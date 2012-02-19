Trending

Gretsch wins Andalucia prologue

Aranburu and Coppel round off the podium in Spain

Patrick Gretsch continued a great day for Germany and Project 1T4i by winning the prologue to the Tour of Andalucia on Sunday afternoon. Earlier in the day Gretsch's teammate and compatriot Marcel Kittel had won the final stage at the Tour of Oman.

Gretsch won the 6km stage in a time of 6:49, and came home clear of local favourite Markel Irizar Aranburu (RadioShack-Nissan) and Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun). The race begins in earnest tomorrow with a 198km stage to the town Benalmadena on the outskirts of Malaga.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4I0:06:49
2Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:02
3Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:03
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:06
5Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team0:00:08
6Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp0:00:10
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:11
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I
10José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:12
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
12Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
13Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:15
15Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
16Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:16
17Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Netapp
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:17
20Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:18
22Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
23Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:19
25Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
26Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
27Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:00:20
28Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
29Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
30Siron Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
31Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:00:22
32Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
33Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:23
34Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
35Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
36Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
37Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team0:00:24
38Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
39Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
40Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
41Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:25
43Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
44Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
45Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team0:00:26
46Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
47Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4I0:00:27
48Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I
49Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
50Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:28
51Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1T4I
52Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
53Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
54Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
55Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
56Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia0:00:30
57Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team
58Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
59Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:31
60Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
61Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost0:00:32
62Stefan Vann Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
63Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
64Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
65Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
66Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
67Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
68Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
69Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:34
70Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
71Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
72Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:35
73Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
74Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
75Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:00:36
76Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
77Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
78Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:00:37
79Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
80Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
81Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team
82Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
83Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:39
84Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
85Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
86Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
87Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:40
88Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia
89Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:41
90Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
91Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
92Johahnes Frohlinger (Ger) Project 1T4I
93Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
94Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:00:43
95Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4I0:00:44
96Igor Romero (Spa) Caja Rural
97Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia
98Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia0:00:45
99Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:47
100Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:48
101Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
102Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
103Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
104Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia0:00:49
105Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost
106Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:00:51
107Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
108David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:52
109Nikita Novikon (Rus) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
110Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:00:59
111Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:01:04
112Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost0:01:19

General classification after prologue
Andalucian classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia0:07:19
2Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:21
3Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:24
4Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia0:07:29
5Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia0:07:33
6Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia0:07:34
7Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia0:07:38
8Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack-Nissan0:20:51
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:10
3Project 1T4I0:00:14
4Movistar Team0:00:22
5Team Netapp0:00:24
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:32
7Lotto Belisol Team
8Saur - Sojasun
9Spidertech Powered By C100:00:36
10Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
11Katusha Team0:00:49
12Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:53
13Andalucia0:00:57
14Team NSP - Ghost0:01:08
15Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:20
16Caja Rural0:01:35

