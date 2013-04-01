Image 1 of 27 Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) prevailed in the sprint finale to stage 1 in Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 27 Team Saxo-Tinkoff sets tempo in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 27 Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) conducts an interview prior to stage 1. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 27 Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 27 Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) turned on the jets to win stage 1 in Elgoibar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 27 Riders await the start of the opening stage at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 27 Movistar riders push the pace in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 27 Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 27 The peloton in action during the first stage of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 27 Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) in interviewed after being out on the attack and earning the mountains classification jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 27 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) is building towards the Giro d'Italia with a start in Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 27 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) was one of the riders involved in a crash in the stage 1 finale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 27 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) chats with Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 27 Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) is a two-time winner of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 27 Andy Scheck (RadioShack Leopard) looking for form at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 27 A focused Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 27 Thumbs up from stage 1 winner Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 27 Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) celebrates victory in the opening stage of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 27 Team Saxo-Tinkoff at the head of the peloton during stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 27 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is the defending Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 27 After winning the opening stage, Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) is the overall leader at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 27 World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 27 Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) and Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 27 Plenty of stunning scenery in the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 27 Laurent Didier (RadioShack Leopard Trek) and Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 27 Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) on the podium after winning stage 1 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 27 Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) leads the mountains classification after the opening stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Simon Gerrans sprinted to victory in stage 1 of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco ahead of Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Angel Vicioso (Katusha). Gerrans also became the first overall leader of the race.

A crash split the field over the day's final summit, and thanks to his teammates' work, Gerrans was well-positioned when the front group took shape. Pieter Weening led out the sprint and delivered Gerrans to the line.

"The plan of attack was formed around me today," said Gerrans. "The whole team committed to the stage win. It's nice to repay the team's work at the end of the day. Christian [Meier] did a great job looking after me early on in the stage. The rest of the guys rode fantastic in the hills. They set me up for the stage win and Pieter up for GC [the general classification]."

Gerrans had a heads-up from Orica-GreenEdge director sportif Neil Stephens, who lives less than an hour away from today's course. When he saw the race route, Stephens suspected the stage was one on which Gerrans could win. His suspicions were confirmed after he recon'ed the stage two weeks ago.

"I know these roads, and when I heard about this stage a month ago, I knew it was a day for Simon," said Stephens. "Ten days ago, I came out and previewed the stage. This morning, Pieter, Simon and I left the hotel a little early and we had a look at the last 30 kilometres. We obviously couldn't have predicted the crash at the end, but the rest of the race unfolded exactly as we would have expected. If we were going to win today, it was going to be with Simon. We put all our energy into him."

Five riders went up the road early in the action, and the break was eventually whittled down to two riders: Laurent Didier (RadioShack Leopard Trek) and Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural).

Teams with GC ambitions controlled the chase. Didier and Txurruka got a maximum advantage of 5:15 during the second hour of racing. The gap began to come down starting at the midpoint of the race.

Eighteen kilometres from the finish in Elgoibar, on the lower slopes of the Alto de San Miguel, it was gruppo compatto.

A crash at the summit, with 7.5 kilometres to go, allowed an elite group of 17 riders to form. On the ground were Dries Devenyns and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol). The latter two continued, with Van Den Broeck sporting a trail of blood down his arm and leg. Devenyns abandoned with a broken arm.

"We were lucky not to have any of our riders go down in the crash," said Stephens. "Simon Clarke had to put a foot out and Wes [Wesley Sulzberger] was pushed into a wall, but no one hit the floor."

"After the crash at the summit, Pieter saw that I had made the split and was in good position," said Gerrans. "He did a fantastic job on the descent and in the final. It was basically thanks to him that I won. He set me up perfectly."

A second group gave chase down the mountain. Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) heralded the 20 riders in hot pursuit of the group ahead in the hopes to limit the damage to his general classification ambitions. The first group of chasers had closed the gap to five seconds by the time Gerrans outkicked Velits for the win.

While Gerrans was the first to admit that his preparation for Milan-San Remo was less than ideal, he's now finding great confidence in his build-up to the Ardennes Classics.

"This is perfect," said Gerrans. "I focused on winning one specific stage at Catalunya and another stage here. I've accomplished both goals, and it shows that my form is coming up nicely. My preparation for Milan-Sanremo wasn't what I had hoped, but it's turning around to work out really well leading to the Ardennes. We're still a couple weeks out, and I just need to keep building on the form that I have now."

Having won the first stage, Gerrans leads the Pais Vasco general classification. He'll start stage 2 in the yellow jersey.

"We'll have to take a bit more responsibility in the race tomorrow now that I'm in yellow," he said with a smile. "I'm sure the team is up for it."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4:06:33 2 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 4 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 9 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 15 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 16 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 18 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:05 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 21 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 23 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 24 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 26 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 27 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 29 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 30 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 31 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 32 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 33 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 34 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 36 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 37 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 38 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:12 40 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 42 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 43 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 46 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 47 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16 48 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:19 49 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 50 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 51 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:21 52 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 53 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 54 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 56 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 58 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 60 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 61 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 62 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 63 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 64 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 65 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 67 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 68 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 69 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 70 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 71 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 74 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:28 76 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:37 77 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 78 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 79 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:01 81 Danail Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 82 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 83 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 84 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 85 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:01:05 86 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:12 87 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:22 88 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:27 89 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 90 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 91 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 93 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 94 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:40 95 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 96 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 97 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 98 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 100 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 101 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:02:52 102 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 103 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 105 Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:09 106 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 107 Juan José Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:28 108 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 109 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 110 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 111 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 112 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:47 113 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:04:08 114 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:58 115 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 116 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 117 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 118 Koldo Fernández De Larrea (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 119 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 120 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 121 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 122 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 127 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:05:10 128 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:13 129 Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:07 130 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 131 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:07:19 132 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:21 133 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 134 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 135 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 136 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:54 137 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 138 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 139 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 140 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 141 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 142 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 143 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 145 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 146 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 147 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 148 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 149 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 150 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:50 151 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 152 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 153 Jesús Hernández (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 154 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 155 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 156 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:09 157 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:13:22 158 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 159 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 160 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 161 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 pts 2 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 3 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 16 4 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 10 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 9 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 7 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 6 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 13 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 2 15 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 1 - Elgoibar, km. 110 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 3 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Sprint 2- Berriatua, km. 133,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 2 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1

Sprint 3 - Markina, km. 141,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Asensio (Cat 2)) km. 30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 6 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 4 3 Jesús Hernández (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 4 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Itziar (Cat 3), km. 72 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 2 3 Jesús Hernández (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Endoia (Cat 2), km. 89 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 6 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 4 3 Jesús Hernández (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 4 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Azurki (Cat 1), km. 100 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 10 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 8 3 Jesús Hernández (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 4 Juan José Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Kalbario (Cat 3), km. 122 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 2 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Mountain 6 - Alto de San Miguel (Cat 2), km. 149 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 4 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 2 4 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 12:19:39 2 Movistar Team 3 Orica Greenedge 0:00:05 4 Katusha 5 BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 6 Euskaltel Euskadi 0:00:15 7 Garmin - Sharp 8 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 0:00:21 9 SKY Procycling 10 Lampre - Merida 0:00:22 11 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 12 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:00:26 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:33 14 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 15 Radioshack Leopard 0:00:45 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 17 Caja Rural 0:01:34 18 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:13 19 FDJ 0:03:22 20 Lotto Belisol 0:03:33 21 Team Argos - Shimano 0:04:11

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 pts 2 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 3 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 16 4 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Jacob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 10 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 9 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 7 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 6 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 13 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 2 15 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 28 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 20 3 Jesús Hernández (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 4 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 5 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 4 6 Juan José Cobo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 7 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 8 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 2 9 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 10 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 5 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 5 3 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 6 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 7 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1