Image 1 of 6 Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) won the 2012 Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 6 Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) celebrates his overall victory in the 2012 Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 6 Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) led start to finish in the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 6 The sprint on the final stage goes to Julien Simon (Saur Sojasun) (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 6 Julien Simon (Saur Sojasun) wins the final stage of the 2012 Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 6 Julien Simon (Saur Sojasun) collects the flowers for his second Volta a Catalunya 2012 stage win (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Michael Albasini celebrated a start-to-finish victory in the Volta a Catalunya 2012, winning the race as he had won the opening stage. Julien Simon of Saur-Sojasun took his second stage by winning the mass sprint of the final day in Barcelona.

Simon out-sprinted Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre), with stage 4 winner Rigoberto Uran of Sky in fourth.

“I didn't believe until this morning that I would win this race,” Albasini said, according to Biciciclismo.

The closing stage was short but not easy, as it featured three category three climbs and one category one climb. A group of nine riders got away only 6km into the day. Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana), Gatis Smukulis and Petr Ignatenko (Katusha), Morris Possoni (Lampre), Stef Clement (Rabobank), Javier Ramírez (Andalucía), David De la Fuente and David de la Cruz (Caja Rural) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) never had a lead of more than two minutes, and were gathered in with about 40 km to go.

From there, various riders tried to make the break, including Tom Danielson of Garmin and Rabobank's Luis Leon Sanchez. The final descent brought the riders almost directly to the finish line, and over those remaining two kilometers, the group gathered itself for the final mass sprint.

“There was really no moment today when we were under terrible pressure,” said Neil Stephens, director of GreenEdge. “Those moments came earlier in the week. Today, we observed the different objectives of the other teams. When Garmin made their interests known, we let them ride on the front and took a secondary role.

“We knew all we needed to do was get Michael to the final climb. He started the day with a 1:30 lead. Even if he had gotten into a bit of a trouble on the last climb, which he never did, it would have been unlikely for him to lose that much time.”

Albasini stayed with the lead group not only on the climb, but also on the tricky descent. “I had Daryl [Impey] with me on the final climb,” explained Albasini. “He has been by my side throughout the entire week. Each of my teammates did everything we asked them to do. They rode an incredible race, and I’m happy to pay them back by finishing off the job with the win.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:47:02 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 5 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 11 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 13 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 14 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 20 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 23 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 25 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 26 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 27 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 28 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i 29 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 31 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 32 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 33 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 34 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 35 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 36 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 37 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia 38 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 39 Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana 40 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 41 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:14 42 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 43 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 44 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 45 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:20 47 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia 48 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 50 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 51 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 53 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 54 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 55 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 56 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 57 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 58 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 59 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:25 60 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 61 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:00:38 62 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:40 63 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:51 64 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:54 65 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:56 66 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 67 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:10 68 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:41 69 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:56 70 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 71 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:15 72 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:23 73 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 74 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:02:28 75 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 76 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 77 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 78 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:41 79 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 80 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:28 81 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 82 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:19 83 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 84 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:24 85 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 86 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:44 87 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 88 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:07:36 89 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 90 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 91 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia 92 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 93 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia 0:08:34 94 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 95 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 96 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 97 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 98 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 99 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 100 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 101 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 102 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia 103 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 104 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 105 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 107 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 0:09:08 108 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:12:29 109 Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 110 Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:12:41 111 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia 113 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 114 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 115 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 116 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 117 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 118 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 119 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 120 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 121 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 122 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i 123 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana

Alt d'Ullastrell (Cat. 3), km. 50.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia 6 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 3 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 4 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 1

Alt De Castellbisbal (Cat. 3), km. 69.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 3 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 4 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Alt d'El Tibidabo (Cat. 2), km. 93.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 10 pts 2 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 7 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5 4 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 5 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Alt De Vallvidrera (Cat. 3), km. 114.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 pts 2 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 3 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1

Molins De Rei, km 78,00 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 2 3 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Sant Cugat Del Valles, km 100,40 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pro Team Astana 8:21:06 2 Saur - Sojasun 3 Movistar Team 4 Omega Pharma - QuickStep 5 Katusha Team 6 Garmin-Barracuda 7 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:14 8 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:20 9 Sky Procycling 10 Andalucia 11 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:25 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:34 13 BMC Racing Team 14 RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:54 15 FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:14 16 Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:30 17 Lampre - ISD 0:02:16 18 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:43 19 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:48 20 Caja Rural 0:06:44 21 Project 1t4i 0:07:22 22 Team Saxo Bank 0:08:54 23 Lotto Belisol Team 0:13:51

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 24:15:45 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:30 3 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:32 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 8 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 10 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 13 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 16 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:16 17 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:02:23 18 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:36 20 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:07 21 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:41 22 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:55 23 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:04:24 24 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:25 25 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:29 26 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:32 27 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:57 28 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:06 29 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:08:11 30 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:23 31 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:40 32 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:08:41 33 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:09:18 34 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:10:16 35 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:23 36 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:10:28 37 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia 0:10:36 38 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i 39 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:10:50 40 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:51 41 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:10:56 42 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 43 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:11:09 44 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:12:47 45 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:26 46 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:14:07 47 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:34 48 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:14:39 49 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:50 50 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:15:18 51 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:15:29 52 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:15:56 53 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:16:26 54 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:34 55 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:18 56 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:17:19 57 Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:17:29 58 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:03 59 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:18:45 60 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:18:58 61 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:15 62 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:19:20 63 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:19:31 64 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:21:39 65 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:22:22 66 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:23:05 67 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:24:23 68 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:11 69 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:26:08 70 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:27:27 71 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:27:44 72 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:27:51 73 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:28:16 74 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:28:21 75 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 0:29:06 76 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:31:41 77 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:11 78 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:32:24 79 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:32:59 80 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 81 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:33:02 82 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:33:19 83 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia 0:33:40 84 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:33:43 85 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:35:40 86 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:36:25 87 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:36:32 88 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:37:05 89 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:37:20 90 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:37:56 91 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:37:58 92 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:38:02 93 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:38:45 94 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 0:40:39 95 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:40:50 96 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:41:35 97 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:42:50 98 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:45:42 99 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:45:54 100 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:46:18 101 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:47:07 102 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:47:35 103 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:47:41 104 Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:48:20 105 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:49:51 106 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 107 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:50:36 108 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:51:12 109 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:51:20 110 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:53:04 111 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:54:18 112 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia 0:55:03 113 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia 0:55:18 114 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 115 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:57:15 116 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:58:07 117 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia 0:59:29 118 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia 119 Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 120 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:59:35 121 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 1:00:00 122 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 1:02:32 123 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 1:09:57

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 67 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 28 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 25 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 24 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 6 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 20 7 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 19 9 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 19 10 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 18 11 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 17

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 6 3 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 4 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 4 5 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 6 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 3 7 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 8 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 3 9 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 3 10 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 11 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 3 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia