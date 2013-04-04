Trending

Quintana wins in the rain on Arrate finish

Henao takes second to retain overall lead

Image 1 of 46

Nario Quintana (Movistar) wasn't taking any risks over the slippery finish line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 46

Sky moved to the front to control the lead of the main breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 46

Richie Porte (Sky) took up pace-setting duties for the final few kilometres

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 46

Peraud (Ag2r) had no where to go but onto the ground and hurtled towards photographers

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 46

Andrew Talansky (Garmin Sharp) also took a spill

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 46

Quintana (Movistar) was quick to slow down after the fast run to the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 46

Talansky (Garmin) pulls himself off the ground at Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 46

Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) was enjoying the stage today

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 46

Contador couldn't follow the final attack from Quintana and has to settle for third-place

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 46

Ratto (Cannondale) during Stage 4 at Basque

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 46

Henao (Sky) was happy to get a warm and clean jersey delivered to him after the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 46

The day's breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 46

Movistar at the head of affairs on Stage 4 at Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 46

Richie Porte (Sky) remained wrapped up during the cold day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 46

Gavazzi leads Gasparotto (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 46

Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r La Mondiale) took a nasty falls just after the finish line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 46

Quintana took a gutsy win into Arrate

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 46

Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) was in the day's main escape

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 46

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) on Stage 4 at Tour of the Basque Country

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 46

Henao (Sky) retained his overall lead at the end of the cold and wet day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 46

Richie Porte (Sky) keeps Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tikoff) under pressure

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 46

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) lost some time today

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 46

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) is using the WorldTour race to prepare for the Ardennes classics

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 46

Ratto (Cannondale) paid for his efforts in the break

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 46

Quintana (Movistar) knew the finish after riding it beforehand

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 46

Sky lead the bunch through the Basque crowd

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 46

Movistar putting in pace-setting duties to set up Quintana for the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 46

Peraud (Ag2r La Mondiale) about to have a bad ending to his day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 46

Quintana (Movistar) gapped the others at the end of the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 46

Rui Costa (Movistar) leads Andrew Talansky (Garmin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 46

Ratto (Cannondale) had a good day out front

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 46

Winner winner, Quintana takes to the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 46

The yellow jersey of Henao (Sky) crossed the line two seconds behind Quintana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 46

Champagne for the day's winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 46

Feed time for Tieran-Locke and Sky teammate Dombrowski

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 46

Dombrowski leads his Sky teammates through the crowd that were out in force despite the conditions

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 46

Richie Porte (Sky) looks to be contention for another stage win victory at Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 46

Last year's winner Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) tried to limit his losses

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 46

Peraud thought the day was over when he crossed the line, he was wrong

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 46

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Sky) is learning the ropes at his new team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 46

Richie Porte (Sky) will be an important man at the grand tours this season

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 46

The bunch were not yet in a rush to chase down the escapees

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 46

Sergio Henao (Sky) is also leading the points classification

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 46

Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) smiling or grimacing in the wintery conditions?

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 46

Dombrowski (Sky) worked tirelessly today

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 46

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) will be hoping to build his condition for the Ardennes

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the rain-hit stage four of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco from Trapagaran to Eibar with Sergio Henao (Team Sky) finishing a close second and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) in third on the climb to the finish in the Basque hills.

Henao retained his overall lead in the race although Quintana clipped off two seconds to reduce the gap to six seconds. Richie Porte (Team Sky) remains in third, 10 seconds off yellow.

The Colombian slipped clear of a select group on the brief descent to the finish line, using his descending skills to distance a group of six riders who broke clear on the final climb of the stage.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) both lost time, with Talansky crashing after crossing the finish line, like Peraud did a few seconds before him. Neither were hurt.

"It's a very important win for me because this is one of the biggest races in the WorldTour," said Quintana. "It's a massive joy for me and a huge boost of confidence for the future, because this climb has such a rich history, and the weather conditions all day, with cold and rain, make it really special.

"I knew the finale, because we went on a recon and we saw that the final meters were the key for the result. I took chances there and it paid off."

Despite the rainy conditions a breakaway group went clear in the first part of the race with Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Daniele Ratto (Cannondale), Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale) establishing a lead over five minutes. With Velits just 1:49 down overall, Team Sky was forced into action and with two climbs to go they looked to be struggling to keep the Omega man in check.

With 28km to go the leaders still had 4:50 although they had been reduced to three with Velits and Montaguti keeping company with a tiring Ratto.

On the penultimate climb with a 5.2% average, Movistar moved to the front to set up Quintana. The pace increase was enough to burn off Team Sky’s Joe Dombrowski who had been working hard, with the trio’s lead down to 2:48. The Spanish team had both the stage and the overall on their mind and Henao looked isolated with just Richie Porte for company after Vasil Kiryienka overshot a corner.

On the lower slopes of the final climb Ratto was the first to succumb to the gradient as Movistar looked to thin down the list of contenders behind. The bunch lined out, and one by one riders began to slip backwards and lose time.

José Herrada (Movistar), Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) and Simon Spilak (Katusha) had other ideas. Herrada instigated the move in a bid to draw out Porte and weaken Henao’s allies and it looked to be working when the Australian moved up to the front of the reduced peloton.

Velits and Montaguti were by now pedalling squares and they were duly caught and dispatched inside the five kilometre mark as a determined Spilak built up a 27-second lead with 4.5km to go. With the Slovenian 10 seconds off yellow Henao couldn’t afford to wait and he and Porte traded turns, with an attentive Contador in close quarters.

Spilak’s lead crumbled to 12 seconds as the chasers upped the pace, with the group reduced to Porte, Contador, Henao and Quintana, with Ag2r-La Mondiale's Jean-Christophe Peraud and Carlos Betancur hanging on for dear life. As the road flattened out at the summit Spilak was caught and the short descent to the finish began.

It was all about nerve and determination on the slippery roads. Quintana had both and edged away to win and show he is also a major contender for overall victory.

Full Results
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team3:58:52
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:02
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
4Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
6Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
7Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:16
9Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:23
10Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:00:24
11Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
13Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:00:27
14John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
16Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:28
17Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:30
18Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:33
19Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
20José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:54
21Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:57
22Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
23Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
24Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:16
25Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
27Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
28Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
30Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:01:33
32Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:41
33Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:02:07
34Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
35Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:33
36Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:45
37Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:50
38Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
39Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:53
40Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:03:00
41Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:03:21
42Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:38
43Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
45Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:56
48Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
49Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:04:30
50Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:50
51Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
52Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
53Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:23
54Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:31
55Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:32
56Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
57Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:49
58Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:07:12
59Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
61Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
62Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
63Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
64Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:01
66Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
67Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
68Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
69Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
70Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
71Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:55
72Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:08:59
73Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
74Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
75Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
76Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
77Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
78Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:09:02
79Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:22
80Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
81Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
82Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:09:26
83Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
84Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
85Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
86Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
87Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
88Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:17
89Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:22
90Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:26
91Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:29
92Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
93Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:32
94Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
95Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
96Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
98Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
99Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
101Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
102Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
103Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
105Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:15:34
106Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
107Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
108Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
109Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
110Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
111Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
112Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
113Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
114Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
115Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
116Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
117Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
118Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
119Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
120Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
121Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:15:41
122Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:59
123Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:18:10
124Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:32
125Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
126Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
127Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
128Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
129Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:18:35
130Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
132David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
133Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
134Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
135Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
136Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
137Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
138Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
139Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
140Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
141Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
142Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
143Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
144Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
145Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
146Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
147Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
148Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:20:06

Points
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team25pts
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling20
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
4Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale14
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha12
6Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling10
7Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge8
9Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
10Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha6
11Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
12Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
13Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha3
14John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Sprint 1 - Eibar, 79.6km
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
3Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha1

Sprint 2 - Ermua, 108.2km
1Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha1

Sprint 3 - Eibar 143.1km
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Mountain 1 - Alto Pagatza (Cat 2) 59km
1Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha2
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Karabieta (Cat 2) 87km
1Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha6pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
4Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Ixua (Cat 1) 116km
1Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
4Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha4
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
6Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 4 - Alto de San Miguel (Cat 2) 130km
1Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
4Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Usartza (Cat 1) 150km
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha10pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling8
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
4Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling4
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team2
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Teams
1AG2R La Mondiale11:57:07
2Katusha0:00:22
3Movistar Team0:00:56
4Garmin - Sharp0:03:30
5Lampre - Merida0:04:16
6Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:05:42
7Radioshack Leopard0:06:30
8Astana Pro Team0:06:42
9Euskaltel Euskadi0:07:08
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:16
12SKY Procycling0:08:32
13Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:09:46
14Orica Greenedge0:09:58
15Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:11:06
16Caja Rural0:14:38
17Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:49
18BMC Racing Team0:14:53
19Team Argos - Shimano0:19:09
20Lotto Belisol0:34:54
21FDJ0:42:04

General classification after stage 4
1Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling16:23:20
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:06
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:10
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
6Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
7Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
8Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:35
9Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
10Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:47
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
12Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:48
13Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
14Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
15John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
16Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:08
17José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:13
18Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:15
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:21
20Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:24
21Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:28
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:29
23Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:35
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:45
25Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:01:46
26Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:52
27Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
28Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:12
29Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:03
30Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:03:24
31Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
32Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:03:51
33Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:04
34Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:11
35Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:15
36Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
37Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:54
38Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:06:25
39Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:06:28
40Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:40
41Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:06:53
42Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:16
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:08:15
44Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:59
45Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:10:18
46Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:05
47Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:11:09
48Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:11:18
49Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:22
50Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:41
51Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:44
52Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:12:06
53Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:12:09
54Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:12:10
55Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:12:30
56Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural0:12:58
57Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:14
58Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:15
59Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:34
60Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:38
61Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:42
62Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:15:01
63Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:15:16
64Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:19
65Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:23
66Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:15:24
67Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:44
68Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:53
69Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:16:22
70Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:17:21
71Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:18:01
72Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:06
73Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:18:29
74Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:56
75Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:55
76Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:19:57
77Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:04
78Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:20:22
79Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:36
80Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:20:44
81Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:57
82Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:08
83Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:45
84Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:21:56
85Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:21:59
86Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:20
88Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:22:39
89Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:22:58
90Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:23:43
91Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:01
92Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:30
93Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:24:44
94Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:11
95Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:25:17
96Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:27:11
97Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:28:19
98Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:28:42
99Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:29:09
100Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
101Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural0:29:10
102Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:29:37
103Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha0:30:28
104Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:30:36
105Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:44
106Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:31:00
107Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
108Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:31:43
109Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:31:45
110Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:31:47
111Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:31:58
112Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:32:10
113Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:32:11
114Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:38
115Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:32:43
116Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:32:45
117Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:32:51
118Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:19
119Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:34:11
120Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:34:26
121Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:35:23
122Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:35:57
123Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:36:08
124Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:36:14
125Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:36:18
126Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:36:49
127David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:36:52
128Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp0:37:12
129Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:37:14
130Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp0:37:15
132Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:39:52
133Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:40:30
134Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:41:40
135Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:41:48
136Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:43:03
137Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:43:56
138Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:43:59
139Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:44:18
140Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:44:50
141Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ0:45:15
142Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:45:42
143Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:45:49
144Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:47:40
145Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:51:28
146Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:51:53
147Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:52:13
148Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:14

Points classification
1Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling55pts
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team49
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff34
4Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale34
5Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team34
6Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha32
7Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling28
8Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge25
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha22
11Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha19
12Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge14
13Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling14
14Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
16Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
18Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
19Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp10
20Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida9

Sprints classification
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural23pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard9
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
5Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
6Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
7Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
9Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha2
10Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
11Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural2
12Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1
13Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1
14Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
15Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountains classification
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural61pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard23
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
4Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step18
5Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling15
6Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha13
7Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff11
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha10
9Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling10
10Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural10
11Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling8
12José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
14Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team6
15Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural6
16Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team5
17Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
18Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale4
19Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team4
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4

Teams classficiation
1Katusha49:11:40
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
3Movistar Team0:00:31
4Garmin - Sharp0:04:37
5Lampre - Merida0:05:04
6Euskaltel Euskadi0:08:29
7Astana Pro Team0:09:24
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:41
9Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:53
10Radioshack Leopard0:12:10
11Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:14:42
12Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:15:49
13BMC Racing Team0:17:07
14SKY Procycling0:17:57
15Orica Greenedge0:18:10
16Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:19:16
17Caja Rural0:21:17
18Cannondale Pro Cycling0:33:39
19Lotto Belisol0:44:35
20Team Argos - Shimano0:46:39
21FDJ1:05:50

