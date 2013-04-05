Porte wins penultimate Pais Vasco stage with late solo attack
Henao remains leader's jersey
Stage 5: Eibar - Beasain
Ritchie Porte (Team Sky) showed he is determined to fight for overall victory at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco by winning the fifth stage with a late solo attack to gain some precious seconds before Saturday’s final stage time trial.
The riders raced through the Basque hills in pouring rain, with a final climb just six kilometres before the finish proving to be the key point of the race. Porte was part of a select group that formed on the descent to the finish and then he surged away with 1.5km to go, leaving his rivals struggling behind.
Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) lead home the chasers, four seconds behind Porte.
Henao finished third and so retained the race leader’s yellow jersey. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) remains second overall at six seconds, with Porte third, now also at six seconds. Alberto Contador is fourth overall at ten seconds.
Porte and Contador are expected to fight for overall victory in the 24km time trial through the streets of Beasain. Every second will count in deciding the final winner.
"It was the last road stage and everybody wanted to be in the breakaway," said Porte. "In the end the guys up the road were the guys who had the legs to be there. They were strong riders but [Vasil] Kiryienka and Xabi [Zandio] were just absolutely incredible. They controlled things all day. For Sergio and myself we just had to finish it off and it worked perfectly.
"I guess that’s the goal now – to finish it off. I’ll enjoy today and winning this stage but tomorrow is going to be a whole different ball game. It’s not a typical time trial. There’s some climbs in there and I’ll take it as it comes. Regardless it’s been a brilliant Pays Basque. We’ve won two stages and Sergio’s had the jersey for three days now."
The 166km stage included 10 categorised climbs but numerous others that added up to a very hard in the saddle. The rain and cold made it even harder, with the likes of former winner Andreas Kloden (RadioShack-Leopard) and world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) climbing off early. Just 73 riders finished the stage.
Despite the conditions, riders went on the attack, forcing Team Sky to lead the peloton all day. Jose Herrada, Javier Moreno and Rui Costa (Movistar), Egor Silin (Astana), Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Ion Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) combined to create a dangerous and ambitious nine-rider move.
They opened a 1:30 gap but Team Sky kept them under control with some strong riding by Joe Dombrowski and John-Tiernan Locke in the early part of the stage, before Xabier Zandio and Vasil Kiryienka took over.
Kiryienka spend close to 60km on or near the front as the break up the road fell apart in the hills. Omar Fraile (Caja Rural) managed to get across and join the break and then ploughed on alone, going deep on the climbs in search of glory.
The penultimate time through the finish, the break was caught but Fraile pushed on, opening out a gap of a minute. However the final climb, the Alto de Olaberria, topped out just six kilometres from the finish, proving fatal for the lanky Spaniard. He cracked on the climb while behind the overall contenders upped the speed after Kiryienka finally moved off the front.
Samuel Sanchez attacked over the top of the climb and went again on a slight rise. He dragged a small group clear but other riders managed to get back on during the wet descent. Contador was there, as were Porte, race leader Henao and other riders in the top ten.
Team Sky rode intelligently, looking for the stage victory and precious seconds. Henao made an attack first and when he was pulled back, Porte tried his hand, diving into the wet corners and then powering clear as Quintana was unable to close the gap. Henao cleverly blocked for his teammate, allowing Porte to extend his lead to four seconds.
The Tasmanian now leads Contador by four seconds going into the final time trial and will start behind him on Saturday. They could be two vital factors in helping him win overall and give Team Sky another stage race victory.
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4:40:43
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:04
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:20
|10
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|11
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|13
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:28
|15
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:41
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:44
|17
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|19
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|21
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|22
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:03
|24
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:17
|25
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:27
|27
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|28
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|29
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:01:35
|30
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|32
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:38
|33
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:06
|34
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:14
|35
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:40
|36
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:02
|37
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:13
|44
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:56
|45
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:13
|47
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:09
|49
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:58
|50
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:29
|51
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:03
|54
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:37
|55
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|57
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:24
|58
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:15:39
|59
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|60
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|61
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|62
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|63
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|64
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|66
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|68
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|69
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|70
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|71
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:19
|DNF
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|DNF
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|DNF
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|DNF
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|DNF
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNS
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNS
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|16
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|6
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|8
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|10
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|6
|11
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|14
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|15
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|1
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|2
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|1
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|4
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|1
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|1
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|1
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|pts
|2
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|1
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|2
|3
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|pts
|2
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|4
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|1
|1
|Movistar Team
|14:03:41
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|3
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:33
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:46
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:49
|6
|Katusha
|0:00:58
|7
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:26
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:36
|9
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:52
|10
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:56
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:58
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:13
|13
|Caja Rural
|0:16:23
|14
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:17:22
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|21:04:07
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:10
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:35
|7
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|8
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:47
|9
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:00:51
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:03
|11
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|12
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|13
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:28
|14
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:47
|15
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:25
|17
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:26
|18
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:03:02
|19
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:09
|20
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:24
|21
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:43
|22
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:51
|23
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:50
|24
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:05:22
|25
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:55
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:07:05
|27
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:07
|28
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:14
|29
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:51
|30
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:23
|31
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:46
|32
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:11:20
|33
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:28
|34
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:46
|35
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:12:49
|36
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:45
|37
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:46
|38
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:13
|39
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:07
|40
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:34
|41
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:14
|42
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:27
|43
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:53
|44
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:10
|45
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:24
|46
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:23
|47
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:22:54
|48
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:24:34
|49
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:57
|50
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:18
|51
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:22
|53
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:42
|54
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:11
|55
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:53
|56
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:31
|57
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:29:09
|58
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:29:47
|59
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:30:54
|60
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:36:32
|61
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:37:31
|62
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:37:38
|63
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:39:18
|64
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:44:44
|65
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|0:46:03
|66
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:46:11
|67
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:47:20
|68
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:48:13
|69
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:49:46
|70
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:24
|71
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:12
|72
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:55:27
|73
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:55:29
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|71
|pts
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|63
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|53
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|43
|5
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|7
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|30
|9
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|10
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|11
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|25
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|13
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|14
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|16
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|17
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|18
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|6
|19
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|20
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|21
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|22
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|23
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|24
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|25
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|26
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|27
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|23
|pts
|2
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|4
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|8
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|6
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|7
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|4
|8
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|9
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|10
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|11
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|12
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|14
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|15
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|16
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|64
|pts
|2
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|3
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|27
|4
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|21
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|6
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|14
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|13
|9
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|13
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|11
|11
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|10
|13
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|10
|14
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|15
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|16
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|6
|17
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|18
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|19
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|20
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|21
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|22
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|23
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|24
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|2
|25
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|26
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|27
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|29
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|30
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Movistar Team
|63:15:52
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:10
|3
|Katusha
|0:00:27
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|0:05:22
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:46
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:14:44
|7
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:16:31
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:18:12
|9
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:05
|10
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:21:28
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:23:56
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:25:06
|13
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:41
|14
|Caja Rural
|0:37:09
