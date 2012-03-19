Trending

Albasini wins stage one of the Volta a Catalunya

More European glory for GreenEdge

Image 1 of 4

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) celebrates his victory in the opening stage at the Volta a Catalunya.

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) celebrates his victory in the opening stage at the Volta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 4

Stage 1 winner Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) on the podium

Stage 1 winner Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 4

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) tosses his bouquet into the crowd

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) tosses his bouquet into the crowd
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 4

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) soloed to victory in stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya.

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) soloed to victory in stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: AFP)

GreenEdge’s superb start to life as a UCI ProTeam continued in Spain this afternoon as its Swiss rider Michael Albasini raced to victory in stage one of the 2012 Volta a Catalunya. Albasini won by attacking from the day's breakaway, holding off Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) to claim the first race leader's jersey.

Albasini’s opening win at the WorldTour event comes hot on the heels of teammate Simon Gerrans’ success at Milan-San Remo on Saturday and is further proof that GreenEdge, who only became a ProTeam this season, firmly belong at cycling’s top table.

"It's great to get the win," said Albasini. "The first win with a new team is always very special. I worked hard in the off season. To see this work pay off for me and the team is important."

"I realized if I could unload the other guys in the break, I had a good chance of making it to the finish," added Albasini. "At that point, I wasn't sure if I could hold off the bunch chasing behind. I had [Sports Director] Vittorio Algeri behind me giving me information and willing me onto the finish. I really appreciate the work of the team that put me in the position to win."

Up for grabs here in northeastern Spain are WorldTour points and also the prestige that comes with winning the world’s third oldest major stage race. The Volta a Catalunya was first staged in 1911, and only the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia have longer histories. Purists all across the globe will be relieved that the grand old race has survived, having been under threat of cancellation due to the woeful economic conditions currently plaguing Spain.

But the race thankfully went ahead and a quality field featuring several of the world’s top stage race riders gathered at the start of the 139km stage, which ran from the village of Calella to the northeast of Barcelona and back again. The stage was comfortably the shortest of the week and featured several gentle but long climbs to test the riders’ legs and lungs in equal measure.

Heavily favoured before the race began were Team Sky’s Bradley Wiggins, who will be hoping his bid for glory isn’t compromised by his team only bringing five of his colleagues to race with him instead of the maximum of seven, Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) and 2009 winner and local favourite Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). All three would treat this opening stage as something of a pipe opener for the tougher, steeper challenges to come later in the week.

After a relatively fast first hour, five riders made a breakaway from the main peloton and were allowed to stretch out unchallenged. Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale), Timothy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Anthony Delaplace (Saur Sojasun) and Albasini were the riders to make the bold move, building up a lead that reached 6:05 at its peak.

With under 25km to go the chasing peloton, led for large sections by the home-based Movistar team, had reduced the gap to under three minutes but as the leaders started the final descent it became apparent that the pack had a very difficult task in bridging the deficit.

Albasini took advantage of the clear skies and impeccable condition of the roads to fly down the fast final descent, breaking up the leading pack of five and making an early bid for the winning line. With 6km to go he had built up a lead of 42 seconds on Delaplace and it was a margin that he never relinquished as he crossed the line in 3:20:04, 42 seconds clear of Delaplace and 1:14 ahead of Edet, who finished in third place having given up trying to fight with Delaplace in the closing two kilometres.

It was a dominant day for Albasini, who also finished top in two of the climbing classifications and one of the sprints.

Tomorrow’s 161km second stage starts and finishes in Girona and features the gruelling Alt Dels Angels climb as the riders near the finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team3:20:04
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:42
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:14
4Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
5Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
6Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
7Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
8Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
11Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
12Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
13Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
15Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
16Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
18Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
19Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
20Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
21Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
24Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
25André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
26Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
27Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
30Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
32Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
33Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
35Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
36Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
38Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
39Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
40Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
41Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
42Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
44Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
45Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
46Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
47Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
48Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
49Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
50Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
51Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
52Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
54Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
55Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
56Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
57Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
58Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
59Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
60Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
61Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
62Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
64Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
66Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
67Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team
68Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
69Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
70Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
71David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
72Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
73Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
74Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
75Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
77Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
78Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
79Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
80Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
81Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
83Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
84Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
85Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
86Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
87Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
88Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
89Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
90Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
91Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
92Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
93Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
94Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
95Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
96Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
97Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
98Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
99Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
100Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
101Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
103Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
105Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
107Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
108Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
109Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
110Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
111Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
112David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
113Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
114Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
115Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
116Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
117Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
118Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
119Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
120Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
121Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
122Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
123Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
124Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
125Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
126Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
127Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
128Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
129Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
130Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
131Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
132Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
133Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
134Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
135Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
136Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
137Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
138Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
139Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
140David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
141Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
142Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
143Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
144Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
145Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
146Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
147Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
148Julian Dean (NZl) GreenEdge Cycling Team
149Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
150Amir Zargari (Iri) AG2R La Mondiale
151Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
152Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Lotto Belisol Team
153Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
154Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Project 1t4i
155Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
156Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
157Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
158Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
159Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
160Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
161Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
162Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
163Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
164Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
165Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
166Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
167David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
168Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
169Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
170Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
171Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
172Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:10
173Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:22
174Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
175Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
176Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural

Mountain 1 - Alt De Viladrau (Cat. 2), km. 58.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale10pts
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
6Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1

Mountain 2 - Coll Formic (Cat. 1), km. 82.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team16pts
2Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale12
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10
4Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale8
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne6
6Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team4
7David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team3
8Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team2
9Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1

Mountain 3 - Alt De Collsacreu (Cat. 3), km. 120.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team6pts
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
4Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprint 1 - Arbucies, km 40,70
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team3pts
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
3Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprint 2 - Sant Esteve De Palautorde, km 102,00
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3pts
2Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GreenEdge Cycling Team10:03:16
2Saur - Sojasun0:00:42
3Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:14
4AG2R La Mondiale0:01:32
5Andalucia
6Omega Pharma - QuickStep
7BMC Racing Team
8Liquigas-Cannondale
9Katusha Team
10Caja Rural
11Lotto Belisol Team
12Sky Procycling
13Garmin-Barracuda
14Euskaltel-Euskadi
15FDJ-Big Mat
16Project 1t4i
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Pro Team Astana
19RadioShack-Nissan
20Lampre - ISD
21Rabobank Cycling Team
22Team Saxo Bank
23Movistar Team

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team3:20:04
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:42
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:14
4Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
5Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
6Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
7Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
8Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
11Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
12Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
13Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
15Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
16Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
18Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
19Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
20Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
21Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
24Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
25André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
26Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
27Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
30Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
32Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
33Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
35Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
36Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
38Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
39Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
40Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
41Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
42Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
44Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
45Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
46Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
47Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
48Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
49Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
50Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
51Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
52Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
54Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
55Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
56Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
57Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
58Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
59Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
60Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
61Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
62Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
64Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
66Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
67Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team
68Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
69Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
70Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
71David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
72Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
73Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
74Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
75Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
77Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
78Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
79Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
80Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
81Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
83Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
84Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
85Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
86Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
87Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
88Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
89Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
90Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
91Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
92Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
93Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
94Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
95Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
96Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
97Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
98Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
99Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
100Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
101Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
103Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
105Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
107Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
108Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
109Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
110Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
111Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
112David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
113Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
114Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
115Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
116Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
117Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
118Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
119Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
120Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
121Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
122Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
123Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
124Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
125Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
126Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
127Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
128Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
129Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
130Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
131Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
132Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
133Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
134Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
135Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
136Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
137Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
138Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
139Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
140David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
141Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
142Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
143Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
144Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
145Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
146Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
147Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
148Julian Dean (NZl) GreenEdge Cycling Team
149Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
150Amir Zargari (Iri) AG2R La Mondiale
151Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
152Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Lotto Belisol Team
153Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
154Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Project 1t4i
155Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
156Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
157Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
158Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
159Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
160Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
161Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
162Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
163Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
164Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
165Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
166Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
167David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
168Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
169Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
170Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
171Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
172Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:10
173Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:22
174Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
175Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
176Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team25pts
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun21
3Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale19
4Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale17
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne10
6Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team4
7David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team3
8Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team2
9Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1
10Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale2

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
2David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
3Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GreenEdge Cycling Team10:03:16
2Saur - Sojasun0:00:42
3Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:14
4AG2R La Mondiale0:01:32
5Andalucia
6Omega Pharma - QuickStep
7BMC Racing Team
8Liquigas-Cannondale
9Katusha Team
10Caja Rural
11Lotto Belisol Team
12Sky Procycling
13Garmin-Barracuda
14Euskaltel-Euskadi
15FDJ-Big Mat
16Project 1t4i
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Pro Team Astana
19RadioShack-Nissan
20Lampre - ISD
21Team Saxo Bank
22Rabobank Cycling Team
23Movistar Team

 

