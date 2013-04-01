Trending

Gerrans claims opening stage of Pais Vasco

Peloton splits on technical run-in

Image 1 of 27

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) prevailed in the sprint finale to stage 1 in Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 27

Team Saxo-Tinkoff sets tempo in the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 27

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) conducts an interview prior to stage 1.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 27

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 27

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) turned on the jets to win stage 1 in Elgoibar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 27

Riders await the start of the opening stage at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 27

Movistar riders push the pace in the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 27

Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 27

The peloton in action during the first stage of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 27

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) in interviewed after being out on the attack and earning the mountains classification jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 27

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) is building towards the Giro d'Italia with a start in Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 27

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) was one of the riders involved in a crash in the stage 1 finale.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 27

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) chats with Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 27

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) is a two-time winner of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 27

Andy Scheck (RadioShack Leopard) looking for form at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 27

A focused Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 27

Thumbs up from stage 1 winner Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 27

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) celebrates victory in the opening stage of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 27

Team Saxo-Tinkoff at the head of the peloton during stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 27

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is the defending Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco champion
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 27

After winning the opening stage, Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) is the overall leader at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 27

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 27

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) and Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 27

Plenty of stunning scenery in the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 27

Laurent Didier (RadioShack Leopard Trek) and Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 27

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) on the podium after winning stage 1 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 27

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) leads the mountains classification after the opening stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Simon Gerrans sprinted to victory in stage 1 of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco ahead of Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Angel Vicioso (Katusha). Gerrans also became the first overall leader of the race.

A crash split the field over the day's final summit, and thanks to his teammates' work, Gerrans was well-positioned when the front group took shape. Pieter Weening led out the sprint and delivered Gerrans to the line.

"The plan of attack was formed around me today," said Gerrans. "The whole team committed to the stage win. It's nice to repay the team's work at the end of the day. Christian [Meier] did a great job looking after me early on in the stage. The rest of the guys rode fantastic in the hills. They set me up for the stage win and Pieter up for GC [the general classification]."

Gerrans had a heads-up from Orica-GreenEdge director sportif Neil Stephens, who lives less than an hour away from today's course. When he saw the race route, Stephens suspected the stage was one on which Gerrans could win. His suspicions were confirmed after he recon'ed the stage two weeks ago.

"I know these roads, and when I heard about this stage a month ago, I knew it was a day for Simon," said Stephens. "Ten days ago, I came out and previewed the stage. This morning, Pieter, Simon and I left the hotel a little early and we had a look at the last 30 kilometres. We obviously couldn't have predicted the crash at the end, but the rest of the race unfolded exactly as we would have expected. If we were going to win today, it was going to be with Simon. We put all our energy into him."

Five riders went up the road early in the action, and the break was eventually whittled down to two riders: Laurent Didier (RadioShack Leopard Trek) and Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural).

Teams with GC ambitions controlled the chase. Didier and Txurruka got a maximum advantage of 5:15 during the second hour of racing. The gap began to come down starting at the midpoint of the race.

Eighteen kilometres from the finish in Elgoibar, on the lower slopes of the Alto de San Miguel, it was gruppo compatto.

A crash at the summit, with 7.5 kilometres to go, allowed an elite group of 17 riders to form. On the ground were Dries Devenyns and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol). The latter two continued, with Van Den Broeck sporting a trail of blood down his arm and leg. Devenyns abandoned with a broken arm.

"We were lucky not to have any of our riders go down in the crash," said Stephens. "Simon Clarke had to put a foot out and Wes [Wesley Sulzberger] was pushed into a wall, but no one hit the floor."

"After the crash at the summit, Pieter saw that I had made the split and was in good position," said Gerrans. "He did a fantastic job on the descent and in the final. It was basically thanks to him that I won. He set me up perfectly."

A second group gave chase down the mountain. Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) heralded the 20 riders in hot pursuit of the group ahead in the hopes to limit the damage to his general classification ambitions. The first group of chasers had closed the gap to five seconds by the time Gerrans outkicked Velits for the win.

While Gerrans was the first to admit that his preparation for Milan-San Remo was less than ideal, he's now finding great confidence in his build-up to the Ardennes Classics.

"This is perfect," said Gerrans. "I focused on winning one specific stage at Catalunya and another stage here. I've accomplished both goals, and it shows that my form is coming up nicely. My preparation for Milan-Sanremo wasn't what I had hoped, but it's turning around to work out really well leading to the Ardennes. We're still a couple weeks out, and I just need to keep building on the form that I have now."

Having won the first stage, Gerrans leads the Pais Vasco general classification. He'll start stage 2 in the yellow jersey.

"We'll have to take a bit more responsibility in the race tomorrow now that I'm in yellow," he said with a smile. "I'm sure the team is up for it."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:06:33
2Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
6Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
8Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
9Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
15Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
16Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
18Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:05
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
21Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
23Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
24Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
26Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
27Jon Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
28Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
29Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
30Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
31Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
32Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
33Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
34Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
36Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
37Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
38Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:12
40Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
42Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
43Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
45Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
46Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
47Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:16
48Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:19
49Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
50Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
51Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:21
52Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
53Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
54Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
55Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
56Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
58Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
60Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
61Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
62Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
63Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
64Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
65Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
67Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
68Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
69Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
70Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
71Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
72Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
73Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
74John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:28
76Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:37
77Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
78Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
79José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:01:01
81Danail Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
82Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
83Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
84Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
85Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:01:05
86Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:12
87Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:22
88Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:27
89Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
90Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
91Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
93Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
94Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:40
95Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
96Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
97Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
98Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
100Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
101Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:02:52
102Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
103Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
105Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:09
106Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
107Juan José Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:28
108Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
109Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
110Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
111Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
112Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:47
113Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:04:08
114Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp0:04:58
115Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
116Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
117Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
118Koldo Fernández De Larrea (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
119David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
120Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
121Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
122Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
126Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
127Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:05:10
128Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:13
129Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:07
130Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
131Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:19
132Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:21
133Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
134Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
135Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
136Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:54
137Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
138Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
139Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
140Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
141Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
142Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
143Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
145Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
146Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
147Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
148Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
149Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
150Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:50
151Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
152Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
153Jesús Hernández (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
154Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
155Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
156Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:09
157Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:22
158Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
159Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
160Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
161Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge25pts
2Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step20
3Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha16
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
5Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
6Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling10
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
8Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling8
9Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team7
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge6
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
12Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
13José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha2
15Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1

Sprint 1 - Elgoibar, km. 110
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard3pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Sprint 2- Berriatua, km. 133,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard2
3Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1

Sprint 3 - Markina, km. 141,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Asensio (Cat 2)) km. 30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural6pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard4
3Jesús Hernández (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
4Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Itziar (Cat 3), km. 72
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard2
3Jesús Hernández (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Endoia (Cat 2), km. 89
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural6pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard4
3Jesús Hernández (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
4Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Azurki (Cat 1), km. 100
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural10pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard8
3Jesús Hernández (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
4Juan José Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Kalbario (Cat 3), km. 122
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard2
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountain 6 - Alto de San Miguel (Cat 2), km. 149
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team4
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team2
4Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team12:19:39
2Movistar Team
3Orica Greenedge0:00:05
4Katusha
5BMC Racing Team0:00:10
6Euskaltel Euskadi0:00:15
7Garmin - Sharp
8Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:00:21
9SKY Procycling
10Lampre - Merida0:00:22
11Blanco Pro Cycling Team
12Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:00:26
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:33
14Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
15Radioshack Leopard0:00:45
16AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
17Caja Rural0:01:34
18Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:13
19FDJ0:03:22
20Lotto Belisol0:03:33
21Team Argos - Shimano0:04:11

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:06:33
2Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
6Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
8Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
9Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
15Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
16Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
18Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:05
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
21Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
23Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
24Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
26Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
27Jon Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
28Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
29Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
30Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
31Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
32Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
33Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
34Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
36Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
37Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
38Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:12
40Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
42Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
43Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
45Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
46Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
47Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:16
48Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:19
49Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
50Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
51Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:21
52Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
53Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
54Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
55Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
56Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
58Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
60Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
61Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
62Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
63Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
64Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
65Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
67Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
68Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
69Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
70Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
71Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
72Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
73Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
74John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:28
76Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:37
77Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
78Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
79José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:01:01
81Danail Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
82Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
83Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
84Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
85Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:01:05
86Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:12
87Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:22
88Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:27
89Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
90Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
91Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
93Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
94Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:40
95Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
96Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
97Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
98Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
100Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
101Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:02:52
102Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
103Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
105Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:09
106Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
107Juan José Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:28
108Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
109Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
110Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
111Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
112Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:47
113Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:04:08
114Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp0:04:58
115Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
116Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
117Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
118Koldo Fernández De Larrea (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
119David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
120Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
121Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
122Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
126Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
127Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:05:10
128Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:13
129Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:07
130Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
131Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:19
132Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:21
133Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
134Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
135Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
136Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:54
137Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
138Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
139Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
140Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
141Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
142Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
143Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
145Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
146Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
147Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
148Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
149Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
150Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:50
151Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
152Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
153Jesús Hernández (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
154Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
155Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
156Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:09
157Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:22
158Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
159Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
160Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
161Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge25pts
2Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step20
3Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha16
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
5Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
6Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling10
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
8Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling8
9Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team7
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge6
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
12Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
13José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha2
15Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural28pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard20
3Jesús Hernández (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff11
4José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6
5Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team4
6Juan José Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team4
7Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
8Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team2
9Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
10Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural5pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard5
3Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
6Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1
7Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team12:19:39
2Movistar Team
3Orica Greenedge0:00:05
4Katusha
5BMC Racing Team0:00:10
6Euskaltel Euskadi0:00:15
7Garmin - Sharp
8Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:00:21
9SKY Procycling
10Lampre - Merida0:00:22
11Blanco Pro Cycling Team
12Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:00:26
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:33
14Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
15Radioshack Leopard0:00:45
16AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
17Caja Rural0:01:34
18Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:13
19FDJ0:03:22
20Lotto Belisol0:03:33
21Team Argos - Shimano0:04:11

 

