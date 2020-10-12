Trending

Vuelta a España 2020: Stage 1 preview

By

October 20: Irun to Arrate. Eibar, 173km

Stage 1 profile 2020 Vuelta a Espana

Profile stage 1 (Image credit: Unipublic)
Map stage 1 2020 Vuelta a Espana

Map stage 1 (Image credit: Unipublic)

Stage 1: Irún to Arrate. Eibar

Date: October 20, 2020

Distance: 173km

Stage start: 1:11 pm CEST

Stage finish: 5:15-5:45 pm

Stage type: Hilly

