Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) soloed to victory in stage 2 of the Vuelta a Andalucia as he rode away from his rivals in the final kilometre of the mountain finish atop the category 1 Alto del Santuario.

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) finished second on the stage, 10 seconds behind the Spaniard, with Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) finishing in the same time as Menchov in third and fourth respectively.

Not only did Valverde win the stage, but he took over the leader's jersey from Patrick Gretsch (Project 1t4i) who struggled on a parcours featuring four categorised climbs culminating with a mountain finish. Taaramae moves into second overall, three seconds down on Valverde, while Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) jumps into third on general classification, eight seconds back.

"I'm tremendously happy and I want to thank all the team, because they were phenomenal from start to finish of the stage," said Valverde. "To tell the truth we didn't plan to race with the leadership in mind, we were just going for the stage victory, because the GC was complicated due to the short climb and the gaps by some of our rivals on the overall.

"But I felt super strong, and with 400m to go I didn't hesitate and went full steam into a steep slope. I didn't look back until the finish, and though I wasn't thinking of it, we found another prize with the leader's jersey. Now there are two hard stages, it's going to be difficult, but we already took home a win and everything coming after that will be a bonus."

Buffaz bolts early in queen stage

Stage 2 of the Vuelta a Andalucia, covering a mountainous 150.7km between Málaga and Alto del Santuario, was dominated by a solo breakaway via Mickaël Buffaz (Cofidis). The 32-year-old Frenchman attacked 15km into the stage and rode to a maximum advantage slightly over six minutes on the peloton. Jesús Rosendo (Andalucia) launched a determined solo chase of Buffaz but the Spaniard was never able to make contact and was absorbed by the field after 55 kilometres.

Rabobank and Movistar took control of the peloton and steadily chipped away at the Frenchman's lead. With 50 kilometres remaining Buffaz's advantage stood at four minutes and with 10 kilometres to go, five kilometres from the beginning of the finishing ascent, Buffaz's lead had dropped inside of one minute. At the base of the climb he still held a 40-second margin over the field.

With an average gradient of 6.3 percent, and sectors between 10 and 18 percent in the final kilometre, the odds were stacked against Buffaz and he soon succumbed to the chase effort as the road pitched upwards.

Three kilometres from the finish Aitor Galdos and David Lelay (Caja Rural), Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) and Simon Spilak (Katusha) launched an attack but weren't allowed much breathing room at the head of the race. Galdos was dropped, but the remaining trio still held a slight lead inside of two kilometres to the finish.

Valverde was laying in wait, however, and after the lead trio were brought back with 1.5km remaining, the Spaniard pounced inside the final kilometre. His general classification rivals had no answer to the Spaniard's attack as powered to victory and the overall lead.

Full Results 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4:02:37 2 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:10 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 5 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 6 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:15 7 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 8 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 9 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:23 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:24 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:00:26 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:30 15 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 17 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:32 18 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 19 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 20 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 21 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 23 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 0:00:36 24 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 26 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 27 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 29 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 32 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:41 33 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:00:43 34 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 36 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:00:51 37 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 38 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:58 40 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:59 41 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:01:00 42 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 43 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 44 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 45 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:05 46 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 47 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 0:01:16 48 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:20 49 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:22 51 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 52 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:01:23 53 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:25 54 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:36 55 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i 0:01:38 56 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:46 57 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:51 58 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 59 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:55 60 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:57 61 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:00 62 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:02 64 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:05 65 Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost 0:02:11 66 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 67 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 68 René Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost 0:02:14 69 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:24 70 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:30 71 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:36 72 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:45 73 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 74 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 75 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:02:51 76 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 77 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:02:57 78 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:03:19 79 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:32 80 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:33 81 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 83 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:39 84 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 85 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:04:43 86 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:04:45 87 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 88 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:04:57 89 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:05:23 90 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 91 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 92 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:05:26 93 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:35 94 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:53 95 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 96 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 97 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 98 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 99 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 100 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:06:05 101 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i 102 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 0:06:29 103 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:07:12 104 Léo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost 0:07:14 105 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:19 106 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 107 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:02 108 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 109 Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:08:06 110 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:09:29 111 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 0:09:49 112 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:17

Points 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 20 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 4 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 13 5 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 6 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 7 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 8 9 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 12 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1t4i 3 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 15 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Teams 1 Katusha Team 12:08:57 2 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:02 3 Movistar Team 0:00:06 4 RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:10 5 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 6 Saur - Sojasun 0:00:22 7 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:24 8 Team NetApp 0:00:45 9 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:09 10 Caja Rural 11 Project 1t4i 0:01:11 12 Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:01 13 Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:25 14 Andalucia 0:04:07 15 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:04:18 16 Team NSP - Ghost 0:06:38

General classification after stage 2 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 9:11:58 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:03 3 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:08 4 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:14 5 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:00:18 7 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:21 8 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:22 9 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:00:23 10 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:26 11 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:27 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:28 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:31 18 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:34 19 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:35 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:36 21 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:37 22 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:38 23 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 24 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:40 25 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:41 26 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:42 27 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 28 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:44 29 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:46 30 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:47 31 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:48 32 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:00:50 33 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:54 34 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:56 35 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 36 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:04 37 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 38 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:06 39 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:01:08 40 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:11 41 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 0:01:13 42 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i 43 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:18 44 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:01:19 45 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:01:21 46 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:22 47 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:29 48 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:01:31 49 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:37 50 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:40 51 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:41 52 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:43 53 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:47 54 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:50 55 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:57 56 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 57 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i 0:02:03 58 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:04 59 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:02:08 60 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:16 61 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:17 62 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:02:18 63 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:19 64 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:20 65 René Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost 0:02:27 66 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:28 67 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:02:33 68 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:50 69 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:58 70 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:03:00 71 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 72 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:03 73 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:05 74 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:18 75 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:20 76 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 77 Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost 0:03:24 78 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:04:08 79 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:26 80 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:32 81 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:36 82 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:39 83 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:04:44 84 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:05:02 85 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:05:06 86 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:08 87 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:16 88 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:05:17 89 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:20 90 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:05:26 91 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:27 92 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:05:40 93 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:42 94 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:46 95 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i 96 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:52 97 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:06:06 98 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 99 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:07 100 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:06:10 101 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 0:06:59 102 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:28 103 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:07:41 104 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:08:00 105 Léo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost 0:08:14 106 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:22 107 Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:08:23 108 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:08:26 109 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:57 110 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:09:58 111 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 0:10:00 112 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:50

Points classification 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 25 3 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i 25 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 5 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 6 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 20 7 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 8 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 20 9 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 10 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 16 11 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 14 12 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 14 13 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 13 14 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 15 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 12 16 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 12 17 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1t4i 10 18 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 10 19 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 20 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 10 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 9 22 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 23 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 24 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 8 25 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 26 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 27 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 7 28 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i 6 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 30 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 31 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 32 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 4 33 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 34 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 35 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 2 36 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 37 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 38 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 39 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 1

Sprint classification 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 pts 2 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 4 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 2 5 Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost 1

Mountains classification 1 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 3 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 12 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 5 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 6 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 7 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 4 8 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 4 9 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 3 10 Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost 3 11 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 12 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 3 13 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 14 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 15 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 16 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1