Simon gets another sprint win in Catalunya
Albasini finishes with overall win
Stage 7: Badalona Centre Comercial Màgic - Barcelona
Michael Albasini celebrated a start-to-finish victory in the Volta a Catalunya 2012, winning the race as he had won the opening stage. Julien Simon of Saur-Sojasun took his second stage by winning the mass sprint of the final day in Barcelona.
Simon out-sprinted Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre), with stage 4 winner Rigoberto Uran of Sky in fourth.
“I didn't believe until this morning that I would win this race,” Albasini said, according to Biciciclismo.
The closing stage was short but not easy, as it featured three category three climbs and one category one climb. A group of nine riders got away only 6km into the day. Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana), Gatis Smukulis and Petr Ignatenko (Katusha), Morris Possoni (Lampre), Stef Clement (Rabobank), Javier Ramírez (Andalucía), David De la Fuente and David de la Cruz (Caja Rural) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) never had a lead of more than two minutes, and were gathered in with about 40 km to go.
From there, various riders tried to make the break, including Tom Danielson of Garmin and Rabobank's Luis Leon Sanchez. The final descent brought the riders almost directly to the finish line, and over those remaining two kilometers, the group gathered itself for the final mass sprint.
“There was really no moment today when we were under terrible pressure,” said Neil Stephens, director of GreenEdge. “Those moments came earlier in the week. Today, we observed the different objectives of the other teams. When Garmin made their interests known, we let them ride on the front and took a secondary role.
“We knew all we needed to do was get Michael to the final climb. He started the day with a 1:30 lead. Even if he had gotten into a bit of a trouble on the last climb, which he never did, it would have been unlikely for him to lose that much time.”
Albasini stayed with the lead group not only on the climb, but also on the tricky descent. “I had Daryl [Impey] with me on the final climb,” explained Albasini. “He has been by my side throughout the entire week. Each of my teammates did everything we asked them to do. They rode an incredible race, and I’m happy to pay them back by finishing off the job with the win.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:47:02
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|5
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|13
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|14
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|20
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|23
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|25
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|26
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|27
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|28
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
|29
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|31
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|32
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|33
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|34
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|35
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|36
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|37
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
|38
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|39
|Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|40
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|41
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:14
|42
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|43
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|45
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:20
|47
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|48
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|50
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|51
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|53
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|54
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|55
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|56
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|57
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|59
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:25
|60
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|61
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:00:38
|62
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:40
|63
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:51
|64
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:54
|65
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:56
|66
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|67
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:10
|68
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:41
|69
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:56
|70
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|71
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:15
|72
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|73
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|74
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:02:28
|75
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|77
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|78
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:41
|79
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|80
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:28
|81
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:19
|83
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|84
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:24
|85
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|86
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:44
|87
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|88
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:07:36
|89
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|90
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
|92
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|93
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|0:08:34
|94
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|95
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|96
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|97
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|98
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|99
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|100
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|101
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|102
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|103
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|104
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|105
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|107
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:09:08
|108
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:12:29
|109
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|110
|Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:12:41
|111
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
|113
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|114
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|115
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|116
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|117
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|118
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|119
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|120
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|121
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|122
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
|123
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
|6
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|3
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|4
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|3
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|4
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|10
|pts
|2
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|7
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|4
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|5
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|3
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|3
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pro Team Astana
|8:21:06
|2
|Saur - Sojasun
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|5
|Katusha Team
|6
|Garmin-Barracuda
|7
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:20
|9
|Sky Procycling
|10
|Andalucia
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:25
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|14
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:54
|15
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:14
|16
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:30
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:16
|18
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:48
|20
|Caja Rural
|0:06:44
|21
|Project 1t4i
|0:07:22
|22
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:54
|23
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|24:15:45
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:30
|3
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:32
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|8
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|10
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|13
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|16
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:16
|17
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:23
|18
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|20
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:07
|21
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:41
|22
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:55
|23
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:04:24
|24
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:25
|25
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:29
|26
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:32
|27
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:57
|28
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:06
|29
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:08:11
|30
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:23
|31
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:40
|32
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:41
|33
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:09:18
|34
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:10:16
|35
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:23
|36
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:10:28
|37
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
|0:10:36
|38
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
|39
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:10:50
|40
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:51
|41
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:10:56
|42
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|43
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:11:09
|44
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:47
|45
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:26
|46
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:14:07
|47
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:34
|48
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:14:39
|49
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:50
|50
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:15:18
|51
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:15:29
|52
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:15:56
|53
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:16:26
|54
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:34
|55
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:18
|56
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:17:19
|57
|Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:17:29
|58
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:03
|59
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:45
|60
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:18:58
|61
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:15
|62
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:20
|63
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:19:31
|64
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:21:39
|65
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:22:22
|66
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:23:05
|67
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:24:23
|68
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:11
|69
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:08
|70
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:27:27
|71
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:27:44
|72
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:27:51
|73
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:28:16
|74
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:28:21
|75
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:29:06
|76
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:31:41
|77
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:11
|78
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:32:24
|79
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:32:59
|80
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|81
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:33:02
|82
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:33:19
|83
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|0:33:40
|84
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:33:43
|85
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:35:40
|86
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:25
|87
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:36:32
|88
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:37:05
|89
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:37:20
|90
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:37:56
|91
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:37:58
|92
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:38:02
|93
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:38:45
|94
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:40:39
|95
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:40:50
|96
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:41:35
|97
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:42:50
|98
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:45:42
|99
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:45:54
|100
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:46:18
|101
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:47:07
|102
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:35
|103
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:47:41
|104
|Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:48:20
|105
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:49:51
|106
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|107
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:50:36
|108
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:51:12
|109
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:51:20
|110
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:53:04
|111
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:54:18
|112
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
|0:55:03
|113
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:55:18
|114
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|115
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:57:15
|116
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:58:07
|117
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|0:59:29
|118
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|119
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|120
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:59:35
|121
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|1:00:00
|122
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:02:32
|123
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:09:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|67
|pts
|2
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|28
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|25
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|24
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|6
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|20
|7
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|8
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|19
|9
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|10
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|11
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|3
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|4
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|6
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|7
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|8
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|9
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|10
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Cervelo
|72:51:51
|2
|Katusha Team
|0:02:19
|3
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:55
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:41
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:10
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:09:17
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:12
|8
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:15:32
|9
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:50
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:18:10
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:26
|12
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:23:35
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:51
|14
|Andalucia
|0:33:55
|15
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:35:07
|16
|Caja Rural
|0:35:47
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:10
|18
|Sky Procycling
|0:37:08
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|0:42:03
|20
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:46:09
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:47:47
|22
|Project 1t4i
|0:52:53
|23
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:59:55
