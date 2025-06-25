Pearl Izumi Expedition PRO Bib Short review: Very comfortable but let down by the pockets

There are several areas where these shorts perform brilliantly, namely the chamois and the main fabric. The Drop-tail design is an innovative and effective additional, while the straps and leg grips are also great. However, the pockets are not anywhere near the standard of the rest of the shorts, which is inexcusable at this price.

These are the latest update to Pearl Izumi’s top of the range cargo bib shorts thanks to the ‘Pro’ denotation, and self described as premium utility shorts for gravel riding. Using multiple proprietary features of the brand, such as its PI Dry technology and exceptionally comfortable Levitate PRO Chamois, these shorts are a great pair for all day adventures. Brilliant leg grippers, bib straps, and soft to the touch fabric boost this performance as well.

These certainly sit in the higher end of the pricing spectrum, but have already performed well in our round-up of the best cargo bib shorts thanks to both comfort and features such as the Drop-tail design.

There is one area where these fall flat however, and that is in the pockets, which struggle to house larger items or keep them in situ.

A wide open rear is great for heat dissipation

Design and specifications

First and foremost with these shorts is the main fabric, a mix of 46% recycled nylon, 38% polyester, 16% elastane. This results in what Will Jones said was a soft and silken material, making them the most comfortable cargo bib shorts on test. The brand calls this it’s luxurious Italian PRO Transfer fabric, designed to balance compression and comfort. This has been topped with the brands proprietary PI Dry® technology, which is designed to shed water from tire spray and light rain.

Other comfort and fit features include the laser-cut bib straps and leg hems for a seamless and next to skin fit while reducing the risk of any fray at the sides. An assortment of silicone stripes provide grip for the legs. A big added feature which is designed for long days in the saddle is the Drop-tail design. This allows for the rear of the shorts to be pulled down without the need to remove a jersey for nature breaks of the second kind. It can be a right faff removing most of your kit before going to the loo at a service stop usually, and while this is a feature most commonly seen on women's cycling shorts it's welcome here too.

The raw cut elements make for a sleek fit

An update from the previous version we looked at are more colours. As well as the black colourway, a pinyon (olive green) and dark violet option are also available for something a bit more earthy or garish. There is also the new Levitate™ PRO Chamois pad with triple-density. This design features a large coverage of the top section to reduce friction, while the padding beneath the seating area is denser and more supportive for vibration dampening. A lower density part runs down the centre to provide relief for soft tissue.

There are of course the cargo pockets too. These are a raw cut and seamless, which looks incredibly sleek and close in terms of fit, but does limit the security of the pockets. There are pockets on the thigh of each leg, as well as one on the rear of the shorts. Sizes come in S-XXL.

Performance

Putting the Expedition Pro shorts on, it is instantly noticeable just how soft and silky the main material of the shorts are. The only thing I can really compare it to is that feeling of getting into fresh bedding with freshly shaved legs. Both the interior and the exterior feel exactly the same, and this soft touch fabric is sublime against the skin.

There is also a nice level of compression, support, but not so much that it causes any discomfort or limitations in movement or pinching. Over longer duration rides this does make a difference both in the way your legs feel, but also in keeping the shorts securely in place to ensure optimal fit and limiting friction. I’m a fan of the PI Dry feature, as a build-up of spray, especially on cold morning starts, can become a touch chilly as well as saturating the shorts a bit with moisture. Having the ability to reduce that to a reasonable level does make quite a difference, so for epic days with early starts, these shorts are a touch more adaptable. However a lack of reflective detailing does reduce visibility in darker conditions, although most will likely ride with a light.

A simple looking yet highly effective chamois

I’m also a big admirer of the integrated grippers. Being silicone, there is sometimes the worry about irritation, especially against shaved skin, but there was no such issue here. Add to that the fact that they are grippy enough to easily manage with hairy legs, and they are a real boost to the overall comfort of the shorts. Raw cut hems add to this further by reducing seams and pressure points, while just looking that bit more sleek.

Raw cut seams are additionally used on the straps, which are wide and supportive across the shoulders, while again missing added seams boost comfort. They’re also incredibly stretchy, which I only realised how useful that could be with these shorts. That Drop-tail design is actually impressively practical for both men and women. Squatting to go to the loo, be that outside for a one or in a service station for a two, normally required the removal of all layers above the bib shorts. It’s a faff, and you don’t really want to put your jersey on a service station loo floor. With the Drop-tail and extremely stretchy straps, you can just pull the shorts down without removal of clothing items and is an impressively practical feature. This looseness does however lead to a slight amount of loose material on the shorts for me personally. Mainly around the waist, which didn’t cause any discomfort admittedly, and I also have a relatively narrow waist.

Another area that impressed was the chamois. Having multiple densities across the pad is something seen fairly often, but the application here is great. More support under the sit bones is again very common, but having a lower level, but still supportive amount of padding under the soft tissue is ideal. It means over rougher surfaces, as you find with gravel riding, there are no surprise jolts from drops that affect the soft tissue area. It’s a well thought out design that provides great comfort over gravelly terrain.

Image 1 of 2 Side pockets are relatively shallow The rear pocket is even smaller

One area where the shorts do no excel unfortunately is the pockets. A raw cut hemless design does look sleek and, well, seamless. However, it limits the security of the pockets and their capacity to hold things in place. Add to that a limited depth on the thigh pockets, and they are not the greatest at holding large items. A phone, especially a larger phone, struggles to stay in them, and the lack of hem means it can work its way out. The rear pocket is also very small, but to be fair Pearl Izumi advertise it as a pocket for lip balm or a credit card, not exactly large scale items. They also become at risk of falling out of the pockets when making use of the Drop-tail.

Value

There’s no getting around the fact that these are an expensive pair of shorts. Breaching the £200 mark and verging on the £250 line makes these highly premium. Yes, the fabric is sublimely comfortable and feels great against the skin, but not so much compared to the likes of the Albion ABR1 or Rapha Core shorts that it is worth, in the case of the latter, around twice the price.

Performance of the pockets does also detract from the performance significantly, especially with these being cargo shorts. Again, Albion does a far greater job with the ABR1 pockets, especially the rear tube system which is fantastic. Meanwhile chamois performance is on par, but nothing exceptionally standout.

Where the Pearl Izumi shorts do win some points back is the Drop-tail. On an epic adventure ride, you can be out for a long time, eating a lot of foods and drinks that may weaken your constitution. You may need to dash into a service station or, god-forbid, stop at the side of the road Tom Dumoulin style. The Drop-tail makes that far less of a faff or concern with no need to remove upper layers, something that not many other shorts offer, none that I have tested or seen.

The fit is secure but elastic enough to stretch well for nature breaks

Verdict

These are certainly a premium pair of cargo shorts, both in several performance aspects but also in price. A luxurious feeling fabric is lovely to wear, while a slight water repellence is a nice added feature for adventure focussed shorts. Add to that a great chamois and innovative Drop-tail design, and these perform impressively well.

Where they do fall flat are the pockets, which for the most part are not very practical. They look sleek, but when you shove items into them they lose that sleekness the same as any other pocket, but lack the functionality. With a high price, these are not a particularly good value pair of shorts, but the performance in other areas and great comfort may be enough for some people.