Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 19

Stage profile and preview

After the excitement of last year's Vuelta, in which Tom Dumoulin held the leader's jersey to the penultimate day after storming the TT, organisers have flipped the order and given the time triallists a chance to regain ground late in the race with this flat 39km test that's ideal for the specialists. It's bound to shake up the GC before the last mountains.

 

