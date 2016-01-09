Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 19
Stage profile and preview
Stage 19: Xabia - Calp (ITT)
After the excitement of last year's Vuelta, in which Tom Dumoulin held the leader's jersey to the penultimate day after storming the TT, organisers have flipped the order and given the time triallists a chance to regain ground late in the race with this flat 39km test that's ideal for the specialists. It's bound to shake up the GC before the last mountains.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy