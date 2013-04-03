Image 1 of 29 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finishes in fourth place, eight seconds behind stage winner Sergio Henao. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 29 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) edges Richie Porte (Sky) for fifth place, 10 seconds down on stage winner Sergio Henao. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 29 Yellow jersey holder Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) would concede more than six minutes and the GC lead to Sergio Henao. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 29 Sergio Henao (Sky) on the podium after winning stage 3 at Pais Vasco. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 29 Defending Pais Vasco champion Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) leads in a group for 10th place, 21 seconds behind Sergio Henao. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 29 Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) at the Trapagaran mountain finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 29 Sergio Henao (Sky) is the new leader of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco after his victory on stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 29 World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) climbs to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 29 The mountains of stage 3 would not be to race leader Francesco Gavazzi's liking. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 29 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack Leopard) leads Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) across the finish line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 29 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 29 In a slow motion sprint to the finish on a 21 percent grade, Sergio Henao (Sky) prevailed against Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 29 Race leader Francesco Gavazzi with his Astana teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 29 Cayetano Sarmiento (Cannondale) climbs to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 29 Sergio Henao (Sky) leads the points classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 29 Riders receive encouragement on the steep climb to the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 29 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) cracked the top-20 on the taxing climb to Trapagaran. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 29 Colombians Sergio Henao (Sky) and Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) fight for the victory in the closing meters. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 29 Sergio Henao (Sky) and Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) battled for the stage victory in a slow motion sprint on the 21 percent gradient. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 29 A last second bike throw by Sergio Henao (Sky), left, would be the difference for the stage victory ahead of compatriot Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 29 Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) in action at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 29 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) climbs to a fourth place finish on the Trapagaran ascent. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 29 Movistar setting the tempo during stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 29 Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) placed third on the Trapagaran mountain finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 29 A bike throw by Sergio Henao (Sky) was the difference in the stage victory ahead of Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 29 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) sporting bandages from his stage 1 crash at Pais Vasco. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 29 Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 29 Overnight race leader Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) would surrender the yellow jersey to stage winner Sergio Henao. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 29 Movistar stretches out the peloton during stage 3 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) beat fellow Colombian Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in a thrilling shoulder to shoulder sprint at the top of the steep climb to Trapagaran.

Henao caught Betancur in the final kilometre, when the road climbed to a painful 21 percent gradient. Betancur managed to hold his wheel and then come up alongside him in sight of the finish but Henao squeezed Betancur slightly and won by throwing his bike at the line. Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) was third after sparking a late attack with Betancur.

Thanks to the time gaps opened on the rest of the field, Henao also took the overall race lead. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is second at eight seconds, with Ritchie Porte (Team Sky) third at ten seconds.

Quintana finished eight seconds behind Henao, with Diego Ullisi (Lampre-Merida), Porte, Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Simon Spilak (Katusha) all at ten seconds. They have the same time gap in the overall standings. Peter Stetina (Garmin-Sharp) finished 11th on the stage at 21 seconds. He is 16th overall at 26 seconds.

It was Henao's second win of the season after also taking a stage at the Volta ao Algarve in February.

"I had to dig deep to win," Henao said, flashing his dental braces through a big smile. "We knew the last 400 metres were very hard. Betancur was ahead and I had to give everything to beat him."

Team Sky has just six riders at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco after Ian Boswell and Joshua Edmondson did not start due to illness. However Henao isn't worried, confident that Porte can perform well in the decisive time trial stage.

"We will play two cards. Richie is going well and we know how strong he is against the clock. The important thing is that victory stays in the team. I feel good, I feel strong and I am motivated after this victory. We'll try and do everything we can."

How it happened

After two rolling stages in the hills that ended with select sprint finishes and back-to-back victories for Orica-GreenEdge, the 167.7-kilometre third stage to Trapagaran was always going to be decisive for overall victory, with the steep climb to the finish sure to create some time gaps.

With little chance of success for a breakaway, the attacks came from riders looking for mountain points and on the opening climb of the Alto de Zarate, Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) went on the attack for a third day in row. He was wearing the climber's polka-dot jersey and is clearly on a mission to make sure Euskaltel-Euskadi understands they made a mistake by not extending his contract at the end of 2012.





With an early ramp up much like the Mur de Huy at Fleche-Wallonne, then a flattish section before the final wall to the finish, positioning was vital in the finale.

Saxo-Tinkoff rode to protect Alberto Contador, while Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) hit the front and even went on the attack, to set-up Peter Stetina and Andrew Talansky. Team Sky was also there in numbers, as were Lampe-Merida, with Damiano Cunego and Ullisi.

Henao tested his rivals mid-way up the six kilometre final climb but Contador marked him, trying to control the racing. Betancur and Italy's Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) got away over the top of a steep section and on a brief descent with three kilometres to go in a desperate attempt to anticipate the late surges to the line. However a front group of 30 riders formed behind them and closed in as they hit the 21percent section of the climb to the finish.

Henao was the only rider able to get across the 30 metre gap to the two leaders and that allowed him to fight for victory.

He looked set to pass Caruso and Betancur but the Ag2r-La Mondiale rider managed to follow him and then match him as the line approached. In almost a slow motion sprint, the two touched arms and shoulders several times as they fought the gradient. Henao won by squeezing Betancur slightly, forcing him to ease off on the pedals. In contrast Henao made a lunge for the line as if doing a track sprint and won by half a wheel. Betancur protested slightly but knew he had been beaten.

Full Results 1 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 3:54:22 2 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:00:05 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:08 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:10 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 9 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:16 10 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:21 11 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 12 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 15 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:31 21 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:00:33 22 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 25 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:35 27 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 28 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:46 29 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 30 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 31 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:53 32 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 33 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:01:02 34 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:05 35 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:07 36 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:10 37 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:16 38 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:17 39 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:27 41 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:36 43 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42 44 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:44 45 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 46 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:49 47 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:55 48 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 49 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:25 50 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:27 51 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 52 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:43 53 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:02:45 54 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:02:48 55 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:49 56 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:50 57 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:59 58 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:03:01 59 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:03:03 60 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:04 61 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:05 62 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:14 63 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:50 64 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:13 65 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:09 67 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:43 68 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 69 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 70 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:04 71 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 72 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 73 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 74 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 77 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:43 79 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:25 80 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 81 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 82 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 83 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 84 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:39 85 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:42 86 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 87 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:51 88 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:58 89 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:14 90 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:30 91 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:51 92 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:10:09 93 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 94 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 95 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 96 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 97 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 98 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 99 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 100 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 101 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:13 102 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:10:18 103 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:19 104 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 105 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 106 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 107 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 108 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 110 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 111 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 112 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:24 113 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:21 114 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 116 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 117 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 118 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 119 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 120 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 121 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 122 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 123 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 124 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 125 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 126 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 127 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 128 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 129 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 130 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 131 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 132 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:13:36 133 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 134 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 135 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 136 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:39 137 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 138 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:13:46 139 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 140 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 141 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 142 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 143 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 144 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 145 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 146 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 147 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 148 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 149 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:13:52 150 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 0:13:55 151 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:57 152 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:14 153 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:23 154 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:14:37 155 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 156 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:16:17 157 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:19 DNS Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol

Points 1 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 25 pts 2 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 20 3 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 16 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 14 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 8 9 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 10 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 11 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 5 12 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 1 - Amurrio, 71.1km 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Sprint 2 - Trapagaran, 127km 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 3 - Muskiz, 157.3km 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Zarate (Cat. 3) 46km 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Humaran (Cat. 3) 106km 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de la Reineta (Cat. 2) 133km 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 6 pts 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 3 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 2 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Cobarón (Cat. 3) 152km 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 5 - La Lejana (Cat. 2) 168km 1 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 6 pts 2 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 2 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 1

Teams 1 Ag2R La Mondiale 11:43:48 2 Katusha 0:00:06 3 Movistar Team 0:00:08 4 Lampre-Merida 0:00:59 5 Garmin-Sharp 0:01:25 6 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:39 7 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:33 8 BMC Racing Team 0:02:37 9 Astana Pro Team 0:03:15 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:32 11 Caja Rural 0:04:52 12 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:54 13 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:08 14 RadioShack Leopard 0:05:28 15 Lotto Belisol 0:06:41 16 Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:40 17 Sky Procycling 0:09:37 18 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:41 19 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:10 20 FDJ 0:19:48 21 Team Argos-Shimano 0:23:52

General classification after stage 3 1 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 12:24:26 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:08 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:10 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 6 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:21 8 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 9 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:22 13 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:26 14 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 17 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:28 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:31 19 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 20 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:37 22 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:38 23 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 25 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 26 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 27 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:46 28 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:47 29 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:58 30 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 31 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:03 32 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 33 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:21 34 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 35 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:39 36 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:41 37 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:45 38 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:47 39 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:49 40 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 41 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 42 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 43 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:54 44 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:00 45 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:46 46 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:48 47 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:03:06 48 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:09 49 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:10 50 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:26 51 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:34 53 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:03:47 54 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:57 55 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:11 56 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:04:25 57 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:28 58 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:34 59 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:54 60 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:06 61 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:04 62 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 63 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 64 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:06:23 65 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:25 66 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:32 67 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:44 68 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:48 69 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:00 70 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:07:25 71 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 72 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:46 73 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:54 74 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:09 75 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:08:11 76 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:26 77 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:33 78 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:41 79 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:42 80 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:44 81 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:12 82 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:09:39 83 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:09 84 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:40 85 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:46 86 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:56 87 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:57 88 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:02 89 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:10 90 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:11:47 91 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:40 92 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:12:59 93 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:13:12 94 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 95 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:14 96 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:28 97 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:13:37 98 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:47 99 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:02 100 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:05 101 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 102 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:14:49 103 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 0:14:56 104 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:15:08 105 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:15:21 106 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:15:38 107 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 0:15:40 108 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:48 109 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:11 110 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:24 111 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:31 112 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:16:39 113 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:49 114 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:06 115 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:12 116 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:14 117 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:30 119 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:17:51 120 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:18:19 121 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 0:18:42 122 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 123 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:44 124 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:18:54 125 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:12 126 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:19:13 127 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:19:15 128 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:19:46 129 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:51 130 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:42 131 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:22 132 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:57 133 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:04 134 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:22:30 135 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:22:38 136 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 137 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:07 138 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:23:15 139 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:44 140 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:23:54 141 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:24:46 142 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:25:23 143 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:25:25 144 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:27:09 145 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:27:21 146 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:27:31 147 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:28:27 148 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:28:37 149 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:28:52 150 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:29:07 151 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:29:39 152 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 0:29:43 153 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:30:48 154 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:32:55 155 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:33:20 156 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:33:40 157 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:44

Points classification 1 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 35 pts 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 3 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 32 4 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 25 7 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 24 8 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 20 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 18 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 18 11 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 16 12 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 15 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 16 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 10 17 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 10 18 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 19 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 20 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 21 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 6 22 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 23 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 24 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 5 25 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 26 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 27 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 28 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 4 29 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4 30 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 31 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 32 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 33 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1 34 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Sprint classification 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 23 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 9 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3 5 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 6 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 7 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 2 8 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 9 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 10 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1 11 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1 12 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1 13 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Mountains classification 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 61 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 23 3 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 4 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 10 5 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 6 6 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 7 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 6 8 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 6 9 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 10 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 4 11 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 4 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 14 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 15 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 16 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 3 17 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 18 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 2 19 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 20 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 21 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1 22 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 1