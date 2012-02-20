Trending

Javier Ramírez wins stage of Andalucia into Benalmádena

Local rider survives break to hold off bunch

Image 1 of 26

Javier Ramírez (Andalucia) takes the biggest win of his career

Javier Ramírez (Andalucia) takes the biggest win of his career
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 2 of 26

Javier Ramírez (Andalucia) wins stage 1 of the Ruta del Sol

Javier Ramírez (Andalucia) wins stage 1 of the Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 3 of 26

Early season races make great training for the European peloton

Early season races make great training for the European peloton
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 4 of 26

The start of stage 1 at the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol

The start of stage 1 at the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 5 of 26

Garate and Valverde catch up

Garate and Valverde catch up
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 6 of 26

Frank Schleck at the team car with Johan Bruyneel

Frank Schleck at the team car with Johan Bruyneel
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 7 of 26

The break on stage 1 of the Ruta del Sol

The break on stage 1 of the Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 8 of 26

Javier Ramírez (Andalucia) does a turn on the front

Javier Ramírez (Andalucia) does a turn on the front
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 9 of 26

Project 1T4I set the pace at the head of the peloton

Project 1T4I set the pace at the head of the peloton
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 10 of 26

William Routley (Spidertech) drives the break

William Routley (Spidertech) drives the break
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 11 of 26

Patrick Gretsch (Project 1T4I) did enough to keep his overall lead in the race

Patrick Gretsch (Project 1T4I) did enough to keep his overall lead in the race
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 12 of 26

Grischa Niermann (Rabobank Cycling Team)

Grischa Niermann (Rabobank Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 13 of 26

Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis)

Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 14 of 26

Javier Ramírez (Andalucia) and his teammates at the finish

Javier Ramírez (Andalucia) and his teammates at the finish
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 15 of 26

Patrick Gretsch (Project 1T4I)

Patrick Gretsch (Project 1T4I)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 16 of 26

Javier Ramírez

Javier Ramírez
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 17 of 26

Javier Moreno (Movistar Team)

Javier Moreno (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 18 of 26

Markel Irizar (Radioshack-Nissan)

Markel Irizar (Radioshack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 19 of 26

Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis)

Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 20 of 26

Javier Ramírez after the finish line

Javier Ramírez after the finish line
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 21 of 26

The Andalucia team celebrate Javier Ramírez's win

The Andalucia team celebrate Javier Ramírez's win
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 22 of 26

The Andalucia team celebrate Javier Ramírez's win

The Andalucia team celebrate Javier Ramírez's win
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 23 of 26

The jersey holders after stage 1

The jersey holders after stage 1
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 24 of 26

Patrick Gretsch (Project 1T4I) on the podium for the second day in a row

Patrick Gretsch (Project 1T4I) on the podium for the second day in a row
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 25 of 26

Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis)

Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 26 of 26

The sprinters' teams work hard to chase down the break

The sprinters' teams work hard to chase down the break
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Local favourite Javier Ramírez (Andalucia) scored the biggest win of his career, winning the first road stage of the Ruta del Sol from Zahara de los Atunes to Benalmádena. The 33-year-old beat breakaway companions Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis) and William Routley (Spidertech). Oscar Friere (Katusha) led home the peloton and secured fourth on the stage.

Routley, Ramirez, Mate and Daniel Domínguez (Team NSP - Ghost) had broken clear of the field after just 3 kilometres of racing and quickly established a one-minute buffer on the sleepy peloton. After 20 kilometres the move had forged even further ahead, establishing a lead close to 9 minutes.

Overnight race leader Patrick Gretsch (Project 1T4I) summoned his teammates into action after the first climb of the day and the lead, which peaked at 11:30, slowly began to trickle away.

Grischa Niermann (Rabobank Cycling Team) attacked from the bunch and although he gained close to 4 minutes he was never going to catch the quartet ahead. Saur-Sojasun flooded the front of the field inside the last 50 kilometers, assisting Project 1T4I with the chase. RadioShack were the next squad to pile forward but with 15 kilometres remaining the gap was still close to 2 minutes.

But with less than 5 to go the bunch made one last surge, sweeping up Domínguez in the process. Routley bravely hung on for third but Ramirez came home ahead of Mate and the bunch to secure his second win of the year, after taking a stage at the Tour of Chile earlier in the year.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia5:02:10
2Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
3Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:03
4Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team
5Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia
6Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
9Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
12Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
13Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
14Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team
16Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
17Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
18Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
19Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
21Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
22Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
23Stefan Vann Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
24Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
25Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
26Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
27Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
28Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
29Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
30Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
31Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
32Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
33Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia
34Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
35Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
37Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team
40Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
41Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
42Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Netapp
43Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
44Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I
45Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
46Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
47Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
48Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
49Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
50Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
51Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
52Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
53Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
54Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
55Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
56Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
57Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
58Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
59Johahnes Frohlinger (Ger) Project 1T4I
60Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost
61Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
62Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
63Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
64Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
65David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
66Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10
67Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
68Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
69Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
70Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
71Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
72Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
73Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
74Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
75Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
76Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
77Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia
78Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
79Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
80Nikita Novikon (Rus) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
81Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
82Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
83Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost
84Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
85Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
86Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
87Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
88Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
89Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
90Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4I
91Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team
92Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
93Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
94Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1T4I
95Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4I
96Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
97Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4I
98Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
99Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
100Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
101Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
102Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:00:20
103Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia0:00:22
104Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:29
105Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:00:32
106David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:36
107Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:40
108Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
109Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:46
110Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost
111Igor Romero (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:26
112Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia25pts
2Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne20
3Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1016
4Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team14
5Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia12
6Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural10
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team9
8Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan8
9Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team7
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I6
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team5
12Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team4
13Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
14Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
15José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andalucia15:06:36
2Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
3Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
4Katusha Team
5Rabobank Cycling Team
6Lotto Belisol Team
7Radioshack-Nissan
8Team Netapp
9Spidertech Powered By C10
10Euskaltel - Euskadi
11Movistar Team
12Team NSP - Ghost
13Project 1T4I
14Saur - Sojasun
15Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
16Caja Rural

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4I5:09:02
2Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:02
3Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:03
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:06
5Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team0:00:08
6Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp0:00:10
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:11
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I
10José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:12
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
12Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
13Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:15
15Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
16Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:16
17Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Netapp
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:17
20Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:18
22Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
23Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:19
25Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
26Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
27Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:00:20
28Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
29Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
30Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
31Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:00:22
32Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
33Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:23
34Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
35Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
36Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
37Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team0:00:24
38Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
39Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
40Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
41Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:25
43Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
44Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
45Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team0:00:26
46Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
47Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4I0:00:27
48Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I
49Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
50Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:28
51Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1T4I
52Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
53Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
54Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
55Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
56Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia0:00:30
57Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team
58Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
59Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:31
60Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
61Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost0:00:32
62Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
63Stefan Vann Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
64Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
65Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
66Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
67Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
68Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
69Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
70Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:34
71Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
72Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
73Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:35
74Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
75Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:00:36
76Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
77Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
78Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:00:37
79Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
80Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team
81Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:39
82Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
83Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
84Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:40
85Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia
86Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:41
87Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
88Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
89Johahnes Frohlinger (Ger) Project 1T4I
90Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
91Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia0:00:42
92Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:00:43
93Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4I0:00:44
94Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:48
95Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
96Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
97Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
98Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia0:00:49
99Nikita Novikon (Rus) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
100Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia0:01:03
101Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:01:04
102Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:01:08
103Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:13
104Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:14
105Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
106Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost0:01:19
107Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:22
108David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:25
109Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:01:28
110Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost0:01:32
111Igor Romero (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:07
112Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:02:14

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4I25pts
2Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia25
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team23
4Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan20
5Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne20
6Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun16
7Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1016
8Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team14
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan13
10Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team12
11Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia12
12Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp10
13Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural10
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan9
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I7
17José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team7
18Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team7
19Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I6
20Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team5
21Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan4
22Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team4
23Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
24Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
25Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2
26Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
27Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9pts
2Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C103
3Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia3
4Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost3

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3pts
2Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C102
3Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
2Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
3Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia
4Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4I
5Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
8Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
9Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I
14José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team
15Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
16Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
18Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
19Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
20Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I
22Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
23Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
25Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team
26Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia
27Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia0:07:19
2Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:21
3Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:24
4Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia0:07:29
5Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia0:07:33
6Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia0:07:34
7Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia0:07:38
8Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack-Nissan15:27:30
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:10
3Project 1T4I0:00:14
4Movistar Team0:00:22
5Team Netapp0:00:24
6Lotto Belisol Team0:00:32
7Euskaltel - Euskadi
8Saur - Sojasun
9Spidertech Powered By C100:00:36
10Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
11Katusha Team0:00:49
12Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:50
13Andalucia0:00:54
14Team NSP - Ghost0:01:08
15Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:20
16Caja Rural0:01:35

