Pearl Izumi Expedition PRO Bib Short review: Very comfortable but let down by the pockets

Supple fabric and impressive chamois for gravel riding, however the performance of the pockets is not good for this level.

Cyclingnews Verdict

There are several areas where these shorts perform brilliantly, namely the chamois and the main fabric. The Drop-tail design is an innovative and effective additional, while the straps and leg grips are also great. However, the pockets are not anywhere near the standard of the rest of the shorts, which is inexcusable at this price.

Pros

  • +

    Fabric feels very comfortable against the skin

  • +

    Legs grip impressively well even on hair

  • +

    Chamois pad is effective for vibration dampening

  • +

    Pockets lie flat and look very sleek

  • +

    Drop-tail is a neat feature

Cons

  • -

    Leg pockets are small and can’t house a phone or longer objects

  • -

    Rear pocket is single only and not the largest either

  • -

    On the expensive side

Pearl Izumi Expedition Pro Bib Shorts

Price: £238.50 / $295

Sizes: S-XXL

Weight: 211g

Colours: Black, Pinyon, Dark Violet

Main fabric: 46% recycled nylon, 38% polyester, 16% elastane

These are the latest update to Pearl Izumi’s top of the range cargo bib shorts thanks to the ‘Pro’ denotation, and self described as premium utility shorts for gravel riding. Using multiple proprietary features of the brand, such as its PI Dry technology and exceptionally comfortable Levitate PRO Chamois, these shorts are a great pair for all day adventures. Brilliant leg grippers, bib straps, and soft to the touch fabric boost this performance as well.

Side pockets are relatively shallow
Testing scorecard and notes

Attributes

Notes

Rating

Design and aesthetics

Impeccable comfort from the fabric which feels luxurious, while there are some nice innovative design features. A wider range of colours available is also great for varying styles.

9/10

Chamois quality

This is an area of the shorts which is very hard to fault. Varying foam density makes for a supportive and vibration dampening pad that is well suited for gravel and rough roads.

10/10

Fit

The fit is for the most part very good. The straps are supportive, as is the compression, but without being uncomfortable. However there are some areas of loose fabric, but they don’t detract and are likely a more individual fit issue for me.

9/10

Pockets

These fall flat, both in appearance and performance. A sleek look for something that is filled with items is superfluous, while the pockets struggle to hold onto the limited contents they can store.

4/10

Value

An expensive pair of shorts, the main element that detracts from the value is the relatively poor performance of the pockets, and the great performance of some lower priced cargo bib shorts available currently. Sublime comfort do help them recover somewhat.

7/10

Overall rating

78%

Andy Turner
Freelance writer

Freelance cycling journalist Andy Turner is a fully qualified sports scientist, cycling coach at ATP Performance, and aerodynamics consultant at Venturi Dynamics. He also spent 3 years racing as a UCI Continental professional and held a British Cycling Elite Race Licence for 7 years. He now enjoys writing fitness and tech related articles, and putting cycling products through their paces for reviews. Predominantly road focussed, he is slowly venturing into the world of gravel too, as many ‘retired’ UCI riders do.

 

When it comes to cycling equipment, he looks for functionality, a little bit of bling, and ideally aero gains. Style and tradition are secondary, performance is key.

He has raced the Tour of Britain and Volta a Portugal, but nowadays spends his time on the other side of races in the convoy as a DS, coaching riders to race wins themselves, and limiting his riding to Strava hunting, big adventures, and café rides.

