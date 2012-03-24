Image 1 of 2 Euskaltel-Euskadi set the pace for Samuel Sanchez (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 2 of 2 Euskaltel-Euskadi's Samuel Sanchez waves to the crowd. (Image credit: James Huang)

Olympic champion Samuel Sanchez took a canny victory in the Volta a Catalunya, timing his last kilometer attack perfectly to foil the efforts of the sprinters and gain two seconds on the overall classification as a result.

The Euskaltel-Euskadi rider is now second overall behind Michael Albasini (GreenEdge). Thanks to his advantage on the line, he moved ahead of Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol), pushing Garmin-Barracuda's Dan Martin out of a podium position.

It looked as if the bunch sprint would be the order of the day, but the run-in to the finish in Badalona had just enough of an incline to provide a launchpad for Sanchez to make his move, and then enough of a decline toward the finish to give him the speed to hold off the lead-out trains.

"I won perhaps the most difficult day, because it was presumed it would be a sprint finish, but we were surprised by that hill with two kilometers to go," Sanchez said, adding that he was going so fast on the descent that he nearly crashed, but in the end he "put together one exciting victory".

Allan Davis (GreenEdge) won the bunch sprint from behind over stage 5 winner Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun).

It was an important victory for the Euskaltel-Euskadi team, which narrowly made the WorldTour selections this season, and which may be seeking new sponsorship for the next years.

"If we finish this way it is a double mission accomplished, winning a stage and getting onto the podium, which for us is a more than positive," he said.

"The UCI World Tour calendar is very crowded and the points are commodity as precious as gold," he stated.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:04:50 2 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 7 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 9 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 10 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 11 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 13 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 14 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 15 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 16 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 18 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia 19 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 26 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 27 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 28 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia 29 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i 30 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i 31 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 32 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 33 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 35 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 36 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 37 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 38 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 39 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 40 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 41 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 42 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 43 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 44 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 45 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 46 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 47 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 48 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 49 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 50 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 51 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 52 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 54 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 57 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 58 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 59 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:16 60 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 61 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 62 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i 64 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 65 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 66 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 67 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 68 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 69 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 70 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 71 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 72 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 73 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 74 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 75 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 76 Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana 77 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 78 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 79 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 80 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:23 81 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 82 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:26 83 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 84 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 85 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 86 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:31 87 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 88 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:38 89 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:08 90 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:15 91 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:23 92 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:30 93 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia 94 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:01:35 95 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 96 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 98 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:37 99 Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:42 100 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 101 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:06 102 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia 0:04:58 103 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia 104 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia 105 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 107 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 108 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 109 Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 110 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 111 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 112 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 113 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 114 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 115 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 116 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 117 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:30 118 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:07:26 120 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 121 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 122 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 123 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 124 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural

Mountain 1 - Les Viladeras (Cat. 3), km. 28.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 4 3 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 - Sant Feliu Saserras (Cat. 3), km. 57.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Mountain 3 - La Conreria (Cat. 2), km. 147.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 10 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 7 3 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 6 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 1

Sprint 1 - Santa Eulalia De Ronçana, km 115,20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 3 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Mollet Del Valles, km 137,30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3 pts 2 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 2 3 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 GreenEdge Cycling Team 12:14:36 2 Saur - Sojasun 3 Omega Pharma - QuickStep 4 Pro Team Astana 5 Garmin-Barracuda 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Andalucia 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Movistar Team 10 Katusha Team 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:12 14 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:14 15 Sky Procycling 16 Project 1t4i 17 RadioShack-Nissan 18 Lampre - ISD 0:00:21 19 Caja Rural 0:00:35 20 FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:02 21 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:47 22 Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:16 23 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:52

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 21:28:43 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:30 3 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:32 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 10 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 12 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 13 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 16 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:01:56 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:16 18 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 19 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:02:23 20 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:07 22 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:21 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:41 24 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:25 25 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:29 26 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:32 27 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:05:33 28 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:07:15 29 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:37 30 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:06 31 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:23 33 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:40 34 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:08:41 35 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 36 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:09:18 37 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:32 38 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:10:16 40 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:10:36 41 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 42 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 43 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia 44 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i 45 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:51 46 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:10:57 47 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:12:47 48 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:01 49 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:13:29 50 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:14 51 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:14:30 52 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:15:18 53 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 54 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:15:29 55 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:14 56 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:48 57 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:49 58 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:05 59 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 60 Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:17:29 61 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:03 62 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:18:32 63 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:18:38 64 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:01 65 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 0:19:58 66 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:20:15 67 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:20:21 68 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:20:40 69 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:21:39 70 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:43 71 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:22:08 72 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:22:42 73 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:23:05 74 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:24:59 75 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:25:15 76 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:26:35 77 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:27:44 78 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:58 79 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 80 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:28:01 81 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:29:48 82 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:30:01 83 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:30:22 84 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:31:41 85 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:16 86 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:32:39 87 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:32:43 88 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:32:59 89 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:33:13 90 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 91 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia 0:33:20 92 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:33:23 93 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:33:37 94 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:34:16 95 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:34:37 96 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:34:39 97 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:34:46 98 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:54 99 Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:35:39 100 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:36:25 101 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:37:55 102 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:38:05 103 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:38:39 104 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:38:54 105 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:40:23 106 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 107 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:41:17 108 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 109 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 110 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia 0:42:37 111 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 112 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:42:38 113 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:45:26 114 Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:47:00 115 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia 0:47:27 116 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:47:30 117 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:48:41 118 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:50:50 119 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia 0:50:55 120 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia 121 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:51:01 122 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:51:26 123 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:53:58 124 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:57:16

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 67 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 25 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 20 5 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 20 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 19 7 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 19 8 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 18 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 18 10 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 17 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 16

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 6 3 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 4 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 4 5 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 6 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 3 7 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 3 8 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 9 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 10 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia 3 11 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 2

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 3 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia