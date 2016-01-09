Trending

Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 14

Stage profile and preview

This is a massive day, both in terms of its amplitude and its likely impact on the GC. The likes of Chaves may prosper on the sharp earlier summits but stages such as this, with four huge peaks and deep into the race, are what sort the GC men from the boys, and the true super-domestiques from willing helpers. It's the Vuelta's first visit to the Aubisque. 

Latest on Cyclingnews