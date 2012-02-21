Trending

Valverde victorious atop Alto del Santuario

Movistar rider assumes overall lead

Image 1 of 22

A victorious Valverde crosses the finish line

A victorious Valverde crosses the finish line
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 2 of 22

Lotto Belisol riders await the start of stage two.

Lotto Belisol riders await the start of stage two.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 3 of 22

Franck Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) chats with a race official.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Franck Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) chats with a race official.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 4 of 22

Saur-Sojasun riders at the start of stage two.

Saur-Sojasun riders at the start of stage two.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 5 of 22

RadioShack-Nissan teammates Markel Irizar and Maxime Monfort
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

RadioShack-Nissan teammates Markel Irizar and Maxime Monfort
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 6 of 22

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins atop Alto del Santuario.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins atop Alto del Santuario.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 7 of 22

The riders head out for stage two in Andalucia

The riders head out for stage two in Andalucia
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 8 of 22

It was a great day for Movistar

It was a great day for Movistar
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 9 of 22

Jesus Rosendo (Team Andalucia) was popular with the locals
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Jesus Rosendo (Team Andalucia) was popular with the locals
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 10 of 22

Stage two featured some key climbs

Stage two featured some key climbs
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 11 of 22

Gustavo Cesar of Team Andalucia

Gustavo Cesar of Team Andalucia
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 12 of 22

The weather was perfect for racing

The weather was perfect for racing
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 13 of 22

Rabobank, Movistar and RadioShack-Nissan riders at the head of the field
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Rabobank, Movistar and RadioShack-Nissan riders at the head of the field
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 14 of 22

France's Mickael Buffaz (Cofidis) was off the front on a solo break for much of stage 2
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

France's Mickael Buffaz (Cofidis) was off the front on a solo break for much of stage 2
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 15 of 22

Some of the scenery during stage two was stunning

Some of the scenery during stage two was stunning
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 16 of 22

Lapping up the applause on the podium

Lapping up the applause on the podium
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 17 of 22

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) leads the sprint classification

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) leads the sprint classification
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 18 of 22

In addition to earning the red leader's jersey, Alejandro Valverde donned the blue jersey for points classification leader
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

In addition to earning the red leader's jersey, Alejandro Valverde donned the blue jersey for points classification leader
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 19 of 22

Frank Schleck lies 8th in the GC after stage two

Frank Schleck lies 8th in the GC after stage two
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 20 of 22

Denis Menchov (Katusha) finished second on the day

Denis Menchov (Katusha) finished second on the day
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 21 of 22

Compatriots Markel Irizar (left) and Juan Manuel Garate

Compatriots Markel Irizar (left) and Juan Manuel Garate
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 22 of 22

Francis de Greef (Lotto Belisol) and Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis) on the attack very early in the stage
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Francis de Greef (Lotto Belisol) and Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis) on the attack very early in the stage
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) soloed to victory in stage 2 of the Vuelta a Andalucia as he rode away from his rivals in the final kilometre of the mountain finish atop the category 1 Alto del Santuario.

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) finished second on the stage, 10 seconds behind the Spaniard, with Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) finishing in the same time as Menchov in third and fourth respectively.

Not only did Valverde win the stage, but he took over the leader's jersey from Patrick Gretsch (Project 1t4i) who struggled on a parcours featuring four categorised climbs culminating with a mountain finish. Taaramae moves into second overall, three seconds down on Valverde, while Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) jumps into third on general classification, eight seconds back.

"I'm tremendously happy and I want to thank all the team, because they were phenomenal from start to finish of the stage," said Valverde. "To tell the truth we didn't plan to race with the leadership in mind, we were just going for the stage victory, because the GC was complicated due to the short climb and the gaps by some of our rivals on the overall.

"But I felt super strong, and with 400m to go I didn't hesitate and went full steam into a steep slope. I didn't look back until the finish, and though I wasn't thinking of it, we found another prize with the leader's jersey. Now there are two hard stages, it's going to be difficult, but we already took home a win and everything coming after that will be a bonus."

Buffaz bolts early in queen stage

Stage 2 of the Vuelta a Andalucia, covering a mountainous 150.7km between Málaga and Alto del Santuario, was dominated by a solo breakaway via Mickaël Buffaz (Cofidis). The 32-year-old Frenchman attacked 15km into the stage and rode to a maximum advantage slightly over six minutes on the peloton. Jesús Rosendo (Andalucia) launched a determined solo chase of Buffaz but the Spaniard was never able to make contact and was absorbed by the field after 55 kilometres.

Rabobank and Movistar took control of the peloton and steadily chipped away at the Frenchman's lead. With 50 kilometres remaining Buffaz's advantage stood at four minutes and with 10 kilometres to go, five kilometres from the beginning of the finishing ascent, Buffaz's lead had dropped inside of one minute. At the base of the climb he still held a 40-second margin over the field.

With an average gradient of 6.3 percent, and sectors between 10 and 18 percent in the final kilometre, the odds were stacked against Buffaz and he soon succumbed to the chase effort as the road pitched upwards.

Three kilometres from the finish Aitor Galdos and David Lelay (Caja Rural), Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) and Simon Spilak (Katusha) launched an attack but weren't allowed much breathing room at the head of the race. Galdos was dropped, but the remaining trio still held a slight lead inside of two kilometres to the finish.

Valverde was laying in wait, however, and after the lead trio were brought back with 1.5km remaining, the Spaniard pounced inside the final kilometre. His general classification rivals had no answer to the Spaniard's attack as powered to victory and the overall lead.

Full Results
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4:02:37
2Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:10
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
4Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
5Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
6Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:15
7Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
8Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
9Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:23
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:24
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1t4i0:00:26
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:30
15Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
17Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:32
18Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
19Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
20Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
21David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
22Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
23Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team0:00:36
24Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
25Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
26Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
27Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
32David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:41
33Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:00:43
34Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
36Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i0:00:51
37Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
38Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
39Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:58
40Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:59
41Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i0:01:00
42Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
43Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
44Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
45Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:05
46Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
47Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp0:01:16
48Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:20
49Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
50Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:22
51Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
52Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i0:01:23
53Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:25
54Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:36
55Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i0:01:38
56Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:46
57Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:51
58Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
59Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:01:55
60Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:57
61Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:00
62Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:02:02
64Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:02:05
65Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost0:02:11
66Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
67Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
68René Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost0:02:14
69Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:24
70Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:30
71Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:36
72Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:45
73Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
74Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
75Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i0:02:51
76Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
77Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:02:57
78Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:03:19
79Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:32
80Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:33
81José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
82Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
83Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:04:39
84Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
85Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:04:43
86Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:04:45
87Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
88Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:04:57
89Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:05:23
90Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
91Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
92Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:05:26
93Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:35
94Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:53
95Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
96Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
97Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
99Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
100Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:06:05
101Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i
102Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia0:06:29
103Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:07:12
104Léo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost0:07:14
105Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:19
106Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
107Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:02
108Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
109Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:08:06
110Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:09:29
111Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:09:49
112Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:17

Points
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team20
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
4Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan13
5Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
6Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
7Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
8Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia8
9Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
12Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team4
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1t4i3
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
15Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Teams
1Katusha Team12:08:57
2Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:02
3Movistar Team0:00:06
4RadioShack-Nissan0:00:10
5Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
6Saur - Sojasun0:00:22
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:24
8Team NetApp0:00:45
9Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:09
10Caja Rural
11Project 1t4i0:01:11
12Lotto Belisol Team0:02:01
13Spidertech Powered By C100:03:25
14Andalucia0:04:07
15Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:04:18
16Team NSP - Ghost0:06:38

General classification after stage 2
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team9:11:58
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:03
3Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:08
4Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:14
5Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1t4i0:00:18
7Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:21
8Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:22
9Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:00:23
10Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:26
11Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:27
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:28
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:00:31
18Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:34
19Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:35
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:36
21Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:37
22David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:38
23Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
24Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:40
25Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:41
26Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:42
27Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
28Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:44
29Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:46
30Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:47
31Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:48
32Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:00:50
33Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:54
34Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:56
35Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
36Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:04
37Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
38Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:06
39Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i0:01:08
40Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:11
41Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp0:01:13
42Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
43Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:18
44Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:01:19
45Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:01:21
46Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:22
47Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:29
48Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i0:01:31
49Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
50Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:40
51Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:41
52Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:43
53David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:47
54Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:50
55Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:57
56Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
57Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i0:02:03
58Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:02:04
59Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:02:08
60Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:16
61Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:17
62Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:02:18
63Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C100:02:19
64Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:02:20
65René Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost0:02:27
66Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:28
67Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:02:33
68Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:50
69Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:58
70Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i0:03:00
71Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
72Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:03
73Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:05
74Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:18
75Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:20
76Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
77Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost0:03:24
78Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:04:08
79José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:26
80Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:32
81Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:04:36
82Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:39
83Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:04:44
84Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:05:02
85Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:05:06
86Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:08
87Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:16
88Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:05:17
89Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:20
90Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:05:26
91Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:05:27
92Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:05:40
93Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:42
94Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:46
95Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i
96Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:52
97Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:06:06
98Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
99Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:07
100Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:06:10
101Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia0:06:59
102Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:28
103Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:07:41
104Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:08:00
105Léo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost0:08:14
106Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:22
107Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:08:23
108Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:08:26
109Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:57
110Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:09:58
111Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:10:00
112Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:50

Points classification
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia25
3Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i25
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team23
5Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun22
6Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team20
7Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne20
8Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan20
9Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne19
10Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1016
11Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan14
12Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team14
13Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan13
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
15Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia12
16Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team12
17Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1t4i10
18Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp10
19Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
20Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural10
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan9
22Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
23Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
24Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia8
25Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
26Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
27José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team7
28Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i6
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
30Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
31Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team4
32Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4
33Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
34Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
35Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan2
36Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
37Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
38Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
39Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team1

Sprint classification
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4pts
2Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
4Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C102
5Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost1

Mountains classification
1Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne19pts
2Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne19
3Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia12
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
5Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team8
6Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
7Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan4
8Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team4
9Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia3
10Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost3
11Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3
12Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C103
13Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
14Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
15Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
16Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Teams classification
1RadioShack-Nissan27:36:37
2Movistar Team0:00:18
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:24
4Euskaltel - Euskadi
5Katusha Team0:00:39
6Saur - Sojasun0:00:44
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
8Team NetApp0:00:59
9Project 1t4i0:01:15
10Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:49
11Lotto Belisol Team0:02:23
12Caja Rural0:02:34
13Spidertech Powered By C100:03:51
14Andalucia0:04:51
15Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:05:28
16Team NSP - Ghost0:07:36

