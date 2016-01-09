Trending

Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 7

Stage profile and preview

Taking the race out of Galicia and into Zamora, this saw-tooth medium mountains stage is one for a breakaway but they will have to be tough as the three categorised climbs (two cat 3, one cat 2) are split by myriad unkind topographical protrusions. It's 18km from the last peak to the finish, with a 7km flat run-in to survive.

