Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol past winners
Champions from 1925 to 2011
|2011
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|2010
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2009
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|2008
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2007
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|2006
|Carlos García Quesada (Spa) Unibet.com
|2005
|Francisco Cabello Luque (Spa) Comunidad Valenciana
|2004
|Juan Carlos Domínguez Domínguez (Spa) Saunier Duval-Prodir
|2003
|Javier Pascual Llorente (Spa) Kelme-Costa Blanca
|2002
|Toni Colom (Spa)
|2001
|Erik Dekker (Ned)
|2000
|Miguel Angel Peña (Spa)
|1999
|Javier Pascual Rodriguez (Spa)
|1998
|Marcelino Garcia (Spa)
|1997
|Erik Zabel (Ger)
|1996
|Neil Stephens (Aus)
|1995
|Stefano Della-Santa (Ita)
|1994
|Stefano Della-Santa (Ita)
|1993
|Julian Gorospe (Spa)
|1992
|Miguel-Angel Martinez (Spa)
|1991
|Roberto Lezaun (Spa)
|1990
|Eduardo Chozas (Spa)
|1989
|Fabio Bordonali (Ita)
|1988
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
|1987
|Rolf Gölz (Ger)
|1986
|Steven Rooks (Ned)
|1985
|Rolf Gölz (Ger)
|1984
|Julian Gorospe (Spa)
|1983
|Eduardo Chozas (Spa)
|1982
|Marc Sergeant (Bel)
|1981
|Adri Schipper (Ned)
|1980
|Daniel Willems (Bel)
|1979
|Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
|1977
|Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
|1976
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
|1975
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1974
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1973
|Roger Pintens (Bel)
|1972
|Jan Krekels (Ned)
|1971
|Jean-Pierre Monsére (Bel)
|1970
|José Gomez-Lucas (Spa)
|1969
|Antonio Gomez del Moral (Spa)
|1968
|Antoine Houbrechts (Bel)
|1967
|Ramon Mendiburu (Spa)
|1966
|Jésus Aranzabal (Spa)
|1965
|José Segu (Spa)
|1964
|Rudi Altig (Ger)
|1963
|Antonio Barrutia (Spa)
|1962
|José-Antonio Momene (Spa)
|1961
|Angelino Soler (Spa)
|1960
|Gabriel Mas (Spa)
|1959
|Miguel Pacheco (Spa)
|1958
|Gabriel Company (Spa)
|1957
|Hortensio Vidauretta (Spa)
|1956
|Miguel Bover (Spa)
|1955
|José Gomez del Moral (Spa)
|1925
|Ricardo Montero (Spa)
