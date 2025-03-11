Bib shorts vs Waist shorts for cycling - Which one should you choose?

For those getting into cycling, it can leave you being bombarded by a complete smorgasbord of what bike you should ride, what gear you need, clothing brands, what colour and how high your socks should be, or how you order your coffee. For the most part, ride what you fancy in whatever you fancy, eat and drink what you want, and hopefully you’ll have fun!

However, there are a few areas where the difference between different kit items choices can play a huge role in your comfort and enjoyment on the bike. Possibly the most important contact point for all cyclists is where you’re sitting, and what you’re sitting on.

When it comes to what to wear on your bottom half during cycling there are two main lines of specific gear; waist shorts with a chamois pad, and bib shorts that also feature a chamois pad. Confusingly, both options are generally referred to as 'cycling shorts'. The reason the shorts are so important is because they not only support most of your weight on the bike most of the time, but each of your legs are moving thus giving the opportunity for high levels of friction to occur. Friction causes irritation, irritation causes discomfort and in some cases some quite unpleasant side effects.

What is a chamois pad?

Both of these shorts options feature a chamois pad, which is a cushioned pad sewn into the shorts for your undercarriage. Back in the early 1900s these were made out of chamois goat leather (hence the name that has stuck), and required regular leather treatment to keep them soft and supple. Nowadays they are made from various man-made materials with specific densities of foam, channelling for airflow and breathability, and even special anatomical ‘Penthouses’ for the male anatomy in the case of Assos' shorts with the kukuPenthouse in the new Assos Mille GTS S11.

The purpose of the chamois is to both provide cushioning and reduce the friction experienced in your sensetive areas. The cushioning is mainly for the sit bones, or ischial tuberosities to give them their proper name, as well as the Inferior Ischial Ramus when in a more aggressive position. There is also some protection for the soft tissue including both the perineum and the genitals.

The chamois pad also provides anti-friction properties by remaining in contact with the body rather than having fabric running against the skin, as well as sometimes using specific materials that assist with this further. It's pretty common to bolster the chamois pad with an anti-friction balm, or chamois cream before each ride. Finally most quality chamois are antimicrobial as well as offering reasonable breathability. Both are important for reducing the rate of growth of any bacterial build up. Cycling shorts should also not be re-worn until thoroughly washed, and you should wash as soon after a ride as possible.

Side effects of lack of cushioning can be ingrown hairs around the sitting area, as well as bruising to soft tissue especially when riding on rougher road surfaces or off-road. Friction can lead to saddle sore, skin irritation and conditions, and rashes. Essentially, we really want to avoid these things and a chamois pad in a pair of cycling shorts goes a long way to helping prevent them.

While it may be tempting to opt for waist shorts, the straps on bib shorts will massively improve your comfort by keeping everything in the right place. (Image credit: Future / Josh Croxton)

Why do some cycling shorts have straps?

Both cycling shorts and cycling bib shorts feature a chamois, yet there is a distinct difference between the two, one that makes a huge deal of difference to comfort, and that is the bib straps. Cycling waist shorts rely on a waistband to keep the shorts in place, with elastic grippers often found on the waist and the legs. Bib shorts use over the shoulder bib straps and leg grippers to keep everything in place rather than having an elastic surround on the waist.

Having a constrictive band around the waist can itself be uncomfortable, and is already a very good reason to wear bib shorts with straps over regular cycling shorts. However the key difference is friction. A chamois will only tend to be effective at reducing friction if it is maintained in constant contact with the body. If a pair of shorts is ill-fitting, or it is not properly held in place, this can result in a build-up of friction between the chamois pad and your body, rather than having that friction between the securely placed pad and the saddle. Bib straps keep the shorts pulled up and maintain the contact between the chamois and the body, so as long as the fit is correct, there is a greatly reduced likelihood of developing any saddle sore due to friction.

Yes, if this is your first foray into the world of cycling shorts I do absolutely appreciate there is an aesthetic hurdle to get over, but in almost all cases those riders who start with a pair of waist shorts end up graduating to bib shorts with straps in pretty short order due to comfort reasons.

More women opt for waist shorts, but there are plenty of women's bib shorts nowadays with straps that stretch or detatch to allow for nature breaks without having to totally undress. (Image credit: Courtesy)

Are there any times where cycling waist shorts are better?

There are some situations where regular, strapless cycling shorts can be seen as the more comfortable option. For indoor cycling, where there is restricted airflow and temperature builds up quickly, reducing the amount of fabric in contact with the skin can help you to feel cooler on the bike. However, riding in warm environments makes the proliferation of bacteria even more of an issue thanks to the increased amount of sweat and heat. Having a potentially tight waistband could make things less comfortable, and there are plenty of bib short options that feature heavily perforated straps.

Another area where cycling shorts could be more comfortable than bib shorts is for women. Unfortunately, much cycling kit has been designed around the template of male specific anatomy, meaning that the placement of the bib straps can be uncomfortable for some women. There are however a range of women’s specific bib shorts available, with different bib strap designs and placements to assist in better comfort. Some of these also feature detachable, or extra stretchy bib straps which makes nature breaks easier when riding out on the road, as traditional bib straps do not allow this for women.

To summarise really, there are very limited scenarios where a regular cycling short is going to be a more comfortable or practical option than an appropriate bib short. In fact, the design of bib shorts and how they fit the body means that a good fitting pair should enhance comfort on the bike quite significantly, as well as reducing the likelihood of any saddle discomfort.