Patrick Gretsch continued a great day for Germany and Project 1T4i by winning the prologue to the Tour of Andalucia on Sunday afternoon. Earlier in the day Gretsch's teammate and compatriot Marcel Kittel had won the final stage at the Tour of Oman.

Gretsch won the 6km stage in a time of 6:49, and came home clear of local favourite Markel Irizar Aranburu (RadioShack-Nissan) and Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun). The race begins in earnest tomorrow with a 198km stage to the town Benalmadena on the outskirts of Malaga.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4I 0:06:49 2 Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:02 3 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:03 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:06 5 Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 0:00:08 6 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp 0:00:10 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:11 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I 10 José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:12 11 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 12 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 13 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:15 15 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 16 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:16 17 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Netapp 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:17 20 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:18 22 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 23 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:19 25 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 27 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:00:20 28 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 29 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 30 Siron Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 31 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:00:22 32 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia 33 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:23 34 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 35 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 36 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team 0:00:24 38 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 39 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 41 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:25 43 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 45 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 0:00:26 46 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 47 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4I 0:00:27 48 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I 49 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 50 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:28 51 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1T4I 52 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 53 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 54 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 55 Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia 56 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:30 57 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team 58 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 59 Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:31 60 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 61 Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost 0:00:32 62 Stefan Vann Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 63 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 64 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 65 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 66 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 67 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 68 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 69 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:34 70 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 71 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team 72 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:35 73 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 74 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 75 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:00:36 76 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 77 Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 78 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:00:37 79 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 80 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 81 Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team 82 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 83 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:39 84 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 85 Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 86 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team 87 Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:40 88 Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia 89 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:41 90 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 91 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 92 Johahnes Frohlinger (Ger) Project 1T4I 93 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 94 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:00:43 95 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4I 0:00:44 96 Igor Romero (Spa) Caja Rural 97 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia 98 Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:45 99 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:47 100 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:48 101 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 102 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 103 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural 104 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:49 105 Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost 106 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost 0:00:51 107 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 108 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:52 109 Nikita Novikon (Rus) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 110 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:00:59 111 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:01:04 112 Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost 0:01:19

Andalucian classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia 0:07:19 2 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:21 3 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:24 4 Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia 0:07:29 5 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia 0:07:33 6 Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia 0:07:34 7 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia 0:07:38 8 Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost