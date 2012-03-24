Sanchez sneaks away to stage 6 win
Spaniard moves up on GC
Stage 6: Sant Fruitós de Bages - Badalona Centre Comercial Màgic
Olympic champion Samuel Sanchez took a canny victory in the Volta a Catalunya, timing his last kilometer attack perfectly to foil the efforts of the sprinters and gain two seconds on the overall classification as a result.
The Euskaltel-Euskadi rider is now second overall behind Michael Albasini (GreenEdge). Thanks to his advantage on the line, he moved ahead of Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol), pushing Garmin-Barracuda's Dan Martin out of a podium position.
It looked as if the bunch sprint would be the order of the day, but the run-in to the finish in Badalona had just enough of an incline to provide a launchpad for Sanchez to make his move, and then enough of a decline toward the finish to give him the speed to hold off the lead-out trains.
"I won perhaps the most difficult day, because it was presumed it would be a sprint finish, but we were surprised by that hill with two kilometers to go," Sanchez said, adding that he was going so fast on the descent that he nearly crashed, but in the end he "put together one exciting victory".
Allan Davis (GreenEdge) won the bunch sprint from behind over stage 5 winner Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun).
It was an important victory for the Euskaltel-Euskadi team, which narrowly made the WorldTour selections this season, and which may be seeking new sponsorship for the next years.
"If we finish this way it is a double mission accomplished, winning a stage and getting onto the podium, which for us is a more than positive," he said.
"The UCI World Tour calendar is very crowded and the points are commodity as precious as gold," he stated.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4:04:50
|2
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|7
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|9
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|10
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|13
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|15
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|16
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|18
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|19
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|26
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|27
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|28
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
|29
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
|30
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
|31
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|32
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|33
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|35
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|36
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|38
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|39
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|40
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|41
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|42
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|43
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|44
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|45
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|46
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|47
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|48
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|49
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|50
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|52
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|54
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|57
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|58
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|59
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:16
|60
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|61
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|62
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
|64
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|65
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|66
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|67
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|68
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|69
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|70
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|71
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|72
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|73
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|74
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|75
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|76
|Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|77
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|78
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|79
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|80
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:23
|81
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|82
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:26
|83
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|84
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|85
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|86
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:31
|87
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:38
|89
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:08
|90
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:15
|91
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:01:23
|92
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|93
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
|94
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:01:35
|95
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|96
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|98
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:37
|99
|Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:42
|100
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|101
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:06
|102
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|0:04:58
|103
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|104
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
|105
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|109
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|110
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|111
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|112
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|113
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|114
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|115
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|116
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|117
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:30
|118
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:07:26
|120
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|121
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|122
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|123
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|124
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|4
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|7
|3
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|6
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|3
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|3
|pts
|2
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|3
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|12:14:36
|2
|Saur - Sojasun
|3
|Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|4
|Pro Team Astana
|5
|Garmin-Barracuda
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Andalucia
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Katusha Team
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:12
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:14
|15
|Sky Procycling
|16
|Project 1t4i
|17
|RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:21
|19
|Caja Rural
|0:00:35
|20
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:02
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:47
|22
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:16
|23
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|21:28:43
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:30
|3
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:32
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|10
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|12
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|16
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:01:56
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|18
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|19
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:23
|20
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:07
|22
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:21
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:41
|24
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:25
|25
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:29
|26
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:32
|27
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:05:33
|28
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:07:15
|29
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:37
|30
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:06
|31
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:23
|33
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:40
|34
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:41
|35
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|36
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:09:18
|37
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:32
|38
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|39
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:10:16
|40
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:10:36
|41
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|42
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|43
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
|44
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
|45
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:51
|46
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:10:57
|47
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:47
|48
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:01
|49
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:29
|50
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:14
|51
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:14:30
|52
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:15:18
|53
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|54
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:15:29
|55
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:14
|56
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:48
|57
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:49
|58
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:05
|59
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|60
|Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:17:29
|61
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:03
|62
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:32
|63
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:18:38
|64
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:01
|65
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:19:58
|66
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:20:15
|67
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:20:21
|68
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:20:40
|69
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:21:39
|70
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:43
|71
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:22:08
|72
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:22:42
|73
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:23:05
|74
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:24:59
|75
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:25:15
|76
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:26:35
|77
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:27:44
|78
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:58
|79
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|80
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:28:01
|81
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:29:48
|82
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:30:01
|83
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:30:22
|84
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:31:41
|85
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:16
|86
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:32:39
|87
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:32:43
|88
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:32:59
|89
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:33:13
|90
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|91
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|0:33:20
|92
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:33:23
|93
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:33:37
|94
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:34:16
|95
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:34:37
|96
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:34:39
|97
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:34:46
|98
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:54
|99
|Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:35:39
|100
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:25
|101
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:37:55
|102
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:38:05
|103
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:38:39
|104
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:38:54
|105
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:40:23
|106
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|107
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:41:17
|108
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|109
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|110
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:42:37
|111
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|112
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:42:38
|113
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:45:26
|114
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:47:00
|115
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
|0:47:27
|116
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:30
|117
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:48:41
|118
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:50:50
|119
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|0:50:55
|120
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|121
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:51:01
|122
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:51:26
|123
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:53:58
|124
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:57:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|67
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|20
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|20
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|19
|7
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|8
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|18
|10
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|17
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|3
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|4
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|5
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|6
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|7
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|8
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|10
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|11
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Barracuda
|64:30:45
|2
|Katusha Team
|0:02:19
|3
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:55
|4
|Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:05:41
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:27
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:09:17
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:38
|8
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:15:18
|9
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:15:20
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:01
|11
|Pro Team Astana
|0:18:10
|12
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:22:41
|13
|Caja Rural
|0:29:03
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:03
|15
|Andalucia
|0:33:35
|16
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:33:53
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:36
|18
|Sky Procycling
|0:36:48
|19
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:38:53
|20
|Lampre - ISD
|0:39:47
|21
|Project 1t4i
|0:45:31
|22
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:45:49
|23
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:46:04
