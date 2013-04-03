Henao edges Betancur on climb to Trapagaran
Sky Colombian takes overall race lead
Stage 3: Vitoria (Gasteiz) - Trapagaran
Sergio Henao (Team Sky) beat fellow Colombian Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in a thrilling shoulder to shoulder sprint at the top of the steep climb to Trapagaran.
Henao caught Betancur in the final kilometre, when the road climbed to a painful 21 percent gradient. Betancur managed to hold his wheel and then come up alongside him in sight of the finish but Henao squeezed Betancur slightly and won by throwing his bike at the line. Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) was third after sparking a late attack with Betancur.
Thanks to the time gaps opened on the rest of the field, Henao also took the overall race lead. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is second at eight seconds, with Ritchie Porte (Team Sky) third at ten seconds.
Quintana finished eight seconds behind Henao, with Diego Ullisi (Lampre-Merida), Porte, Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Simon Spilak (Katusha) all at ten seconds. They have the same time gap in the overall standings. Peter Stetina (Garmin-Sharp) finished 11th on the stage at 21 seconds. He is 16th overall at 26 seconds.
It was Henao's second win of the season after also taking a stage at the Volta ao Algarve in February.
"I had to dig deep to win," Henao said, flashing his dental braces through a big smile. "We knew the last 400 metres were very hard. Betancur was ahead and I had to give everything to beat him."
Team Sky has just six riders at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco after Ian Boswell and Joshua Edmondson did not start due to illness. However Henao isn't worried, confident that Porte can perform well in the decisive time trial stage.
"We will play two cards. Richie is going well and we know how strong he is against the clock. The important thing is that victory stays in the team. I feel good, I feel strong and I am motivated after this victory. We'll try and do everything we can."
How it happened
After two rolling stages in the hills that ended with select sprint finishes and back-to-back victories for Orica-GreenEdge, the 167.7-kilometre third stage to Trapagaran was always going to be decisive for overall victory, with the steep climb to the finish sure to create some time gaps.
With little chance of success for a breakaway, the attacks came from riders looking for mountain points and on the opening climb of the Alto de Zarate, Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) went on the attack for a third day in row. He was wearing the climber's polka-dot jersey and is clearly on a mission to make sure Euskaltel-Euskadi understands they made a mistake by not extending his contract at the end of 2012.
With an early ramp up much like the Mur de Huy at Fleche-Wallonne, then a flattish section before the final wall to the finish, positioning was vital in the finale.
Saxo-Tinkoff rode to protect Alberto Contador, while Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) hit the front and even went on the attack, to set-up Peter Stetina and Andrew Talansky. Team Sky was also there in numbers, as were Lampe-Merida, with Damiano Cunego and Ullisi.
Henao tested his rivals mid-way up the six kilometre final climb but Contador marked him, trying to control the racing. Betancur and Italy's Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) got away over the top of a steep section and on a brief descent with three kilometres to go in a desperate attempt to anticipate the late surges to the line. However a front group of 30 riders formed behind them and closed in as they hit the 21percent section of the climb to the finish.
Henao was the only rider able to get across the 30 metre gap to the two leaders and that allowed him to fight for victory.
He looked set to pass Caruso and Betancur but the Ag2r-La Mondiale rider managed to follow him and then match him as the line approached. In almost a slow motion sprint, the two touched arms and shoulders several times as they fought the gradient. Henao won by squeezing Betancur slightly, forcing him to ease off on the pedals. In contrast Henao made a lunge for the line as if doing a track sprint and won by half a wheel. Betancur protested slightly but knew he had been beaten.
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|3:54:22
|2
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:00:05
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:10
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|9
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:16
|10
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:21
|11
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:31
|21
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:33
|22
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|25
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|27
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|28
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|29
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|30
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|31
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:53
|32
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|33
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:02
|34
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:05
|35
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:07
|36
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:10
|37
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:16
|38
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:17
|39
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:27
|41
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:36
|43
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|44
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:44
|45
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:49
|47
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:55
|48
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|49
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:25
|50
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:27
|51
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:43
|53
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:45
|54
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:02:48
|55
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:49
|56
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:50
|57
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:59
|58
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:03:01
|59
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:03
|60
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:04
|61
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:05
|62
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:14
|63
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|64
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|65
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:09
|67
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:43
|68
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|69
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|70
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:04
|71
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|73
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|74
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|77
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:43
|79
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:25
|80
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|81
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|82
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|83
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|84
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:39
|85
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:42
|86
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:07:51
|88
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:58
|89
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:14
|90
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:30
|91
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:51
|92
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:09
|93
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|94
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|95
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|96
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|98
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|99
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|100
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|101
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:13
|102
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:10:18
|103
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:19
|104
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|105
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|106
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|108
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|110
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|111
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|112
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:24
|113
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:21
|114
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|117
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|118
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|119
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|120
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|122
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|123
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|124
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|125
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|126
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|127
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|128
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|129
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|131
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|132
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:13:36
|133
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|134
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|135
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|136
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:39
|137
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|138
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:46
|139
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|140
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|141
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|142
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|144
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|145
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|146
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|148
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|149
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:52
|150
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:13:55
|151
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:57
|152
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:14
|153
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:23
|154
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:37
|155
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|156
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:17
|157
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:19
|DNS
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|3
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|16
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|8
|9
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|10
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|11
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|12
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|pts
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|3
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|2
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|11:43:48
|2
|Katusha
|0:00:06
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:59
|5
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:25
|6
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:39
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:33
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:37
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:15
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|11
|Caja Rural
|0:04:52
|12
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|13
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:08
|14
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:28
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|0:06:41
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:40
|17
|Sky Procycling
|0:09:37
|18
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:41
|19
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:10
|20
|FDJ
|0:19:48
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:23:52
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|12:24:26
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:10
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|6
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|8
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:22
|13
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:26
|14
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|17
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:28
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:31
|19
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|20
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|22
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:38
|23
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|25
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|26
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|27
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|28
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|29
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:58
|30
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|31
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|32
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|33
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:21
|34
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:23
|35
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:39
|36
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:41
|37
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:45
|38
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|39
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:49
|40
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|42
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:54
|44
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:00
|45
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:46
|46
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:48
|47
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:06
|48
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:09
|49
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:10
|50
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|51
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:34
|53
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:47
|54
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:57
|55
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:11
|56
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:04:25
|57
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:28
|58
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:34
|59
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:54
|60
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|61
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:04
|62
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|63
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|64
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:23
|65
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:25
|66
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:32
|67
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:44
|68
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:48
|69
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:00
|70
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:07:25
|71
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|72
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:46
|73
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:54
|74
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:09
|75
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:08:11
|76
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:26
|77
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:33
|78
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:41
|79
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:42
|80
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:44
|81
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:12
|82
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:09:39
|83
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:09
|84
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:40
|85
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:46
|86
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:56
|87
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:57
|88
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:02
|89
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:10
|90
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:47
|91
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:40
|92
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:59
|93
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:13:12
|94
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|95
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:14
|96
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:28
|97
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:13:37
|98
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:47
|99
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:02
|100
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:05
|101
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|102
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:14:49
|103
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|0:14:56
|104
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:08
|105
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:21
|106
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:15:38
|107
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:15:40
|108
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:48
|109
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:11
|110
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:24
|111
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:31
|112
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:16:39
|113
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:49
|114
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:06
|115
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:12
|116
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:14
|117
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:30
|119
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:51
|120
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:19
|121
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:18:42
|122
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|123
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:44
|124
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:54
|125
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:12
|126
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:13
|127
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:19:15
|128
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:46
|129
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:51
|130
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:42
|131
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:21:22
|132
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:57
|133
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:04
|134
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:22:30
|135
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:38
|136
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|137
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:07
|138
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:15
|139
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:44
|140
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:54
|141
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:24:46
|142
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:25:23
|143
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:25
|144
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:27:09
|145
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:27:21
|146
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:27:31
|147
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:27
|148
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:28:37
|149
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:28:52
|150
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:29:07
|151
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:39
|152
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|0:29:43
|153
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:30:48
|154
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|0:32:55
|155
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:33:20
|156
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:33:40
|157
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:44
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|35
|pts
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|3
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|32
|4
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|7
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|24
|8
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|18
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|18
|11
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|16
|12
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|15
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|16
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|10
|17
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|18
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|19
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|20
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|21
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|22
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|23
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|24
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|25
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|26
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|27
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|28
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|29
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4
|30
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|31
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|32
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|33
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|34
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|23
|pts
|2
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|5
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|6
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|7
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|8
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|9
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|10
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|11
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|12
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|13
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|61
|pts
|2
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|23
|3
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|4
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|10
|5
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|6
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|7
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|8
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|9
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|10
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|11
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|4
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|14
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|15
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|16
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|17
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|18
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|2
|19
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|20
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|21
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|22
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Movistar Team
|37:14:08
|2
|Katusha
|0:00:03
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:13
|5
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:32
|6
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:46
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:39
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:58
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:07
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|11
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:08
|12
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:21
|13
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:05
|14
|Caja Rural
|0:07:04
|15
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:37
|16
|Sky Procycling
|0:09:50
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|0:10:06
|18
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:59
|19
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:15
|20
|FDJ
|0:24:11
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:27:55
