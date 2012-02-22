Image 1 of 22 Óscar Freire (Katusha Team) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 2 of 22 Antonio Cabello and his father (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 3 of 22 Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 4 of 22 Movistar sets the pace at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 5 of 22 A Katusha rider gets ready for lunch (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 6 of 22 Gregory Habeaux (Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas) in the break of the day (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 7 of 22 Riders await the start of stage 3 in Montemayor (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 8 of 22 Jersey holders Javier Ramirez Abeja (Andalucia), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Mickaël Buffaz (Cofidis) on the start line (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 9 of 22 The race starts in Montemayor (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 10 of 22 Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 11 of 22 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the race leader's red jersey (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 12 of 22 The peloton in action during stage three at the Vuelta a Andalucia (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 13 of 22 Movistar is in control (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 14 of 22 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 15 of 22 Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) gets the kisses (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 16 of 22 Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) leads the sprint classification (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 17 of 22 Points classification leader Óscar Freire (Katusha) puts on the blue jersey (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 18 of 22 Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 19 of 22 Former teammates Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank Cycling Team) and Óscar Freire (Katusha) chat before the start of stage three (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 20 of 22 David Lelay (Saur-Sojasun) leads the five-man break (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 21 of 22 Javier Ramírez (Andalucia), Gregory Habeaux (Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas), David Lelay (Saur-Sojasun), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural) and Tristan Valentin (Cofidis) comprised the day's main break (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 22 of 22 Óscar Freire (Katusha Team) sprints to a win (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Oscar Freire (Katusha) sprinted to victory in stage 3 of the Vuelta a Andalucia and earned his second win of the season. The 36-year-old Spaniard outkicked Daniel Schorn (Team NetApp) and Michael Matthews (Rabobank) in a 56-rider bunch gallop after the peloton split on a category 3 climb inside of six kilometres remaining.

The top of the general classification remained unchanged as race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) maintained his three-second advantage over Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and eight-second margin over third-placed Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) with one stage remaining.

"Today the team worked really well for me," said Freire. "We managed to keep a high rhythm and not so many riders could stay with us. Regarding the sprint, I knew the last, difficult bend was more important than the last straight, which was downhill. It was not an easy sprint, but [Luca] Paolini took me almost to the end.

"I feel in a good shape. Obviously I'm not at my best level, because there's no need to be at this time of the season, but I'm working well in order to be at my top later. These two victories are very important because they give us the right motivation for continuing this way and maybe improving. Our team spirit is great, we're improving day by day, so I think this year we can get great results in even more prestigious races."

The day's first categorised climb, the third category Puerto del Mojon at 47.7km splintered the peloton into three groups and from the lead group of approximately 70 riders David Lelay (Saur-Sojasun) and Tristan Valentin (Cofidis) went on the attack to initiate the break of the day. The duo were joined by Javier Ramírez (Andalucia) and Gregory Habeaux (Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas) a few kilometres later and they soon had a one-minute advantage over the peloton, which was re-grouping after the initial split.

Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural) decided to throw his hat in the ring and rode across the one-minute gap to join the four leaders at kilometre 70 of the 157.1km stage. The now five-man breakaway steadily increased their lead, reaching a maximum advantage of 3:10 with 35 kilometres remaining.

Katusha and Rabobank, intent on setting up their respective sprinters, took up the chase and quickly reduced the break's lead, which stood at just 20 seconds with 10 kilometres to go.

There was a slight sting in the tail as a category 3 climb was situated 5.7km from the finish, with the remainder of the stage downhill to Las Gabias. David Delay dropped his four breakaway companions in a last ditch effort for victory, but he and his four fellow escapees were all caught prior to the KOM setting up the field sprint conclusion to the stage.

Full Results 1 Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team 3:41:55 2 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 9 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 13 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 15 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 16 Johahnes Frohlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i 17 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team 18 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 19 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i 20 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1t4i 21 Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia 22 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i 23 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 24 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 26 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 27 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 29 Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia 30 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 31 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 32 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 33 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 35 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 36 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 38 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 39 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 40 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 41 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 43 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 44 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 45 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 46 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 47 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 48 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 49 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 51 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 52 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 53 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 54 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 55 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team 56 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 57 Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost 0:00:51 58 Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 59 Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost 60 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 61 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 62 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia 63 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 64 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 65 José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 67 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural 68 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 69 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 70 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 71 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 72 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 73 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 74 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 75 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 76 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10 77 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 78 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 79 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:56 81 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:04 82 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:57 83 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:02:18 84 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 85 Stefan Vann Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 86 Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 87 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 88 Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost 89 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 90 Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia 91 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 92 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia 93 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 94 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 95 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 96 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 97 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 98 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:18 99 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 100 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 101 Igor Romero (Spa) Caja Rural 102 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 104 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team 105 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 106 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 107 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:06:23 108 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:06:24 109 Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:07:02 110 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost DNF Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia DNF Nikita Novikon (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points 1 Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team 25 pts 2 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 20 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i 12 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 8 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 8 9 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 10 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 12 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 4 13 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 14 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 2 15 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 1

Sprint 1 - Cabra, 38.2km 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 pts 2 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 2 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Priego de Córdoba, 64.2km 1 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 pts 2 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto del Mojon (Cat. 3) 47.7km 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i 2 3 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 2 - Altos de las Caserias (Cat. 3) 87km 1 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 pts 2 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 2 3 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de la Malaha (Cat. 3) 151.4km 1 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 pts 2 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 2 3 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1

Teams 1 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11:05:45 2 Team NetApp 3 Project 1t4i 4 Saur - Sojasun 5 Katusha Team 6 Lotto Belisol Team 7 RadioShack-Nissan 8 Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Movistar Team 10 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:51 11 Andalucia 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:42 14 Caja Rural 15 Team NSP - Ghost 0:02:33 16 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:03:09

General classification after stage 3 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12:53:53 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:03 3 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:08 4 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:14 5 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:00:18 7 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:22 8 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:00:23 9 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:26 10 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:27 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:28 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:31 17 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:34 18 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:35 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:36 20 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 0:00:37 21 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:38 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 23 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:40 24 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:41 25 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:42 26 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 27 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:44 28 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:46 29 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:47 30 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:48 31 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:00:50 32 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:54 33 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 34 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team 0:01:04 35 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:01:08 36 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:12 37 Johahnes Frohlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:01:13 38 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:01:19 39 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:01:31 40 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:37 41 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:01:40 42 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 0:01:43 43 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:47 44 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:50 45 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:57 46 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 47 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 48 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:02 49 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i 0:02:03 50 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 0:02:04 51 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:09 52 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:17 53 Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:32 54 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 0:02:50 55 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:55 56 Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:03 57 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:10 58 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:16 59 Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost 0:03:18 60 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:19 61 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:03:24 62 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:03:39 63 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:40 64 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:03:51 65 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 0:03:56 66 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:09 67 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:11 68 Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost 0:04:15 69 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:04:26 70 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:32 71 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:34 72 Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia 0:04:36 73 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:04:59 74 Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia 0:05:06 75 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:05:14 76 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:16 77 José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:17 78 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia 0:05:18 79 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:22 80 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:05:26 81 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:05:38 82 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:47 83 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:05:53 84 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:59 85 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia 0:06:08 86 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:58 87 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:16 88 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:28 89 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:45 90 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:07:58 91 Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 0:08:00 92 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 93 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:10 94 Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:22 95 Stefan Vann Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:08:24 96 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:08:28 97 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:08:54 98 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia 0:08:56 99 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:57 100 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:09:17 101 Igor Romero (Spa) Caja Rural 0:09:38 102 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:09:59 103 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:01 104 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team 0:10:04 105 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:10:24 106 Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost 0:10:32 107 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:11:08 108 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:12:09 109 Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:15:25 110 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:17:00

Points classification 1 Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team 39 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 25 5 Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia 25 6 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i 25 7 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 8 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 21 9 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 20 10 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 11 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 20 12 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 20 13 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 14 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 15 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i 18 16 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 17 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 16 18 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 14 19 Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia 12 20 Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 12 21 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 11 22 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1t4i 10 23 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 24 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 10 25 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 9 26 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 27 Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 28 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 29 Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia 8 30 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 31 José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 33 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 34 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 35 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 36 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 4 37 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 4 38 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 39 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 40 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 2 41 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 42 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 2 43 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 44 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 1

Sprint classification 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 pts 2 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 3 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 4 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 2 5 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 7 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 2 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 9 Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost 1 10 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 1

Mountains classification 1 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 3 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 12 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 5 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 6 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 7 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 4 8 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 4 9 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 4 10 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 11 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 13 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 3 14 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 15 Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost 3 16 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 17 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i 2 18 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 2 19 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 20 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 21 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 1 22 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1 23 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1