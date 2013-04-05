Image 1 of 3 Richie Porte (Sky) remained wrapped up during the cold day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Richie Porte (Sky) piles on the pressure up the final climb while Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) remains close behind (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Sergio Henao (Sky) is the new leader of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco after his victory on stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ritchie Porte (Team Sky) showed he is determined to fight for overall victory at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco by winning the fifth stage with a late solo attack to gain some precious seconds before Saturday’s final stage time trial.

The riders raced through the Basque hills in pouring rain, with a final climb just six kilometres before the finish proving to be the key point of the race. Porte was part of a select group that formed on the descent to the finish and then he surged away with 1.5km to go, leaving his rivals struggling behind.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) lead home the chasers, four seconds behind Porte.

Henao finished third and so retained the race leader’s yellow jersey. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) remains second overall at six seconds, with Porte third, now also at six seconds. Alberto Contador is fourth overall at ten seconds.

Porte and Contador are expected to fight for overall victory in the 24km time trial through the streets of Beasain. Every second will count in deciding the final winner.

"It was the last road stage and everybody wanted to be in the breakaway," said Porte. "In the end the guys up the road were the guys who had the legs to be there. They were strong riders but [Vasil] Kiryienka and Xabi [Zandio] were just absolutely incredible. They controlled things all day. For Sergio and myself we just had to finish it off and it worked perfectly.

"I guess that’s the goal now – to finish it off. I’ll enjoy today and winning this stage but tomorrow is going to be a whole different ball game. It’s not a typical time trial. There’s some climbs in there and I’ll take it as it comes. Regardless it’s been a brilliant Pays Basque. We’ve won two stages and Sergio’s had the jersey for three days now."

The 166km stage included 10 categorised climbs but numerous others that added up to a very hard in the saddle. The rain and cold made it even harder, with the likes of former winner Andreas Kloden (RadioShack-Leopard) and world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) climbing off early. Just 73 riders finished the stage.

Despite the conditions, riders went on the attack, forcing Team Sky to lead the peloton all day. Jose Herrada, Javier Moreno and Rui Costa (Movistar), Egor Silin (Astana), Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Ion Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) combined to create a dangerous and ambitious nine-rider move.

They opened a 1:30 gap but Team Sky kept them under control with some strong riding by Joe Dombrowski and John-Tiernan Locke in the early part of the stage, before Xabier Zandio and Vasil Kiryienka took over.

Kiryienka spend close to 60km on or near the front as the break up the road fell apart in the hills. Omar Fraile (Caja Rural) managed to get across and join the break and then ploughed on alone, going deep on the climbs in search of glory.

The penultimate time through the finish, the break was caught but Fraile pushed on, opening out a gap of a minute. However the final climb, the Alto de Olaberria, topped out just six kilometres from the finish, proving fatal for the lanky Spaniard. He cracked on the climb while behind the overall contenders upped the speed after Kiryienka finally moved off the front.

Samuel Sanchez attacked over the top of the climb and went again on a slight rise. He dragged a small group clear but other riders managed to get back on during the wet descent. Contador was there, as were Porte, race leader Henao and other riders in the top ten.

Team Sky rode intelligently, looking for the stage victory and precious seconds. Henao made an attack first and when he was pulled back, Porte tried his hand, diving into the wet corners and then powering clear as Quintana was unable to close the gap. Henao cleverly blocked for his teammate, allowing Porte to extend his lead to four seconds.

The Tasmanian now leads Contador by four seconds going into the final time trial and will start behind him on Saturday. They could be two vital factors in helping him win overall and give Team Sky another stage race victory.

Full Results 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 4:40:43 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:04 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 6 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:20 10 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 11 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 13 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 14 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:28 15 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:41 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:44 17 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 18 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 19 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 21 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 22 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:03 24 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:17 25 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:27 27 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 28 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 29 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:01:35 30 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 32 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:38 33 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:02:06 34 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:02:14 35 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:40 36 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:02 37 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 38 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 42 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 43 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:13 44 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:56 45 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 46 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:13 47 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:08:09 49 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:58 50 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:29 51 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 52 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:03 54 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:37 55 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 57 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:24 58 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:15:39 59 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 60 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 61 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 62 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 63 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 64 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 65 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 66 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 67 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 68 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 69 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 70 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 71 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 72 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:19 DNF Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling DNF Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling DNF David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNF Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard DNF Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard DNF Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha DNF Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha DNF Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha DNF Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha DNF Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNF Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNF Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNF Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNF Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team DNF Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol DNF Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ DNF Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ DNF Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ DNF Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ DNF Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp DNF Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp DNF Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp DNF Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp DNF Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp DNF Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural DNF Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural DNF Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural DNF Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural DNS Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNS Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNS Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano

Points 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 16 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 14 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 12 6 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 8 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 10 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 6 11 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3 14 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 15 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Sprint 1 - Segura, 112.1km 1 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1

Sprint 2 - Ormaiztegi, 130.5km 1 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 2 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint 3 - Segura, 155.5km 1 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Azkarate (Cat. 3) 12km 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 2 3 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Urraki (Cat. 1) 32km 1 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 6 4 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Santa Agueda (Cat. 3) 40km 1 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Mandubia (Cat. 3) 60km 1 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 3 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Olaberria (Cat. 2) 84km 1 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 4 3 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1

Mountain 6 - Alto de Gabiria (Cat. 3) 99km 1 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 3 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 7 - Alto de Olaberria (Cat. 2) 117km 1 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 6 pts 2 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 3 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1

Mountain 8 - Alto de Gabiria (Cat. 3) 134km 1 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 2 3 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 9 - Alto de Barbaris (Cat. 2) 147km 1 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 6 pts 2 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 4 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 4 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 10 - Alto de Olaberria (Cat. 2) 160km 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 1

Teams 1 Movistar Team 14:03:41 2 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 3 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:33 4 Sky Procycling 0:00:46 5 Lampre-Merida 0:00:49 6 Katusha 0:00:58 7 Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:26 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:36 9 RadioShack Leopard 0:04:52 10 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:08:56 11 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:58 12 Astana Pro Team 0:16:13 13 Caja Rural 0:16:23 14 Garmin-Sharp 0:17:22

General classification after stage 5 1 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 21:04:07 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:06 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:10 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:35 7 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:37 8 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:47 9 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:00:51 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:03 11 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 12 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 13 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:28 14 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:47 15 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:48 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:25 17 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:26 18 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:03:02 19 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:09 20 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:24 21 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:43 22 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:51 23 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:50 24 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:05:22 25 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:55 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:05 27 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:07 28 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:09:14 29 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:09:51 30 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:10:23 31 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:10:46 32 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:20 33 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:28 34 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:46 35 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:12:49 36 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:45 37 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:46 38 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:13 39 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:07 40 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:17:34 41 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:18:14 42 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:27 43 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:53 44 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:10 45 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:24 46 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:23 47 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:22:54 48 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:34 49 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:57 50 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:18 51 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:22 53 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:42 54 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:11 55 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:26:53 56 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:27:31 57 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:29:09 58 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 0:29:47 59 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:30:54 60 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:36:32 61 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:37:31 62 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:37:38 63 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:39:18 64 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:44:44 65 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 0:46:03 66 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:46:11 67 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:47:20 68 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:48:13 69 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:49:46 70 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:52:24 71 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:12 72 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:55:27 73 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:55:29

Points classification 1 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 71 pts 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 63 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 53 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 43 5 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 39 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 7 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 30 9 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 26 10 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 11 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 25 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 13 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 14 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 16 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 17 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 18 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 6 19 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 20 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 5 21 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 22 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 4 23 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 24 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3 25 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 26 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1 27 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Sprint classification 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 23 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 9 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 4 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 8 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 7 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 4 8 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 10 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 11 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 12 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 13 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 14 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 15 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1 16 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountains classification 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 64 pts 2 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 32 3 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 27 4 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 21 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 6 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 14 8 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 13 9 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 13 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 11 11 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 10 13 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 10 14 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 15 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 16 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 6 17 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 5 18 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 19 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 20 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 4 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 22 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 23 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3 24 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 2 25 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 26 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 2 27 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 29 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 30 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1