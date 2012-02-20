Image 1 of 26 Javier Ramírez (Andalucia) takes the biggest win of his career (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 2 of 26 Javier Ramírez (Andalucia) wins stage 1 of the Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 3 of 26 Early season races make great training for the European peloton (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 4 of 26 The start of stage 1 at the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 5 of 26 Garate and Valverde catch up (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 6 of 26 Frank Schleck at the team car with Johan Bruyneel (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 7 of 26 The break on stage 1 of the Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 8 of 26 Javier Ramírez (Andalucia) does a turn on the front (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 9 of 26 Project 1T4I set the pace at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 10 of 26 William Routley (Spidertech) drives the break (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 11 of 26 Patrick Gretsch (Project 1T4I) did enough to keep his overall lead in the race (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 12 of 26 Grischa Niermann (Rabobank Cycling Team) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 13 of 26 Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 14 of 26 Javier Ramírez (Andalucia) and his teammates at the finish (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 15 of 26 Patrick Gretsch (Project 1T4I) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 16 of 26 Javier Ramírez (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 17 of 26 Javier Moreno (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 18 of 26 Markel Irizar (Radioshack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 19 of 26 Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 20 of 26 Javier Ramírez after the finish line (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 21 of 26 The Andalucia team celebrate Javier Ramírez's win (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 22 of 26 The Andalucia team celebrate Javier Ramírez's win (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 23 of 26 The jersey holders after stage 1 (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 24 of 26 Patrick Gretsch (Project 1T4I) on the podium for the second day in a row (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 25 of 26 Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 26 of 26 The sprinters' teams work hard to chase down the break (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Local favourite Javier Ramírez (Andalucia) scored the biggest win of his career, winning the first road stage of the Ruta del Sol from Zahara de los Atunes to Benalmádena. The 33-year-old beat breakaway companions Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis) and William Routley (Spidertech). Oscar Friere (Katusha) led home the peloton and secured fourth on the stage.

Routley, Ramirez, Mate and Daniel Domínguez (Team NSP - Ghost) had broken clear of the field after just 3 kilometres of racing and quickly established a one-minute buffer on the sleepy peloton. After 20 kilometres the move had forged even further ahead, establishing a lead close to 9 minutes.

Overnight race leader Patrick Gretsch (Project 1T4I) summoned his teammates into action after the first climb of the day and the lead, which peaked at 11:30, slowly began to trickle away.

Grischa Niermann (Rabobank Cycling Team) attacked from the bunch and although he gained close to 4 minutes he was never going to catch the quartet ahead. Saur-Sojasun flooded the front of the field inside the last 50 kilometers, assisting Project 1T4I with the chase. RadioShack were the next squad to pile forward but with 15 kilometres remaining the gap was still close to 2 minutes.

But with less than 5 to go the bunch made one last surge, sweeping up Domínguez in the process. Routley bravely hung on for third but Ramirez came home ahead of Mate and the bunch to secure his second win of the year, after taking a stage at the Tour of Chile earlier in the year.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia 5:02:10 2 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:03 4 Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team 5 Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia 6 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 9 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 12 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 13 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 18 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 19 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 21 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 22 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 23 Stefan Vann Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 24 Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 25 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 26 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 28 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 29 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 30 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 31 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team 32 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 33 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia 34 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 37 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team 40 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 41 Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia 42 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Netapp 43 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 44 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I 45 Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 47 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 48 Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 49 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 50 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 51 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 53 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 54 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 56 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 57 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 58 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 59 Johahnes Frohlinger (Ger) Project 1T4I 60 Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost 61 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 62 Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 63 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 64 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 65 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 66 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10 67 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 68 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 69 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 70 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 71 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 72 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 73 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 74 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 75 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 76 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 77 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia 78 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 79 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 80 Nikita Novikon (Rus) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 81 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 82 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 83 Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost 84 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural 85 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 86 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 87 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 88 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 89 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia 90 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4I 91 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team 92 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 93 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 94 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1T4I 95 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4I 96 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 97 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4I 98 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 99 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 100 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 101 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 102 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:00:20 103 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:22 104 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:29 105 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:00:32 106 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:36 107 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:40 108 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 109 Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:46 110 Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost 111 Igor Romero (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:26 112 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia 25 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 3 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 16 4 Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team 14 5 Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia 12 6 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 10 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 8 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 8 9 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I 6 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 14 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 15 José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andalucia 15:06:36 2 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03 4 Katusha Team 5 Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Lotto Belisol Team 7 Radioshack-Nissan 8 Team Netapp 9 Spidertech Powered By C10 10 Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 Movistar Team 12 Team NSP - Ghost 13 Project 1T4I 14 Saur - Sojasun 15 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 16 Caja Rural

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4I 5:09:02 2 Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:02 3 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:03 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:06 5 Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 0:00:08 6 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp 0:00:10 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:11 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I 10 José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:12 11 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 12 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 13 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:15 15 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 16 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:16 17 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Netapp 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:17 20 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:18 22 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 23 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:19 25 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 27 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:00:20 28 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 29 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 30 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 31 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:00:22 32 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia 33 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:23 34 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 35 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 36 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team 0:00:24 38 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 39 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 41 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:25 43 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 45 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 0:00:26 46 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 47 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4I 0:00:27 48 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I 49 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 50 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:28 51 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1T4I 52 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 53 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 54 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 55 Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia 56 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:30 57 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team 58 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 59 Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:31 60 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 61 Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost 0:00:32 62 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 Stefan Vann Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 64 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 65 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 66 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 67 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 68 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 69 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 70 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:34 71 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 72 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team 73 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:35 74 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 75 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:00:36 76 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 77 Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 78 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:00:37 79 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 80 Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team 81 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:39 82 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 83 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 84 Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:40 85 Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia 86 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:41 87 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 88 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 89 Johahnes Frohlinger (Ger) Project 1T4I 90 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 91 Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:42 92 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:00:43 93 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4I 0:00:44 94 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:48 95 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 96 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 97 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural 98 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:49 99 Nikita Novikon (Rus) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 100 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:03 101 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:01:04 102 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:01:08 103 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:13 104 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:14 105 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 106 Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost 0:01:19 107 Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:22 108 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:25 109 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:01:28 110 Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost 0:01:32 111 Igor Romero (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:07 112 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:02:14

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4I 25 pts 2 Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia 25 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 4 Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 20 5 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 6 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 7 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 16 8 Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team 14 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 13 10 Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 12 11 Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia 12 12 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp 10 13 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 10 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 9 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I 7 17 José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 18 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 7 19 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I 6 20 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 5 21 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 4 22 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 4 23 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 24 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 25 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2 26 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 27 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 pts 2 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 3 3 Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia 3 4 Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost 3

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 pts 2 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 2 3 Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 3 Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia 4 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4I 5 Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 9 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I 14 José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 16 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 18 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 19 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 20 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I 22 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 23 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 25 Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team 26 Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia 27 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia 0:07:19 2 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:21 3 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:24 4 Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia 0:07:29 5 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia 0:07:33 6 Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia 0:07:34 7 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia 0:07:38 8 Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost