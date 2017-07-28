Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 10 preview

Stage 10: Caravaca Año Jubilar 2017 - ElPozo Alimentación, 164.8km

After a transfer to Murcia, the stage is primed for a breakaway. The first 110km are a net downhill, but then comes the Collado Bermejo which is 20km long at a consistent gradient of 5.5 per cent. The top is reached 30km from the finish, then about two thirds of the remainder are downhill, the rest flat. A light sprinter on a good day could do it.