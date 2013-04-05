Trending

Porte wins penultimate Pais Vasco stage with late solo attack

Henao remains leader's jersey

Image 1 of 3

Richie Porte (Sky) remained wrapped up during the cold day

Richie Porte (Sky) remained wrapped up during the cold day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Richie Porte (Sky) piles on the pressure up the final climb while Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) remains close behind

Richie Porte (Sky) piles on the pressure up the final climb while Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) remains close behind
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Sergio Henao (Sky) is the new leader of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco after his victory on stage 3.

Sergio Henao (Sky) is the new leader of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco after his victory on stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ritchie Porte (Team Sky) showed he is determined to fight for overall victory at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco by winning the fifth stage with a late solo attack to gain some precious seconds before Saturday’s final stage time trial.

The riders raced through the Basque hills in pouring rain, with a final climb just six kilometres before the finish proving to be the key point of the race. Porte was part of a select group that formed on the descent to the finish and then he surged away with 1.5km to go, leaving his rivals struggling behind.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) lead home the chasers, four seconds behind Porte.

Henao finished third and so retained the race leader’s yellow jersey. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) remains second overall at six seconds, with Porte third, now also at six seconds. Alberto Contador is fourth overall at ten seconds.

Porte and Contador are expected to fight for overall victory in the 24km time trial through the streets of Beasain. Every second will count in deciding the final winner.

"It was the last road stage and everybody wanted to be in the breakaway," said Porte. "In the end the guys up the road were the guys who had the legs to be there. They were strong riders but [Vasil] Kiryienka and Xabi [Zandio] were just absolutely incredible. They controlled things all day. For Sergio and myself we just had to finish it off and it worked perfectly.

"I guess that’s the goal now – to finish it off. I’ll enjoy today and winning this stage but tomorrow is going to be a whole different ball game. It’s not a typical time trial. There’s some climbs in there and I’ll take it as it comes. Regardless it’s been a brilliant Pays Basque. We’ve won two stages and Sergio’s had the jersey for three days now."

The 166km stage included 10 categorised climbs but numerous others that added up to a very hard in the saddle. The rain and cold made it even harder, with the likes of former winner Andreas Kloden (RadioShack-Leopard) and world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) climbing off early. Just 73 riders finished the stage.

Despite the conditions, riders went on the attack, forcing Team Sky to lead the peloton all day. Jose Herrada, Javier Moreno and Rui Costa (Movistar), Egor Silin (Astana), Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Ion Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) combined to create a dangerous and ambitious nine-rider move.

They opened a 1:30 gap but Team Sky kept them under control with some strong riding by Joe Dombrowski and John-Tiernan Locke in the early part of the stage, before Xabier Zandio and Vasil Kiryienka took over.

Kiryienka spend close to 60km on or near the front as the break up the road fell apart in the hills. Omar Fraile (Caja Rural) managed to get across and join the break and then ploughed on alone, going deep on the climbs in search of glory.

The penultimate time through the finish, the break was caught but Fraile pushed on, opening out a gap of a minute. However the final climb, the Alto de Olaberria, topped out just six kilometres from the finish, proving fatal for the lanky Spaniard. He cracked on the climb while behind the overall contenders upped the speed after Kiryienka finally moved off the front.

Samuel Sanchez attacked over the top of the climb and went again on a slight rise. He dragged a small group clear but other riders managed to get back on during the wet descent. Contador was there, as were Porte, race leader Henao and other riders in the top ten. 

Team Sky rode intelligently, looking for the stage victory and precious seconds. Henao made an attack first and when he was pulled back, Porte tried his hand, diving into the wet corners and then powering clear as Quintana was unable to close the gap. Henao cleverly blocked for his teammate, allowing Porte to extend his lead to four seconds.

The Tasmanian now leads Contador by four seconds going into the final time trial and will start behind him on Saturday. They could be two vital factors in helping him win overall and give Team Sky another stage race victory.

Full Results
1Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling4:40:43
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:04
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
6John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:20
10Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
11Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
12Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
13Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
14Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:28
15Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:41
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:44
17Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
18Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
19Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
20Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
21Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
22Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:03
24Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:17
25Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
26Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:27
27Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
28Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
29Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:01:35
30Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
31Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
32Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:38
33Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:02:06
34Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:02:14
35Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:40
36Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:02
37Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
38Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
42Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:13
44Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:04:56
45Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
46Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:13
47Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:09
49Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:08:58
50Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:09:29
51Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
52Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
53Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:03
54Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:37
55José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
56Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
57Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:24
58Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:15:39
59Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
60Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
61Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
62Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
63Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
64Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
65Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
66Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
67Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
68Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
69Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
70Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
71Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
72Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
73Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:19
DNFIgor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFMikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFRuben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFJoseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
DNFJonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFXabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFPaul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFBram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFTom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFKristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFAndy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
DNFAndreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
DNFJuan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJavier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFAlexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFEduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
DNFAlexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
DNFPetr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
DNFAngel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
DNFMikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBlel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMichael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFOliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFSergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFPhilippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFTejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFDominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNFMartin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFLawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFMichael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFDaryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFChristian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFOlivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFDirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
DNFJurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFDennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFJuraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFFederico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFPaolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFMaciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFDaniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFBrian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFSandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
DNFJussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
DNFArthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
DNFWarren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFJohannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFSimon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFPatrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFThomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFGeorg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFKoldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
DNFRyder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
DNFAlex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
DNFMichel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
DNFFabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
DNFRob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFRafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFPim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFNikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFJerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFChristophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFDanail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
DNFIvan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFMarcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFAntonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
DNSLars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNSJérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNSThierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano

Points
1Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling25pts
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi20
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling16
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team14
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge12
6John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha8
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
10Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha6
11Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
13Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp3
14Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
15Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural1

Sprint 1 - Segura, 112.1km
1José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp1

Sprint 2 - Ormaiztegi, 130.5km
1Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling2
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Sprint 3 - Segura, 155.5km
1Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Azkarate (Cat. 3) 12km
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ2
3Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Urraki (Cat. 1) 32km
1José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team8
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp6
4Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Santa Agueda (Cat. 3) 40km
1José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team2
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Mandubia (Cat. 3) 60km
1Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
3Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Olaberria (Cat. 2) 84km
1José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard4
3Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team2
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp1

Mountain 6 - Alto de Gabiria (Cat. 3) 99km
1José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
3Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 7 - Alto de Olaberria (Cat. 2) 117km
1Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural6pts
2José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team4
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp1

Mountain 8 - Alto de Gabiria (Cat. 3) 134km
1Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling2
3Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 9 - Alto de Barbaris (Cat. 2) 147km
1Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural6pts
2Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling4
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
4Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 10 - Alto de Olaberria (Cat. 2) 160km
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling4
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha1

Teams
1Movistar Team14:03:41
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:27
3Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:33
4Sky Procycling0:00:46
5Lampre-Merida0:00:49
6Katusha0:00:58
7Orica-GreenEdge0:01:26
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:36
9RadioShack Leopard0:04:52
10Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:56
11Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:58
12Astana Pro Team0:16:13
13Caja Rural0:16:23
14Garmin-Sharp0:17:22

General classification after stage 5
1Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling21:04:07
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:06
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:10
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:35
7Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:37
8Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:47
9Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:00:51
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:03
11John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
12Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
13Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:28
14Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:47
15Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:48
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:25
17Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:02:26
18Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:03:02
19Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:09
20Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:24
21Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:43
22Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:51
23Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:50
24Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:05:22
25Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:05:55
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:07:05
27Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:07
28Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:09:14
29Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:09:51
30Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:10:23
31Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:10:46
32Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:11:20
33Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:28
34José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:46
35Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:12:49
36Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:45
37Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:46
38Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:13
39Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:07
40Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:17:34
41Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:18:14
42Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:27
43Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:53
44Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:10
45Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:24
46Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:23
47Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:22:54
48Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:24:34
49Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:57
50Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:18
51Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
52Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:22
53Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:42
54Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:11
55Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:26:53
56Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:27:31
57Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:29:09
58Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural0:29:47
59Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:30:54
60Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:36:32
61Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:37:31
62Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:37:38
63Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:39:18
64Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:44:44
65Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha0:46:03
66Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:46:11
67Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:47:20
68Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:48:13
69Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:49:46
70Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:52:24
71Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:12
72Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:55:27
73Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:55:29

Points classification
1Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling71pts
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team63
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling53
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff43
5Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale39
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team34
7Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi33
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha30
9Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge26
10Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
11Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha25
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
13John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
14Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
16Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
17Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
18Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha6
19José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team5
20Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp5
21Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
22Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team4
23Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
24Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp3
25Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
26Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1
27Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural1

Sprint classification
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural23pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard9
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
4Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural8
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
6Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
7Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling4
8Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3
9José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team3
10Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
11Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
12Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
13Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1
14Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
15Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1
16Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountains classification
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural64pts
2José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team32
3Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard27
4Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural21
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
6Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step18
7Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling14
8Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling13
9Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team13
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha11
11Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff11
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team10
13Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural10
14Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
15Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
16Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling6
17Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team5
18Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
19Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
20Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale4
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
22Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
23Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp3
24Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha2
25Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
26Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ2
27Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
29Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
30Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Teams classification
1Movistar Team63:15:52
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:10
3Katusha0:00:27
4Lampre-Merida0:05:22
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:46
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:14:44
7RadioShack Leopard0:16:31
8Sky Procycling0:18:12
9Orica-GreenEdge0:19:05
10Garmin-Sharp0:21:28
11Euskaltel-Euskadi0:23:56
12Astana Pro Team0:25:06
13Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:41
14Caja Rural0:37:09

Latest on Cyclingnews