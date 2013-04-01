Gerrans claims opening stage of Pais Vasco
Peloton splits on technical run-in
Stage 1: Elgoibar - Elgoibar
Simon Gerrans sprinted to victory in stage 1 of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco ahead of Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Angel Vicioso (Katusha). Gerrans also became the first overall leader of the race.
A crash split the field over the day's final summit, and thanks to his teammates' work, Gerrans was well-positioned when the front group took shape. Pieter Weening led out the sprint and delivered Gerrans to the line.
"The plan of attack was formed around me today," said Gerrans. "The whole team committed to the stage win. It's nice to repay the team's work at the end of the day. Christian [Meier] did a great job looking after me early on in the stage. The rest of the guys rode fantastic in the hills. They set me up for the stage win and Pieter up for GC [the general classification]."
Gerrans had a heads-up from Orica-GreenEdge director sportif Neil Stephens, who lives less than an hour away from today's course. When he saw the race route, Stephens suspected the stage was one on which Gerrans could win. His suspicions were confirmed after he recon'ed the stage two weeks ago.
"I know these roads, and when I heard about this stage a month ago, I knew it was a day for Simon," said Stephens. "Ten days ago, I came out and previewed the stage. This morning, Pieter, Simon and I left the hotel a little early and we had a look at the last 30 kilometres. We obviously couldn't have predicted the crash at the end, but the rest of the race unfolded exactly as we would have expected. If we were going to win today, it was going to be with Simon. We put all our energy into him."
Five riders went up the road early in the action, and the break was eventually whittled down to two riders: Laurent Didier (RadioShack Leopard Trek) and Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural).
Teams with GC ambitions controlled the chase. Didier and Txurruka got a maximum advantage of 5:15 during the second hour of racing. The gap began to come down starting at the midpoint of the race.
Eighteen kilometres from the finish in Elgoibar, on the lower slopes of the Alto de San Miguel, it was gruppo compatto.
A crash at the summit, with 7.5 kilometres to go, allowed an elite group of 17 riders to form. On the ground were Dries Devenyns and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol). The latter two continued, with Van Den Broeck sporting a trail of blood down his arm and leg. Devenyns abandoned with a broken arm.
"We were lucky not to have any of our riders go down in the crash," said Stephens. "Simon Clarke had to put a foot out and Wes [Wesley Sulzberger] was pushed into a wall, but no one hit the floor."
"After the crash at the summit, Pieter saw that I had made the split and was in good position," said Gerrans. "He did a fantastic job on the descent and in the final. It was basically thanks to him that I won. He set me up perfectly."
A second group gave chase down the mountain. Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) heralded the 20 riders in hot pursuit of the group ahead in the hopes to limit the damage to his general classification ambitions. The first group of chasers had closed the gap to five seconds by the time Gerrans outkicked Velits for the win.
While Gerrans was the first to admit that his preparation for Milan-San Remo was less than ideal, he's now finding great confidence in his build-up to the Ardennes Classics.
"This is perfect," said Gerrans. "I focused on winning one specific stage at Catalunya and another stage here. I've accomplished both goals, and it shows that my form is coming up nicely. My preparation for Milan-Sanremo wasn't what I had hoped, but it's turning around to work out really well leading to the Ardennes. We're still a couple weeks out, and I just need to keep building on the form that I have now."
Having won the first stage, Gerrans leads the Pais Vasco general classification. He'll start stage 2 in the yellow jersey.
"We'll have to take a bit more responsibility in the race tomorrow now that I'm in yellow," he said with a smile. "I'm sure the team is up for it."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:06:33
|2
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|4
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|9
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|15
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|16
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|18
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:05
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|21
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|23
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|26
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|27
|Jon Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|29
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|32
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|33
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|36
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|38
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:12
|40
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|42
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|43
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|47
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|48
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:19
|49
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|50
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:21
|52
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|53
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|54
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|58
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|60
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|62
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|63
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|67
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|68
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|69
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|70
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|71
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|74
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:28
|76
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:37
|77
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|78
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|79
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:01
|81
|Danail Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|82
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|83
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|84
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|85
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:05
|86
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:12
|87
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:22
|88
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|89
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|91
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|93
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|94
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:40
|95
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|96
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|97
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|98
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|100
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|101
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:02:52
|102
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|103
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|105
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:09
|106
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|107
|Juan José Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:28
|108
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|109
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|110
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|111
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|112
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:47
|113
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:04:08
|114
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:58
|115
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|116
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|118
|Koldo Fernández De Larrea (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|119
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|121
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|127
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:10
|128
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:13
|129
|Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:07
|130
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|131
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:19
|132
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:21
|133
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|134
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|135
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|136
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:54
|137
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|138
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|139
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|140
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|141
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|142
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|143
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|145
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|149
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:50
|151
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|152
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|153
|Jesús Hernández (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|154
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|155
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|156
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:09
|157
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:22
|158
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|159
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|160
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|161
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
