Trending

Henao edges Betancur on climb to Trapagaran

Sky Colombian takes overall race lead

Image 1 of 29

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finishes in fourth place, eight seconds behind stage winner Sergio Henao.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finishes in fourth place, eight seconds behind stage winner Sergio Henao.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 29

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) edges Richie Porte (Sky) for fifth place, 10 seconds down on stage winner Sergio Henao.

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) edges Richie Porte (Sky) for fifth place, 10 seconds down on stage winner Sergio Henao.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 29

Yellow jersey holder Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) would concede more than six minutes and the GC lead to Sergio Henao.

Yellow jersey holder Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) would concede more than six minutes and the GC lead to Sergio Henao.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 29

Sergio Henao (Sky) on the podium after winning stage 3 at Pais Vasco.

Sergio Henao (Sky) on the podium after winning stage 3 at Pais Vasco.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 29

Defending Pais Vasco champion Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) leads in a group for 10th place, 21 seconds behind Sergio Henao.

Defending Pais Vasco champion Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) leads in a group for 10th place, 21 seconds behind Sergio Henao.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 29

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) at the Trapagaran mountain finish

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) at the Trapagaran mountain finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 29

Sergio Henao (Sky) is the new leader of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco after his victory on stage 3.

Sergio Henao (Sky) is the new leader of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco after his victory on stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 29

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) climbs to the finish

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) climbs to the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 29

The mountains of stage 3 would not be to race leader Francesco Gavazzi's liking.

The mountains of stage 3 would not be to race leader Francesco Gavazzi's liking.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 29

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack Leopard) leads Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) across the finish line.

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack Leopard) leads Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) across the finish line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 29

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 29

In a slow motion sprint to the finish on a 21 percent grade, Sergio Henao (Sky) prevailed against Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale)

In a slow motion sprint to the finish on a 21 percent grade, Sergio Henao (Sky) prevailed against Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 29

Race leader Francesco Gavazzi with his Astana teammates

Race leader Francesco Gavazzi with his Astana teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 29

Cayetano Sarmiento (Cannondale) climbs to the finish

Cayetano Sarmiento (Cannondale) climbs to the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 29

Sergio Henao (Sky) leads the points classification

Sergio Henao (Sky) leads the points classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 29

Riders receive encouragement on the steep climb to the finish.

Riders receive encouragement on the steep climb to the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 29

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) cracked the top-20 on the taxing climb to Trapagaran.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) cracked the top-20 on the taxing climb to Trapagaran.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 29

Colombians Sergio Henao (Sky) and Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) fight for the victory in the closing meters.

Colombians Sergio Henao (Sky) and Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) fight for the victory in the closing meters.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 29

Sergio Henao (Sky) and Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) battled for the stage victory in a slow motion sprint on the 21 percent gradient.

Sergio Henao (Sky) and Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) battled for the stage victory in a slow motion sprint on the 21 percent gradient.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 29

A last second bike throw by Sergio Henao (Sky), left, would be the difference for the stage victory ahead of compatriot Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale)

A last second bike throw by Sergio Henao (Sky), left, would be the difference for the stage victory ahead of compatriot Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 29

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) in action at Pais Vasco

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) in action at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 29

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) climbs to a fourth place finish on the Trapagaran ascent.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) climbs to a fourth place finish on the Trapagaran ascent.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 29

Movistar setting the tempo during stage 3.

Movistar setting the tempo during stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 29

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) placed third on the Trapagaran mountain finish.

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) placed third on the Trapagaran mountain finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 29

A bike throw by Sergio Henao (Sky) was the difference in the stage victory ahead of Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale)

A bike throw by Sergio Henao (Sky) was the difference in the stage victory ahead of Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 29

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) sporting bandages from his stage 1 crash at Pais Vasco.

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) sporting bandages from his stage 1 crash at Pais Vasco.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 29

Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida)

Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 29

Overnight race leader Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) would surrender the yellow jersey to stage winner Sergio Henao.

Overnight race leader Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) would surrender the yellow jersey to stage winner Sergio Henao.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 29

Movistar stretches out the peloton during stage 3 at Pais Vasco

Movistar stretches out the peloton during stage 3 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) beat fellow Colombian Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in a thrilling shoulder to shoulder sprint at the top of the steep climb to Trapagaran.

Related Articles

Contador targetting a third victory at Pais Vasco

Gerrans claims opening stage of Pais Vasco

Impey delivers Orica-GreenEdge's second straight Pais Vasco stage win

Henao caught Betancur in the final kilometre, when the road climbed to a painful 21 percent gradient. Betancur managed to hold his wheel and then come up alongside him in sight of the finish but Henao squeezed Betancur slightly and won by throwing his bike at the line. Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) was third after sparking a late attack with Betancur.

Thanks to the time gaps opened on the rest of the field, Henao also took the overall race lead. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is second at eight seconds, with Ritchie Porte (Team Sky) third at ten seconds.

Quintana finished eight seconds behind Henao, with Diego Ullisi (Lampre-Merida), Porte, Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Simon Spilak (Katusha) all at ten seconds. They have the same time gap in the overall standings. Peter Stetina (Garmin-Sharp) finished 11th on the stage at 21 seconds. He is 16th overall at 26 seconds.

It was Henao's second win of the season after also taking a stage at the Volta ao Algarve in February.

"I had to dig deep to win," Henao said, flashing his dental braces through a big smile. "We knew the last 400 metres were very hard. Betancur was ahead and I had to give everything to beat him."

Team Sky has just six riders at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco after Ian Boswell and Joshua Edmondson did not start due to illness. However Henao isn't worried, confident that Porte can perform well in the decisive time trial stage.

"We will play two cards. Richie is going well and we know how strong he is against the clock. The important thing is that victory stays in the team. I feel good, I feel strong and I am motivated after this victory. We'll try and do everything we can."

How it happened

After two rolling stages in the hills that ended with select sprint finishes and back-to-back victories for Orica-GreenEdge, the 167.7-kilometre third stage to Trapagaran was always going to be decisive for overall victory, with the steep climb to the finish sure to create some time gaps.

With little chance of success for a breakaway, the attacks came from riders looking for mountain points and on the opening climb of the Alto de Zarate, Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) went on the attack for a third day in row. He was wearing the climber's polka-dot jersey and is clearly on a mission to make sure Euskaltel-Euskadi understands they made a mistake by not extending his contract at the end of 2012.

With an early ramp up much like the Mur de Huy at Fleche-Wallonne, then a flattish section before the final wall to the finish, positioning was vital in the finale.

Saxo-Tinkoff rode to protect Alberto Contador, while Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) hit the front and even went on the attack, to set-up Peter Stetina and Andrew Talansky. Team Sky was also there in numbers, as were Lampe-Merida, with Damiano Cunego and Ullisi.

Henao tested his rivals mid-way up the six kilometre final climb but Contador marked him, trying to control the racing. Betancur and Italy's Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) got away over the top of a steep section and on a brief descent with three kilometres to go in a desperate attempt to anticipate the late surges to the line. However a front group of 30 riders formed behind them and closed in as they hit the 21percent section of the climb to the finish.

Henao was the only rider able to get across the 30 metre gap to the two leaders and that allowed him to fight for victory.

He looked set to pass Caruso and Betancur but the Ag2r-La Mondiale rider managed to follow him and then match him as the line approached. In almost a slow motion sprint, the two touched arms and shoulders several times as they fought the gradient. Henao won by squeezing Betancur slightly, forcing him to ease off on the pedals. In contrast Henao made a lunge for the line as if doing a track sprint and won by half a wheel. Betancur protested slightly but knew he had been beaten.

Full Results
1Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling3:54:22
2Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
3Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:00:05
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:08
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:10
6Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
9Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:16
10Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:21
11Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
12Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
13Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
15John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
18Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
19Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:31
21Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:00:33
22Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
24Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
25Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
26Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:35
27Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
28Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:46
29Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
30Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
31Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:53
32Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
33Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:02
34Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:01:05
35Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:07
36Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:10
37Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:01:16
38Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:01:17
39Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:27
41Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:36
43Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:42
44Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:44
45Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
46Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:49
47Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:55
48Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
49Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:25
50Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:02:27
51Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
52Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:43
53Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:02:45
54Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:02:48
55Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:02:49
56Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:50
57Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:59
58Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:03:01
59Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:03:03
60Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:03:04
61Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:05
62Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:14
63Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:50
64Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:13
65José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:09
67Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:43
68Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
69Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
70Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:04
71Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
72Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
73Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
74Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
77Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:43
79Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:25
80Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
81Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
82Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
83Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
84Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:39
85Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:42
86Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
87Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:07:51
88Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:58
89Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:14
90Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:30
91Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:51
92Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:10:09
93Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
94Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
95Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
96Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
97Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
98Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
99Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
100Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
101Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:13
102Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:10:18
103Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:19
104Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
105Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
106Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
107Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
108Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
110Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
111Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
112Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:24
113Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:21
114Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
115Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
116Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
117Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
118Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
119Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
120David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
121Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
122Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
123Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
124Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
125Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
126Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
127Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
128Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
129Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
130Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
131Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
132Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:13:36
133Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
134Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
135Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
136Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:39
137Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
138Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:13:46
139Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
140Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
141Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
142Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
143Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
144Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
145Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
147Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
148Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
149Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:13:52
150Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural0:13:55
151Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:57
152Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:14
153Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:23
154Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:37
155Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
156Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:16:17
157Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:19
DNSBrian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol

Points
1Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling25pts
2Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale20
3Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha16
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team14
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
6Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling10
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha8
9Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
10Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
11Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp5
12Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
14José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2
15John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 1 - Amurrio, 71.1km
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Sprint 2 - Trapagaran, 127km
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 3 - Muskiz, 157.3km
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Zarate (Cat. 3) 46km
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Humaran (Cat. 3) 106km
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 3 - Alto de la Reineta (Cat. 2) 133km
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural6pts
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
3Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural2
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Cobarón (Cat. 3) 152km
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 5 - La Lejana (Cat. 2) 168km
1Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling6pts
2Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha2
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team1

Teams
1Ag2R La Mondiale11:43:48
2Katusha0:00:06
3Movistar Team0:00:08
4Lampre-Merida0:00:59
5Garmin-Sharp0:01:25
6Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:39
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:33
8BMC Racing Team0:02:37
9Astana Pro Team0:03:15
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:32
11Caja Rural0:04:52
12Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:54
13Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:08
14RadioShack Leopard0:05:28
15Lotto Belisol0:06:41
16Orica-GreenEdge0:08:40
17Sky Procycling0:09:37
18Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:41
19Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:10
20FDJ0:19:48
21Team Argos-Shimano0:23:52

General classification after stage 3
1Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling12:24:26
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:08
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:10
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
5Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
6Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
8Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
9José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
10Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
11Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:22
13Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:26
14Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
16Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
17Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:28
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:31
19Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
20Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:37
22Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:38
23Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
25John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
26Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
27Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:46
28Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:47
29Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:58
30Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
31Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
32Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
33Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:01:21
34Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
35Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:39
36Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:41
37Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:01:45
38Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:47
39Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:49
40Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
41Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
42Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
43Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:54
44Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:00
45Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:46
46Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:48
47Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:03:06
48Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:03:09
49Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:03:10
50Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:26
51Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:34
53Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:03:47
54Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:57
55Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:11
56Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:04:25
57Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:04:28
58Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:34
59Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:04:54
60Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:06
61Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:04
62Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
63Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
64Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:06:23
65Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:25
66José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:32
67Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:44
68Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:48
69Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:00
70Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:07:25
71Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
72Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:46
73Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:54
74Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:09
75Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:08:11
76Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:08:26
77Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:33
78Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:41
79Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:42
80Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:44
81Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:12
82Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:09:39
83Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:09
84Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:40
85Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:46
86Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:56
87Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:57
88Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:02
89Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:10
90Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:11:47
91Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:40
92Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:12:59
93Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:13:12
94Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
95Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:14
96Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:28
97Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:13:37
98Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:47
99Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:02
100Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:05
101Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
102Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:14:49
103Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha0:14:56
104Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:15:08
105Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:15:21
106Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:15:38
107Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural0:15:40
108Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:48
109Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:11
110Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:24
111Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:31
112Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:16:39
113Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:49
114Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:06
115Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:12
116Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:14
117Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:30
119Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:17:51
120David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:18:19
121Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp0:18:42
122Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
123Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:44
124Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:18:54
125Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:12
126Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:19:13
127Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:19:15
128Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:19:46
129Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:51
130Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:42
131Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:21:22
132Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:57
133Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:04
134Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:22:30
135Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:22:38
136Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
137Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:07
138Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:23:15
139Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:44
140Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:23:54
141Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:24:46
142Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:23
143Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:25:25
144Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:27:09
145Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:27:21
146Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:27:31
147Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:28:27
148Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:28:37
149Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:28:52
150Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:29:07
151Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:29:39
152Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ0:29:43
153Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:30:48
154Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:32:55
155Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:33:20
156Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:33:40
157Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:44

Points classification
1Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling35pts
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team34
3Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha32
4Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge25
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge25
7Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team24
8Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale20
9Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling18
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff18
11Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha16
12Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling14
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
15Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
16Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha10
17Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp10
18Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
19Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
20Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
21Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge6
22Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
23José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team5
24Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp5
25Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
26Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
27Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
28Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team4
29Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team4
30Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
31Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
32John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
33Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1
34Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano1

Sprint classification
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural23pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard9
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3
5Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
6Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
7Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural2
8Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
9Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1
10Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1
11Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1
13Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountains classification
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural61pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard23
3Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff11
4Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural10
5Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling6
6José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6
7Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural6
8Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team6
9Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
10Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale4
11Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team4
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
14Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
15Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
16Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team3
17Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
18Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha2
19Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
20Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
21Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1
22Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural1

Teams classification
1Movistar Team37:14:08
2Katusha0:00:03
3Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:39
4Lampre-Merida0:01:13
5Garmin-Sharp0:01:32
6Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:46
7BMC Racing Team0:02:39
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:58
9Astana Pro Team0:03:07
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:02
11Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:08
12Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:21
13RadioShack Leopard0:06:05
14Caja Rural0:07:04
15Orica-GreenEdge0:08:37
16Sky Procycling0:09:50
17Lotto Belisol0:10:06
18Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:59
19Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:15
20FDJ0:24:11
21Team Argos-Shimano0:27:55

Latest on Cyclingnews