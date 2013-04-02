Impey delivers Orica-GreenEdge's second straight Pais Vasco stage win
Gavazzi takes over GC lead
Stage 2: Elgoibar - Vitoria (Gasteiz)
Daryl Impey continued Orica-GreenEdge's run of success at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco as he scored the team's second straight stage win following Simon Gerrans's victory on the opening day yesterday.
Gerrans, the overnight race leader, as well as teammate Michael Matthews played a key role in the stage 2 lead-out for Impey as the South African prevailed in Vitoria for the second straight year. Gerrans stretched out the peloton through the flamme rouge and handed off to Matthews who provided Impey an armchair ride to the final 200 metres. Francesco Gavazzi (Astana Pro Team) finished second on the stage and moved into the leader's jersey while Angel Vicioso (Katusha) rounded out the top three.
"It's a fantastic win," said Impey. "It was a bit like last year, really. The whole team was involved with the result. Christian [Meier] and [Michael] Albasini did all of the early work. Wes (Wesley Sulzberger), Clarkey (Simon Clarke) and Pieter Weening did their bit in the final. From there, I had two of the fastest guys in the race as my lead-out.
"Most of the job was already done by the time I started my sprint. I was in a great position, and I had a really good legs. When you have the guy in the yellow jersey doing the lead-out, it really highlights the team's commitment to one another."
While stage runner-up Gavazzi was frustrated in missing out on his first victory of the season, nevertheless he'll be starting stage three in the leader's jersey. Since there are no time bonuses in place, the 28-year-old Italian takes over the general classification lead based on stage placings and is tied on time with 16 other riders. Vicioso holds second overall followed by Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in third.
"We had a strong headwind in the sprint, and I knew that Orica-GreenEdge had the strongest sprint train here, so I sat behind them in the finish," said Gavazzi. "It's always better to win a stage than come second, but to take the leader's jersey is a fantastic consolation."
Gavazzi is realistic about his stint in the leader's jersey and with plenty of climbing in store ahead plus a concluding time trial he looks to his teammates for the final podium.
"Jakob [Fuglsang] is riding really well, and the profile of this race is hilly with some very steep and long climbs," said Gavazzi. "I can get over the hills, but I am not the favorite. We have a plan to get Astana to the podium here at Pais Vasco, and with the time trial on the final day we have very good chances at this race."
Txurruka on the attack
The 170km stage from Elgoibar to Vitoria was dominated by a solo attack from mountains leader Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), also a protagonist on the opening stage, who took off from the peloton in the opening kilometres. The 30-year-old Spaniard's maximum lead extended to over five minutes as the he proceeded to build his KOM leadership by scoring maximum points on the stages's first four of five categorised climbs.
On the run-up to the penultimate ascent, with approximately 30km remaining, Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) jumped away from the peloton and was joined by Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida). The two chasers crested the Alto de San Martin 23 seconds in arrears of Txurruka while the peloton trailed the lone leader by 50 seconds at the summit.
Voigt and Malori caught Txurruka, who latched on to the back of the powerhouse duo in hopes of reaching the day's final climb still clear of the peloton. With 20km remaining the trio's lead stood at one minute, but their cohesion fractured once the road tipped upwards for the day's final climb. Txurruka would be the first to falter, followed by Voigt as the former Italian time trial champion pushed on solo.
Malori topped the Alto de Zaldiaran summit with a narrow 15-second advantage on the peloton with Voigt digging deep to just fend off their advance and earn second place KOM honours.
On the descent to the finish Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondial) and José Herrada (Movistar) bridged to Malori, but once the road flattened in the stage's endgame the break would be neutralised with five kilometres remaining, setting up a spirited field sprint finale.
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:23:31
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|4
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|19
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|22
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|26
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|27
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|28
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|29
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|31
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|35
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|37
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|39
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|41
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|42
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|44
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|49
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|50
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|51
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|55
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|59
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|62
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|64
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|65
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|66
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|68
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|69
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|70
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|73
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|74
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|75
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|76
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|78
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|79
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|80
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|81
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|82
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|84
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|86
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|88
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|89
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|91
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|92
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|93
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|95
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|98
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|99
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|102
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|103
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|104
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|105
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|107
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|108
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|109
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|110
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|112
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|113
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|114
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|115
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|116
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|117
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|121
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|122
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|124
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|125
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|126
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:38
|127
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:40
|128
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|130
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|131
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|132
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:00
|133
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:00
|134
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:02:31
|135
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:08
|136
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|137
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:31
|138
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|140
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|141
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:12
|143
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|144
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|147
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|148
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|149
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|150
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|151
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|152
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|153
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|155
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|156
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|157
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:57
|158
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:05
|159
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:17:48
|DNS
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|pts
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|16
|4
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|5
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|6
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|7
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|8
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|9
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|11
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|12
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|pts
|2
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|4
|3
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|4
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|pts
|2
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|4
|3
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|3
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Orica-GreenEdge
|13:10:33
|2
|Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|7
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|Katusha
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|Garmin-Sharp
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|16
|Sky Procycling
|17
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|RadioShack Leopard
|20
|Caja Rural
|0:00:46
|21
|FDJ
|0:01:09
|1
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8:30:04
|2
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|3
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|7
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|9
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|10
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|18
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:05
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|21
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|27
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|28
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|29
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|31
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|34
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|36
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|37
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:00:12
|39
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|45
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|46
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|47
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:19
|48
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:21
|50
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|52
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|55
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|57
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|59
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|60
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|61
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|62
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:28
|64
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:37
|65
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|66
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:42
|67
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|68
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|69
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|71
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|74
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:01
|77
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|78
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|79
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:12
|80
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|81
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:24
|82
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|83
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:28
|84
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:45
|85
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:47
|86
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|87
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:27
|88
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|90
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:40
|91
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|92
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|93
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|95
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:52
|96
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|97
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:03
|98
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|99
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|100
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:28
|101
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|102
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:32
|104
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:51
|105
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:04:31
|106
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|107
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|108
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:21
|112
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|113
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|114
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:05:23
|115
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:33
|116
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:36
|117
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:38
|118
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:53
|119
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:00
|120
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:30
|121
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:40
|122
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:47
|123
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:21
|124
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|125
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:42
|126
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:44
|127
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:59
|128
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:18
|129
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:52
|130
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:54
|131
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|132
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:17
|133
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|135
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|136
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:21
|137
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:29
|138
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:10
|139
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|140
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:13
|141
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|142
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:02
|143
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:22
|144
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:25
|145
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:13:33
|146
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:13:45
|147
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:45
|148
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:06
|149
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|150
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|151
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:15:21
|153
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:17:02
|154
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|155
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:21
|156
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:34
|157
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|158
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:20:19
|159
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:28:38
|1
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|pts
|2
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|32
|3
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|4
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|6
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|8
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|9
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|10
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|11
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|13
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|15
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|16
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|17
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|18
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|19
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|20
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|21
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4
|22
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|23
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|2
|24
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|25
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|26
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|pts
|2
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|3
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|4
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|7
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|8
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|9
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|10
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|11
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|46
|pts
|2
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|23
|3
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|4
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|10
|5
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|6
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|7
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|8
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|4
|9
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|10
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|11
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|12
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|13
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|14
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|16
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|25:30:12
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:05
|4
|Katusha
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:15
|7
|Garmin-Sharp
|8
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:21
|9
|Sky Procycling
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:22
|11
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:26
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:33
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|15
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:45
|16
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|17
|Caja Rural
|0:02:20
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:13
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|0:03:33
|20
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:11
|21
|FDJ
|0:04:31
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy