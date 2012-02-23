Image 1 of 27 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins the final stage at the Vuelta a Andalucia. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 2 of 27 Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) knows he's got the overall general classification wrapped up. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 3 of 27 All smiles in the Katusha camp as yesterday's stage winner Oscar Freire, left, congratulates today's winner and teammate Daniel Moreno. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 4 of 27 Cofidis teammates Mickaël Buffaz and Luis Angel Mate started the final stage leading mountains and sprint classifications respectively. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 5 of 27 Mountains classification winner Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 6 of 27 Points classification winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 7 of 27 Sprint classification winner Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 8 of 27 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) also won the best Spanish rider classification. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 9 of 27 Javier Moreno (Movistar) won the best local rider classification. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 10 of 27 RadioShack-Nissan won the team classification. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 11 of 27 Kisses for Vuelta a Andalucia champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 12 of 27 Final overall podium (l-r): Rein Taaramae (Cofidis), 2nd; Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), 1st; Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun), 3rd (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 13 of 27 Vuelta a Andalucia champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) shakes hands with Daniel Moreno (Katusha), the stage winner on the final day. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 14 of 27 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates his overall victory as he finishes in second place behind Daniel Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 15 of 27 Stage 4 winner Daniel Moreno (Katusha) catches his breath at the finish. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 16 of 27 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Oscar Freire (Katusha) talk to Manuel Bel (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 17 of 27 Samuel Sanchez, left, awaits the start of the final stage with his Euskaltel-Euskadi teammates. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 18 of 27 Where else would Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) be but driving a breakaway. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 19 of 27 Movistar riders set the pace for the peloton. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 20 of 27 The six-man break rolls along with snow-covered peaks in the background. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 21 of 27 The Vuelta a Andalucia peloton in action during the final day of racing. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 22 of 27 The Movistar team of race leader Alejandro Valverde sets tempo. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 23 of 27 Frank Schleck is well-protected by his RadioShack-Nissan teammates. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 24 of 27 A Movistar rider gets aero on a descent. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 25 of 27 The peloton en route from Jaén to La Guardia during stage 4. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 26 of 27 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) attacks his breakaway companions. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 27 of 27 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Daniel Moreno won the final stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia as the Katusha Team wrapped up the Spanish stage race with two straight stage victories. One day after Oscar Freire won in Las Gabias, Moreno attacked inside the final kilometre on the category 3 hilltop finish of La Guardia de Jaen and narrowly held off his pursuers for the stage win.

Two seconds behind Moreno, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished at the head of a 19-man selection for second place on the uphill finish, featuring an 8.1 percent average gradient in the final two kilometres, and secured the overall victory. Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) rounded out the top three on the final stage in the same time as Valverde, the Spaniard's best result of the season thus far.

"This victory is really unexpected," said Moreno. "I felt in good shape today, but my rivals today were very strong, especially Valverde who is back to his usual standard. I was able to surprise him and everybody else by anticipating the sprint with 500 metres to go. I took a good advantage and when they replied it was too late.

"I'm very happy for this result," continued Moreno. "We proved to be a very strong team which fought for the win every day. Now I'm going to a mountain training camp in order to improve my condition, then I'll take part in Tirreno-Adriatico where we want to obtain great results."

While the rolling 135.7km stage featured a pair of category three climbs in the final 12 kilometres, and the top-15 overall at the stage start were separated by less than 30 seconds, the top seven overall remained unchanged at the finish line.

For the final podium Valverde maintained his three-second advantage over Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and eight-second lead on third-placed Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) to claim the general classification title.

"We can say we have won at last after these two tremendously hard days for me, but especially for the team," said Valverde. "To be honest, the other teams made us suffer a lot, and we rode impressively hard today because we couldn't let the break gain much time with Voigt in it. The team was excellent again today and I'd have liked to reward them with the victory, but the main goal was the overall and we accomplished it."

With the top of the general classification tight heading into the final stage's uphill finale, Valverde kept a keen eye on his closest rivals.

"I was looking at [Rein] Taaramäe at the finish, because for me, he was the most dangerous guy, and when Dani Moreno attacked I didn't even think of going past him," said Valverde. "I did not make my move until well into the finish, at least to take 2nd, but Dani was phenomenal and deserved that victory."

The break of the day formed after 12 kilometres of racing and contained Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan), Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM), Yury Trofimov (Katusha), Euskaltel-Euskadi teammates Jorge Azana and Gorka Izaguirre, Reto Hollenstein (Team NetApp) and Jean Marc Marino (Saur-Sojasun).

Van Hummel soon lost contact with his breakaway companions, and the remaining six escapees were not afforded much leeway as their lead maxed out at 1:30 and remained pegged there by a vigilant Movistar squad.

With 45 kilometres remaining in the stage, and the break's lead cut to 40 seconds, Voigt and Izaguirre attacked from the front group. Trofimov, Marino and Hollenstein pursued the duo while Azana was dropped and absorbed by the peloton.

Ten kilometers later the now five-man break was back together and their lead buoyed slightly to in excess of one minute.

The Cofidis and Caja Rural teams joined Movistar in the peloton's chase effort and with 20 kilometres remaining their advantage stood at 25 seconds.

With the break so close, Yann Huguet (Project 1t4i), Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) managed to bridge the gap and join the attackers up the road, now holding a tenuous 15-second advantage with 15 kilometres to go.

Ligthart and Trofimov dropped their breakaway companions on the penultimate climb, but the chase efforts of Katusha and Movistar ultimately neutralised all of the escapees prior to the summit at 12.4km to go, setting up a spirited finale into La Guardia contested by the general classification contenders.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3:14:54 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:02 3 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 5 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 13 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I 15 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 20 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 21 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:10 22 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp 0:00:11 23 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 24 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 25 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 26 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 27 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4I 0:00:17 28 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1T4I 0:00:18 29 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I 30 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 31 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 32 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:20 33 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 34 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:32 35 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:37 36 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:39 37 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 38 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 39 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:45 40 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:00:52 41 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4I 42 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:02 43 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 44 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:12 45 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:31 46 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:01:35 47 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 48 Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost 0:01:47 49 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 50 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:49 51 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:51 52 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10 53 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:55 54 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:56 55 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:08 56 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:16 57 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 58 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 59 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 60 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 61 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 62 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 63 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:02:21 64 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:22 65 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 66 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:02:25 67 Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 68 René Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost 69 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:26 70 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 71 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 0:02:29 72 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:04 73 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 74 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:03:06 75 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:37 76 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 77 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 78 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 79 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 80 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 81 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 82 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 83 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 84 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:41 85 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:43 86 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:04:17 87 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:54 88 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 89 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:21 90 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:05:28 91 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:05:54 92 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 93 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 94 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 95 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Netapp 97 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 98 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 99 Léo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost 100 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1T4I 101 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 102 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 103 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4I 0:06:15 104 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:34 105 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 106 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:08:52 107 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:11:08 108 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 25 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 4 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 13 5 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 11 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 7 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 9 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 11 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 4 13 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 3 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I 2 15 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto de Sierra Magina (Cat. 3) 46.3km 1 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 2 3 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Ubeda (Cat. 3) 71.8km 1 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 pts 2 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Mountain 3 - Puerto de 7 Pilillas (Cat. 3) 125.3km 1 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Mountain 4 - La Guardia de Jaen (Cat. 3) 135.7km 1 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team 3 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Sprint 1 - Jodar, 51.3km 1 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 pts 2 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 2 3 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Sprint 2 - Las Escuelas, 101.4km 1 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 2 3 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 9:44:46 2 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 RadioShack-Nissan 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:10 5 Saur - Sojasun 0:00:20 6 Project 1t4i 0:00:33 7 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 8 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:18 9 Team NetApp 0:01:20 10 Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:30 11 Movistar Team 0:02:06 12 Caja Rural 0:03:09 13 Andalucia 0:03:42 14 Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:21 15 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:04:35 16 Team NSP - Ghost 0:06:33

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 16:08:49 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:03 3 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:08 4 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:14 5 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I 0:00:18 7 Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:22 8 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:26 9 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:27 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:28 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:29 13 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:31 14 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp 0:00:32 15 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:35 16 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:36 18 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:37 19 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:38 20 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 21 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 22 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:43 23 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:45 24 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:04 25 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 26 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:12 27 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:15 28 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:19 29 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:22 30 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I 0:01:24 31 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 32 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:01:28 33 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1T4I 0:01:29 34 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:01:37 35 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4I 0:01:46 36 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 0:01:50 37 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:57 38 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:10 39 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:13 40 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:02:14 41 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:02:30 42 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4I 0:02:53 43 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:09 44 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:03:23 45 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:04:14 46 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:16 47 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:17 48 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:04:19 49 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:52 50 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 51 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 52 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:59 53 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:06 54 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:09 55 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:18 56 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 57 René Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost 0:05:41 58 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:54 59 Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost 0:06:00 60 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:06:05 61 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:25 62 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:06:29 63 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:06:55 64 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:56 65 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:09 66 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:07:14 67 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:07:22 68 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:07:27 69 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 0:07:43 70 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:53 71 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:07:55 72 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Netapp 0:07:56 73 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:13 74 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:19 75 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:08:41 76 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 77 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:08:53 78 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:57 79 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:09:28 80 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1T4I 0:09:43 81 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:09:45 82 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:53 83 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:10:03 84 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:34 85 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:10:47 86 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:51 87 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:10:52 88 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:11:04 89 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia 0:11:10 90 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:15 91 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:20 92 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:12:35 93 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:12:50 94 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:13:50 95 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:14:14 96 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:14:16 97 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:49 98 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:15:09 99 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:15:17 100 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 0:15:30 101 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:15:51 102 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:16:20 103 Léo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost 0:16:24 104 Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:17:48 105 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:17:56 106 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4I 0:18:22 107 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:22:14 108 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:25:50

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 45 pts 2 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 39 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 32 5 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 31 6 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 29 7 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 27 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 25 9 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 25 10 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4I 25 11 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 23 12 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 21 13 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 14 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 20 15 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 20 16 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 18 17 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I 17 18 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 19 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 17 20 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 16 21 Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 14 22 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 13 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 13 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 25 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I 12 26 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 27 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 12 28 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 12 29 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp 11 30 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 10 31 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 9 32 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 33 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 34 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 8 35 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 7 36 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 5 37 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 38 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 39 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 40 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 4 41 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 42 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 4 43 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 44 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 45 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 46 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 pts 2 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12 4 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia 12 5 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 6 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 7 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 8 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 9 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 10 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 4

Sprint classification 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 pts 2 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 3 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 4 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 5 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 2 7 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 9 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 2 10 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 2 11 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 2 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 13 Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost 1 14 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 1 15 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1