Quintana wins in the rain on Arrate finish
Henao takes second to retain overall lead
Stage 4: Trapagaran - Eibar (Arrate)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the rain-hit stage four of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco from Trapagaran to Eibar with Sergio Henao (Team Sky) finishing a close second and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) in third on the climb to the finish in the Basque hills.
Henao retained his overall lead in the race although Quintana clipped off two seconds to reduce the gap to six seconds. Richie Porte (Team Sky) remains in third, 10 seconds off yellow.
The Colombian slipped clear of a select group on the brief descent to the finish line, using his descending skills to distance a group of six riders who broke clear on the final climb of the stage.
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) both lost time, with Talansky crashing after crossing the finish line, like Peraud did a few seconds before him. Neither were hurt.
"It's a very important win for me because this is one of the biggest races in the WorldTour," said Quintana. "It's a massive joy for me and a huge boost of confidence for the future, because this climb has such a rich history, and the weather conditions all day, with cold and rain, make it really special.
"I knew the finale, because we went on a recon and we saw that the final meters were the key for the result. I took chances there and it paid off."
Despite the rainy conditions a breakaway group went clear in the first part of the race with Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Daniele Ratto (Cannondale), Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale) establishing a lead over five minutes. With Velits just 1:49 down overall, Team Sky was forced into action and with two climbs to go they looked to be struggling to keep the Omega man in check.
With 28km to go the leaders still had 4:50 although they had been reduced to three with Velits and Montaguti keeping company with a tiring Ratto.
On the penultimate climb with a 5.2% average, Movistar moved to the front to set up Quintana. The pace increase was enough to burn off Team Sky’s Joe Dombrowski who had been working hard, with the trio’s lead down to 2:48. The Spanish team had both the stage and the overall on their mind and Henao looked isolated with just Richie Porte for company after Vasil Kiryienka overshot a corner.
On the lower slopes of the final climb Ratto was the first to succumb to the gradient as Movistar looked to thin down the list of contenders behind. The bunch lined out, and one by one riders began to slip backwards and lose time.
José Herrada (Movistar), Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) and Simon Spilak (Katusha) had other ideas. Herrada instigated the move in a bid to draw out Porte and weaken Henao’s allies and it looked to be working when the Australian moved up to the front of the reduced peloton.
Velits and Montaguti were by now pedalling squares and they were duly caught and dispatched inside the five kilometre mark as a determined Spilak built up a 27-second lead with 4.5km to go. With the Slovenian 10 seconds off yellow Henao couldn’t afford to wait and he and Porte traded turns, with an attentive Contador in close quarters.
Spilak’s lead crumbled to 12 seconds as the chasers upped the pace, with the group reduced to Porte, Contador, Henao and Quintana, with Ag2r-La Mondiale's Jean-Christophe Peraud and Carlos Betancur hanging on for dear life. As the road flattened out at the summit Spilak was caught and the short descent to the finish began.
It was all about nerve and determination on the slippery roads. Quintana had both and edged away to win and show he is also a major contender for overall victory.
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|3:58:52
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|7
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:16
|9
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:23
|10
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:24
|11
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:00:27
|14
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:28
|17
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|18
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|19
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|21
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:57
|22
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|23
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|24
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:16
|25
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|30
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:33
|32
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:41
|33
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:07
|34
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|35
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|36
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:45
|37
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:50
|38
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|39
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:53
|40
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:00
|41
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:21
|42
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:38
|43
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|45
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:56
|48
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|49
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:30
|50
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:50
|51
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:23
|54
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|55
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|56
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:49
|58
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:07:12
|59
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|64
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:01
|66
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|68
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|69
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|70
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|71
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:55
|72
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:08:59
|73
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|74
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|76
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|77
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|78
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:09:02
|79
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:22
|80
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|81
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|82
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:26
|83
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|84
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|85
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|87
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|88
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:17
|89
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:22
|90
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:26
|91
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:29
|92
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:32
|94
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|95
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|96
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|98
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|99
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|101
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|102
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|105
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:15:34
|106
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|107
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|108
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|111
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|112
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|113
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|114
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|115
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|116
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|118
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|119
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|120
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|121
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:41
|122
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:59
|123
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:18:10
|124
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:32
|125
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|126
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|127
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|129
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:18:35
|130
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|132
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|134
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|135
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|136
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|137
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|138
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|140
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|141
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|144
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|145
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|146
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|147
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|148
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:20:06
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|20
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|4
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|12
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|9
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|10
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|6
|11
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|13
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|3
|14
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|3
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|1
|1
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|1
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|3
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|2
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|1
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|6
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|4
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|4
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|4
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|6
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|1
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|4
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|4
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:57:07
|2
|Katusha
|0:00:22
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|4
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:30
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|0:04:16
|6
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:05:42
|7
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:06:30
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:42
|9
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:07:08
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:16
|12
|SKY Procycling
|0:08:32
|13
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:09:46
|14
|Orica Greenedge
|0:09:58
|15
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:06
|16
|Caja Rural
|0:14:38
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:49
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:53
|19
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:19:09
|20
|Lotto Belisol
|0:34:54
|21
|FDJ
|0:42:04
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|16:23:20
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:10
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|6
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|7
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|8
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:35
|9
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|10
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:47
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:48
|13
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|14
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|15
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|16
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|17
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|18
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:15
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:21
|20
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:24
|21
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:28
|22
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:29
|23
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:35
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:45
|25
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:46
|26
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:52
|27
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|28
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:12
|29
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:03
|30
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:24
|31
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|32
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:51
|33
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:04
|34
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:11
|35
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:15
|36
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|37
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:54
|38
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:25
|39
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:28
|40
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:40
|41
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:53
|42
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:16
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:15
|44
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:59
|45
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:18
|46
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:05
|47
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:11:09
|48
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:18
|49
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:22
|50
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:41
|51
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:44
|52
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:12:06
|53
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:12:09
|54
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:12:10
|55
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:12:30
|56
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:12:58
|57
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:14
|58
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:15
|59
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:34
|60
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:38
|61
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:42
|62
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:15:01
|63
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:16
|64
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:19
|65
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:23
|66
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:15:24
|67
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:44
|68
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:53
|69
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:16:22
|70
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:21
|71
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:18:01
|72
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:06
|73
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:29
|74
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:56
|75
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:55
|76
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:19:57
|77
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:04
|78
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:20:22
|79
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:36
|80
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:20:44
|81
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:57
|82
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:08
|83
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:21:45
|84
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:21:56
|85
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:59
|86
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:20
|88
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:39
|89
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:22:58
|90
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:23:43
|91
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:01
|92
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:30
|93
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:44
|94
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:11
|95
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:25:17
|96
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:27:11
|97
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:28:19
|98
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:28:42
|99
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:29:09
|100
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|101
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:29:10
|102
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:29:37
|103
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|0:30:28
|104
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:30:36
|105
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:44
|106
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:31:00
|107
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|108
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:31:43
|109
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:31:45
|110
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:47
|111
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:31:58
|112
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:32:10
|113
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:32:11
|114
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:38
|115
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:32:43
|116
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:32:45
|117
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:51
|118
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:19
|119
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:34:11
|120
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:34:26
|121
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:35:23
|122
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:35:57
|123
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:36:08
|124
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:36:14
|125
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:36:18
|126
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:49
|127
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:52
|128
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|0:37:12
|129
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:14
|130
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:37:15
|132
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:39:52
|133
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:30
|134
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:41:40
|135
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:48
|136
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:43:03
|137
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:43:56
|138
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:59
|139
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:44:18
|140
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:44:50
|141
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|0:45:15
|142
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:45:42
|143
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:45:49
|144
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:47:40
|145
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|0:51:28
|146
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:51:53
|147
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:52:13
|148
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:14
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|55
|pts
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|49
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|34
|4
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|5
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|6
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|32
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|28
|8
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|22
|11
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|19
|12
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|13
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|14
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|16
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|18
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|19
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|20
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|23
|pts
|2
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|5
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|6
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|7
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|9
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|2
|10
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|11
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|12
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|13
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|14
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|15
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|61
|pts
|2
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|23
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|4
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18
|5
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|6
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|13
|7
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|10
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|10
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|10
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|12
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|13
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|14
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|15
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|16
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|17
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|18
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|4
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|1
|Katusha
|49:11:40
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|4
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:37
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|0:05:04
|6
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:08:29
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:24
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:41
|9
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:53
|10
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:12:10
|11
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:14:42
|12
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:49
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:17:07
|14
|SKY Procycling
|0:17:57
|15
|Orica Greenedge
|0:18:10
|16
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:19:16
|17
|Caja Rural
|0:21:17
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:33:39
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|0:44:35
|20
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:46:39
|21
|FDJ
|1:05:50
