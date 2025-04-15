Albion ABR1 Pocket bib shorts review: Some great improvements to an already brilliant pair

An already comfortable pair of long distance cargo shorts has become even more comfortable. All the best parts of the previous generation remain, while areas for improvement have been addressed to great effect.

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Albion ABR1 Pocket Bib Shorts TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Price: £185 / € / $ Sizes: XS-XXL Weight: 189g Colours: Black Main fabric: 78% recycled nylon, 22% polyester

Launched in 2020, the Albion ABR1 bib shorts have become a bit of an icon in the FKT (Fastest known time) world of ultra endurance events. The Atlas Mountain Race, the Tour Divide, the Colorado Trail, the Arizona Trail and the Highland Trail 550, have all been won by riders wearing these shorts, really backing up their credentials as a comfortable and practical pair of bibs, or at least showing that the Albion marketing team has a canny eye for rider sponsorship.

Indeed, the previous iteration was our top performing pair of cargo bib shorts thanks to supreme comfort and an effective pockets system. This latest 2025 version builds on those positives while addressing the one criticism of lacking compression.

An updated fabric knit and new bib straps result in both a more compressive fit as well as enhanced breathability, both great additions for long adventures in the saddle whatever the intensity.

The pockets have remained superb, with good depth able to accommodate a wide array of tools, phones, and large amounts of wild garlic it turns out. Add to this the tube style rear pocket and jackets are far more easily stashed away than any jersey style pocket system. All that has been accompanied by a brilliant chamois and superb comfort on both shorter and longer rides.

These updates have resulted in a price increase, as is the case across the cycling industry at present, but they still offer decent value.

Design and specifications

With the updated ABR1 bib shorts, Albion has updated its shorts which were ranked the best cargo shorts overall in our recent buyers guide. In fact the two main areas that it has focussed on are one of the areas in which Will Jones found the shorts to be a tiny bit lacking.

Firstly there is a new material structure used which enhances the compressive capabilities. This material has a higher gauge knit which is what allows for this increase in compression, and is made from 78% recycled nylon and 22% polyester.

These materials are OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified and bluesign® approved fabrics. This means, respectively, that the materials contain no harmful substances, and only use dyes and water amounts approved by bluesign in order to be more environmentally friendly. It’s a nice touch and something that every brand should really get behind in reaching environmentally friendly standards.

Mesh rear panel aids breathability

The next main update are the bib straps, which have been redesigned to improve moisture management with a more open knit structure design. These are made up of 73% recycled nylon, 27% recycled elastane; again a heavy emphasis on recycled materials. Polypropylene has been knitted into the straps to aid the moisture transfer away from the body while Albion has implemented its ‘Rear Guard’, a panel above the chamois at the rear designed to increase the durability of the shorts.

Being a cargo short, one of the main elements of these shorts are the pockets. Albion uses a three pocket system, with two deep mesh pockets on the side of each leg starting just above the grippers, and a larger one at the rear. The two side pockets have a decent depth to them with a hem at the top designed to improve security. At the rear, rather than the usual jersey style stash pockets, instead there is a two-sided lateral pocket designed to tuck away a jacket or waterproof without getting in the way of jersey pockets or putting pressure on the back.

Finally the chamois is from specialist brand Elastic Interface, which makes chamois pads for a huge array of different clothing manufactures. Featuring a design specifically tailored to endurance style of riding, there are varying densities of material used across the chamois.

At the rear it uses 120/80kg/m3 density, and 80kg/m3 on the front of the 12mm thick chamois element. Meanwhile the sides of the pad which extend further around are 3mm thick and 80kg/m3 density. In lay terms it's denser at the back of the pad, where you'll probably be placing most of your weight on an endurance ride.

Colour wise the shorts are a touch limited in just black, while sizing goes from XS to XXL.

Performance

Comfort has been the main goal of the Albion ABR1 bib shorts, and fortunately is an area in which they deliver in spades. Made of primarily recycled materials, the main body fabric of these shorts is impressively comfortable against the skin, and has a fit that is compressive in all the right places without causing any restrictions.

Updating the fabric to offer a more compressive fit has two main benefits, it does seem to make an impact in terms of muscle fatigue on longer rides, and it also leads to a more supportive fit with reduced chance of any movement of fabric. I’ve encountered before with more relaxed fit bib shorts that, especially on stubbled or hairy legs, that they struggle to stay in place on the leg. This can cause rising and fabric folding which in turn can rub and cause friction. Discomfort in other words.

Equally, a tight leg gripper is not the most comfortable thing, so by creating a more compressive knit on the fabric, Albion has managed to make a pair of shorts that stay firmly in place on your leg, even over leg warmers, making them highly versatile.

Silicone dots have been used across the leg grippers which does just go the extra way to ensure they stay in place. Essential for compressive shorts, flat lock seams have been used which mean no fabric intends in your legs after a long day in the shorts.

Understated logos lead to a classy look

Moving up to the straps, this is another area that has been updated. Up the back the same breathable mesh has been used, which is great in warm weather for temperature regulation. However, the straps have been redesigned with the addition of Polypropylene.

The claim here is that this improves breathability and moisture control thanks to the material’s resistance to moisture and heat, supposedly transferring these externally. Testing these out in warmer conditions they certainly perform well in this area and there was never any feeling of excess warmth across the straps. This is a phenomenon that I have experienced with other shorts in the past. Another benefit of these straps is they are nice and wide, providing great support and keeping everything in place while riding without ever cutting into my shoulders, a big benefit of bib shorts over waist shorts.

Many of the aspects of these shorts however have remained relatively unchanged. As the saying goes, ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it’. In this case, that has been a very good decision. Taking some assistance from chamois experts Elastic Interface, the ABR1 chamois is exceptionally comfortable and both well designed and well placed for big days in the saddle.

I find the pad is not so far back placed that it isn’t suitable for more aggressive riding positions, and was at home for fast paced rides in the drops as well as gravel adventures on the tops. The pad is fairly simple, with two densities and a broad coverage for the seating area and surrounding soft tissue. It doesn’t seem to have any stand out technologies or features, it just does what it is meant to do brilliantly.

The shorts are very comfortable across rough surfaces or for many hours sitting in the same position. The pad just works well and isn’t bulky, so it doesn’t create any areas of unwanted pressure while the shorts as a whole aid breathability so that long stints in hot weather don’t result in too much of a heat buildup.

A simple yet highly effective chamois

Another unchanged area are the pockets. On the thighs there are the usual top entry leg pockets. These feature a mesh outer for the most part, but the lower quarter or so uses a more rugged closed fabric. Given you may be shoving tools or gels with slightly sharp bottom corners, making the lower section stronger is a stroke of genius for longevity.

Meanwhile the mesh upper means you can see what you’re grabbing. Although not as sleek as a lie-flat top, the more substantial ‘cuff’ makes reaching into the pockets far easier, especially over rougher terrain. This elastic hem also locks the pockets shut nicely and they can hold substantial items securely. I particularly liked them for some wild garlic foraging.

A more unique feature of the ABR1 is the rear ‘tube’ pocket. I’ve used a lot of cargo shorts that use a standard jersey style top-access pocket, either one or two of them. In practice I virtually never use them as it depends on the jersey you wear for how accessible they are, they also tend to be quite small.

Instead, Albion has made a pocket that is side access from both sides with elasticated openings and mesh across the pocket. You don’t want to store the same things you’d put in regular jersey pockets such as phones or smaller items. Where this pocket stars is as a stash place for jackets or warmers.

I find most jackets are tough to pack into a jersey pocket, whereas this rear tube accommodates one perfectly just below the jersey pockets without intruding on them. It is a brilliant design choice and really compliments other pockets rather than just adding numbers to them.

Image 1 of 2 Pockets are nicely spacious

Great for garlic foraging it turns out

It's not all rosy with these shorts, however my gripes are more personally subjective ones rather than broader critiques. The leg length is on the longer side so that it sits just above the knee. I personally prefer a higher leg for a bit more tan, purely a vanity driven opinion. It also lacks a range of colour options. Black is a safe bet, and it will go with any jersey you wear. I just like a more earthy or jazzy colour option.

Value

One other area that is up for debate is value with the increased price, now at £185 up from £155. However, inflation has hit cycling hard in the last few years and price hikes are being seen across the board.

At this price, there are a few very strong performing competitors. Rapha’s Core Cargo bib shorts are built on the very comfortable Core bib shorts and come in at £130 with an extra pocket. However the thicker material does mean they are not as suitable for hot weather rides as the ABR1.

For the most part though, even with the price hike, the Albion come in at a significantly lower cost than several key competitors. Rapha Cargo (£240), Castelli Free Unlimited (£195), MAAP Alt Road (£235) and Pearl Izumi Expedition Pro (£238.50) are all higher priced. MAAP has more colour and style options, as does Pearl Izumi.

Overall though, the Albion ABR1 Pocket bib shorts do offer impressive value for the performance on long days in the saddle, be that on-road or off-road, as well as what storage solutions the pockets offer. That rear tube is a genuinely superb addition allowing for significantly easier clothing storage which is essential for long days in the saddle, even in the summer heat where early mornings can be chilly.

The rear tube pocket is a fantastic addition

Verdict

On the face of it, the Albion ABR1 Pocket bib shorts are a pretty simple looking pair of cargo shorts. The side pockets are effective, while the main fabric body is comfortable with breathable straps. It’s the little added details that really make these a very good pair of cycling shorts.

An updated compressive fabric and more breathable straps boost already very good comfort levels. A highly comfortable and supportive chamois boost this even further. Finally that rear tube pocket is a genuinely useful and innovative feature that makes these superb for varied weather conditions.

Slightly long legs for my preference and limited colours do very little to detract from an impressive overall package. The price has increased, but so have the competition and this garment’s individual performance, making it reasonable value overall.