, the ProVelo Super League 2026 kicks off on January 24-26 with SA Kick It, a three-day stage race in Adelaide.

The series continues for five more rounds, visiting Victoria, Tasmania, New South Wales and Queensland across 10 weeks.

As well as individual race wins, there's an overall series leaderboard, for the U23 series there's a very big prize up for grabs for the overall winners: stagiaire contracts with Jayco AlUla and Liv AlUla Jayco's continental team.

Various rounds will be broadcast live – and for free – whilst otherwise will be covered with highlights uploaded soon after racing is complete.

Read on for all the information about how to watch the PSL wherever you are, plus a schedule of the rounds and which stages are being shown live.

ProVelo Super League free live stream

The ProVelo Super League live streams will be free to watch for fans in Australia and around the world, with select rounds and stages broadcast live, and others available with highlights packages uploaded soon after race completion.

In Australia, SBS and SBS On Demand will be the home of the ProVelo Super League, which is entirely free to use for account holders.

The ProVelo Super League website will also host a free live stream for fans around the world.

For rounds that aren't broadcast live, highlights will be uploaded to the ProVelo Super League YouTube channel, which is free to watch.

You'll find the schedule for which rounds are live and which are highlights-only down below.

Travelling when the racing is on? You can still watch PSL racing on your usual platform and for free – more on how to do that below.

Watch ProVelo Super League from anywhere

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted. But that doesn't mean you can't watch the races.

In this case, a VPN will come in handy. A Virtual Private Network – to give it its full name – allows your computer to pretend it's in a different country, letting you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar recommend using a VPN for streaming as well as enhanced cyber-security – they know a thing or two about VPNs, and right now they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market.

70% off 🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, great at unblocking

💰 Just $2.79 / £2.59 per month

Watch ProVelo Super League in Australia

As we've said above, the ProVelo Super League will be broadcast with a mixture of live streams and highlights packages available on SBS and SBS On Demand.

SBS On Demand is free to use for fans in Australia, but you do need to sign up for an account.

Highlights will also be available on the PSL YouTube channel.

Not at home when the races are on? You should still be able to use your SBS On Demand account with the help of VPN – like we said above, NordVPN is a good choice.

Watch ProVelo Super League in New Zealand

Fans in New Zealand will be able to watch broadcasts on the ProVelo Super League on Sky Sport Now.

Travelling in New Zealand? You can use a VPN to access your usual home stream.

Watch ProVelo Super League around the world

With its aim of getting Australian cyclists seen around the world, the live rounds ProVelo Super League will be available to stream live and for free online around the world.

The live stream will be accessible via the ProVelo Super League website, for fans in the US, Canada, UK, Europe and beyond.

Highlights and clips will be available on YouTube and the PSL social media channels.

ProVelo Super League 2026 schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Event Location Live broadcast Highlights January 24-26 SA Kick It Adelaide, SA Stage 2 broadcast live Highlights only for stage 1 and 3, available on SBS On Demand and YouTube February 14-15 Melbourne to Warrnambool VIC Men's and women's races both broadcast live Row 1 - Cell 4 February 19-22 Spirit of Tasmania Cycling Tour TAS Stage 3 broadcast live Highlights only for stages 1, 2 and 4 March 6-8 Harbour City GP Sydney, NSW Stage 3 broadcast live Highlights only for stages 1 and 2 March 14-15 Squadron Energy Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic Inverell, NSW Row 4 - Cell 3 Highlights only for men's and women's races March 20-22 Q Tour Moreton Bay, QLD Stage 3 broadcast live Highlights only for stage 1 and 2