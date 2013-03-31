Trending

Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco past winners

2012Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
2011Andreas Kloden (Ger) Team RadioShack
2010Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
2009Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
2008Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
2007Juan José Cobo (Spa) Saunier Duval-Prodir
2006José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Saunier Duval-Prodir
2005Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas-Bianchi
2004Denis Menchov (Rus) Illes Balears-Banesto
2003Iban Mayo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
2002Aitor Osa (Spa) iBanesto.com
2001Raimondas Rumsas (Ltu) Fassa Bortolo
2000Andreas Klöden (Ger) Deutsche Telekom
1999Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
1998Inigo Cuesta (Spa) ONCE
1997Alex Zülle (Swi)
1996Francesco Casagrande (Ita)
1995Alex Zülle (Swi)
1994Tony Rominger (Swi)
1993Tony Rominger (Swi)
1992Tony Rominger (Swi)
1991Claudio Chiappucci (Ita)
1990Julian Gorospe (Spa)
1989Stephen Roche (Irel)
1988Erik Breukink (Ned)
1987Sean Kelly (Ire)
1986Sean Kelly (Ire)
1985Pello Ruiz-Cabestany (Spa)
1984Sean Kelly (Ire)
1983Julian Gorospe (Spa)
1982José-Luis Laguia (Spa)
1981Silvano Contini (Ita)
1980Alberto Fernandez (Spa)
1979Giovanni Battaglin (Ita)
1978Juan-A. Gonzalez-Linares (Spa)
1977Juan-A. Gonzalez-Linares (Spa)
1976Giambattista Baronchelli (Ita)
1975Juan-A. Gonzalez-Linares (Spa)
1974Miguel-Maria Lasa (Spa)
1973Luis Ocana (Spa)
1972Juan-A. Gonzalez-Linares (Spa)
1971Luis Ocana (Spa)
1970Luis-P. Santamarina (Spa)
1969Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1935Gino Bartali (Ita)
1930Mariano Carnado (Spa)
1929Maurice De Waele (Bel)
1928Maurice De Waele (Bel)
1927Victor Fontan (Fra)
1926Nicolas Frantz (Lux)
1925Auguste Verdyck (Bel)
1924Francis Pélissier (Fra)

