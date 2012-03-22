Uran times his sprint right on stage 4
Albasini remains in leader's jersey
Stage 4: Tremp - Ascó
Rigoberto Uran (Sky) claimed a thrilling sprint victory on stage 4 at the Volta a Catalunya, winning from a six-man break that was caught with approximately 400m remaining by a 19-rider chase group. Uran's fellow escapees Denis Menchov (Katusha) and Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) also had enough left in the legs to fend off their pursuers and earn second and third respectively.
Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) finished in the 25-rider lead group and remains in the leader's jersey, 1:32 ahead of Steve Morabito (BMC) and Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol). Fourteen additional riders are tied on time with Morabito and Van Den Broeck on general classification at 1:32.
"I'm ecstatic, I've been close to a win for Team Sky before and it's nice to finally get this win," said Uran on the Team Sky website. "I've been feeling really good this week and a few days ago Brad [Wiggins] worked amazingly for me when I got third but didn't quite have it at the end so I really wanted to win this one to repay some of that work and show that I could finish it off.
"It was a complicated stage and we knew we had to be alert as there were only the three of us; we were looking to play off the other teams a bit and take our chances when they arose. I got in the first break and then the second one went away at the top of the last climb which included quality riders like Denis Menchov, Levi Leipheimer and Samuel Sánchez so I knew it was a good move. I had hoped we'd take more time but the chase group brought it back towards the end."
While the previous stage ended prematurely amidst rain and snow, today's route concluded in brilliant sunshine in Ascó as the peloton contested two 28km finishing circuits in the 199km stage's finale. Featuring prominently on the finishing circuit was the category 2-rated Alt de Les Paumeres climb, whose summit was positioned 18km from the finish line.
Two riders from the day's early three-man break, Jesus Rosendo Prado (Andalucia) and Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural), just barely held off the peloton's pursuit through the first ascent of the Alt de Les Paumeres, but were soon swept up on the descent. Romain Zingle (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne), the third rider from the early break, cracked on the climb and was caught prior to the summit.
An elite selection of approximately 25 riders chased and caught the breakaway, and from this lead group Rigoberto Uran (Sky) attacked on the sweeping descent of the Alt de Les Paumeres. Uran would be joined by Sandy Casar (FDJ-Big Mat) and Polish champion Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM). While Casar and Marczynski weren't overall general classification threats, Uran was one of 27 riders tied 1:32 behind race leader Michael Albasini so their escape wasn't afforded much leeway.
Uran, however, sat up from the break and was caught by the chase group which was swelling in numbers as the riders dropped on the ascent were regaining contact. Casar and Marczynski, though, pressed onwards in the lead and held a 25-second advantage over their pursuers as they crossed the finish line with one 28km circuit remaining.
Crunch time on the Alt de Les Paumeres
On the wide open, wind-swept parcours the duo's lead was gradually decreasing in advance of the final climb of the Alt de Les Paumeres. As the road kicked upwards Casar didn't have the legs to stay with Marczynski and was dropped. Lampre-ISD and then Omega Pharma-QuickStep were leading the chase and soon after picking up Casar the chase group caught and dropped Marczynski.
With the furtive break attempt quashed, riders began launching attacks on the climb, including Yury Trofimov (Katusha), Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), but each of their escape attempts were short-lived.
The decisive move, however, would take place just prior to the summit as Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) attacked from the lead group. Olympic champion Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) bridged across with an elite selection in tow and the hard-driving Spaniard would be the first to crest the summit. A six man break would consolidate early on the descent comprised of Sanchez, Leipheimer, Szmyd, Rigoberto Uran (Sky), Denis Menchov (Katusha) and David Moncoutie (Cofidis).
Sanchez and Uran put their descending skills on display as they gapped Menchov, Szmyd, Moncoutie and Leipheimer through the sweeping switchbacks, but as the parcours levelled out the break re-formed with a tenuous 15-second advantage over a chase group of 19 riders, including race leader Michael Albasini (GreenEdge).
The escapees were digging deep to fend off the juncture by their pursuers, but second by second their lead was whittled away. The break never faltered in their efforts, and still maintained a slender five-second lead with 1,500 metres remaining.
Inside the final kilometre one rider from the chase group bridged the gap, followed by the entire chase group at approximately 400m to go.
While Uran came up short in his efforts to claim a sprint victory on stage two, this time as he uncorked his finishing kick nobody had a response. The 25-year-old Colombian had the most left in the tank and held off Menchov and Szmyd for his first victory in Sky colours.
Moncoutie, too, would hold off the charge of the chase group to finish in fourth while Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) would be the highest-placed of the chasers for fifth place.
Full Results
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|5:13:12
|2
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|9
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|11
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|20
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|21
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|22
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|23
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|24
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|25
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|27
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|28
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|33
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|34
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|36
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|38
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:56
|39
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|40
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|41
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|42
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|43
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|44
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|45
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
|46
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
|47
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|48
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|49
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|51
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|52
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
|53
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|54
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|55
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|56
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|57
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|58
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|59
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|60
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|62
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|63
|Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|64
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|66
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|67
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|69
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|70
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|71
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|72
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:04:13
|75
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|76
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:29
|77
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:35
|78
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|79
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|80
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|81
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|82
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|84
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|85
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|86
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|87
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|88
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|89
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:39
|90
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:32
|91
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|92
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|93
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
|94
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|95
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|97
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|98
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|99
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|100
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|103
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|104
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|105
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|106
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|107
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|108
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|109
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|110
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|112
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|113
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|114
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|115
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|116
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
|117
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|118
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
|119
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|120
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|121
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|122
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|123
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|124
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|125
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|126
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|127
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|128
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|129
|Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|130
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|131
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNS
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNS
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNS
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|10
|pts
|2
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|7
|3
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|4
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|6
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|10
|pts
|2
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|7
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|3
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|6
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|1
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|pts
|2
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|3
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|pts
|2
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|3
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|15:39:36
|2
|Movistar
|3
|Team Garmin-Barracuda
|4
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:44
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:01:28
|6
|Rabobank
|7
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:56
|8
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:40
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:36
|13
|Caja Rural
|14
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:48
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:08:31
|16
|FDJ -Big Mat
|0:10:27
|17
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:28
|18
|Andalucia
|19
|Saxo Bank
|0:19:12
|20
|Project 1t4i
|0:20:24
|21
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:20:45
|22
|Lampre-ISD
|0:22:01
|23
|Sky Procycling
|0:23:07
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|12:25:24
|2
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:32
|3
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|5
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|7
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|11
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|13
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|16
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:02:16
|19
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|20
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|22
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:23
|23
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:07
|25
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|27
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|28
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:28
|29
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|30
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|31
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:41
|33
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|35
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|37
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|39
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|40
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|42
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|43
|Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|44
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:25
|46
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|47
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:05:17
|48
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|49
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:18
|52
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:05:19
|53
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|54
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|55
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|56
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
|57
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|58
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
|59
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:47
|60
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:07:54
|61
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|62
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:23
|63
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|64
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:58
|65
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:07
|66
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:10
|67
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:09:56
|68
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:16
|69
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|70
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|71
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:19
|72
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|73
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
|74
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|75
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|76
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|77
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:11:33
|78
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:49
|79
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:14:58
|80
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|81
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|82
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|83
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:00
|84
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:16:40
|85
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|86
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:17:04
|87
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:02
|88
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:18:24
|89
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:18:55
|90
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|91
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:53
|92
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:13
|93
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|94
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|95
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|96
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|97
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|98
|Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|99
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|100
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|101
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|102
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|104
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|105
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:30
|106
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|107
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|109
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|110
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:21:39
|111
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:39
|112
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|113
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|0:24:55
|114
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|115
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|116
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
|117
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
|118
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
|119
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|120
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|121
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|122
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:27:01
|123
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:28:21
|124
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|125
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|126
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|127
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|128
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:30:51
|129
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:31:16
|130
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|131
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:33:48
|1
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|34
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|20
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|5
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|6
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|17
|7
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|16
|9
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|13
|10
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|11
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|12
|1
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|pts
|2
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|4
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|5
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|7
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|8
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|9
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|10
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|1
|1
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|37:20:48
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|3
|Katusha Team
|0:02:19
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:40
|5
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:45
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:05
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:04:18
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:22
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:43
|10
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|11
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:22
|12
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:30
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:07:36
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:13
|15
|Caja Rural
|0:10:43
|16
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:14:25
|17
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:17
|18
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:20:54
|19
|Sky Procycling
|0:23:07
|20
|Andalucia
|0:23:37
|21
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:25:03
|22
|Lampre - ISD
|0:25:59
|23
|Project 1t4i
|0:26:51
