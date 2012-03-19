Albasini wins stage one of the Volta a Catalunya
More European glory for GreenEdge
Stage 1: Calella - Calella
GreenEdge’s superb start to life as a UCI ProTeam continued in Spain this afternoon as its Swiss rider Michael Albasini raced to victory in stage one of the 2012 Volta a Catalunya. Albasini won by attacking from the day's breakaway, holding off Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) to claim the first race leader's jersey.
Albasini’s opening win at the WorldTour event comes hot on the heels of teammate Simon Gerrans’ success at Milan-San Remo on Saturday and is further proof that GreenEdge, who only became a ProTeam this season, firmly belong at cycling’s top table.
"It's great to get the win," said Albasini. "The first win with a new team is always very special. I worked hard in the off season. To see this work pay off for me and the team is important."
"I realized if I could unload the other guys in the break, I had a good chance of making it to the finish," added Albasini. "At that point, I wasn't sure if I could hold off the bunch chasing behind. I had [Sports Director] Vittorio Algeri behind me giving me information and willing me onto the finish. I really appreciate the work of the team that put me in the position to win."
Up for grabs here in northeastern Spain are WorldTour points and also the prestige that comes with winning the world’s third oldest major stage race. The Volta a Catalunya was first staged in 1911, and only the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia have longer histories. Purists all across the globe will be relieved that the grand old race has survived, having been under threat of cancellation due to the woeful economic conditions currently plaguing Spain.
But the race thankfully went ahead and a quality field featuring several of the world’s top stage race riders gathered at the start of the 139km stage, which ran from the village of Calella to the northeast of Barcelona and back again. The stage was comfortably the shortest of the week and featured several gentle but long climbs to test the riders’ legs and lungs in equal measure.
Heavily favoured before the race began were Team Sky’s Bradley Wiggins, who will be hoping his bid for glory isn’t compromised by his team only bringing five of his colleagues to race with him instead of the maximum of seven, Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) and 2009 winner and local favourite Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). All three would treat this opening stage as something of a pipe opener for the tougher, steeper challenges to come later in the week.
After a relatively fast first hour, five riders made a breakaway from the main peloton and were allowed to stretch out unchallenged. Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale), Timothy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Anthony Delaplace (Saur Sojasun) and Albasini were the riders to make the bold move, building up a lead that reached 6:05 at its peak.
With under 25km to go the chasing peloton, led for large sections by the home-based Movistar team, had reduced the gap to under three minutes but as the leaders started the final descent it became apparent that the pack had a very difficult task in bridging the deficit.
Albasini took advantage of the clear skies and impeccable condition of the roads to fly down the fast final descent, breaking up the leading pack of five and making an early bid for the winning line. With 6km to go he had built up a lead of 42 seconds on Delaplace and it was a margin that he never relinquished as he crossed the line in 3:20:04, 42 seconds clear of Delaplace and 1:14 ahead of Edet, who finished in third place having given up trying to fight with Delaplace in the closing two kilometres.
It was a dominant day for Albasini, who also finished top in two of the climbing classifications and one of the sprints.
Tomorrow’s 161km second stage starts and finishes in Girona and features the gruelling Alt Dels Angels climb as the riders near the finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:20:04
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:42
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:14
|4
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|5
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
|7
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|11
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|15
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|16
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|19
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|20
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|21
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|24
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|26
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|27
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|30
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|32
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|33
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|35
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|36
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|39
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|40
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|42
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|44
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|45
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|46
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
|47
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|48
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|50
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|52
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|54
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|55
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|56
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|57
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|59
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|60
|Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|61
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|62
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|64
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|66
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|67
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|68
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|69
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
|71
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|73
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|74
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|75
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|78
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|79
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|80
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|81
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|83
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|85
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|86
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|87
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|88
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|89
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|90
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|91
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|92
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|93
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|94
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|95
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|96
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|97
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|98
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|99
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|100
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|101
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|103
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|105
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|107
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|108
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|109
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|110
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|111
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|112
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|113
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|114
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|115
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|117
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|118
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|119
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
|121
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|122
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|123
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|124
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|125
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|126
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|128
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|129
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|130
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
|131
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|132
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|133
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|135
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|136
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|137
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
|138
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|139
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|140
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|141
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|143
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|144
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|145
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|146
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|147
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|148
|Julian Dean (NZl) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|149
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|150
|Amir Zargari (Iri) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|152
|Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Lotto Belisol Team
|153
|Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|154
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Project 1t4i
|155
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|156
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|157
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|158
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|159
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|160
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|161
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
|162
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|163
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|164
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|165
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|166
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|167
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|168
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|169
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|170
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|171
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|172
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:10
|173
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:22
|174
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|175
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|176
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|pts
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|6
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|4
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|6
|6
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|4
|7
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|8
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|9
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|4
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|3
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|pts
|2
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|10:03:16
|2
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:42
|3
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:14
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|5
|Andalucia
|6
|Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Katusha Team
|10
|Caja Rural
|11
|Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|Sky Procycling
|13
|Garmin-Barracuda
|14
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|FDJ-Big Mat
|16
|Project 1t4i
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Pro Team Astana
|19
|RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|Lampre - ISD
|21
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Team Saxo Bank
|23
|Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:20:04
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:42
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:14
|4
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|5
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
|7
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|11
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|15
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|16
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|19
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|20
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|21
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|24
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|26
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|27
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|30
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|32
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|33
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|35
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|36
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|39
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|40
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|42
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|44
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|45
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|46
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
|47
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|48
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|50
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|52
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|54
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|55
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|56
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|57
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|59
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|60
|Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|61
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|62
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|64
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|66
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|67
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|68
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|69
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
|71
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|73
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|74
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|75
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|78
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|79
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|80
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|81
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|83
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|85
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|86
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|87
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|88
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|89
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|90
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|91
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|92
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|93
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|94
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|95
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|96
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|97
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|98
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|99
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|100
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|101
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|103
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|105
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|107
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|108
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|109
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|110
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|111
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|112
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|113
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|114
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|115
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|117
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|118
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|119
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
|121
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|122
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|123
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|124
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|125
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|126
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|128
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|129
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|130
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
|131
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|132
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|133
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|135
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|136
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|137
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
|138
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|139
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|140
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|141
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|143
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|144
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|145
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|146
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|147
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|148
|Julian Dean (NZl) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|149
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|150
|Amir Zargari (Iri) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|152
|Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Lotto Belisol Team
|153
|Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|154
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Project 1t4i
|155
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|156
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|157
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|158
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|159
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|160
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|161
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
|162
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|163
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|164
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|165
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|166
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|167
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|168
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|169
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|170
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|171
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|172
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:10
|173
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:22
|174
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|175
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|176
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|3
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|4
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|10
|6
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|4
|7
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|8
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|9
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|10
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|10:03:16
|2
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:42
|3
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:14
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|5
|Andalucia
|6
|Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Katusha Team
|10
|Caja Rural
|11
|Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|Sky Procycling
|13
|Garmin-Barracuda
|14
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|FDJ-Big Mat
|16
|Project 1t4i
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Pro Team Astana
|19
|RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|Lampre - ISD
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|22
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Movistar Team
