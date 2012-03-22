Rigoberto Uran (Sky) claimed a thrilling sprint victory on stage 4 at the Volta a Catalunya, winning from a six-man break that was caught with approximately 400m remaining by a 19-rider chase group. Uran's fellow escapees Denis Menchov (Katusha) and Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) also had enough left in the legs to fend off their pursuers and earn second and third respectively.

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) finished in the 25-rider lead group and remains in the leader's jersey, 1:32 ahead of Steve Morabito (BMC) and Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol). Fourteen additional riders are tied on time with Morabito and Van Den Broeck on general classification at 1:32.

"I'm ecstatic, I've been close to a win for Team Sky before and it's nice to finally get this win," said Uran on the Team Sky website. "I've been feeling really good this week and a few days ago Brad [Wiggins] worked amazingly for me when I got third but didn't quite have it at the end so I really wanted to win this one to repay some of that work and show that I could finish it off.

"It was a complicated stage and we knew we had to be alert as there were only the three of us; we were looking to play off the other teams a bit and take our chances when they arose. I got in the first break and then the second one went away at the top of the last climb which included quality riders like Denis Menchov, Levi Leipheimer and Samuel Sánchez so I knew it was a good move. I had hoped we'd take more time but the chase group brought it back towards the end."

While the previous stage ended prematurely amidst rain and snow, today's route concluded in brilliant sunshine in Ascó as the peloton contested two 28km finishing circuits in the 199km stage's finale. Featuring prominently on the finishing circuit was the category 2-rated Alt de Les Paumeres climb, whose summit was positioned 18km from the finish line.

Two riders from the day's early three-man break, Jesus Rosendo Prado (Andalucia) and Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural), just barely held off the peloton's pursuit through the first ascent of the Alt de Les Paumeres, but were soon swept up on the descent. Romain Zingle (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne), the third rider from the early break, cracked on the climb and was caught prior to the summit.

An elite selection of approximately 25 riders chased and caught the breakaway, and from this lead group Rigoberto Uran (Sky) attacked on the sweeping descent of the Alt de Les Paumeres. Uran would be joined by Sandy Casar (FDJ-Big Mat) and Polish champion Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM). While Casar and Marczynski weren't overall general classification threats, Uran was one of 27 riders tied 1:32 behind race leader Michael Albasini so their escape wasn't afforded much leeway.

Uran, however, sat up from the break and was caught by the chase group which was swelling in numbers as the riders dropped on the ascent were regaining contact. Casar and Marczynski, though, pressed onwards in the lead and held a 25-second advantage over their pursuers as they crossed the finish line with one 28km circuit remaining.

Crunch time on the Alt de Les Paumeres

On the wide open, wind-swept parcours the duo's lead was gradually decreasing in advance of the final climb of the Alt de Les Paumeres. As the road kicked upwards Casar didn't have the legs to stay with Marczynski and was dropped. Lampre-ISD and then Omega Pharma-QuickStep were leading the chase and soon after picking up Casar the chase group caught and dropped Marczynski.

With the furtive break attempt quashed, riders began launching attacks on the climb, including Yury Trofimov (Katusha), Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), but each of their escape attempts were short-lived.

The decisive move, however, would take place just prior to the summit as Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) attacked from the lead group. Olympic champion Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) bridged across with an elite selection in tow and the hard-driving Spaniard would be the first to crest the summit. A six man break would consolidate early on the descent comprised of Sanchez, Leipheimer, Szmyd, Rigoberto Uran (Sky), Denis Menchov (Katusha) and David Moncoutie (Cofidis).

Sanchez and Uran put their descending skills on display as they gapped Menchov, Szmyd, Moncoutie and Leipheimer through the sweeping switchbacks, but as the parcours levelled out the break re-formed with a tenuous 15-second advantage over a chase group of 19 riders, including race leader Michael Albasini (GreenEdge).

The escapees were digging deep to fend off the juncture by their pursuers, but second by second their lead was whittled away. The break never faltered in their efforts, and still maintained a slender five-second lead with 1,500 metres remaining.

Inside the final kilometre one rider from the chase group bridged the gap, followed by the entire chase group at approximately 400m to go.

While Uran came up short in his efforts to claim a sprint victory on stage two, this time as he uncorked his finishing kick nobody had a response. The 25-year-old Colombian had the most left in the tank and held off Menchov and Szmyd for his first victory in Sky colours.

Moncoutie, too, would hold off the charge of the chase group to finish in fourth while Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) would be the highest-placed of the chasers for fifth place.

Full Results

1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 5:13:12 2 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 9 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 11 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 14 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 20 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 21 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 22 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 23 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 24 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 25 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:44 27 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 28 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 29 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 33 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 34 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 35 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 36 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 37 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 38 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:56 39 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 40 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 41 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 42 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 43 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 44 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 45 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia 46 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i 47 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 48 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 49 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 51 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 52 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i 53 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 54 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 55 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 56 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 57 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 58 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 59 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 60 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 62 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 63 Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana 64 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 66 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 67 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 68 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 69 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 70 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 71 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 72 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 73 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:04:13 75 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 76 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:29 77 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:35 78 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 79 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 80 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 81 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 82 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 83 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 84 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 85 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 86 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 87 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 88 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 89 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:39 90 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:32 91 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 92 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 93 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i 94 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 95 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 96 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 97 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 98 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 99 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 100 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 103 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 104 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 105 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 106 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 107 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 108 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia 109 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 110 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 112 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 113 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 114 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia 115 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia 116 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia 117 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 118 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia 119 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 120 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 121 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 122 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 123 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 124 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 125 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 126 Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 127 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 128 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 129 Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 130 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 131 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNS Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNS Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan DNS Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team DNS Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Mountain 1 - Alt de Fontllonga (Cat. 2) 27.8km 1 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 10 pts 2 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 7 3 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 5 4 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 2 6 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Mountain 2 - Coll de Paumeres (Cat. 2) 150km 1 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 10 pts 2 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 7 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 5 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 3 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 6 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 1

Mountain 3 - Coll De Paumeres (Cat. 2) 179.8km 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 pts 2 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 3 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Sprint 1 - Termes, 64.1km 1 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 3 pts 2 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Sprint 2 - Asco, 170.8km 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 3 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Teams 1 BMC Racing Team 15:39:36 2 Movistar 3 Team Garmin-Barracuda 4 Saur-Sojasun 0:00:44 5 Katusha Team 0:01:28 6 Rabobank 7 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:56 8 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:40 9 Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:52 11 Astana Pro Team 12 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:36 13 Caja Rural 14 RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:48 15 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:08:31 16 FDJ -Big Mat 0:10:27 17 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:28 18 Andalucia 19 Saxo Bank 0:19:12 20 Project 1t4i 0:20:24 21 Lotto-Belisol 0:20:45 22 Lampre-ISD 0:22:01 23 Sky Procycling 0:23:07

General classification after stage 4 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 12:25:24 2 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:32 3 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 5 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 7 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 11 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 13 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 14 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 0:02:16 19 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 20 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 22 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:02:23 23 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:07 25 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 27 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 28 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:28 29 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 30 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 31 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:41 33 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:19 35 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 37 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 39 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 40 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 41 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 42 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 43 Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana 44 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 45 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:25 46 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 47 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:05:17 48 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 49 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 51 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:18 52 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:05:19 53 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:37 54 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 55 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 56 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia 57 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 58 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i 59 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:47 60 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:07:54 61 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 62 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:23 63 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 64 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:58 65 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:07 66 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:10 67 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:09:56 68 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:16 69 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 70 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 71 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:19 72 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 73 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i 74 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 75 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 76 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 77 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:11:33 78 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:49 79 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:14:58 80 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 81 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 82 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 83 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:00 84 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:16:40 85 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 86 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:17:04 87 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:02 88 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:18:24 89 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:18:55 90 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 91 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:19:53 92 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:13 93 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 94 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 95 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 96 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 97 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 98 Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 99 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 100 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 101 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 102 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 104 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 105 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:30 106 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 107 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 108 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 109 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 110 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:21:39 111 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:23:39 112 Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 113 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia 0:24:55 114 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 115 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia 116 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia 117 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i 118 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia 119 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 120 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 121 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 122 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:27:01 123 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:28:21 124 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia 125 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 126 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 127 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 128 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:30:51 129 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:31:16 130 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 131 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:33:48

Mountains classification 1 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 34 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 25 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 20 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 5 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 18 6 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 17 7 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 17 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 16 9 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 13 10 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 11 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 12

Sprint classification 1 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 6 pts 2 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 3 4 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 3 5 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 6 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia 3 7 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 8 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 9 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2 10 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 1

Local rider classification 1 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 3 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia