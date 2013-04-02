Trending

Impey delivers Orica-GreenEdge's second straight Pais Vasco stage win

Gavazzi takes over GC lead

Image 1 of 24

Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEDGE)

Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 24

The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco

The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 24

For the second straight year, Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) won stage 2 at Pais Vasco in Vitoria

For the second straight year, Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) won stage 2 at Pais Vasco in Vitoria
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 24

Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) and Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida) caught Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) and drive the pace in the race finale

Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) and Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida) caught Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) and drive the pace in the race finale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 24

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates victory in stage 2 at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates victory in stage 2 at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 24

Sprint classification leader Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural)

Sprint classification leader Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 24

The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco

The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 24

Daryl Impey delivers Orica-GreenEdge's second straight stage victory at Pais Vasco.

Daryl Impey delivers Orica-GreenEdge's second straight stage victory at Pais Vasco.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 24

Mountains leader Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) extended his KOM lead with a lenghty solo breakaway

Mountains leader Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) extended his KOM lead with a lenghty solo breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 24

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 24

Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEDGE)

Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 24

Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEDGE) wins stage 2

Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEDGE) wins stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 24

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) heads to the podium

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) heads to the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 24

Jens Voigt (RadioShack - Leopard) and Adriano Malori (Lampre - Merida)

Jens Voigt (RadioShack - Leopard) and Adriano Malori (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 24

The peloton at Pais Vasco

The peloton at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 24

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural)

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 24

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural)

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 24

Sandy Casar (FDJ)

Sandy Casar (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 24

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 24

Juraj Sagan (Cannondale)

Juraj Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 24

Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEDGE) on the podium

Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEDGE) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 24

Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEDGE)

Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 24

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) pulls on the leader's jersey

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) pulls on the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 24

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) on the podium

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Daryl Impey continued Orica-GreenEdge's run of success at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco as he scored the team's second straight stage win following Simon Gerrans's victory on the opening day yesterday.

Gerrans, the overnight race leader, as well as teammate Michael Matthews played a key role in the stage 2 lead-out for Impey as the South African prevailed in Vitoria for the second straight year. Gerrans stretched out the peloton through the flamme rouge and handed off to Matthews who provided Impey an armchair ride to the final 200 metres. Francesco Gavazzi (Astana Pro Team) finished second on the stage and moved into the leader's jersey while Angel Vicioso (Katusha) rounded out the top three.

"It's a fantastic win," said Impey. "It was a bit like last year, really. The whole team was involved with the result. Christian [Meier] and [Michael] Albasini did all of the early work. Wes (Wesley Sulzberger), Clarkey (Simon Clarke) and Pieter Weening did their bit in the final. From there, I had two of the fastest guys in the race as my lead-out.

"Most of the job was already done by the time I started my sprint. I was in a great position, and I had a really good legs. When you have the guy in the yellow jersey doing the lead-out, it really highlights the team's commitment to one another."

While stage runner-up Gavazzi was frustrated in missing out on his first victory of the season, nevertheless he'll be starting stage three in the leader's jersey. Since there are no time bonuses in place, the 28-year-old Italian takes over the general classification lead based on stage placings and is tied on time with 16 other riders. Vicioso holds second overall followed by Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in third.

"We had a strong headwind in the sprint, and I knew that Orica-GreenEdge had the strongest sprint train here, so I sat behind them in the finish," said Gavazzi. "It's always better to win a stage than come second, but to take the leader's jersey is a fantastic consolation."

Gavazzi is realistic about his stint in the leader's jersey and with plenty of climbing in store ahead plus a concluding time trial he looks to his teammates for the final podium.

"Jakob [Fuglsang] is riding really well, and the profile of this race is hilly with some very steep and long climbs," said Gavazzi. "I can get over the hills, but I am not the favorite. We have a plan to get Astana to the podium here at Pais Vasco, and with the time trial on the final day we have very good chances at this race."

Txurruka on the attack

The 170km stage from Elgoibar to Vitoria was dominated by a solo attack from mountains leader Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), also a protagonist on the opening stage, who took off from the peloton in the opening kilometres. The 30-year-old Spaniard's maximum lead extended to over five minutes as the he proceeded to build his KOM leadership by scoring maximum points on the stages's first four of five categorised climbs.

On the run-up to the penultimate ascent, with approximately 30km remaining, Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) jumped away from the peloton and was joined by Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida). The two chasers crested the Alto de San Martin 23 seconds in arrears of Txurruka while the peloton trailed the lone leader by 50 seconds at the summit.

Voigt and Malori caught Txurruka, who latched on to the back of the powerhouse duo in hopes of reaching the day's final climb still clear of the peloton. With 20km remaining the trio's lead stood at one minute, but their cohesion fractured once the road tipped upwards for the day's final climb. Txurruka would be the first to falter, followed by Voigt as the former Italian time trial champion pushed on solo.

Malori topped the Alto de Zaldiaran summit with a narrow 15-second advantage on the peloton with Voigt digging deep to just fend off their advance and earn second place KOM honours.

On the descent to the finish Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondial) and José Herrada (Movistar) bridged to Malori, but once the road flattened in the stage's endgame the break would be neutralised with five kilometres remaining, setting up a spirited field sprint finale.

Full Results
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge4:23:31
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
4Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
5Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
6Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
7Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
8Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
12Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
13Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
17Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
19Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
22David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
23Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
26Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
27Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
28Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
29Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
30Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
31Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
35Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
36Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
37Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
38Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
39Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
40Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
41Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
42Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
44Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
47Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
49Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
50Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
51Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
52Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
53Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
55Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
58Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
59Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
61Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
62José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
63Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
64Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
65Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
66Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
67Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
68Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
69Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
70Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
71Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
72Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
73Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
74Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
75Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
76Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
79Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
80Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
81Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
82Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
83Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
84John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
86Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
87Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:23
88Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
89Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
91Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
92Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
93Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
94Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
95Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
96Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
97Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
98Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
99Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
100Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
101Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
102Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
103Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
104Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
105Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
106Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
107Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
108Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
109Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
110Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
112Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
113Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
114Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
115Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
116Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
117Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
118Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
119Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
120Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
121Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
122Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
123Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
124Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
125Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
126Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:38
127Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:40
128Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
129Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
130José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
131Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
132Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:00
133Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:00
134Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:02:31
135Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:08
136Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
137Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:31
138Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
139Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
140Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
141Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
142Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:12
143Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
144Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
146Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
147Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
148Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
149Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
150Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
151Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
152Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
153Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
154Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
155Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
156Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
157Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:57
158Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:12:05
159Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:17:48
DNSBrent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Points
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge25pts
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
3Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha16
4Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling14
5Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
6Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp10
7Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
8Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
9Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
10Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
11Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
12Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team4
13Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team3
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano1

Sprint 1 - Venta Uzkiano, 118.7km
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard2
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1

Sprint 2 - Treviño, 126km
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard2
3Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1

Sprint 3 - Treviño, 152.3km
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Elgeta (Cat. 2) 19km
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural6pts
2Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural4
3Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard2
4Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Gatzaga (Cat. 2) 48km
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural6pts
2Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural4
3Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Vitoria (Cat. 3) 114km
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2
3Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountain 4 - Alto de San Martin (Cat. 3) 144km
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard2
3Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Zaldiaran (Cat. 3) 161km
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard2
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Teams
1Orica-GreenEdge13:10:33
2Team Argos-Shimano
3Astana Pro Team
4Movistar Team
5BMC Racing Team
6Lampre-Merida
7Cannondale Pro Cycling
8Katusha
9Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Ag2R La Mondiale
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Omega Pharma-Quick Step
13Garmin-Sharp
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Lotto Belisol
16Sky Procycling
17Blanco Pro Cycling Team
18Team Saxo-Tinkoff
19RadioShack Leopard
20Caja Rural0:00:46
21FDJ0:01:09

General classification after stage 2
1Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team8:30:04
2Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
3Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
6Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
7Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
8Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
9Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
10Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
12Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
15José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
16Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
18Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:05
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
21Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
23Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
24Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
27Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
28Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
29Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
31Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
32Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
34Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
35Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
36Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
37Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
38Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:00:12
39Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
43Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
44Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
45Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
46Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:16
47Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:19
48Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
49Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:21
50Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
51Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
52Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
55Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
57Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
58Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
59Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
60Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
61Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
62John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:00:28
64Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:37
65Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
66Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:00:42
67Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:44
68Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
69Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
70Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
71Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
72Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
73Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
74Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
75Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
76Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:01:01
77Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
78Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
79Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:12
80Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
81Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:01:24
82Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
83Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:01:28
84Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:45
85Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:01:47
86José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:19
87Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:27
88Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
90Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:40
91Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
92Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:50
93Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
94Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
95Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:52
96Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:03
98Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
99Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
100Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:28
101Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
102Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
103Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:32
104Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:51
105Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:04:31
106David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:58
107Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
108Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
109Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
111Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp0:05:21
112Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
113Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
114Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:05:23
115Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:05:33
116Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:05:36
117Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:38
118Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:53
119Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:06:00
120Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:30
121Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:40
122Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:47
123Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:21
124Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
125Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:42
126Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:44
127Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:59
128Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:18
129Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha0:08:52
130Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:54
131Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
132Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:09:17
133Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
134Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
135Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
136Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:21
137Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:29
138Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:10
139Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
140Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:13
141Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
142Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:02
143Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:13:22
144Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:25
145Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:13:33
146Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:13:45
147Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:14:45
148Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:06
149Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
150Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
151Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
152Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:15:21
153Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:17:02
154Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
155Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:21
156Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:34
157Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
158Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:20:19
159Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:28:38

Points classification
1Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team34pts
2Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha32
3Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
4Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge25
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge25
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling14
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
8Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
9Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team10
10Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling10
11Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp10
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
13Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
14Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling8
15Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
16Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
17Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge6
18Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
19Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
20Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
21Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team4
22José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team3
23Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha2
24Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
25Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1
26Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano1

Sprint classification
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural14pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard9
3Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3
4Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
7Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1
8Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1
9Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1
10Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1
11Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountains classification
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural46pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard23
3Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff11
4Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural10
5José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6
6Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team6
7Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
8Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team4
9Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
10Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
11Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team2
12Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
13Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
14Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
16Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural1

Teams classification
1Astana Pro Team25:30:12
2Movistar Team
3Orica-GreenEdge0:00:05
4Katusha
5BMC Racing Team0:00:10
6Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:15
7Garmin-Sharp
8Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:21
9Sky Procycling
10Lampre-Merida0:00:22
11Blanco Pro Cycling Team
12Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:26
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:33
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
15RadioShack Leopard0:00:45
16Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:47
17Caja Rural0:02:20
18Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:13
19Lotto Belisol0:03:33
20Team Argos-Shimano0:04:11
21FDJ0:04:31

