Vuelta a España: Stage 11
Parcours preview
Stage 11: Tarazona (ITT) -
Distance: 38km
Category: Individual time trial
Highest point: 1,100m
The Vuelta first visited Tarazona last year for the start of a stage that ended with a Joaquim Rodríguez victory at Jaca. This time around it returns for something quite different. Following the first rest day and a long transfer from the south to the north-east, the riders will tackle the only individual time trial of the race. Extending to 38km, it's not unlike last year's test in Pontevedra, won by Swede Fredrik Kessiakof. That result suggests the specialists should come out on top but the fact that Rodríguez managed to hang on to the leader's jersey that day gives the climbers some hope of defending any gains they've made. The third-cat climb of the Moncayo is steady, the descent of it fast.
Abraham Olano: "The time trial goes through a national park, where the third-category climb should count against the specialists. A profile like this will suit those guys with the strongest legs, although you wouldn't count out someone like Wiggins. But the strong riders should top the specialists."
Don't forget to download the Cyclingnews Tour Tracker mobile app for live coverage of the Vuelta!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy