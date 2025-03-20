Swipe to scroll horizontally Volta a Catalunya 2025 Route Start Sant Feliu de Guíxols March 24, 2025 Finish Barcelona March 30, 2025 Distance 1,230.4km Row 2 - Cell 2 Metres of climbing 19,122m Row 3 - Cell 2

Stage 1: Sant Feliu de Guíxols-Sant Feliu de Guíxols, 178.3 km

(Image credit: Volta a Catalunya)

The 104th edition of the Volta a Catalunya kicks off with a punchy stage around Sant Feliu de Guíxols. The stage has two climbs and three intermediate sprints, with an uphill run to the finish line. With 2,765 metres of climbing, the up-and-down day will be tricky for the sprinters.

Sprint 1: Palafrugell, km. 18.5 (159.8km to go)

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3): Coll de Begur, km. 30.9 (147.4km to go)

Sprint 2: La Bisbal d'Empordà, km. 47.8 (130.5km to go)

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3): Alt de Santa Pellaia, km. 64.9 (113.4km to go)

Sprint 3: Llagostera, km. 136.5 (41.8km to go)

Stage 2: Banyoles-Figueres, 177.3 km

(Image credit: Volta a Catalunya)

A flatter stage comes on day 2 with two significant climbs mid-stage and a flat finish in Figueres. The Coll Puig del Pení and Coll de Sant Pere de Rodes are over with 79.7km to go, so there's plenty of time for sprinters to rejoin after the climbers attack.

Sprint 1: Medinyà, km. 10.1 (167.2km to go)

Sprint 2: L'Escala, km. 39.5 (137.8km to go)

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3): Coll Puig del Pení, km. 78 (99.3km to go)

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1): Coll de Sant Pere de Rodes, km. 97.6 (79.7km to go)

Sprint 3: Garriguella, km. 109.6 (67.7km to go)

Stage 3: Viladecans The Style Outlets-La Molina, 218.6 km

(Image credit: Volta a Catalunya)

After two stages for puncheurs and sprinters, the GC riders have their first day out on stage 3, with a finish at La Molina coming after a hors-categorie ascent. The stage climbs almost the entire way, with over 5,000 metres of ascending over 218.6 kilometres. It's a big day by any measure!

Sprint 1: Molins de Rei, km. 13.5 (205.1km to go)

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2): Coll d'Estenalles, km. 57.7 (160.9km to go)

Sprint 2: Horta d'Avinyó, km. 89.3 (129.3km to go)

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3): Coll de la Batallola, km. 154.7 (63.9km to go)

Mountain 3 (HC): Coll de la Creueta, km. 185 (33.6km to go)

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) km. 218.6 (finish)

Stage 4: Sant Vicenç de Castellet-Montserrat Mil·lenari, 188.7 km

(Image credit: Volta a Catalunya)

Stage 4 is another big mountain stage, albeit with slightly less ascending but shorter and more frequent climbs totalling just over 3,000 metres. There are only two classified climbs but the sawtooth profile and a stiff finish to Montserrat will test the overall contenders.

Sprint 1: Manresa, km. 11.3 (177.4km to go)

Sprint 2: Torà, km. 60.8 (127.9km to go)

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3): Turó del Puig, km. 125.8 (62.9km to go)

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1): Montserrat, km. 188.7 (finish)

Stage 5: Paüls-Amposta, 172 km

(Image credit: Volta a Catalunya)

Stage 5 brings some respite to the peloton with a pan-flat second half of the 172-kilometre stage to Amposta. One climb in the first hour will be a good launching pad for a breakaway, but the sprinters will be keen to take the rare opportunity to contest for the stage win.

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3): Coll de la Font, km. 29 (143km to go)

Sprint 1: Móra la Nova, km. 56.5 (115.5km to go)

Sprint 2: L'Aldea, km. 146.5 (25.5km to go)

Stage 6: Berga-Queralt, 159 km

(Image credit: Volta a Catalunya)

The GC riders are back in the spotlight on stage 6 with another mountains day and an uphill finish in Queralt. There is 4,064 metres of ascending over the 159 kilometre stage and four major climbs.

Sprint 1: Gironella, km. 5.8 (153.2km to go)

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3): Coll de la Batallola, km. 63.6 (95.4km to go)

Mountain 2 (HC): Coll de Pradell, km. 99 (60km to go)

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1): Malanyeu Collada de Sant Isidre, km. 132.3 (26.7km to go)

Sprint 2: Canyet Berga, km. 153.2 (5.8km to go)

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1), km. 158.9 (0.1km to go)

Stage 7: Barcelona-Barcelona, 88.2 km

(Image credit: Volta a Catalunya)

Another punchy stage bookends the 2025 Volta a Catalunya, with the short but punishing circuit around Barcelona. The Alt del Castell de Montjuïc features prominently in the loop with six ascents and a downhill finish the final test for the overall contenders.