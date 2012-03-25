Trending

Simon gets another sprint win in Catalunya

Albasini finishes with overall win

Image 1 of 6

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) won the 2012 Volta a Catalunya

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) won the 2012 Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 6

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) celebrates his overall victory in the 2012 Volta a Catalunya

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) celebrates his overall victory in the 2012 Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 6

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) led start to finish in the Volta a Catalunya

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) led start to finish in the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 6

The sprint on the final stage goes to Julien Simon (Saur Sojasun)

The sprint on the final stage goes to Julien Simon (Saur Sojasun)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 6

Julien Simon (Saur Sojasun) wins the final stage of the 2012 Volta a Catalunya

Julien Simon (Saur Sojasun) wins the final stage of the 2012 Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 6 of 6

Julien Simon (Saur Sojasun) collects the flowers for his second Volta a Catalunya 2012 stage win

Julien Simon (Saur Sojasun) collects the flowers for his second Volta a Catalunya 2012 stage win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Michael Albasini celebrated a start-to-finish victory in the Volta a Catalunya 2012, winning the race as he had won the opening stage. Julien Simon of Saur-Sojasun took his second stage by winning the mass sprint of the final day in Barcelona.

Simon out-sprinted Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre), with stage 4 winner Rigoberto Uran of Sky in fourth.

“I didn't believe until this morning that I would win this race,” Albasini said, according to Biciciclismo.

The closing stage was short but not easy, as it featured three category three climbs and one category one climb. A group of nine riders got away only 6km into the day. Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana), Gatis Smukulis and Petr Ignatenko (Katusha), Morris Possoni (Lampre), Stef Clement (Rabobank), Javier Ramírez (Andalucía), David De la Fuente and David de la Cruz (Caja Rural) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) never had a lead of more than two minutes, and were gathered in with about 40 km to go.

From there, various riders tried to make the break, including Tom Danielson of Garmin and Rabobank's Luis Leon Sanchez. The final descent brought the riders almost directly to the finish line, and over those remaining two kilometers, the group gathered itself for the final mass sprint.

“There was really no moment today when we were under terrible pressure,” said Neil Stephens, director of GreenEdge. “Those moments came earlier in the week. Today, we observed the different objectives of the other teams. When Garmin made their interests known, we let them ride on the front and took a secondary role.

“We knew all we needed to do was get Michael to the final climb. He started the day with a 1:30 lead. Even if he had gotten into a bit of a trouble on the last climb, which he never did, it would have been unlikely for him to lose that much time.”

Albasini stayed with the lead group not only on the climb, but also on the tricky descent. “I had Daryl [Impey] with me on the final climb,” explained Albasini. “He has been by my side throughout the entire week. Each of my teammates did everything we asked them to do. They rode an incredible race, and I’m happy to pay them back by finishing off the job with the win.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:47:02
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
5Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
11Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
14Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
16Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
17Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
19Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
20Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
21Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
23David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
24Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
25Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
26Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
27Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
28Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
29Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
31Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
32Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
33Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
34Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
35Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
36Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
37Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
38Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
39Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
40Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
41Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:14
42Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
43Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
44Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
45Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
46Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:20
47Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
48Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
50Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
51Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
52Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
53Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
54Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
55Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
56Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
59Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:25
60Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
61Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i0:00:38
62Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:40
63Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:51
64Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:54
65Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:56
66Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
67Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:10
68David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:41
69Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:56
70Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
71Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:15
72Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:23
73Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
74Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:02:28
75Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
76Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
77Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
78Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:41
79Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
80Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:28
81Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:19
83Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
84Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:24
85André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
86Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:44
87Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
88Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:07:36
89Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
90Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
91Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
92Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
93Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia0:08:34
94Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
95Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
96Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
97Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
98Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
99Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
100Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
101Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
102José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
103David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
104Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
105Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
107Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda0:09:08
108Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:12:29
109Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
110Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:12:41
111Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
113Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
114Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
115Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
116Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
117Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
118David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
119Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
120Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
121Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
122Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
123Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana

Alt d'Ullastrell (Cat. 3), km. 50.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia6pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
3Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
4Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team1

Alt De Castellbisbal (Cat. 3), km. 69.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team6pts
2Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
3Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
4David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural1

Alt d'El Tibidabo (Cat. 2), km. 93.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda10pts
2Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana7
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team5
4Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
5Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

Alt De Vallvidrera (Cat. 3), km. 114.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6pts
2Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
3Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
4Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1

Molins De Rei, km 78,00
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team2
3David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural1

Sant Cugat Del Valles, km 100,40
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team3pts
2Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pro Team Astana8:21:06
2Saur - Sojasun
3Movistar Team
4Omega Pharma - QuickStep
5Katusha Team
6Garmin-Barracuda
7GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:14
8Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:20
9Sky Procycling
10Andalucia
11Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:25
12AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
13BMC Racing Team
14RadioShack-Nissan0:00:54
15FDJ-Big Mat0:01:14
16Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:30
17Lampre - ISD0:02:16
18Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:43
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:48
20Caja Rural0:06:44
21Project 1t4i0:07:22
22Team Saxo Bank0:08:54
23Lotto Belisol Team0:13:51

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team24:15:45
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:30
3Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:32
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
7Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
8Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
10Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
11Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
12Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
13Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
16Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:16
17Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:02:23
18Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:36
20Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:07
21Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:41
22Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:55
23Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:04:24
24Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:25
25Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:29
26Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:05:32
27Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:57
28Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:06
29Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:08:11
30Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:23
31David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:40
32Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:08:41
33Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:09:18
34Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:10:16
35Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:23
36Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:10:28
37Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia0:10:36
38Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
39Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:10:50
40Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:51
41Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:10:56
42Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
43Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:11:09
44Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:12:47
45Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:26
46Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:14:07
47Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:34
48Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:14:39
49Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:50
50Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:15:18
51Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:15:29
52Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i0:15:56
53Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:16:26
54Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:34
55Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:18
56Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:17:19
57Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:17:29
58Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:03
59Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:18:45
60Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:18:58
61Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:15
62Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:19:20
63David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:19:31
64Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:21:39
65Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:22:22
66Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:23:05
67David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:24:23
68Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:11
69Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:26:08
70Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:27:27
71Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:27:44
72Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:27:51
73Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:28:16
74Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:28:21
75Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda0:29:06
76Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:31:41
77Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:11
78Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:32:24
79Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:32:59
80André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
81Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:33:02
82Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:33:19
83Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia0:33:40
84Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:33:43
85Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:35:40
86Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:36:25
87Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:36:32
88Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:37:05
89Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:37:20
90Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:37:56
91Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:37:58
92Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:38:02
93Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:38:45
94David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:40:39
95Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:40:50
96Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:41:35
97Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:42:50
98Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:45:42
99Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i0:45:54
100Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i0:46:18
101Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i0:47:07
102Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:47:35
103Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:47:41
104Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:48:20
105Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:49:51
106Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
107Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:50:36
108Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:51:12
109Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:51:20
110Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:53:04
111Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:54:18
112Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia0:55:03
113Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia0:55:18
114Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
115Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:57:15
116Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:58:07
117José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia0:59:29
118Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
119Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
120Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:59:35
121Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep1:00:00
122Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural1:02:32
123Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural1:09:57

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank67pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda28
3Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team25
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne24
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team21
6Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep20
7Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi19
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep19
9Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale19
10Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan18
11Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia17

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural6
3Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
4Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural4
5Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team3
6David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural3
7Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
8Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia3
9Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda3
10Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
11Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
2David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
3Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Cervelo72:51:51
2Katusha Team0:02:19
3Saur - Sojasun0:03:55
4Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:41
5Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:10
6Movistar Team0:09:17
7BMC Racing Team0:13:12
8GreenEdge Cycling Team0:15:32
9Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:16:50
10Astana Pro Team0:18:10
11Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:26
12Radioshack-Nissan0:23:35
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:51
14Andalucia0:33:55
15FDJ-Big Mat0:35:07
16Caja Rural0:35:47
17AG2R La Mondiale0:36:10
18Sky Procycling0:37:08
19Lampre - ISD0:42:03
20Liquigas-Cannondale0:46:09
21Team Saxo Bank0:47:47
22Project 1t4i0:52:53
23Lotto Belisol Team0:59:55

