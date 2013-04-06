Trending

Quintana wins overall at Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco

Martin earns final time trial victory

Winner winner, Quintana takes to the stage

Winner winner, Quintana takes to the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) sealed the overall in the 2013 Vuelta al Pais Vasco with a solid display in the final 24km time trial in Beasain.

The Movistar leader leapfrogged overnight leader Sergio Henao (Sky Procycling), who slipped to third. Riche Porte finished third on the stage and moved up to second in the final GC, while Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) won the rain soaked stage in a time of 35:05, with Quintana in second and his teammate Benat Intxausti in third.

"I'm super happy with this victory and this time trial, that went quite better than I expected. I was fighting for such a victory since Paris-Nice, felt really good all these days and was able to confirm today that good feeling on the road," Quintana said.

"It was quite a good parcours for me: it had flat sections, where I don't do bad at all, also some slopes and several turns - as it was also a short TT, it suited me well. We rode with calmness and confidence, distributing my strength equally over the course, and it went well. The roads were slippery and we had to take some risks into the descents; actually, I was close to crashing once, but at the final descent, I already knew I had a good gap and could take things easier."

After only 73 riders completed the previous stage, there was a slightly subdued start to Saturday’s afternoon time trial.

Wintery conditions and persistent rain hampered a number of the early starters and it wasn’t until Tony Martin churned his way to an emphatic lead at the first time check did we see a realistic target for the stage win.

The German was at his brutal best on the testing course, using his power to bluster past four riders on his way to the finish.

Egor Silin, who had briefly held throne before Martin finished, was duly dispatched by a massive 2:19, with Jens Voigt over three minutes down. When Malori rolled home 1:53 down Martin had the stage all but won, although with a number of GC all-arounders to come, he would have to wait until the final two riders had crossed the line before official confirmation.

At the intermediate split Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) was 20 seconds down, later 1.08 at the finish, with Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) 29 seconds and then 51 seconds down at the finish. The Frenchman briefly held second on the stage but Intxausti, who was closest to Martin at the first check came home just 32 seconds down. Further down the road and the genuine GC contenders were beginning to find their rhythms.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:35:05
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:17
3Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:32
4Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:40
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:00:48
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:51
7Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:57
8Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
9Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:06
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:07
11Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:08
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:01:22
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:01:28
14Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:30
15Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:36
16Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
17José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
18Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:01:40
19Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:45
20Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:47
21Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:52
22Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:53
23Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:56
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:57
25Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha0:02:02
26Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:08
27John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
28Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:02:19
29Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:31
30Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:34
31Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:36
32Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
33Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:37
34Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:02:40
35Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:02:42
36Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:46
37Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:52
38Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:53
39Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:56
40Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:03
42Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:04
43Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:06
44Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:03:10
45Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
47Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:03:12
48Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
49Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:20
50Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
51Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:35
52Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:03:37
53Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:03:40
54Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:03:46
55Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:47
56Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:59
57Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:02
58Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:04
59Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:08
60Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:22
61Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:31
62Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:38
63Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:40
64Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:00
65Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:05:04
66Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:16
67Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:30
68Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:05:42
69Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:52
70Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:24

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25pts
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team20
3Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling14
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha12
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling9
8Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge7
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
11Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp5
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team4
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard3
14Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
15Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team1:47:26
2AG2R La Mondiale0:01:41
3Katusha0:02:19
4SKY Procycling0:02:38
5Garmin - Sharp0:03:22
6Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:03:50
7Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:03:57
8Radioshack Leopard0:04:19
9Astana Pro Team0:04:21
10Lampre - Merida0:05:09
11Euskaltel Euskadi0:05:36
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:38
13Orica Greenedge0:07:57
14Caja Rural0:09:28

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team21:39:35
2Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:23
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:34
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:00:35
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:54
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:18
7Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:19
8Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:57
9Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:47
10John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:56
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:03:09
12Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:03:10
13Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:03:25
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:36
15Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:52
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:59
19Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:04:19
20Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:50
21Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:32
22Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:04
23Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:07:24
24Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:08
25Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:08:10
26Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:10:03
27Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:10:30
28Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:06
29Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:11:08
30Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:12:48
31Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:13:15
32José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:02
33Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:14:34
34Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:15:06
35Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:07
36Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:46
37Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:18:53
38Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:38
39Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:20:46
40Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:21:01
41Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:21:51
42Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:22:14
43Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:17
44Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:24:04
45Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:24:53
46Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:25:43
47Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:19
48Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:31
49Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:44
50Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:52
51Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:55
52Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:28:01
53Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:18
54Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:30:10
55Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural0:32:00
56Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:33:24
57Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:38:02
58Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:38:55
59Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:42:24
60Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:44:21
61Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:44:37
62Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha0:47:42
63Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:48:51
64Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:50:07
65Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:51:58
66Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:53:22
67Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:54:20
68Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:45
69Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:58:50
70Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1:00:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team83pts
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling80
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling67
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff49
5Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale47
6Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha42
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team34
8Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge33
9Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi33
10Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step28
11Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
12Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha25
13Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
14Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team20
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
16John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
18Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
19Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
20Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha6
21Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team5
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp5
23José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team5
24Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp5
25Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
26Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
27Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp3
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard3
29Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
30Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural23pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard9
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
4Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural8
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
6Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
7Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling4
8Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3
9José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team3
10Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
11Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
12Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
13Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1
14Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
15Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1
16Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural64pts
2José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team32
3Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard27
4Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural21
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
6Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step18
7Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling14
8Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling13
9Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team13
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha11
11Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff11
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team10
13Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural10
14Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
15Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
16Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling6
17Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team5
18Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
19Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
20Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale4
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
22Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
23Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp3
24Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha2
25Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
26Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ2
27Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
29Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
30Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team65:03:18
2AG2R La Mondiale0:01:51
3Katusha0:02:46
4Lampre - Merida0:10:31
5Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:18:41
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:24
7SKY Procycling0:20:50
8Radioshack Leopard
9Garmin - Sharp0:24:50
10Orica Greenedge0:27:02
11Astana Pro Team0:29:27
12Euskaltel Euskadi0:29:32
13Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:31:31
14Caja Rural0:46:37

 

Latest on Cyclingnews