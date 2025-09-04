Vuelta a España resumes from stage 12 start as planned, one day on from pro-Palestine protests halting the race in Bilbao

Riders roll out from Laredo with more peaceful protesters present to challenge Israel-Premier Tech's continued participation

The peloton start stage 12 at the Vuelta a España 2025
The peloton start stage 12 at the Vuelta a España 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 12 of the Vuelta a España rolled out as planned on Thursday from Laredo, the day after the race was completely neutralised by pro-Palestine protests in Bilbao and GC times were taken 3km from the finish.

After the chaos of the day in the Basque Country, where organisers took the late call 20km out from the line to cancel the planned finish due to multiple demonstrations, there were more Palestine supporters present with flags in the Cantabrian seaside town, but racing got underway as normal around 14:00.

"If we quit here, we'd be an objective in every race and have to quit everywhere – and it would, being realistic, be the end of the team. What do you do with its 180 employees?"

Pre-race favourite Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) started the day in Laredo as the race leader in red, with João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) currently occupying the podium spots.

