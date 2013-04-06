Winner winner, Quintana takes to the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) sealed the overall in the 2013 Vuelta al Pais Vasco with a solid display in the final 24km time trial in Beasain.

The Movistar leader leapfrogged overnight leader Sergio Henao (Sky Procycling), who slipped to third. Riche Porte finished third on the stage and moved up to second in the final GC, while Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) won the rain soaked stage in a time of 35:05, with Quintana in second and his teammate Benat Intxausti in third.

"I'm super happy with this victory and this time trial, that went quite better than I expected. I was fighting for such a victory since Paris-Nice, felt really good all these days and was able to confirm today that good feeling on the road," Quintana said.

"It was quite a good parcours for me: it had flat sections, where I don't do bad at all, also some slopes and several turns - as it was also a short TT, it suited me well. We rode with calmness and confidence, distributing my strength equally over the course, and it went well. The roads were slippery and we had to take some risks into the descents; actually, I was close to crashing once, but at the final descent, I already knew I had a good gap and could take things easier."





After only 73 riders completed the previous stage, there was a slightly subdued start to Saturday’s afternoon time trial.

Wintery conditions and persistent rain hampered a number of the early starters and it wasn’t until Tony Martin churned his way to an emphatic lead at the first time check did we see a realistic target for the stage win.

The German was at his brutal best on the testing course, using his power to bluster past four riders on his way to the finish.

Egor Silin, who had briefly held throne before Martin finished, was duly dispatched by a massive 2:19, with Jens Voigt over three minutes down. When Malori rolled home 1:53 down Martin had the stage all but won, although with a number of GC all-arounders to come, he would have to wait until the final two riders had crossed the line before official confirmation.

At the intermediate split Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) was 20 seconds down, later 1.08 at the finish, with Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) 29 seconds and then 51 seconds down at the finish. The Frenchman briefly held second on the stage but Intxausti, who was closest to Martin at the first check came home just 32 seconds down. Further down the road and the genuine GC contenders were beginning to find their rhythms.





Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:35:05 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:17 3 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:32 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:40 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:00:48 6 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 7 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:57 8 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:05 9 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:06 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:07 11 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:08 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:22 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:28 14 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:30 15 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36 16 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 17 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:01:40 19 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:45 20 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:47 21 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:52 22 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:53 23 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:56 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:57 25 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 0:02:02 26 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:08 27 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:12 28 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:02:19 29 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:31 30 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:34 31 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:36 32 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 33 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:37 34 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:40 35 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:02:42 36 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:46 37 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:52 38 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:53 39 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:56 40 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:03 42 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:04 43 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:06 44 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:10 45 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 47 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:03:12 48 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:03:20 50 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 51 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:35 52 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:37 53 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:03:40 54 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:46 55 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:47 56 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:59 57 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:02 58 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:04 59 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:08 60 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:22 61 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:31 62 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:38 63 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:40 64 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:00 65 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:05:04 66 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:16 67 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:30 68 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:05:42 69 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:52 70 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:24

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 pts 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 20 3 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 14 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 12 6 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 9 8 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 7 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 11 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 5 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 4 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 3 14 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 15 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 1:47:26 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:41 3 Katusha 0:02:19 4 SKY Procycling 0:02:38 5 Garmin - Sharp 0:03:22 6 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:03:50 7 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 0:03:57 8 Radioshack Leopard 0:04:19 9 Astana Pro Team 0:04:21 10 Lampre - Merida 0:05:09 11 Euskaltel Euskadi 0:05:36 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:38 13 Orica Greenedge 0:07:57 14 Caja Rural 0:09:28

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 21:39:35 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:23 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:34 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:00:35 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:54 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:18 7 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:19 8 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:57 9 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:47 10 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:56 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:09 12 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:03:10 13 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:25 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:36 15 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:52 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:59 19 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:04:19 20 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:50 21 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:32 22 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:04 23 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:24 24 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:08 25 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:08:10 26 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:10:03 27 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:10:30 28 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:06 29 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:11:08 30 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:12:48 31 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:13:15 32 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:02 33 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:34 34 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:15:06 35 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:07 36 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:46 37 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:18:53 38 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:38 39 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:20:46 40 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:21:01 41 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:21:51 42 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:22:14 43 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:17 44 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:24:04 45 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:24:53 46 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:25:43 47 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:19 48 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:31 49 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:44 50 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:52 51 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:55 52 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:01 53 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:18 54 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:30:10 55 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 0:32:00 56 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:33:24 57 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:38:02 58 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:38:55 59 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:42:24 60 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:44:21 61 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:44:37 62 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 0:47:42 63 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:48:51 64 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:50:07 65 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:58 66 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:53:22 67 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:54:20 68 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:45 69 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:58:50 70 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1:00:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 83 pts 2 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 80 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 67 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 49 5 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 47 6 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 42 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 8 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 33 9 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 10 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 28 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 12 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 25 13 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 14 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 20 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 16 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 18 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 19 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 20 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 6 21 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 5 22 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 5 23 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 24 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 5 25 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 26 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 27 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 3 29 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 30 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 23 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 9 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 4 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 8 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 7 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 4 8 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 10 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 11 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 12 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 13 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 14 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 15 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1 16 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 64 pts 2 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 32 3 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 27 4 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 21 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 6 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 14 8 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 13 9 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 13 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 11 11 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 10 13 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 10 14 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 15 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 16 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 6 17 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 5 18 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 19 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 20 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 4 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 22 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 23 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3 24 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 2 25 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 26 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 2 27 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 29 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 30 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1