Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the rain-hit stage four of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco from Trapagaran to Eibar with Sergio Henao (Team Sky) finishing a close second and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) in third on the climb to the finish in the Basque hills.

Henao retained his overall lead in the race although Quintana clipped off two seconds to reduce the gap to six seconds. Richie Porte (Team Sky) remains in third, 10 seconds off yellow.

The Colombian slipped clear of a select group on the brief descent to the finish line, using his descending skills to distance a group of six riders who broke clear on the final climb of the stage.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) both lost time, with Talansky crashing after crossing the finish line, like Peraud did a few seconds before him. Neither were hurt.

"It's a very important win for me because this is one of the biggest races in the WorldTour," said Quintana. "It's a massive joy for me and a huge boost of confidence for the future, because this climb has such a rich history, and the weather conditions all day, with cold and rain, make it really special.

"I knew the finale, because we went on a recon and we saw that the final meters were the key for the result. I took chances there and it paid off."

Despite the rainy conditions a breakaway group went clear in the first part of the race with Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Daniele Ratto (Cannondale), Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale) establishing a lead over five minutes. With Velits just 1:49 down overall, Team Sky was forced into action and with two climbs to go they looked to be struggling to keep the Omega man in check.

With 28km to go the leaders still had 4:50 although they had been reduced to three with Velits and Montaguti keeping company with a tiring Ratto.

On the penultimate climb with a 5.2% average, Movistar moved to the front to set up Quintana. The pace increase was enough to burn off Team Sky’s Joe Dombrowski who had been working hard, with the trio’s lead down to 2:48. The Spanish team had both the stage and the overall on their mind and Henao looked isolated with just Richie Porte for company after Vasil Kiryienka overshot a corner.

On the lower slopes of the final climb Ratto was the first to succumb to the gradient as Movistar looked to thin down the list of contenders behind. The bunch lined out, and one by one riders began to slip backwards and lose time.

José Herrada (Movistar), Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) and Simon Spilak (Katusha) had other ideas. Herrada instigated the move in a bid to draw out Porte and weaken Henao’s allies and it looked to be working when the Australian moved up to the front of the reduced peloton.

Velits and Montaguti were by now pedalling squares and they were duly caught and dispatched inside the five kilometre mark as a determined Spilak built up a 27-second lead with 4.5km to go. With the Slovenian 10 seconds off yellow Henao couldn’t afford to wait and he and Porte traded turns, with an attentive Contador in close quarters.

Spilak’s lead crumbled to 12 seconds as the chasers upped the pace, with the group reduced to Porte, Contador, Henao and Quintana, with Ag2r-La Mondiale's Jean-Christophe Peraud and Carlos Betancur hanging on for dear life. As the road flattened out at the summit Spilak was caught and the short descent to the finish began.

It was all about nerve and determination on the slippery roads. Quintana had both and edged away to win and show he is also a major contender for overall victory.

Full Results 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 3:58:52 2 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:02 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 7 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:16 9 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:23 10 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:00:24 11 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:00:27 14 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:28 17 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:30 18 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:33 19 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 20 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:54 21 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:57 22 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 23 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 24 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:16 25 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 27 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 30 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:33 32 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:41 33 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:07 34 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 35 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:33 36 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:45 37 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:50 38 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 39 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:53 40 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:00 41 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:21 42 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:38 43 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 45 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 47 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:56 48 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 49 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:04:30 50 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:50 51 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 52 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:23 54 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:05:31 55 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:05:32 56 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 57 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:49 58 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:07:12 59 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 61 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 62 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 63 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 64 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:01 66 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 68 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 69 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 70 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 71 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:55 72 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:08:59 73 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 74 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 75 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 76 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 77 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 78 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:09:02 79 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:22 80 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 81 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 82 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:26 83 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 84 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 85 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 87 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 88 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:17 89 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:22 90 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:26 91 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:29 92 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 93 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:32 94 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 95 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 96 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 98 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 99 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 101 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 102 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 103 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 105 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:15:34 106 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 107 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 108 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 109 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 110 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 111 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 112 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 113 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 114 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 115 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 116 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 117 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 118 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 119 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 120 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 121 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:15:41 122 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:16:59 123 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:18:10 124 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:32 125 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 126 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 127 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 128 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 129 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:18:35 130 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 132 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 133 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 134 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 135 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 136 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 137 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 138 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 139 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 140 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 141 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 142 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 143 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 144 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 145 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 146 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 147 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 148 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:20:06

Points 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 20 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 4 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 14 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 12 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 7 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 8 9 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 10 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 6 11 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 13 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 3 14 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Sprint 1 - Eibar, 79.6km 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 3 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 1

Sprint 2 - Ermua, 108.2km 1 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 1

Sprint 3 - Eibar 143.1km 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Mountain 1 - Alto Pagatza (Cat 2) 59km 1 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 2 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Karabieta (Cat 2) 87km 1 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 6 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 4 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Ixua (Cat 1) 116km 1 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 4 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 4 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 6 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de San Miguel (Cat 2) 130km 1 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 4 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Usartza (Cat 1) 150km 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 10 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 4 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 4 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 2 6 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Teams 1 AG2R La Mondiale 11:57:07 2 Katusha 0:00:22 3 Movistar Team 0:00:56 4 Garmin - Sharp 0:03:30 5 Lampre - Merida 0:04:16 6 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:05:42 7 Radioshack Leopard 0:06:30 8 Astana Pro Team 0:06:42 9 Euskaltel Euskadi 0:07:08 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:16 12 SKY Procycling 0:08:32 13 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 0:09:46 14 Orica Greenedge 0:09:58 15 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:11:06 16 Caja Rural 0:14:38 17 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:49 18 BMC Racing Team 0:14:53 19 Team Argos - Shimano 0:19:09 20 Lotto Belisol 0:34:54 21 FDJ 0:42:04

General classification after stage 4 1 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 16:23:20 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:06 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:10 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 6 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 7 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 8 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:35 9 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 10 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:47 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:48 13 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 14 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 15 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 16 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:08 17 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:13 18 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:15 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:21 20 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:24 21 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:28 22 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:29 23 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:35 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:45 25 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:46 26 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:52 27 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59 28 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:12 29 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:03 30 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:24 31 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:34 32 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:03:51 33 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:04 34 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:11 35 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:15 36 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 37 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:54 38 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:25 39 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:28 40 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:40 41 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:06:53 42 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:07:16 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:08:15 44 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:59 45 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:18 46 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:05 47 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:11:09 48 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:11:18 49 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:22 50 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:41 51 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:44 52 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:12:06 53 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:12:09 54 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:12:10 55 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:12:30 56 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:12:58 57 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:14 58 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:15 59 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:34 60 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:38 61 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:42 62 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:15:01 63 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:15:16 64 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:19 65 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:23 66 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:15:24 67 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:44 68 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:53 69 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:16:22 70 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:17:21 71 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:18:01 72 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:06 73 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:18:29 74 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:56 75 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:55 76 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:19:57 77 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:04 78 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:20:22 79 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:36 80 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:20:44 81 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:57 82 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:08 83 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:45 84 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:21:56 85 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:21:59 86 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:20 88 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:22:39 89 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:22:58 90 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:23:43 91 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:01 92 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:30 93 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:24:44 94 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:11 95 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:25:17 96 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:27:11 97 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:28:19 98 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:28:42 99 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:29:09 100 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 101 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 0:29:10 102 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:29:37 103 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 0:30:28 104 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:30:36 105 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:44 106 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:31:00 107 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 108 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:31:43 109 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:31:45 110 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:31:47 111 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:31:58 112 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:32:10 113 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:32:11 114 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:38 115 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:32:43 116 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:32:45 117 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:32:51 118 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:19 119 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:34:11 120 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:34:26 121 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:35:23 122 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:35:57 123 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:36:08 124 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:36:14 125 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:36:18 126 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:36:49 127 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:36:52 128 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 0:37:12 129 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:37:14 130 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 0:37:15 132 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:39:52 133 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:40:30 134 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:41:40 135 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:41:48 136 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:43:03 137 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:43:56 138 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:43:59 139 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:44:18 140 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:44:50 141 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 0:45:15 142 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:45:42 143 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:45:49 144 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:47:40 145 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:51:28 146 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:51:53 147 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:52:13 148 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:14

Points classification 1 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 55 pts 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 49 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 34 4 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 34 5 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 6 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 32 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 28 8 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 25 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 22 11 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 19 12 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 14 13 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 14 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 16 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 18 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 19 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 10 20 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9

Sprints classification 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 23 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 9 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 5 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 6 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 7 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 9 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 2 10 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 11 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 2 12 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 13 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1 14 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 15 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountains classification 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 61 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 23 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 4 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 5 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 6 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 13 7 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 10 9 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 10 10 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 10 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 12 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 13 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 14 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 6 15 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 6 16 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 5 17 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 18 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 4 19 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 4 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4