September 2, Stage 10: Real Monasterio de Santa María de Veruela - Borja (ITT) 36.7km
Stage preview
Stage 10: Real Monasterio de Santa María de Veruela - Borja (ITT)
The longer of the Vuelta's two individual time trials takes place just a handful of kilometres away from last year's test at Tarazona. On a similarly hilly course over a slightly longer distance, Fabian Cancellara and Tony Martin were head and shoulders clear of the rest of the field, who were led by diminutive Italian climber Domenico Pozzovivo. He finished a second faster than Vincenzo Nibali, who temporarily took the red jersey from Chris Horner.
The cat 3 climb will suit the power riders such as Martin and Cancellara and also the climbers. However, the second half of the test is more technical and will offer an advantage to the time trial specialists, who could now feature Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome among their number.
Copyright: lavuelta.com
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy