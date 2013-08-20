Vuelta a España: Stage 21
Parcours preview
Stage 21: Leganés - Madrid
Distance: 99.1km
Category: Flat
Highest point: 690m
And finally to Madrid. The last stage of the race is the flattest, shortest and, by some distance, the most relaxed. Cava will be flowing at the start to toast the wearer of the red jersey and his team, and plenty more bottles will be popped at the finish after a sprinter has almost certainly provided a final flourish to one of the most mountainous grand tours of recent years. Many of the riders who started the Vuelta will have come looking for form in preparation for the World Championships in Florence but many of them will surely have bowed out before the last week in order to avoid over-cooking themselves. Those who reach Madrid will deserve every drop of cava that comes their way.
Abraham Olano: "The choice is to finish either with a time trial or with a simple road stage. This year we’ve opted for the latter. This is a fiesta day for the riders but the sprinters will save their celebrations until after the finish. Some will also be looking for a boost before the Worlds."
Don't forget to download the Cyclingnews Tour Tracker mobile app for live coverage of the Vuelta!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy