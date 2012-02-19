Gretsch wins Andalucia prologue
Aranburu and Coppel round off the podium in Spain
Prologue - (ITT): San Fernando -
Patrick Gretsch continued a great day for Germany and Project 1T4i by winning the prologue to the Tour of Andalucia on Sunday afternoon. Earlier in the day Gretsch's teammate and compatriot Marcel Kittel had won the final stage at the Tour of Oman.
Gretsch won the 6km stage in a time of 6:49, and came home clear of local favourite Markel Irizar Aranburu (RadioShack-Nissan) and Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun). The race begins in earnest tomorrow with a 198km stage to the town Benalmadena on the outskirts of Malaga.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4I
|0:06:49
|2
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:02
|3
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:03
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:00:10
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I
|10
|José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|12
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|13
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:15
|15
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|16
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:16
|17
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Netapp
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|20
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|22
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|23
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|25
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|28
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|29
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|30
|Siron Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|31
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:00:22
|32
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|33
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:23
|34
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|35
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|36
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team
|0:00:24
|38
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|39
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|41
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:25
|43
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|45
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|0:00:26
|46
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|47
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4I
|0:00:27
|48
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I
|49
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:28
|51
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1T4I
|52
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|53
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|54
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|55
|Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|56
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:30
|57
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team
|58
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|59
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:31
|60
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:00:32
|62
|Stefan Vann Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|63
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|64
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|65
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|66
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|67
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|68
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|69
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:34
|70
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|71
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
|72
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:35
|73
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|74
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|75
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:00:36
|76
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|77
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|78
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:00:37
|79
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|80
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|81
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team
|82
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|83
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:39
|84
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|85
|Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|86
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|87
|Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:40
|88
|Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia
|89
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:41
|90
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|91
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|92
|Johahnes Frohlinger (Ger) Project 1T4I
|93
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|94
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:00:43
|95
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4I
|0:00:44
|96
|Igor Romero (Spa) Caja Rural
|97
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia
|98
|Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:45
|99
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:47
|100
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:48
|101
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|102
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|103
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
|104
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:49
|105
|Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost
|106
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:00:51
|107
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|108
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:52
|109
|Nikita Novikon (Rus) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:00:59
|111
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:01:04
|112
|Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:01:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4I
|0:00:49
|2
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:02
|3
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:03
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Goikan Bille (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:00:10
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I
|10
|José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|12
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|13
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:15
|15
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|16
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:16
|17
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Netapp
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|20
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|22
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|23
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|25
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|28
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|29
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|30
|Siron Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|31
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:00:22
|32
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|33
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:23
|34
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|35
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|36
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team
|0:00:24
|38
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|39
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|41
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:25
|43
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|45
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|0:00:26
|46
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|47
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4I
|0:00:27
|48
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I
|49
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:28
|51
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1T4I
|52
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|53
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|54
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|55
|Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|56
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:30
|57
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto - Belisol Team
|58
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|59
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:31
|60
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:00:32
|62
|Stefan Vann Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|63
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|64
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|65
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|66
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|67
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|68
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|69
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:34
|70
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|71
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha Team
|72
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:35
|73
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|74
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|75
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:00:36
|76
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|77
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|78
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:00:37
|79
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|80
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|81
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Katusha Team
|82
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|83
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:39
|84
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|85
|Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|86
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|87
|Egoi Martínez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:40
|88
|Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia
|89
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:41
|90
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|91
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|92
|Johahnes Frohlinger (Ger) Project 1T4I
|93
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|94
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:00:43
|95
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4I
|0:00:44
|96
|Igor Romero (Spa) Caja Rural
|97
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia
|98
|Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:45
|99
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:47
|100
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:48
|101
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|102
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|103
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
|104
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:49
|105
|Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost
|106
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:00:51
|107
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|108
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:52
|109
|Nikita Novikon (Rus) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:00:59
|111
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:01:04
|112
|Leo Menville (Fra) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:01:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia
|0:07:19
|2
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:21
|3
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:24
|4
|Juan J Lobato (Spa) Andalucia
|0:07:29
|5
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia
|0:07:33
|6
|Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:07:34
|7
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia
|0:07:38
|8
|Daniel Domínguez (Spa) Team NSP - Ghost
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:20:51
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Project 1T4I
|0:00:14
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|5
|Team Netapp
|0:00:24
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:32
|7
|Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|Saur - Sojasun
|9
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:36
|10
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:00:49
|12
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:53
|13
|Andalucia
|0:00:57
|14
|Team NSP - Ghost
|0:01:08
|15
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:20
|16
|Caja Rural
|0:01:35
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy