Uran times his sprint right on stage 4

Albasini remains in leader's jersey

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) claimed a thrilling sprint victory on stage 4 at the Volta a Catalunya, winning from a six-man break that was caught with approximately 400m remaining by a 19-rider chase group. Uran's fellow escapees Denis Menchov (Katusha) and Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) also had enough left in the legs to fend off their pursuers and earn second and third respectively.

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) finished in the 25-rider lead group and remains in the leader's jersey, 1:32 ahead of Steve Morabito (BMC) and Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol). Fourteen additional riders are tied on time with Morabito and Van Den Broeck on general classification at 1:32.

"I'm ecstatic, I've been close to a win for Team Sky before and it's nice to finally get this win," said Uran on the Team Sky website. "I've been feeling really good this week and a few days ago Brad [Wiggins] worked amazingly for me when I got third but didn't quite have it at the end so I really wanted to win this one to repay some of that work and show that I could finish it off.

"It was a complicated stage and we knew we had to be alert as there were only the three of us; we were looking to play off the other teams a bit and take our chances when they arose. I got in the first break and then the second one went away at the top of the last climb which included quality riders like Denis Menchov, Levi Leipheimer and Samuel Sánchez so I knew it was a good move. I had hoped we'd take more time but the chase group brought it back towards the end."

While the previous stage ended prematurely amidst rain and snow, today's route concluded in brilliant sunshine in Ascó as the peloton contested two 28km finishing circuits in the 199km stage's finale. Featuring prominently on the finishing circuit was the category 2-rated Alt de Les Paumeres climb, whose summit was positioned 18km from the finish line.

Two riders from the day's early three-man break, Jesus Rosendo Prado (Andalucia) and Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural), just barely held off the peloton's pursuit through the first ascent of the Alt de Les Paumeres, but were soon swept up on the descent. Romain Zingle (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne), the third rider from the early break, cracked on the climb and was caught prior to the summit.

An elite selection of approximately 25 riders chased and caught the breakaway, and from this lead group Rigoberto Uran (Sky) attacked on the sweeping descent of the Alt de Les Paumeres. Uran would be joined by Sandy Casar (FDJ-Big Mat) and Polish champion Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM). While Casar and Marczynski weren't overall general classification threats, Uran was one of 27 riders tied 1:32 behind race leader Michael Albasini so their escape wasn't afforded much leeway.

Uran, however, sat up from the break and was caught by the chase group which was swelling in numbers as the riders dropped on the ascent were regaining contact. Casar and Marczynski, though, pressed onwards in the lead and held a 25-second advantage over their pursuers as they crossed the finish line with one 28km circuit remaining.

Crunch time on the Alt de Les Paumeres

On the wide open, wind-swept parcours the duo's lead was gradually decreasing in advance of the final climb of the Alt de Les Paumeres. As the road kicked upwards Casar didn't have the legs to stay with Marczynski and was dropped. Lampre-ISD and then Omega Pharma-QuickStep were leading the chase and soon after picking up Casar the chase group caught and dropped Marczynski.

With the furtive break attempt quashed, riders began launching attacks on the climb, including Yury Trofimov (Katusha), Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), but each of their escape attempts were short-lived.

The decisive move, however, would take place just prior to the summit as Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) attacked from the lead group. Olympic champion Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) bridged across with an elite selection in tow and the hard-driving Spaniard would be the first to crest the summit. A six man break would consolidate early on the descent comprised of Sanchez, Leipheimer, Szmyd, Rigoberto Uran (Sky), Denis Menchov (Katusha) and David Moncoutie (Cofidis).

Sanchez and Uran put their descending skills on display as they gapped Menchov, Szmyd, Moncoutie and Leipheimer through the sweeping switchbacks, but as the parcours levelled out the break re-formed with a tenuous 15-second advantage over a chase group of 19 riders, including race leader Michael Albasini (GreenEdge).

The escapees were digging deep to fend off the juncture by their pursuers, but second by second their lead was whittled away. The break never faltered in their efforts, and still maintained a slender five-second lead with 1,500 metres remaining.

Inside the final kilometre one rider from the chase group bridged the gap, followed by the entire chase group at approximately 400m to go.

While Uran came up short in his efforts to claim a sprint victory on stage two, this time as he uncorked his finishing kick nobody had a response. The 25-year-old Colombian had the most left in the tank and held off Menchov and Szmyd for his first victory in Sky colours.

Moncoutie, too, would hold off the charge of the chase group to finish in fourth while Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) would be the highest-placed of the chasers for fifth place.

Full Results

1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling5:13:12
2Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
3Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
4David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
6Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
7Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
9Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
11Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
12Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
14Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
15Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
16Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
20Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
21Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
22Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
23Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
24Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
25David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
26Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:44
27Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
28Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
29Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
32Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
33Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
34Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
35Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
36Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:56
39Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
40Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
41Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
42Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
43Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
44David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
45Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
46Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
47Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
48Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
49Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
51Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
52Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
53Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
54André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
55Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
56Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
57Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
58Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
59Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
60Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
61Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
62Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
63Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
64Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
66Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
67Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
68Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
69Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
70Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
71Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
72Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
73Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:04:13
75Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
76Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:29
77Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:35
78Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
79Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
80Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
81Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
82Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
83Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
84Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
85Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
86Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
87Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
88David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
89Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:39
90Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:32
91Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
92Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
93Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
94Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
95Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
96Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
97Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
98Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
99Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
100Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
103Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
104Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
105Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
106Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
107Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
108Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
109Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
110Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
112Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
113Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
114José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
115Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
116Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
117Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
118Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
119Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
120Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
121Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
122Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
123Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
124Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
125Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
126Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
127Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
128Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
129Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
130Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
131Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNSJacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNSJakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
DNSTimofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
DNSArnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFWilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Mountain 1 - Alt de Fontllonga (Cat. 2) 27.8km
1Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne10pts
2Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia7
3Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural5
4Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
5Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan2
6Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Mountain 2 - Coll de Paumeres (Cat. 2) 150km
1Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia10pts
2Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural7
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank5
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep3
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
6Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda1

Mountain 3 - Coll De Paumeres (Cat. 2) 179.8km
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10pts
2Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
3Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale5
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Sprint 1 - Termes, 64.1km
1Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia3pts
2Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Sprint 2 - Asco, 170.8km
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
3Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural1

Teams
1BMC Racing Team15:39:36
2Movistar
3Team Garmin-Barracuda
4Saur-Sojasun0:00:44
5Katusha Team0:01:28
6Rabobank
7Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:56
8Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:02:40
9Euskaltel-Euskadi
10GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:52
11Astana Pro Team
12Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:36
13Caja Rural
14RadioShack-Nissan0:05:48
15Vacansoleil-DCM0:08:31
16FDJ -Big Mat0:10:27
17Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:28
18Andalucia
19Saxo Bank0:19:12
20Project 1t4i0:20:24
21Lotto-Belisol0:20:45
22Lampre-ISD0:22:01
23Sky Procycling0:23:07

General classification after stage 4
1Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team12:25:24
2Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:32
3Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
5Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
7Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
8Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
11Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
13Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
14Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda0:02:16
19Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
20Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
22Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:02:23
23Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
24Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:07
25Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
27Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
28Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:28
29Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
30Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
31Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:41
33David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
34Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:19
35Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
37Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
38Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
39Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
42Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
43Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
44Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
45Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:25
46Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
47André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:05:17
48Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
49Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
50Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
51Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:05:18
52Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:05:19
53Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:37
54Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
55Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
56Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
57David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
58Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
59Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:47
60Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:07:54
61Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
62Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:23
63David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
64Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:58
65Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:07
66Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:10
67Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:09:56
68Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:16
69David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
70Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
71Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:19
72Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
73Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
74Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
75Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
76Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
77Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:11:33
78Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:49
79Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:14:58
80Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
81Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
82Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
83Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:00
84Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:16:40
85Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
86Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:17:04
87Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:02
88Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:18:24
89Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:18:55
90Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
91Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:19:53
92Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:13
93Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
94Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
95Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
96Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
97Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
98Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
99Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
100Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
101Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
102Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
104Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
105Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:30
106Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
107Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
109Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
110Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:21:39
111Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:23:39
112Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
113José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia0:24:55
114Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
115Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
116Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
117Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
118Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
119Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
120Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
121Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
122Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:27:01
123Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:28:21
124Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
125Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
126Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
127Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
128Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:30:51
129Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:31:16
130Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
131Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:33:48

Mountains classification
1Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank34pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team25
3Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep20
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
5Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan18
6Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia17
7Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale17
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda16
9Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep13
10Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
11Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural12

Sprint classification
1Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural6pts
2Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia3
4Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda3
5Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
6Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia3
7Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
8Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
9Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2
10Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana1

Local rider classification
1Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
2David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
3Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia

Teams classification
1Garmin - Barracuda37:20:48
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:28
3Katusha Team0:02:19
4BMC Racing Team0:02:40
5Saur - Sojasun0:03:45
6Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:05
7Movistar Team0:04:18
8Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:22
9Astana Pro Team0:04:43
10GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:20
11Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:22
12RadioShack-Nissan0:07:30
13Ag2R La Mondiale0:07:36
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:13
15Caja Rural0:10:43
16FDJ-Big Mat0:14:25
17Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:17
18Team Saxo Bank0:20:54
19Sky Procycling0:23:07
20Andalucia0:23:37
21Lotto Belisol Team0:25:03
22Lampre - ISD0:25:59
23Project 1t4i0:26:51

