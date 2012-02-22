Trending

Freire prevails in Las Gabias

Valverde remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 22

Óscar Freire (Katusha Team) celebrates his stage win

Óscar Freire (Katusha Team) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 2 of 22

Antonio Cabello and his father

Antonio Cabello and his father
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 3 of 22

Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel - Euskadi)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 4 of 22

Movistar sets the pace at the head of the peloton

Movistar sets the pace at the head of the peloton
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 5 of 22

A Katusha rider gets ready for lunch

A Katusha rider gets ready for lunch
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 6 of 22

Gregory Habeaux (Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas) in the break of the day (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Gregory Habeaux (Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas) in the break of the day
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 7 of 22

Riders await the start of stage 3 in Montemayor

Riders await the start of stage 3 in Montemayor
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 8 of 22

Jersey holders Javier Ramirez Abeja (Andalucia), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Mickaël Buffaz (Cofidis) on the start line (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Jersey holders Javier Ramirez Abeja (Andalucia), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Mickaël Buffaz (Cofidis) on the start line
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 9 of 22

The race starts in Montemayor

The race starts in Montemayor
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 10 of 22

Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack-Nissan)

Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 11 of 22

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the race leader's red jersey (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the race leader's red jersey
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 12 of 22

The peloton in action during stage three at the Vuelta a Andalucia (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

The peloton in action during stage three at the Vuelta a Andalucia
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 13 of 22

Movistar is in control

Movistar is in control
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 14 of 22

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 15 of 22

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) gets the kisses

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) gets the kisses
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 16 of 22

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) leads the sprint classification (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) leads the sprint classification
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 17 of 22

Points classification leader Óscar Freire (Katusha) puts on the blue jersey (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Points classification leader Óscar Freire (Katusha) puts on the blue jersey
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 18 of 22

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 19 of 22

Former teammates Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank Cycling Team) and Óscar Freire (Katusha) chat before the start of stage three (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Former teammates Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank Cycling Team) and Óscar Freire (Katusha) chat before the start of stage three
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 20 of 22

David Lelay (Saur-Sojasun) leads the five-man break

David Lelay (Saur-Sojasun) leads the five-man break
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 21 of 22

Javier Ramírez (Andalucia), Gregory Habeaux (Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas), David Lelay (Saur-Sojasun), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural) and Tristan Valentin (Cofidis) comprised the day's main break (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Javier Ramírez (Andalucia), Gregory Habeaux (Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas), David Lelay (Saur-Sojasun), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural) and Tristan Valentin (Cofidis) comprised the day's main break
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 22 of 22

Óscar Freire (Katusha Team) sprints to a win

Óscar Freire (Katusha Team) sprints to a win
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Oscar Freire (Katusha) sprinted to victory in stage 3 of the Vuelta a Andalucia and earned his second win of the season. The 36-year-old Spaniard outkicked Daniel Schorn (Team NetApp) and Michael Matthews (Rabobank) in a 56-rider bunch gallop after the peloton split on a category 3 climb inside of six kilometres remaining.

The top of the general classification remained unchanged as race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) maintained his three-second advantage over Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and eight-second margin over third-placed Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) with one stage remaining.

"Today the team worked really well for me," said Freire. "We managed to keep a high rhythm and not so many riders could stay with us. Regarding the sprint, I knew the last, difficult bend was more important than the last straight, which was downhill. It was not an easy sprint, but [Luca] Paolini took me almost to the end.

"I feel in a good shape. Obviously I'm not at my best level, because there's no need to be at this time of the season, but I'm working well in order to be at my top later. These two victories are very important because they give us the right motivation for continuing this way and maybe improving. Our team spirit is great, we're improving day by day, so I think this year we can get great results in even more prestigious races."

The day's first categorised climb, the third category Puerto del Mojon at 47.7km splintered the peloton into three groups and from the lead group of approximately 70 riders David Lelay (Saur-Sojasun) and Tristan Valentin (Cofidis) went on the attack to initiate the break of the day. The duo were joined by Javier Ramírez (Andalucia) and Gregory Habeaux (Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas) a few kilometres later and they soon had a one-minute advantage over the peloton, which was re-grouping after the initial split.

Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural) decided to throw his hat in the ring and rode across the one-minute gap to join the four leaders at kilometre 70 of the 157.1km stage. The now five-man breakaway steadily increased their lead, reaching a maximum advantage of 3:10 with 35 kilometres remaining.

Katusha and Rabobank, intent on setting up their respective sprinters, took up the chase and quickly reduced the break's lead, which stood at just 20 seconds with 10 kilometres to go.

There was a slight sting in the tail as a category 3 climb was situated 5.7km from the finish, with the remainder of the stage downhill to Las Gabias. David Delay dropped his four breakaway companions in a last ditch effort for victory, but he and his four fellow escapees were all caught prior to the KOM setting up the field sprint conclusion to the stage.

Full Results
1Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team3:41:55
2Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
8Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
9Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
12Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
15Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
16Johahnes Frohlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
17Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
18Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
19Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
20Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1t4i
21Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia
22Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i
23Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
24Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
25Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
26Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
27Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
29Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
30Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
31Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
32Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
33Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
35David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
36Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
37Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
38Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
39Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
40Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
41Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
43Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
44Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
45David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
46Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
47Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
48Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
49Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
50Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
51Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
52Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
53Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
54Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
55Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team
56Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
57Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost0:00:51
58Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
59Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost
60Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
61Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia
63Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
64Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
65José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team
66Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
67Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
68Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
69Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
70Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
71Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
72Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
73Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
74Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
75Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
76Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10
77Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
78Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
79Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:56
81Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:04
82Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia0:01:57
83Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:02:18
84Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
85Stefan Vann Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
86Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
87Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
88Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost
89Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
90Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia
91Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
92Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
93Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
94Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
95Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
96Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
97Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
98Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:18
99Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
100Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
101Igor Romero (Spa) Caja Rural
102Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
103Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
104Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team
105Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
106Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
107Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i0:06:23
108Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:06:24
109Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:07:02
110Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
DNFPablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia
DNFNikita Novikon (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points
1Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team25pts
2Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp20
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team16
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
5Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i12
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
7Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
8Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan8
9Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
10Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
11Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
12Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team4
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
14Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team2
15Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp1

Sprint 1 - Cabra, 38.2km
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3pts
2Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural2
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Priego de Córdoba, 64.2km
1David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3pts
2Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas1

Mountain 1 - Puerto del Mojon (Cat. 3) 47.7km
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3pts
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i2
3Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team1

Mountain 2 - Altos de las Caserias (Cat. 3) 87km
1David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3pts
2Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural2
3Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia1

Mountain 3 - Alto de la Malaha (Cat. 3) 151.4km
1Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3pts
2Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team2
3Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1

Teams
1Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11:05:45
2Team NetApp
3Project 1t4i
4Saur - Sojasun
5Katusha Team
6Lotto Belisol Team
7RadioShack-Nissan
8Rabobank Cycling Team
9Movistar Team
10Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:51
11Andalucia
12Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Spidertech Powered By C100:01:42
14Caja Rural
15Team NSP - Ghost0:02:33
16Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:03:09

General classification after stage 3
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team12:53:53
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:03
3Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:08
4Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:14
5Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1t4i0:00:18
7Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:22
8Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:00:23
9Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:26
10Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:27
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:28
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia0:00:31
17Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:34
18Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:35
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:36
20Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team0:00:37
21David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:38
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
23Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:40
24Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:41
25Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:42
26Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
27Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:44
28Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:46
29Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:47
30Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:48
31Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:00:50
32Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:54
33Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
34Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team0:01:04
35Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i0:01:08
36Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:12
37Johahnes Frohlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i0:01:13
38Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:01:19
39Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i0:01:31
40Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
41Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:01:40
42Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team0:01:43
43David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:47
44Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:50
45Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:57
46Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
47Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
48Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:02
49Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i0:02:03
50Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp0:02:04
51Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:09
52Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:17
53Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:32
54Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team0:02:50
55Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:02:55
56Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:03
57Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C100:03:10
58Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:03:16
59Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost0:03:18
60Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:19
61Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:03:24
62Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:03:39
63Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:40
64Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i0:03:51
65Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team0:03:56
66Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:09
67Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:11
68Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost0:04:15
69Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:04:26
70Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:32
71Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:34
72Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia0:04:36
73Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:04:59
74Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia0:05:06
75Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:05:14
76Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:16
77José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:17
78Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia0:05:18
79Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:22
80Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:05:26
81Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:05:38
82Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:47
83Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:05:53
84Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:59
85Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia0:06:08
86Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:58
87Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:16
88Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:28
89Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:07:45
90Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:07:58
91Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team0:08:00
92Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
93Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:10
94Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:22
95Stefan Vann Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:08:24
96Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:08:28
97Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:08:54
98Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia0:08:56
99Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:57
100Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:09:17
101Igor Romero (Spa) Caja Rural0:09:38
102Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:09:59
103Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:01
104Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team0:10:04
105Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:10:24
106Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost0:10:32
107Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:11:08
108Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i0:12:09
109Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:15:25
110Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:17:00

Points classification
1Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team39pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team39
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne26
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team25
5Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia25
6Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i25
7Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun22
8Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan21
9Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team20
10Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne20
11Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan20
12Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp20
13Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
15Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i18
16Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
17Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1016
18Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan14
19Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia12
20Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team12
21Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp11
22Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1t4i10
23Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
24Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural10
25Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan9
26Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
27Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
28Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
29Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia8
30Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
31José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team7
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
33Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
34Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
35Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team4
36Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4
37Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team4
38Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
39Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
40Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan2
41Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
42Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team2
43Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
44Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team1

Sprint classification
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7pts
2David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
3Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
4Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural2
5Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
7Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C102
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
9Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost1
10Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas1

Mountains classification
1Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne19pts
2Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne19
3Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia12
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
5Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team10
6Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
7Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia4
8Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan4
9Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team4
10David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
11Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
13Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C103
14Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3
15Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost3
16Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
17Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i2
18Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural2
19Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1
20Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
21Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team1
22Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1
23Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Teams classification
1RadioShack-Nissan38:42:22
2Movistar Team0:00:18
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:24
4Katusha Team0:00:39
5Saur - Sojasun0:00:44
6Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
7Team NetApp0:00:59
8Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:15
9Project 1t4i
10Lotto Belisol Team0:02:23
11Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:40
12Caja Rural0:04:16
13Spidertech Powered By C100:05:33
14Andalucia0:05:42
15Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:08:37
16Team NSP - Ghost0:10:09

