Trending

Sanchez sneaks away to stage 6 win

Spaniard moves up on GC

Image 1 of 2

Euskaltel-Euskadi set the pace for Samuel Sanchez

Euskaltel-Euskadi set the pace for Samuel Sanchez
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 2 of 2

Euskaltel-Euskadi's Samuel Sanchez waves to the crowd.

Euskaltel-Euskadi's Samuel Sanchez waves to the crowd.
(Image credit: James Huang)

Olympic champion Samuel Sanchez took a canny victory in the Volta a Catalunya, timing his last kilometer attack perfectly to foil the efforts of the sprinters and gain two seconds on the overall classification as a result.

The Euskaltel-Euskadi rider is now second overall behind Michael Albasini (GreenEdge). Thanks to his advantage on the line, he moved ahead of Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol), pushing Garmin-Barracuda's Dan Martin out of a podium position.

It looked as if the bunch sprint would be the order of the day, but the run-in to the finish in Badalona had just enough of an incline to provide a launchpad for Sanchez to make his move, and then enough of a decline toward the finish to give him the speed to hold off the lead-out trains.

"I won perhaps the most difficult day, because it was presumed it would be a sprint finish, but we were surprised by that hill with two kilometers to go," Sanchez said, adding that he was going so fast on the descent that he nearly crashed, but in the end he "put together one exciting victory".

Allan Davis (GreenEdge) won the bunch sprint from behind over stage 5 winner Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun).

It was an important victory for the Euskaltel-Euskadi team, which narrowly made the WorldTour selections this season, and which may be seeking new sponsorship for the next years.

"If we finish this way it is a double mission accomplished, winning a stage and getting onto the podium, which for us is a more than positive," he said.

"The UCI World Tour calendar is very crowded and the points are commodity as precious as gold," he stated.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4:04:50
2Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:02
3Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
4Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
7Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
9Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
10Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
11Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
13Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
14Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
15Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
16Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
17Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
18Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
19Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
20Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
24Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
26Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
27Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
28Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
29Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
30Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
31Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
32Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
33Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
34Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
35Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
36Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
37Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
38Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
39Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
40Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
41Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
42Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
43Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
44Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
45Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
46Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
47Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
48Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
49Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
50Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
51Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
52Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
54David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
55Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
56Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
57Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
58Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
59Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:16
60Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
61Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
62Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
63Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
64André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
65Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
66Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
67Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
68Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
69Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
70Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
71Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
72Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
73Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
74Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
75Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
76Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
77Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
78Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
79Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:23
81Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
82Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:26
83Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
84Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
85Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
86Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:31
87Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
88Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:38
89Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:08
90Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:15
91Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:01:23
92Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:30
93Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
94Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:35
95Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
96Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
98Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:37
99Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:42
100Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
101Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:06
102Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia0:04:58
103José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
104Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
105Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
107Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
109Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
110Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
111David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
112Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
113Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
114Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
115Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
116Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
117Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:30
118Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:07:26
120Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
121Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
122Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
123Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
124Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural

Mountain 1 - Les Viladeras (Cat. 3), km. 28.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep4
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 2 - Sant Feliu Saserras (Cat. 3), km. 57.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Mountain 3 - La Conreria (Cat. 2), km. 147.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team10pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda7
3Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
6Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana1

Sprint 1 - Santa Eulalia De Ronçana, km 115,20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
3Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - Mollet Del Valles, km 137,30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3pts
2Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat2
3Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GreenEdge Cycling Team12:14:36
2Saur - Sojasun
3Omega Pharma - QuickStep
4Pro Team Astana
5Garmin-Barracuda
6Liquigas-Cannondale
7Andalucia
8BMC Racing Team
9Movistar Team
10Katusha Team
11Rabobank Cycling Team
12Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
13Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:12
14Team Saxo Bank0:00:14
15Sky Procycling
16Project 1t4i
17RadioShack-Nissan
18Lampre - ISD0:00:21
19Caja Rural0:00:35
20FDJ-Big Mat0:01:02
21AG2R La Mondiale0:01:47
22Lotto Belisol Team0:03:16
23Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:52

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team21:28:43
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:30
3Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:32
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
7Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
8Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
10Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
12Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
13Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
16Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:01:56
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:16
18Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
19Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:02:23
20Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
21Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:07
22Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:21
23Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:41
24Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:25
25Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:29
26Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:05:32
27Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:05:33
28Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:07:15
29Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:37
30Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:06
31Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:23
33David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:40
34Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:08:41
35Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
36Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:09:18
37Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:32
38Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
39Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:10:16
40Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:10:36
41Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
42Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
43Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
44Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
45Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:51
46David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:10:57
47Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:12:47
48Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:01
49Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:13:29
50Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:14
51Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:14:30
52Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i0:15:18
53Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
54Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:15:29
55Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:14
56Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:48
57Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:49
58Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:05
59Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
60Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:17:29
61Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:03
62Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:32
63Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:18:38
64Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:01
65Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda0:19:58
66Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:20:15
67Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:20:21
68Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:20:40
69Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:21:39
70Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:43
71Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:22:08
72David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:22:42
73Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:23:05
74Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:24:59
75Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:25:15
76André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:26:35
77Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:27:44
78Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:58
79David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
80Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:28:01
81Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:29:48
82Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:30:01
83Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:30:22
84Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:31:41
85Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:16
86Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:32:39
87Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:32:43
88Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:32:59
89Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:33:13
90Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
91Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia0:33:20
92Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:33:23
93Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i0:33:37
94Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:34:16
95Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:34:37
96Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:34:39
97Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:34:46
98Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:54
99Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:35:39
100Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:36:25
101Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:37:55
102Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:38:05
103Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:38:39
104Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:38:54
105Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:40:23
106Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
107Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:41:17
108Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
109Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
110Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia0:42:37
111Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
112Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:42:38
113Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:45:26
114Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:47:00
115Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia0:47:27
116Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:47:30
117Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:48:41
118Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:50:50
119José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia0:50:55
120Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
121Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:51:01
122Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:51:26
123Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:53:58
124Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:57:16

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank67pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team25
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team21
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne20
5Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep20
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep19
7Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale19
8Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan18
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda18
10Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia17
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda16

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural6
3Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
4Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural4
5Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
6Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia3
7Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda3
8Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
9Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
10Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia3
11Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat2

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
2David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
3Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Barracuda64:30:45
2Katusha Team0:02:19
3Saur - Sojasun0:03:55
4Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:05:41
5Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:27
6Movistar Team0:09:17
7BMC Racing Team0:12:38
8GreenEdge Cycling Team0:15:18
9Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:15:20
10Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:01
11Pro Team Astana0:18:10
12RadioShack-Nissan0:22:41
13Caja Rural0:29:03
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:03
15Andalucia0:33:35
16FDJ-Big Mat0:33:53
17AG2R La Mondiale0:35:36
18Sky Procycling0:36:48
19Team Saxo Bank0:38:53
20Lampre - ISD0:39:47
21Project 1t4i0:45:31
22Liquigas-Cannondale0:45:49
23Lotto Belisol Team0:46:04

 

Latest on Cyclingnews