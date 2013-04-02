Image 1 of 24 Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 24 The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 24 For the second straight year, Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) won stage 2 at Pais Vasco in Vitoria (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 24 Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) and Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida) caught Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) and drive the pace in the race finale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 24 Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates victory in stage 2 at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 24 Sprint classification leader Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 24 The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 24 Daryl Impey delivers Orica-GreenEdge's second straight stage victory at Pais Vasco. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 24 Mountains leader Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) extended his KOM lead with a lenghty solo breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 24 World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 24 Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 24 Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEDGE) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 24 Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) heads to the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 24 Jens Voigt (RadioShack - Leopard) and Adriano Malori (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 24 The peloton at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 24 Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 24 Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 24 Sandy Casar (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 24 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 24 Juraj Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 24 Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEDGE) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 24 Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 24 Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) pulls on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 24 Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Daryl Impey continued Orica-GreenEdge's run of success at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco as he scored the team's second straight stage win following Simon Gerrans's victory on the opening day yesterday.

Gerrans, the overnight race leader, as well as teammate Michael Matthews played a key role in the stage 2 lead-out for Impey as the South African prevailed in Vitoria for the second straight year. Gerrans stretched out the peloton through the flamme rouge and handed off to Matthews who provided Impey an armchair ride to the final 200 metres. Francesco Gavazzi (Astana Pro Team) finished second on the stage and moved into the leader's jersey while Angel Vicioso (Katusha) rounded out the top three.

"It's a fantastic win," said Impey. "It was a bit like last year, really. The whole team was involved with the result. Christian [Meier] and [Michael] Albasini did all of the early work. Wes (Wesley Sulzberger), Clarkey (Simon Clarke) and Pieter Weening did their bit in the final. From there, I had two of the fastest guys in the race as my lead-out.

"Most of the job was already done by the time I started my sprint. I was in a great position, and I had a really good legs. When you have the guy in the yellow jersey doing the lead-out, it really highlights the team's commitment to one another."

While stage runner-up Gavazzi was frustrated in missing out on his first victory of the season, nevertheless he'll be starting stage three in the leader's jersey. Since there are no time bonuses in place, the 28-year-old Italian takes over the general classification lead based on stage placings and is tied on time with 16 other riders. Vicioso holds second overall followed by Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in third.

"We had a strong headwind in the sprint, and I knew that Orica-GreenEdge had the strongest sprint train here, so I sat behind them in the finish," said Gavazzi. "It's always better to win a stage than come second, but to take the leader's jersey is a fantastic consolation."

Gavazzi is realistic about his stint in the leader's jersey and with plenty of climbing in store ahead plus a concluding time trial he looks to his teammates for the final podium.

"Jakob [Fuglsang] is riding really well, and the profile of this race is hilly with some very steep and long climbs," said Gavazzi. "I can get over the hills, but I am not the favorite. We have a plan to get Astana to the podium here at Pais Vasco, and with the time trial on the final day we have very good chances at this race."

Txurruka on the attack

The 170km stage from Elgoibar to Vitoria was dominated by a solo attack from mountains leader Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), also a protagonist on the opening stage, who took off from the peloton in the opening kilometres. The 30-year-old Spaniard's maximum lead extended to over five minutes as the he proceeded to build his KOM leadership by scoring maximum points on the stages's first four of five categorised climbs.

On the run-up to the penultimate ascent, with approximately 30km remaining, Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) jumped away from the peloton and was joined by Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida). The two chasers crested the Alto de San Martin 23 seconds in arrears of Txurruka while the peloton trailed the lone leader by 50 seconds at the summit.

Voigt and Malori caught Txurruka, who latched on to the back of the powerhouse duo in hopes of reaching the day's final climb still clear of the peloton. With 20km remaining the trio's lead stood at one minute, but their cohesion fractured once the road tipped upwards for the day's final climb. Txurruka would be the first to falter, followed by Voigt as the former Italian time trial champion pushed on solo.

Malori topped the Alto de Zaldiaran summit with a narrow 15-second advantage on the peloton with Voigt digging deep to just fend off their advance and earn second place KOM honours.

On the descent to the finish Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondial) and José Herrada (Movistar) bridged to Malori, but once the road flattened in the stage's endgame the break would be neutralised with five kilometres remaining, setting up a spirited field sprint finale.

Full Results 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 4:23:31 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 4 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 7 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 13 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 17 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 19 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 22 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 23 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 26 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 27 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 28 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 29 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 31 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 35 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 37 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 39 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 41 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 42 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 44 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 47 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 49 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 50 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 51 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 52 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 53 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 55 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 59 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 61 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 62 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 64 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 65 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 66 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 67 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 68 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 69 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 70 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 71 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 72 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 73 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 74 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 75 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 76 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 79 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 80 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 81 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 82 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 83 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 84 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 86 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 87 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:23 88 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 89 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 91 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 92 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 93 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 94 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 95 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 98 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 99 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 100 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 101 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 102 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 103 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 104 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 105 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 106 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 107 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 108 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 109 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 110 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 112 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 113 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 114 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 115 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 116 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 117 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 118 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 119 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 121 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 122 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 123 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 124 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 125 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 126 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:38 127 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:40 128 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 129 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 130 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:26 131 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 132 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:00 133 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:00 134 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:02:31 135 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:08 136 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 137 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:31 138 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 139 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 140 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 141 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:12 143 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 144 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 146 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 147 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 148 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 149 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 150 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 151 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 152 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 153 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 154 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 155 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 156 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 157 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:57 158 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:12:05 159 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:17:48 DNS Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Points 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 25 pts 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 3 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 16 4 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 5 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 6 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 10 7 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 8 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 9 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 10 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 11 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 12 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 3 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Sprint 1 - Venta Uzkiano, 118.7km 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 2 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Sprint 2 - Treviño, 126km 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 2 3 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Sprint 3 - Treviño, 152.3km 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Elgeta (Cat. 2) 19km 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 6 pts 2 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 4 3 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 2 4 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Gatzaga (Cat. 2) 48km 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 6 pts 2 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 4 3 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Vitoria (Cat. 3) 114km 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2 3 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de San Martin (Cat. 3) 144km 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 2 3 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Zaldiaran (Cat. 3) 161km 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 2 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Teams 1 Orica-GreenEdge 13:10:33 2 Team Argos-Shimano 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Movistar Team 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Lampre-Merida 7 Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 Katusha 9 Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 Ag2R La Mondiale 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 Garmin-Sharp 14 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Lotto Belisol 16 Sky Procycling 17 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 18 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 RadioShack Leopard 20 Caja Rural 0:00:46 21 FDJ 0:01:09

General classification after stage 2 1 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8:30:04 2 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 3 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 6 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 7 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 9 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 10 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 12 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 18 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:05 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 21 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 23 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 24 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 27 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 28 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 29 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 31 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 34 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 35 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 36 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 37 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 38 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:00:12 39 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 43 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 45 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 46 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16 47 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:19 48 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 49 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:21 50 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 52 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 55 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 57 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 58 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 59 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 60 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 61 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 62 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:28 64 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:37 65 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 66 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:42 67 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:44 68 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 69 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 71 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 72 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 73 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 74 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 75 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:01 77 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 78 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 79 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:12 80 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 81 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:24 82 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 83 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:01:28 84 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:45 85 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:01:47 86 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:19 87 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:27 88 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 90 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:40 91 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 92 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:50 93 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 94 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 95 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:52 96 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 97 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:03 98 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 99 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 100 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:28 101 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 102 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 103 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:32 104 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:51 105 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:04:31 106 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:58 107 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 108 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 109 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:21 112 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 113 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 114 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:05:23 115 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:05:33 116 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:36 117 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:38 118 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:53 119 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:06:00 120 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:30 121 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:40 122 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:47 123 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:21 124 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 125 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:07:42 126 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:44 127 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:59 128 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:18 129 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 0:08:52 130 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:54 131 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 132 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:09:17 133 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 134 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 135 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 136 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:21 137 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:29 138 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:10 139 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 140 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:13 141 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 142 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:02 143 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:13:22 144 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:25 145 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:13:33 146 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:13:45 147 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:14:45 148 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:06 149 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 150 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 151 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 152 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:15:21 153 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:17:02 154 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 155 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:21 156 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:34 157 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 158 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:20:19 159 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:28:38

Points classification 1 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 pts 2 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 32 3 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 4 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 25 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 8 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 9 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 10 10 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 10 11 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 10 12 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 13 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 14 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 15 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 16 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 17 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 6 18 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 19 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 20 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 21 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4 22 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 23 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 2 24 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 25 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1 26 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Sprint classification 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 14 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 9 3 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3 4 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 7 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 8 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1 9 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1 10 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1 11 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Mountains classification 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 46 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 23 3 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 4 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 10 5 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 6 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 6 7 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 8 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 4 9 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 10 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 11 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 2 12 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 13 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 14 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 16 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 1