Javier Ramírez wins stage of Andalucia into Benalmádena
Local rider survives break to hold off bunch
Stage 1: Zahara de los Atunes - Benalmádena
Local favourite Javier Ramírez (Andalucia) scored the biggest win of his career, winning the first road stage of the Ruta del Sol from Zahara de los Atunes to Benalmádena. The 33-year-old beat breakaway companions Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis) and William Routley (Spidertech). Oscar Friere (Katusha) led home the peloton and secured fourth on the stage.
Routley, Ramirez, Mate and Daniel Domínguez (Team NSP - Ghost) had broken clear of the field after just 3 kilometres of racing and quickly established a one-minute buffer on the sleepy peloton. After 20 kilometres the move had forged even further ahead, establishing a lead close to 9 minutes.
Overnight race leader Patrick Gretsch (Project 1T4I) summoned his teammates into action after the first climb of the day and the lead, which peaked at 11:30, slowly began to trickle away.
Grischa Niermann (Rabobank Cycling Team) attacked from the bunch and although he gained close to 4 minutes he was never going to catch the quartet ahead. Saur-Sojasun flooded the front of the field inside the last 50 kilometers, assisting Project 1T4I with the chase. RadioShack were the next squad to pile forward but with 15 kilometres remaining the gap was still close to 2 minutes.
But with less than 5 to go the bunch made one last surge, sweeping up Domínguez in the process. Routley bravely hung on for third but Ramirez came home ahead of Mate and the bunch to secure his second win of the year, after taking a stage at the Tour of Chile earlier in the year.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia
|5:02:10
|2
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:03
|4
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia
|6
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|9
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|18
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|19
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|21
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|Stefan Vann Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|24
|Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|25
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|28
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|30
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|31
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
|32
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|33
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia
|34
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|38
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team
|40
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|41
|Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|42
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Netapp
|43
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I
|45
|Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|47
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|48
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|49
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|51
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|53
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|54
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|56
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|57
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|58
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|59
|Johahnes Frohlinger (Ger) Project 1T4I
|60
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost
|61
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|62
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|63
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|64
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|66
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10
|67
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|68
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|69
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|70
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|71
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|72
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|73
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|74
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|75
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|76
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|77
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia
|78
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|79
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|80
|Nikita Novikon (Rus) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|82
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|83
|Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost
|84
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
|85
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|86
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|87
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|88
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|89
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|90
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4I
|91
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team
|92
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|93
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|94
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1T4I
|95
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4I
|96
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|97
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4I
|98
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|99
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|100
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|101
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|102
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:00:20
|103
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:22
|104
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:29
|105
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:00:32
|106
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:36
|107
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:40
|108
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|109
|Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:46
|110
|Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost
|111
|Igor Romero (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:26
|112
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia
|25
|pts
|2
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|3
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|16
|4
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team
|14
|5
|Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|6
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|10
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|8
|9
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I
|6
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|14
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|15
|José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andalucia
|15:06:36
|2
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Katusha Team
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|Radioshack-Nissan
|8
|Team Netapp
|9
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|Team NSP - Ghost
|13
|Project 1T4I
|14
|Saur - Sojasun
|15
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|16
|Caja Rural
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4I
|5:09:02
|2
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:02
|3
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:03
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:00:10
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I
|10
|José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|12
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|13
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:15
|15
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|16
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:16
|17
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Netapp
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|20
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|22
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|23
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|25
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|28
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|29
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|30
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|31
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:00:22
|32
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|33
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:23
|34
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|35
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|36
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team
|0:00:24
|38
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|39
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|41
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:25
|43
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|45
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|0:00:26
|46
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|47
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4I
|0:00:27
|48
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I
|49
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:28
|51
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1T4I
|52
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|53
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|54
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|55
|Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|56
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:30
|57
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team
|58
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|59
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:31
|60
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:00:32
|62
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|Stefan Vann Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|64
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|65
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|66
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|67
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|68
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|69
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|70
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:34
|71
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|72
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
|73
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:35
|74
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|75
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:00:36
|76
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|77
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|78
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:00:37
|79
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|80
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team
|81
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:39
|82
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|83
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|84
|Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:40
|85
|Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia
|86
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:41
|87
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|88
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|89
|Johahnes Frohlinger (Ger) Project 1T4I
|90
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|91
|Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:42
|92
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:00:43
|93
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4I
|0:00:44
|94
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:48
|95
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|96
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|97
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
|98
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:49
|99
|Nikita Novikon (Rus) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|100
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia
|0:01:03
|101
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:01:04
|102
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:01:08
|103
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:13
|104
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:14
|105
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|106
|Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:01:19
|107
|Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:22
|108
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:25
|109
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:01:28
|110
|Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:01:32
|111
|Igor Romero (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:07
|112
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:02:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4I
|25
|pts
|2
|Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia
|25
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|4
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|20
|5
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|6
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|7
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|16
|8
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team
|14
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|13
|10
|Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|12
|11
|Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|12
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp
|10
|13
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|10
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|9
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I
|7
|17
|José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|18
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|7
|19
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I
|6
|20
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|5
|21
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|4
|22
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|24
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|25
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|26
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|27
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|pts
|2
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|3
|Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|4
|Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|pts
|2
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|2
|3
|Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4I
|5
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|9
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I
|14
|José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|16
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|18
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|19
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I
|22
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team
|26
|Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia
|27
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia
|0:07:19
|2
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:21
|3
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:24
|4
|Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia
|0:07:29
|5
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia
|0:07:33
|6
|Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:07:34
|7
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia
|0:07:38
|8
|Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack-Nissan
|15:27:30
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Project 1T4I
|0:00:14
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|5
|Team Netapp
|0:00:24
|6
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:32
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|Saur - Sojasun
|9
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:36
|10
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:00:49
|12
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:50
|13
|Andalucia
|0:00:54
|14
|Team NSP - Ghost
|0:01:08
|15
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:20
|16
|Caja Rural
|0:01:35
