Albion ABR1 Pocket bib shorts review: Some great improvements to an already brilliant pair

Cyclingnews Verdict

An already comfortable pair of long distance cargo shorts has become even more comfortable. All the best parts of the previous generation remain, while areas for improvement have been addressed to great effect.

Pros

  • +

    Pockets are deep and accommodating of even a large phone

  • +

    Chamois is highly comfortable across the board

  • +

    Straps are substantial and supportive yet not too warm

  • +

    Rear pocket is very unobtrusive and comfortable

  • +

    Highly versatile pair of shorts

Cons

  • -

    I personally prefer a shorter leg for warm conditions

  • -

    Limited colour choices

  • -

    Price has increased

Albion ABR1 Pocket Bib Shorts

Price: £185 / € / $

Sizes: XS-XXL

Weight: 189g

Colours: Black

Main fabric: 78% recycled nylon, 22% polyester

Launched in 2020, the Albion ABR1 bib shorts have become a bit of an icon in the FKT (Fastest known time) world of ultra endurance events. The Atlas Mountain Race, the Tour Divide, the Colorado Trail, the Arizona Trail and the Highland Trail 550, have all been won by riders wearing these shorts, really backing up their credentials as a comfortable and practical pair of bibs, or at least showing that the Albion marketing team has a canny eye for rider sponsorship. 

Pockets are nicely spacious


Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics Flatlock seams, compressive material, and breathable straps all work together to make a highly comfortable pair of shorts. Black pairs well with everything thanks to an understated design, but colour options are lacking and if you like shorter legs these are a bit long. 9/10
Chamois quality Not featuring the copious technologies and extravagances as the likes of Assos, but it does the job exactly as it is meant to. I am yet to find a ride length or road surface where this chamois does not perform brilliantly. 10/10
FitAs previously mentioned I like a pair of shorts with a shorter leg, but aside from that the fit is ideal. Strap length and panel sizing all creates a secure and comfortable fit that doesn’t pinch, pull, or leave loose areas. 9/10
PocketsSome shorts have larger leg pockets, but personally I don’t think those are needed here or they can feel somewhat ‘loose’. The rear tube pocket is a real delight and makes stashing jackets very easy.9/10
ValueThese shorts perform as well or better than more expensive alternatives, and even with a price hike offer pretty good value. They only miss out on a 10 as the Rapha Core Cargo offer a very impressive package for £55 less, even if they suffer in the heat.9/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 92%
