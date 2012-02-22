Freire prevails in Las Gabias
Valverde remains in leader's jersey
Stage 3: Montemayor - Las Gabias
Oscar Freire (Katusha) sprinted to victory in stage 3 of the Vuelta a Andalucia and earned his second win of the season. The 36-year-old Spaniard outkicked Daniel Schorn (Team NetApp) and Michael Matthews (Rabobank) in a 56-rider bunch gallop after the peloton split on a category 3 climb inside of six kilometres remaining.
The top of the general classification remained unchanged as race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) maintained his three-second advantage over Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and eight-second margin over third-placed Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) with one stage remaining.
"Today the team worked really well for me," said Freire. "We managed to keep a high rhythm and not so many riders could stay with us. Regarding the sprint, I knew the last, difficult bend was more important than the last straight, which was downhill. It was not an easy sprint, but [Luca] Paolini took me almost to the end.
"I feel in a good shape. Obviously I'm not at my best level, because there's no need to be at this time of the season, but I'm working well in order to be at my top later. These two victories are very important because they give us the right motivation for continuing this way and maybe improving. Our team spirit is great, we're improving day by day, so I think this year we can get great results in even more prestigious races."
The day's first categorised climb, the third category Puerto del Mojon at 47.7km splintered the peloton into three groups and from the lead group of approximately 70 riders David Lelay (Saur-Sojasun) and Tristan Valentin (Cofidis) went on the attack to initiate the break of the day. The duo were joined by Javier Ramírez (Andalucia) and Gregory Habeaux (Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas) a few kilometres later and they soon had a one-minute advantage over the peloton, which was re-grouping after the initial split.
Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural) decided to throw his hat in the ring and rode across the one-minute gap to join the four leaders at kilometre 70 of the 157.1km stage. The now five-man breakaway steadily increased their lead, reaching a maximum advantage of 3:10 with 35 kilometres remaining.
Katusha and Rabobank, intent on setting up their respective sprinters, took up the chase and quickly reduced the break's lead, which stood at just 20 seconds with 10 kilometres to go.
There was a slight sting in the tail as a category 3 climb was situated 5.7km from the finish, with the remainder of the stage downhill to Las Gabias. David Delay dropped his four breakaway companions in a last ditch effort for victory, but he and his four fellow escapees were all caught prior to the KOM setting up the field sprint conclusion to the stage.
|1
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team
|3:41:55
|2
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|15
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|16
|Johahnes Frohlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
|17
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
|18
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|19
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
|20
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1t4i
|21
|Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia
|22
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i
|23
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|24
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|26
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|27
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|29
|Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|30
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|31
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|32
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|33
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|35
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
|36
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|38
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|39
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|41
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|43
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|44
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|45
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|46
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|47
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|48
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|49
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|51
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|52
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|53
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|54
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|55
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team
|56
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|57
|Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:00:51
|58
|Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|59
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost
|60
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|61
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|62
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia
|63
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|64
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|65
|José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|67
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
|68
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|69
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|70
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|71
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|72
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|73
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|74
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|75
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|76
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10
|77
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|78
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|79
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:56
|81
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:04
|82
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia
|0:01:57
|83
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:02:18
|84
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|85
|Stefan Vann Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|86
|Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|87
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|88
|Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost
|89
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|90
|Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia
|91
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|92
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|93
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|94
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|95
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|96
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|97
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|98
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:18
|99
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|100
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|101
|Igor Romero (Spa) Caja Rural
|102
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|104
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team
|105
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|106
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|107
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:06:23
|108
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:06:24
|109
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:07:02
|110
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|DNF
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia
|DNF
|Nikita Novikon (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|20
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
|12
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|8
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|9
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|12
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|4
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|14
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|2
|15
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|1
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|pts
|2
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|pts
|2
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|1
|1
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i
|2
|3
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|pts
|2
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|1
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|pts
|2
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|3
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11:05:45
|2
|Team NetApp
|3
|Project 1t4i
|4
|Saur - Sojasun
|5
|Katusha Team
|6
|Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:51
|11
|Andalucia
|12
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:42
|14
|Caja Rural
|15
|Team NSP - Ghost
|0:02:33
|16
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:03:09
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|12:53:53
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:03
|3
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:08
|4
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:00:18
|7
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:22
|8
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:00:23
|9
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:26
|10
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:27
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:31
|17
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:34
|18
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:35
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|20
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|0:00:37
|21
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:38
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|23
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|24
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|25
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|26
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|27
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:44
|28
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:46
|29
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:47
|30
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:48
|31
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:00:50
|32
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:54
|33
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|34
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team
|0:01:04
|35
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:01:08
|36
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:12
|37
|Johahnes Frohlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:01:13
|38
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:01:19
|39
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:01:31
|40
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|41
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:01:40
|42
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|0:01:43
|43
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:47
|44
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:50
|45
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:57
|46
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|47
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|48
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:02
|49
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
|0:02:03
|50
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:02:04
|51
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:09
|52
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:17
|53
|Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:32
|54
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|0:02:50
|55
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:55
|56
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:03
|57
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:10
|58
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:16
|59
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:03:18
|60
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:19
|61
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:03:24
|62
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:03:39
|63
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:40
|64
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:03:51
|65
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|0:03:56
|66
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:09
|67
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:11
|68
|Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:04:15
|69
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:04:26
|70
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|71
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:34
|72
|Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:04:36
|73
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:04:59
|74
|Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia
|0:05:06
|75
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:05:14
|76
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:16
|77
|José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:17
|78
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|0:05:18
|79
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:22
|80
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:05:26
|81
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:05:38
|82
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:47
|83
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:05:53
|84
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:59
|85
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia
|0:06:08
|86
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:58
|87
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:16
|88
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:28
|89
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:07:45
|90
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:07:58
|91
|Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|0:08:00
|92
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|93
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:10
|94
|Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:22
|95
|Stefan Vann Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:08:24
|96
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:08:28
|97
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:08:54
|98
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia
|0:08:56
|99
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:57
|100
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:09:17
|101
|Igor Romero (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:09:38
|102
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:09:59
|103
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:01
|104
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team
|0:10:04
|105
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:10:24
|106
|Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:10:32
|107
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:11:08
|108
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:12:09
|109
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:15:25
|110
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:17:00
|1
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team
|39
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|5
|Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia
|25
|6
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i
|25
|7
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|8
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|9
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|10
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|11
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|12
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|20
|13
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|15
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
|18
|16
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|17
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|16
|18
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|19
|Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|20
|Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|12
|21
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|11
|22
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1t4i
|10
|23
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|24
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|10
|25
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|26
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|27
|Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|28
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|29
|Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|8
|30
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|31
|José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|33
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|34
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|35
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|36
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|37
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|4
|38
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|39
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|40
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|41
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|42
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|2
|43
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|44
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|pts
|2
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|3
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|4
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|2
|5
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|2
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|9
|Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost
|1
|10
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|1
|1
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|pts
|2
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|3
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|5
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|6
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|7
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|8
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|9
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|4
|10
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|11
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|14
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost
|3
|16
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|17
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1t4i
|2
|18
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|2
|19
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|20
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|21
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|22
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1
|23
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|38:42:22
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:00:39
|5
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:44
|6
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|7
|Team NetApp
|0:00:59
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:15
|9
|Project 1t4i
|10
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:23
|11
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:40
|12
|Caja Rural
|0:04:16
|13
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:33
|14
|Andalucia
|0:05:42
|15
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:08:37
|16
|Team NSP - Ghost
|0:10:09
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy