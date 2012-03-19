Image 1 of 4 Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) celebrates his victory in the opening stage at the Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Stage 1 winner Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) tosses his bouquet into the crowd (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) soloed to victory in stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: AFP)

GreenEdge’s superb start to life as a UCI ProTeam continued in Spain this afternoon as its Swiss rider Michael Albasini raced to victory in stage one of the 2012 Volta a Catalunya. Albasini won by attacking from the day's breakaway, holding off Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) to claim the first race leader's jersey.

Albasini’s opening win at the WorldTour event comes hot on the heels of teammate Simon Gerrans’ success at Milan-San Remo on Saturday and is further proof that GreenEdge, who only became a ProTeam this season, firmly belong at cycling’s top table.

"It's great to get the win," said Albasini. "The first win with a new team is always very special. I worked hard in the off season. To see this work pay off for me and the team is important."

"I realized if I could unload the other guys in the break, I had a good chance of making it to the finish," added Albasini. "At that point, I wasn't sure if I could hold off the bunch chasing behind. I had [Sports Director] Vittorio Algeri behind me giving me information and willing me onto the finish. I really appreciate the work of the team that put me in the position to win."

Up for grabs here in northeastern Spain are WorldTour points and also the prestige that comes with winning the world’s third oldest major stage race. The Volta a Catalunya was first staged in 1911, and only the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia have longer histories. Purists all across the globe will be relieved that the grand old race has survived, having been under threat of cancellation due to the woeful economic conditions currently plaguing Spain.

But the race thankfully went ahead and a quality field featuring several of the world’s top stage race riders gathered at the start of the 139km stage, which ran from the village of Calella to the northeast of Barcelona and back again. The stage was comfortably the shortest of the week and featured several gentle but long climbs to test the riders’ legs and lungs in equal measure.

Heavily favoured before the race began were Team Sky’s Bradley Wiggins, who will be hoping his bid for glory isn’t compromised by his team only bringing five of his colleagues to race with him instead of the maximum of seven, Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) and 2009 winner and local favourite Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). All three would treat this opening stage as something of a pipe opener for the tougher, steeper challenges to come later in the week.

After a relatively fast first hour, five riders made a breakaway from the main peloton and were allowed to stretch out unchallenged. Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale), Timothy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Anthony Delaplace (Saur Sojasun) and Albasini were the riders to make the bold move, building up a lead that reached 6:05 at its peak.

With under 25km to go the chasing peloton, led for large sections by the home-based Movistar team, had reduced the gap to under three minutes but as the leaders started the final descent it became apparent that the pack had a very difficult task in bridging the deficit.

Albasini took advantage of the clear skies and impeccable condition of the roads to fly down the fast final descent, breaking up the leading pack of five and making an early bid for the winning line. With 6km to go he had built up a lead of 42 seconds on Delaplace and it was a margin that he never relinquished as he crossed the line in 3:20:04, 42 seconds clear of Delaplace and 1:14 ahead of Edet, who finished in third place having given up trying to fight with Delaplace in the closing two kilometres.

It was a dominant day for Albasini, who also finished top in two of the climbing classifications and one of the sprints.

Tomorrow’s 161km second stage starts and finishes in Girona and features the gruelling Alt Dels Angels climb as the riders near the finish.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:20:04 2 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:42 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:14 4 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 5 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i 7 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 11 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 12 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia 15 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 16 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 19 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 20 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 21 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 24 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 25 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 26 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 27 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 30 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia 32 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 33 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 35 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 36 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 39 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 40 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 41 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 42 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 44 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 45 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 46 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i 47 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 48 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 50 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 52 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 54 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 55 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 56 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 57 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 58 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 59 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia 60 Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 61 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 62 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 63 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 64 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 66 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 67 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team 68 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 69 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 70 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia 71 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 73 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 74 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 75 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 78 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 79 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 80 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 81 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 83 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 84 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 85 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 86 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 87 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 88 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 89 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 90 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 91 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 92 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 93 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 94 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 95 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 96 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 97 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 98 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 99 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 100 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 101 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 103 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 105 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 107 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 108 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 109 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 110 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 111 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 112 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 113 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 114 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 115 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 116 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 117 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 118 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 119 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 120 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia 121 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 122 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 123 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 124 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 125 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 126 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 127 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 128 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 129 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 130 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i 131 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 132 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 133 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 134 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 135 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 136 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 137 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia 138 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 139 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 140 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 141 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 142 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 143 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 144 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 145 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 146 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 147 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 148 Julian Dean (NZl) GreenEdge Cycling Team 149 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 150 Amir Zargari (Iri) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 152 Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Lotto Belisol Team 153 Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana 154 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Project 1t4i 155 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 156 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 157 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 158 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 159 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 160 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 161 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i 162 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 163 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 164 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 165 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 166 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 167 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 168 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 169 Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 170 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 171 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 172 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:10 173 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:22 174 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 175 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 176 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural

Mountain 1 - Alt De Viladrau (Cat. 2), km. 58.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 pts 2 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 3 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 5 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 6 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1

Mountain 2 - Coll Formic (Cat. 1), km. 82.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 pts 2 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 12 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 4 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 5 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 6 6 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 4 7 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 3 8 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 2 9 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1

Mountain 3 - Alt De Collsacreu (Cat. 3), km. 120.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 4 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprint 1 - Arbucies, km 40,70 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 3 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprint 2 - Sant Esteve De Palautorde, km 102,00 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 pts 2 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 GreenEdge Cycling Team 10:03:16 2 Saur - Sojasun 0:00:42 3 Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:14 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:32 5 Andalucia 6 Omega Pharma - QuickStep 7 BMC Racing Team 8 Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Katusha Team 10 Caja Rural 11 Lotto Belisol Team 12 Sky Procycling 13 Garmin-Barracuda 14 Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 FDJ-Big Mat 16 Project 1t4i 17 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Pro Team Astana 19 RadioShack-Nissan 20 Lampre - ISD 21 Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Team Saxo Bank 23 Movistar Team

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 3 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 4 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 17 5 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 10 6 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 4 7 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 3 8 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 2 9 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1 10 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 3 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 2

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia 2 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 3 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team