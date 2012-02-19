Trending

Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol past winners

Champions from 1925 to 2011

Past winners
2011Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
2010Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
2009Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
2008Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2007Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
2006Carlos García Quesada (Spa) Unibet.com
2005Francisco Cabello Luque (Spa) Comunidad Valenciana
2004Juan Carlos Domínguez Domínguez (Spa) Saunier Duval-Prodir
2003Javier Pascual Llorente (Spa) Kelme-Costa Blanca
2002Toni Colom (Spa)
2001Erik Dekker (Ned)
2000Miguel Angel Peña (Spa)
1999Javier Pascual Rodriguez (Spa)
1998Marcelino Garcia (Spa)
1997Erik Zabel (Ger)
1996Neil Stephens (Aus)
1995Stefano Della-Santa (Ita)
1994Stefano Della-Santa (Ita)
1993Julian Gorospe (Spa)
1992Miguel-Angel Martinez (Spa)
1991Roberto Lezaun (Spa)
1990Eduardo Chozas (Spa)
1989Fabio Bordonali (Ita)
1988Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
1987Rolf Gölz (Ger)
1986Steven Rooks (Ned)
1985Rolf Gölz (Ger)
1984Julian Gorospe (Spa)
1983Eduardo Chozas (Spa)
1982Marc Sergeant (Bel)
1981Adri Schipper (Ned)
1980Daniel Willems (Bel)
1979Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
1977Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
1976Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
1975Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1974Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1973Roger Pintens (Bel)
1972Jan Krekels (Ned)
1971Jean-Pierre Monsére (Bel)
1970José Gomez-Lucas (Spa)
1969Antonio Gomez del Moral (Spa)
1968Antoine Houbrechts (Bel)
1967Ramon Mendiburu (Spa)
1966Jésus Aranzabal (Spa)
1965José Segu (Spa)
1964Rudi Altig (Ger)
1963Antonio Barrutia (Spa)
1962José-Antonio Momene (Spa)
1961Angelino Soler (Spa)
1960Gabriel Mas (Spa)
1959Miguel Pacheco (Spa)
1958Gabriel Company (Spa)
1957Hortensio Vidauretta (Spa)
1956Miguel Bover (Spa)
1955José Gomez del Moral (Spa)
1925Ricardo Montero (Spa)

