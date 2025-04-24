'There are more opportunities to race aggressively' – New Ineos Grenadiers ethos earns Thymen Arensman his first win for the team

By published

Dutchman took victory and the race lead at the Tour of the Alps with an audacious 80km attack on stage 4

Thymen Arensman at the Tour of the Alps
Thymen Arensman at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

In his third year with the team, Thymen Arensman took his first win in Ineos Grenadiers colours on stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps, soloing to victory and the race lead in a move characteristic of the team's more aggressive style in 2025. 

Although the Dutchman has been consistent in stage racing during his tenure with the British team, it has been more steady performances rather than big wins, but Thursday marked a different type of ride. 

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.