Trending

Valverde wins Vuelta a Andalucia

Moreno victorious on final stage

Image 1 of 27

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins the final stage at the Vuelta a Andalucia.

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins the final stage at the Vuelta a Andalucia.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 2 of 27

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) knows he's got the overall general classification wrapped up.

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) knows he's got the overall general classification wrapped up.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 3 of 27

All smiles in the Katusha camp as yesterday's stage winner Oscar Freire, left, congratulates today's winner and teammate Daniel Moreno.

All smiles in the Katusha camp as yesterday's stage winner Oscar Freire, left, congratulates today's winner and teammate Daniel Moreno.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 4 of 27

Cofidis teammates Mickaël Buffaz and Luis Angel Mate started the final stage leading mountains and sprint classifications respectively.

Cofidis teammates Mickaël Buffaz and Luis Angel Mate started the final stage leading mountains and sprint classifications respectively.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 5 of 27

Mountains classification winner Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis)

Mountains classification winner Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 6 of 27

Points classification winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Points classification winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 7 of 27

Sprint classification winner Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis)

Sprint classification winner Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 8 of 27

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) also won the best Spanish rider classification.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) also won the best Spanish rider classification.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 9 of 27

Javier Moreno (Movistar) won the best local rider classification.

Javier Moreno (Movistar) won the best local rider classification.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 10 of 27

RadioShack-Nissan won the team classification.

RadioShack-Nissan won the team classification.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 11 of 27

Kisses for Vuelta a Andalucia champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Kisses for Vuelta a Andalucia champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 12 of 27

Final overall podium (l-r): Rein Taaramae (Cofidis), 2nd; Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), 1st; Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun), 3rd

Final overall podium (l-r): Rein Taaramae (Cofidis), 2nd; Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), 1st; Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun), 3rd
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 13 of 27

Vuelta a Andalucia champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) shakes hands with Daniel Moreno (Katusha), the stage winner on the final day.

Vuelta a Andalucia champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) shakes hands with Daniel Moreno (Katusha), the stage winner on the final day.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 14 of 27

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates his overall victory as he finishes in second place behind Daniel Moreno (Katusha)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates his overall victory as he finishes in second place behind Daniel Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 15 of 27

Stage 4 winner Daniel Moreno (Katusha) catches his breath at the finish.

Stage 4 winner Daniel Moreno (Katusha) catches his breath at the finish.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 16 of 27

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Oscar Freire (Katusha) talk to Manuel Bel

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Oscar Freire (Katusha) talk to Manuel Bel
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 17 of 27

Samuel Sanchez, left, awaits the start of the final stage with his Euskaltel-Euskadi teammates.

Samuel Sanchez, left, awaits the start of the final stage with his Euskaltel-Euskadi teammates.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 18 of 27

Where else would Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) be but driving a breakaway.

Where else would Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) be but driving a breakaway.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 19 of 27

Movistar riders set the pace for the peloton.

Movistar riders set the pace for the peloton.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 20 of 27

The six-man break rolls along with snow-covered peaks in the background.

The six-man break rolls along with snow-covered peaks in the background.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 21 of 27

The Vuelta a Andalucia peloton in action during the final day of racing.

The Vuelta a Andalucia peloton in action during the final day of racing.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 22 of 27

The Movistar team of race leader Alejandro Valverde sets tempo.

The Movistar team of race leader Alejandro Valverde sets tempo.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 23 of 27

Frank Schleck is well-protected by his RadioShack-Nissan teammates.

Frank Schleck is well-protected by his RadioShack-Nissan teammates.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 24 of 27

A Movistar rider gets aero on a descent.

A Movistar rider gets aero on a descent.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 25 of 27

The peloton en route from Jaén to La Guardia during stage 4.

The peloton en route from Jaén to La Guardia during stage 4.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 26 of 27

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) attacks his breakaway companions.

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) attacks his breakaway companions.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 27 of 27

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Daniel Moreno won the final stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia as the Katusha Team wrapped up the Spanish stage race with two straight stage victories. One day after Oscar Freire won in Las Gabias, Moreno attacked inside the final kilometre on the category 3 hilltop finish of La Guardia de Jaen and narrowly held off his pursuers for the stage win.

Two seconds behind Moreno, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished at the head of a 19-man selection for second place on the uphill finish, featuring an 8.1 percent average gradient in the final two kilometres, and secured the overall victory. Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) rounded out the top three on the final stage in the same time as Valverde, the Spaniard's best result of the season thus far.

"This victory is really unexpected," said Moreno. "I felt in good shape today, but my rivals today were very strong, especially Valverde who is back to his usual standard. I was able to surprise him and everybody else by anticipating the sprint with 500 metres to go. I took a good advantage and when they replied it was too late.

"I'm very happy for this result," continued Moreno. "We proved to be a very strong team which fought for the win every day. Now I'm going to a mountain training camp in order to improve my condition, then I'll take part in Tirreno-Adriatico where we want to obtain great results."

While the rolling 135.7km stage featured a pair of category three climbs in the final 12 kilometres, and the top-15 overall at the stage start were separated by less than 30 seconds, the top seven overall remained unchanged at the finish line.

For the final podium Valverde maintained his three-second advantage over Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and eight-second lead on third-placed Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) to claim the general classification title.

"We can say we have won at last after these two tremendously hard days for me, but especially for the team," said Valverde. "To be honest, the other teams made us suffer a lot, and we rode impressively hard today because we couldn't let the break gain much time with Voigt in it. The team was excellent again today and I'd have liked to reward them with the victory, but the main goal was the overall and we accomplished it."

With the top of the general classification tight heading into the final stage's uphill finale, Valverde kept a keen eye on his closest rivals.

"I was looking at [Rein] Taaramäe at the finish, because for me, he was the most dangerous guy, and when Dani Moreno attacked I didn't even think of going past him," said Valverde. "I did not make my move until well into the finish, at least to take 2nd, but Dani was phenomenal and deserved that victory."

The break of the day formed after 12 kilometres of racing and contained Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan), Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM), Yury Trofimov (Katusha), Euskaltel-Euskadi teammates Jorge Azana and Gorka Izaguirre, Reto Hollenstein (Team NetApp) and Jean Marc Marino (Saur-Sojasun).

Van Hummel soon lost contact with his breakaway companions, and the remaining six escapees were not afforded much leeway as their lead maxed out at 1:30 and remained pegged there by a vigilant Movistar squad.

With 45 kilometres remaining in the stage, and the break's lead cut to 40 seconds, Voigt and Izaguirre attacked from the front group. Trofimov, Marino and Hollenstein pursued the duo while Azana was dropped and absorbed by the peloton.

Ten kilometers later the now five-man break was back together and their lead buoyed slightly to in excess of one minute.

The Cofidis and Caja Rural teams joined Movistar in the peloton's chase effort and with 20 kilometres remaining their advantage stood at 25 seconds.

With the break so close, Yann Huguet (Project 1t4i), Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) managed to bridge the gap and join the attackers up the road, now holding a tenuous 15-second advantage with 15 kilometres to go.

Ligthart and Trofimov dropped their breakaway companions on the penultimate climb, but the chase efforts of Katusha and Movistar ultimately neutralised all of the escapees prior to the summit at 12.4km to go, setting up a spirited finale into La Guardia contested by the general classification contenders.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3:14:54
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:02
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
4Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
5Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
13Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I
15David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
16Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
20Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
21Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:10
22Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp0:00:11
23Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
24Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
25Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
26David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
27Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4I0:00:17
28Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1T4I0:00:18
29Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I
30Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
31Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
32Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:20
33Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
34Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:32
35Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:37
36Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:39
37Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
38Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
39Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:45
40Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:52
41Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4I
42Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:02
43Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
44Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:12
45Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:31
46Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:01:35
47Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
48Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost0:01:47
49Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
50Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:01:49
51Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:51
52Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10
53Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:01:55
54Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:56
55Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:08
56Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:16
57Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
58Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
59Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
60Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
61Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
62Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
63Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:02:21
64Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:22
65Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
66Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:02:25
67Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
68René Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost
69Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:26
70Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
71Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:02:29
72José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:04
73Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
74Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:03:06
75Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:37
76Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
77Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
78Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
79Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
80Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
81Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
82Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
83Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
84Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:03:41
85Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:03:43
86Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:04:17
87Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:54
88Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
89Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:21
90Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:05:28
91Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:05:54
92Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
93Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
94Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
95Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
96Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Netapp
97Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
98Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
99Léo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost
100Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1T4I
101Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
102Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
103Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4I0:06:15
104Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:07:34
105Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
106Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:08:52
107Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:11:08
108Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team25pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
4Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team13
5Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team11
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
7Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team9
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
9Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
11Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan4
13Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan3
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I2
15David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountain 1 - Puerto de Sierra Magina (Cat. 3) 46.3km
1Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan2
3Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Ubeda (Cat. 3) 71.8km
1Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3pts
2Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1

Mountain 3 - Puerto de 7 Pilillas (Cat. 3) 125.3km
1Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1

Mountain 4 - La Guardia de Jaen (Cat. 3) 135.7km
1Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team3pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Sprint 1 - Jodar, 51.3km
1Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3pts
2Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp2
3Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team1

Sprint 2 - Las Escuelas, 101.4km
1Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team3pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan2
3Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team9:44:46
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:02
3RadioShack-Nissan
4Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:10
5Saur - Sojasun0:00:20
6Project 1t4i0:00:33
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
8Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:18
9Team NetApp0:01:20
10Lotto Belisol Team0:01:30
11Movistar Team0:02:06
12Caja Rural0:03:09
13Andalucia0:03:42
14Spidertech Powered By C100:04:21
15Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:04:35
16Team NSP - Ghost0:06:33

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team16:08:49
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:03
3Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:08
4Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:14
5Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I0:00:18
7Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:22
8Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:26
9Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:27
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:28
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:29
13Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:00:31
14Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp0:00:32
15Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:35
16Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:36
18Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:37
19David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:38
20Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
21Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
22Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:43
23Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:45
24Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:04
25Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
26Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:12
27Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:15
28Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:19
29Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:22
30Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I0:01:24
31Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
32Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:01:28
33Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1T4I0:01:29
34Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
35Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4I0:01:46
36Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp0:01:50
37David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:57
38Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:10
39Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:13
40Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:02:14
41Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:02:30
42Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4I0:02:53
43Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:09
44Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:03:23
45Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:04:14
46Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:16
47Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:17
48Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:04:19
49Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:52
50Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
51Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
52Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C100:04:59
53Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:06
54Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:05:09
55Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:18
56Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
57René Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost0:05:41
58Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:54
59Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost0:06:00
60Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:06:05
61Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:25
62Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:06:29
63Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:06:55
64Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:56
65Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:09
66Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:07:14
67Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:07:22
68Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:07:27
69Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:07:43
70Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:53
71Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:07:55
72Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Netapp0:07:56
73Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:13
74José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:19
75Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:08:41
76Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
77Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:08:53
78Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:57
79Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:09:28
80Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1T4I0:09:43
81Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:09:45
82Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:53
83Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:10:03
84Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:34
85Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:10:47
86Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:51
87Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:10:52
88Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:11:04
89Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia0:11:10
90Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:15
91Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:20
92Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:12:35
93Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:12:50
94Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:13:50
95Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:14:14
96Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:14:16
97Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:49
98Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:15:09
99Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:15:17
100Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural0:15:30
101Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:15:51
102Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:16:20
103Léo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost0:16:24
104Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:17:48
105Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:17:56
106Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4I0:18:22
107Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:22:14
108Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:25:50

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team45pts
2Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team39
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team39
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne32
5Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team31
6Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team29
7Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun27
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team25
9Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia25
10Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4I25
11Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi23
12Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan21
13Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne20
14Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan20
15Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp20
16Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team18
17Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I17
18Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi17
19Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team17
20Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1016
21Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan14
22Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan13
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13
25Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I12
26Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team12
27Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia12
28Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team12
29Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp11
30Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural10
31Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team9
32Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
33Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
34Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia8
35José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team7
36Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan5
37Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
38Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
39Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team4
40Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan4
41Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
42Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team4
43Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
44Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
45David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
46Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team1

Mountains classification
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne21pts
2Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne19
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team12
4Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia12
5Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team10
6Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
7Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
8Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
9Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
10Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan4

Sprint classification
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7pts
2Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team4
3David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
4Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
5Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
6Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan2
7Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
9Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural2
10Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp2
11Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C102
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
13Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost1
14Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas1
15Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan48:27:10
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:24
3Katusha Team0:00:37
4Saur - Sojasun0:01:02
5Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:23
6Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:38
7Project 1t4i0:01:46
8Team NetApp0:02:17
9Movistar Team0:02:22
10Lotto Belisol Team0:03:51
11Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:56
12Caja Rural0:07:23
13Andalucia0:09:22
14Spidertech Powered By C100:09:52
15Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:13:10
16Team NSP - Ghost0:16:40

Latest on Cyclingnews