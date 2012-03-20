Albasini wins second straight stage at Catalunya
GreenEdge rider remains in leader's jersey
Stage 2: Girona - Girona
GreenEdge's recent run of stellar results continues as Michael Albasini today won back-to-back stages at the Volta a Catalunya with a sprint victory from an elite 31-rider selection in Girona. The 31-year-old Swiss, wearing the race leader's jersey, outkicked Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Rigoberto Uran (Sky) for the win.
Albasini, a solo winner on stage one, remains in the lead of general classification by 1:32 over the 30 riders who finished with him today. Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) holds second overall, with Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) in third.
"It was fantastic to win yesterday and have the leader's jersey today," said Albasini on the team's website. "To win a stage in the jersey is a good feeling. I'm happy to pay back my teammates with one more victory after they worked so hard for me the whole day."
As the day's early break was swept up with 42km remaining in the 161km stage, the scene was set for a showdown on the final climb, the category 1-rated climb Alt dels Angels whose summit was situated 14km from the finish. Omega Pharma-Quickstep set a furious tempo at the head of affairs which quickly shed all but the elite climbers as the road sloped upwards.
BMC's Tejay Van Garderen made a probing attack approximately half way up the climb, and was soon joined by Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep). Garmin-Barracuda riders quickly brought the duo back into the clutches of the lead group, and once again Omega Pharma-Quickstep resumed their position as pacemakers.
The front group remained together under the impetus of Omega Pharma-Quickstep until Daniel Martin (Garmin-Barracuda) attacked over the summit and was joined by Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the descent.
The trio held a slim 10-second advantage as they flew down the switchbacked parcours, but once the road flattened and straightened out in the closing kilometres their attack was neutralised.
British champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) put in a lengthy pull at the head of the peloton through the flamme rouge and into sight of the finish line in support of teammate Rigoberto Uran. Albasini, however, has a quick turn of speed when sprinting amongst climbers and he was perfectly positioned behind Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), who in turn was on Uran's wheel. As Wiggins pulled off and Uran started to sprint, Albasini jumped from Cataldo's wheel and uncorked a sprint to which none of his rivals had an answer.
A notable omission from the lead group at the finish was Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who crashed while exiting the second feed zone with approximately 55km to go. The Spaniard never regained contact with the hard-charging front group despite having several teammates to assist in the pace-making efforts. He ultimately crossed the finish line 2:09 behind Albasini at the head of a 38-rider strong chase group which puts him at 101st on general classification, 4:01 off the pace.
"Just as we were heading out of the feed zone, there was a bottle on the road, the front wheel got over it and I crashed on my right side against a curb," said Valverde. "I got on my feet again but I was feeling mostly dizzy after the crash and I lost some time prior to departing again. I was a bit out of consciousness, it was hard to get back on racing pace and that's why it was difficult to bridge.
"These things happen: sometimes everything's good, sometimes everything goes wrong. The route was really good for me, but this is a rider's life. Leaving the bad side apart, we have to be happy. I have much pain, especially on the right side, in my shoulder. Let's see how we rest and wake up to evaluate what we can do tomorrow."
At the start of the Volta a Catalunya's second stage a three-man break formed after just 12km, comprised of Jordi Simon (Andalucia), Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural) and Cyril Bessy (Saur-Sojasun). The trio pushed out a maximum lead in excess of seven minutes, but the peloton ultimately brought them back with 42km remaining.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:52:07
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|3
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|6
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|16
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|19
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|24
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|26
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|27
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|28
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|31
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|32
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:51
|33
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|34
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|37
|Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|38
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|39
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|41
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|43
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|44
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|45
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|47
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|48
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|49
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|51
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|52
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|53
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|54
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|56
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|57
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:49
|59
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|60
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|61
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|63
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:09
|65
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|66
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|67
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|68
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|69
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|70
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|71
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|72
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|73
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|74
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
|75
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|77
|Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|78
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|79
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|80
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|81
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|82
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|83
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|84
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|85
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|86
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|89
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|90
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|91
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|92
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|93
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|94
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|95
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
|96
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|101
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:17
|102
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:19
|103
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|104
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:26
|105
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|108
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|109
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|110
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|111
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:35
|112
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|113
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:51
|115
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|116
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|117
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
|118
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|119
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
|120
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|121
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|122
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|123
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|124
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|125
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|126
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|127
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|128
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|129
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|130
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|131
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|133
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|134
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|135
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
|136
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|137
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
|138
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|139
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|140
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|141
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|142
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:08:57
|143
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|144
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|145
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|146
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Project 1t4i
|147
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|148
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|149
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:17
|150
|Julian Dean (NZl) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|151
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|152
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|153
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|154
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|155
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|156
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|157
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:54
|158
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|159
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:11:58
|160
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:12
|161
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|162
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|163
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|164
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|165
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|166
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|167
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|168
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|169
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|170
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|171
|Amir Zargari (Iri) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:03
|172
|Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Lotto Belisol Team
|173
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|174
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|175
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|pts
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|4
|3
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|2
|4
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|16
|pts
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|10
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|8
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|6
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|7
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|3
|8
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|2
|9
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|3
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|pts
|2
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|11:36:21
|2
|Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:51
|5
|Katusha Team
|6
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|7
|RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Team Saxo Bank
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:49
|11
|Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:02:09
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:40
|13
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|14
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:51
|17
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:58
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|19
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:18
|20
|Movistar Team
|21
|Andalucia
|0:05:09
|22
|Caja Rural
|0:06:07
|23
|Project 1t4i
|0:06:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7:12:11
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:01:32
|3
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|12
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|18
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|20
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|22
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|25
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|26
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|27
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|31
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:23
|33
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|34
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|36
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|39
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|40
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|41
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|42
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|43
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|45
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|46
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|47
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|48
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|49
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|51
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|53
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|54
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|56
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|57
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|58
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:51
|59
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:21
|60
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|61
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|62
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|64
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:23
|66
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:41
|67
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|68
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|69
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|70
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|71
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|72
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|74
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|76
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|77
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|78
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|79
|Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|80
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
|81
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|83
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|84
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|86
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|87
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|88
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|89
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|90
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|91
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|94
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|95
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|96
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|97
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|98
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|99
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
|100
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:49
|101
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:01
|102
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:51
|103
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|104
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|105
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|108
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|109
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|110
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:18
|111
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:07
|112
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|113
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|114
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|0:08:23
|115
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|117
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|118
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|119
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|120
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|121
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|122
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
|123
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|124
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|125
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|126
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|127
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|128
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|129
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
|130
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|131
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|132
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|133
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
|134
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|135
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
|136
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|137
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|138
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|139
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|140
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|141
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:10:29
|142
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|143
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|144
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|145
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Project 1t4i
|146
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|147
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:49
|148
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|149
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|151
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|152
|Julian Dean (NZl) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|153
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|154
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|155
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:12:13
|156
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:13:30
|157
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:04
|158
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:14:19
|159
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:14:44
|160
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|161
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|162
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|163
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|164
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|165
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|166
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|167
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|168
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:15:24
|169
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:17:16
|170
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:34
|171
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:18:35
|172
|Amir Zargari (Iri) AG2R La Mondiale
|173
|Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Lotto Belisol Team
|174
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|175
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|21:41:09
|2
|Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:51
|5
|Katusha Team
|6
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|8
|RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Team Saxo Bank
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:49
|12
|Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:02:09
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:40
|14
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:02:42
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:00
|16
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:01
|17
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:58
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|19
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:18
|20
|Movistar Team
|21
|Andalucia
|0:05:09
|22
|Caja Rural
|0:06:07
|23
|Project 1t4i
|0:06:27
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of drop bar bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy