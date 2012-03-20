Trending

Albasini wins second straight stage at Catalunya

GreenEdge rider remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 27

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) wins his second straight stage at the Volta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) wins his second straight stage at the Volta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 2 of 27

No sense of urgency for the peloton early in stage 2.

No sense of urgency for the peloton early in stage 2.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 3 of 27

Alejandro Valverde in the company of three Movistar teammates tries to limit his losses after crashing.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Alejandro Valverde in the company of three Movistar teammates tries to limit his losses after crashing.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 4 of 27

Alejandro Valverde's Movistar teammates try to bring their team leader back to the front group.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Alejandro Valverde's Movistar teammates try to bring their team leader back to the front group.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 5 of 27

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) leads Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank)

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) leads Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 6 of 27

British champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) with Andy Schleck and Luis Leon Sanchez in tow.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

British champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) with Andy Schleck and Luis Leon Sanchez in tow.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 7 of 27

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 8 of 27

Omega Pharma-QuickStep riders amped up the pace in approach of the final climb.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Omega Pharma-QuickStep riders amped up the pace in approach of the final climb.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 9 of 27

It was full throttle from Omega Pharma-QuickStep on the approach to the final climb.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

It was full throttle from Omega Pharma-QuickStep on the approach to the final climb.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 10 of 27

Rafal Majka (Saxo Bank)

Rafal Majka (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 11 of 27

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) would launch an attack on the final climb.

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) would launch an attack on the final climb.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 12 of 27

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) on the attack.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) on the attack.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 13 of 27

Race leader Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) digs deep on the last climb.

Race leader Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) digs deep on the last climb.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 14 of 27

Volta a Catalunya leader Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) can add a new trophy to his collection.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Volta a Catalunya leader Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) can add a new trophy to his collection.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 15 of 27

Movistar teammates drop back to assist their team leader Alejandro Valverde.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Movistar teammates drop back to assist their team leader Alejandro Valverde.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 16 of 27

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was banged up and a bit stunned after crashing.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was banged up and a bit stunned after crashing.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 17 of 27

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) gets some assistance from the team car for his shoe.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) gets some assistance from the team car for his shoe.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 18 of 27

The peloton in action during stage 2 at the Vuelta a Catalunya.

The peloton in action during stage 2 at the Vuelta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 19 of 27

The early break on stage 2 included Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural), Cyril Bessy (Saur-Sojasun) and Jordi Simon (Andalucia).
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

The early break on stage 2 included Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural), Cyril Bessy (Saur-Sojasun) and Jordi Simon (Andalucia).
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 20 of 27

A GreenEdge rider back at his team car.

A GreenEdge rider back at his team car.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 21 of 27

Race leader Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) celebrates victory on stage 2.

Race leader Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) celebrates victory on stage 2.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 22 of 27

A Cofidis and Euskaltel-Euskadi rider gather themselves after crashing.

A Cofidis and Euskaltel-Euskadi rider gather themselves after crashing.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 23 of 27

A Cofidis rider receives attention after hitting the deck.

A Cofidis rider receives attention after hitting the deck.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 24 of 27

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is atttended to after crashing during stage 2.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is atttended to after crashing during stage 2.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 25 of 27

Stage 2 winner and overall race leader Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) on the podium.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Stage 2 winner and overall race leader Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) on the podium.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 26 of 27

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) remounting after a crash which occurred soon after exiting the day's second feed zone.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) remounting after a crash which occurred soon after exiting the day's second feed zone.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 27 of 27

An Andalucia rider in action during stage 2.

An Andalucia rider in action during stage 2.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

GreenEdge's recent run of stellar results continues as Michael Albasini today won back-to-back stages at the Volta a Catalunya with a sprint victory from an elite 31-rider selection in Girona. The 31-year-old Swiss, wearing the race leader's jersey, outkicked Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Rigoberto Uran (Sky) for the win.

Albasini, a solo winner on stage one, remains in the lead of general classification by 1:32 over the 30 riders who finished with him today. Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) holds second overall, with Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) in third.

"It was fantastic to win yesterday and have the leader's jersey today," said Albasini on the team's website. "To win a stage in the jersey is a good feeling. I'm happy to pay back my teammates with one more victory after they worked so hard for me the whole day."

As the day's early break was swept up with 42km remaining in the 161km stage, the scene was set for a showdown on the final climb, the category 1-rated climb Alt dels Angels whose summit was situated 14km from the finish. Omega Pharma-Quickstep set a furious tempo at the head of affairs which quickly shed all but the elite climbers as the road sloped upwards.

BMC's Tejay Van Garderen made a probing attack approximately half way up the climb, and was soon joined by Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep). Garmin-Barracuda riders quickly brought the duo back into the clutches of the lead group, and once again Omega Pharma-Quickstep resumed their position as pacemakers.

The front group remained together under the impetus of Omega Pharma-Quickstep until Daniel Martin (Garmin-Barracuda) attacked over the summit and was joined by Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the descent.

The trio held a slim 10-second advantage as they flew down the switchbacked parcours, but once the road flattened and straightened out in the closing kilometres their attack was neutralised.

British champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) put in a lengthy pull at the head of the peloton through the flamme rouge and into sight of the finish line in support of teammate Rigoberto Uran. Albasini, however, has a quick turn of speed when sprinting amongst climbers and he was perfectly positioned behind Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), who in turn was on Uran's wheel. As Wiggins pulled off and Uran started to sprint, Albasini jumped from Cataldo's wheel and uncorked a sprint to which none of his rivals had an answer.

A notable omission from the lead group at the finish was Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who crashed while exiting the second feed zone with approximately 55km to go. The Spaniard never regained contact with the hard-charging front group despite having several teammates to assist in the pace-making efforts. He ultimately crossed the finish line 2:09 behind Albasini at the head of a 38-rider strong chase group which puts him at 101st on general classification, 4:01 off the pace.

"Just as we were heading out of the feed zone, there was a bottle on the road, the front wheel got over it and I crashed on my right side against a curb," said Valverde. "I got on my feet again but I was feeling mostly dizzy after the crash and I lost some time prior to departing again. I was a bit out of consciousness, it was hard to get back on racing pace and that's why it was difficult to bridge.

"These things happen: sometimes everything's good, sometimes everything goes wrong. The route was really good for me, but this is a rider's life. Leaving the bad side apart, we have to be happy. I have much pain, especially on the right side, in my shoulder. Let's see how we rest and wake up to evaluate what we can do tomorrow."

At the start of the Volta a Catalunya's second stage a three-man break formed after just 12km, comprised of Jordi Simon (Andalucia), Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural) and Cyril Bessy (Saur-Sojasun). The trio pushed out a maximum lead in excess of seven minutes, but the peloton ultimately brought them back with 42km remaining.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team3:52:07
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
6Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
7Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
8Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
9Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
15Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
16Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
17Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
19Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
22Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
24Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
26Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
27Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
28Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
31Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
32Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:00:51
33Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
34Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
37Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
38Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
39Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
41Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
43Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
44Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
45Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
47Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
48Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
49Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
50Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
51Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
52Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
53Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
54Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
55Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
56Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
57Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
58Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:49
59André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
60Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
61Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
63Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:09
65Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
66Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
67Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
68Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
69David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
70Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
71Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
72Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
73Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
74Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
75Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
76Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
77Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
78Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
79Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
80David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
81Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
82Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
83Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
84Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
85Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
86Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
88Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
89Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
90Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
91Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
92Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
93Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
94Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
95Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
96David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
97Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
98Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
101Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:17
102Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:19
103Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
104Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:26
105Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
107Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
108Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
109Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
110Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
111Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:35
112Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
113Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
114Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:51
115Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
116José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
117Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
118Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
119Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
120Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
121Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
122Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
123Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
124Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
125Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
126Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
127Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
128Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
129Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
130Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
131Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
132Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
133David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
134Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
135Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
136Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
137Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
138Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
139Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
140Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
141Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
142Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:08:57
143Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
144Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
145Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
146Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Project 1t4i
147Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
148Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
149Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:17
150Julian Dean (NZl) GreenEdge Cycling Team
151Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
152Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
153Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
154Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
155Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
156Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
157Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:54
158Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
159Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i0:11:58
160Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:12
161Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
162Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
163Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
164Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
165Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
166Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
167Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
168Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
169Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
170Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
171Amir Zargari (Iri) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:03
172Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Lotto Belisol Team
173Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
174Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
175Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne

Mountain 1 - Alt De La Ganga (Cat. 3), km. 122.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural6pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep4
3Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep2
4Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep1

Mountain 2 - Alt Dels Angels (Cat. 1), km. 147.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda16pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling12
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep10
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda8
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
6Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team4
7Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3
8Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda2
9Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Sprint 1 - Banyoles, km 17,00
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
3Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia1

Sprint 2 La Bisbal d'Emporda, km 130,40
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3pts
2Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia2
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling11:36:21
2Garmin-Barracuda
3Rabobank Cycling Team
4Pro Team Astana0:00:51
5Katusha Team
6Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:42
7RadioShack-Nissan
8Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Team Saxo Bank
10Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:49
11Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:02:09
12BMC Racing Team0:02:40
13GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:00
14Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
15AG2R La Mondiale
16Saur - Sojasun0:03:51
17FDJ-Big Mat0:03:58
18Lampre - ISD
19Lotto Belisol Team0:04:18
20Movistar Team
21Andalucia0:05:09
22Caja Rural0:06:07
23Project 1t4i0:06:27

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team7:12:11
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:32
3Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
7Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
10Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
12Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
13Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
14Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
18Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
20Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
22Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
23Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
25Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
26Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
27Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
31Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
32Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:02:23
33Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
34Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
36Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
38Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
39Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
40Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
41Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
42Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
43Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
45Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
46Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
47Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
48Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
49Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
51Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
52Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
53Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
54Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
55Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
56Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
57Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
58Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:51
59Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:21
60André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
61Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
62Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
64Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
65Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:23
66Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:41
67Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
68Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
69Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
70Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
71Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
72Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
74Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
75Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
76Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
77Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
78Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
79Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
80Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
81Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
82Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
83Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
84David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
85Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
86Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
87Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
88Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
89David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
90Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
91Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
94Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
95Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
96Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
97Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
98Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
99Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
100Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:49
101Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:01
102Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:51
103Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
104Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:58
105Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
107Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
108Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
109Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
110Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:05:18
111Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:07
112Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team
113Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
114José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia0:08:23
115Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
116Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
117Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
118Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
119Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
120Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
121Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
122Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
123Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
124Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
125Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
126Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
127Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
128Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
129Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
130Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
131Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
132Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
133Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
134Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
135Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
136Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
137Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
138David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
139Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
140Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
141Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:10:29
142Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
143Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
144Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
145Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Project 1t4i
146Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
147Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:49
148Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
149Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
150Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
151Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
152Julian Dean (NZl) GreenEdge Cycling Team
153Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
154Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
155Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda0:12:13
156Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i0:13:30
157Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:04
158Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:14:19
159Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:14:44
160Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
161Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
162Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
163Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
164Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
165Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
166Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
167Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
168Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:15:24
169Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:17:16
170Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:34
171Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:18:35
172Amir Zargari (Iri) AG2R La Mondiale
173Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Lotto Belisol Team
174Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
175Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:55

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling21:41:09
2Garmin-Barracuda
3Rabobank Cycling Team
4Pro Team Astana0:00:51
5Katusha Team
6GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:28
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:42
8RadioShack-Nissan
9Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Team Saxo Bank
11Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:49
12Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:02:09
13BMC Racing Team0:02:40
14Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:02:42
15AG2R La Mondiale0:03:00
16Saur - Sojasun0:03:01
17FDJ-Big Mat0:03:58
18Lampre - ISD
19Lotto Belisol Team0:04:18
20Movistar Team
21Andalucia0:05:09
22Caja Rural0:06:07
23Project 1t4i0:06:27

