Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 10 preview
Caravaca Año Jubilar 2017 - ElPozo Alimentación, 164.8km
Stage 10: Caravaca - Alhama de Murcia
Stage 10: Caravaca Año Jubilar 2017 - ElPozo Alimentación, 164.8km
After a transfer to Murcia, the stage is primed for a breakaway. The first 110km are a net downhill, but then comes the Collado Bermejo which is 20km long at a consistent gradient of 5.5 per cent. The top is reached 30km from the finish, then about two thirds of the remainder are downhill, the rest flat. A light sprinter on a good day could do it.
