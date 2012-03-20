Image 1 of 27 Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) wins his second straight stage at the Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 2 of 27 No sense of urgency for the peloton early in stage 2. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 3 of 27 Alejandro Valverde in the company of three Movistar teammates tries to limit his losses after crashing. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 4 of 27 Alejandro Valverde's Movistar teammates try to bring their team leader back to the front group. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 5 of 27 Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) leads Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 6 of 27 British champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) with Andy Schleck and Luis Leon Sanchez in tow. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 7 of 27 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 8 of 27 Omega Pharma-QuickStep riders amped up the pace in approach of the final climb. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 9 of 27 It was full throttle from Omega Pharma-QuickStep on the approach to the final climb. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 10 of 27 Rafal Majka (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 11 of 27 Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) would launch an attack on the final climb. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 12 of 27 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) on the attack. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 13 of 27 Race leader Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) digs deep on the last climb. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 14 of 27 Volta a Catalunya leader Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) can add a new trophy to his collection. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 15 of 27 Movistar teammates drop back to assist their team leader Alejandro Valverde. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 16 of 27 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was banged up and a bit stunned after crashing. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 17 of 27 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) gets some assistance from the team car for his shoe. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 18 of 27 The peloton in action during stage 2 at the Vuelta a Catalunya. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 19 of 27 The early break on stage 2 included Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural), Cyril Bessy (Saur-Sojasun) and Jordi Simon (Andalucia). (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 20 of 27 A GreenEdge rider back at his team car. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 21 of 27 Race leader Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) celebrates victory on stage 2. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 22 of 27 A Cofidis and Euskaltel-Euskadi rider gather themselves after crashing. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 23 of 27 A Cofidis rider receives attention after hitting the deck. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 24 of 27 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is atttended to after crashing during stage 2. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 25 of 27 Stage 2 winner and overall race leader Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) on the podium. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 26 of 27 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) remounting after a crash which occurred soon after exiting the day's second feed zone. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 27 of 27 An Andalucia rider in action during stage 2. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

GreenEdge's recent run of stellar results continues as Michael Albasini today won back-to-back stages at the Volta a Catalunya with a sprint victory from an elite 31-rider selection in Girona. The 31-year-old Swiss, wearing the race leader's jersey, outkicked Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Rigoberto Uran (Sky) for the win.

Albasini, a solo winner on stage one, remains in the lead of general classification by 1:32 over the 30 riders who finished with him today. Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) holds second overall, with Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) in third.

"It was fantastic to win yesterday and have the leader's jersey today," said Albasini on the team's website. "To win a stage in the jersey is a good feeling. I'm happy to pay back my teammates with one more victory after they worked so hard for me the whole day."

As the day's early break was swept up with 42km remaining in the 161km stage, the scene was set for a showdown on the final climb, the category 1-rated climb Alt dels Angels whose summit was situated 14km from the finish. Omega Pharma-Quickstep set a furious tempo at the head of affairs which quickly shed all but the elite climbers as the road sloped upwards.

BMC's Tejay Van Garderen made a probing attack approximately half way up the climb, and was soon joined by Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep). Garmin-Barracuda riders quickly brought the duo back into the clutches of the lead group, and once again Omega Pharma-Quickstep resumed their position as pacemakers.

The front group remained together under the impetus of Omega Pharma-Quickstep until Daniel Martin (Garmin-Barracuda) attacked over the summit and was joined by Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the descent.

The trio held a slim 10-second advantage as they flew down the switchbacked parcours, but once the road flattened and straightened out in the closing kilometres their attack was neutralised.

British champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) put in a lengthy pull at the head of the peloton through the flamme rouge and into sight of the finish line in support of teammate Rigoberto Uran. Albasini, however, has a quick turn of speed when sprinting amongst climbers and he was perfectly positioned behind Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), who in turn was on Uran's wheel. As Wiggins pulled off and Uran started to sprint, Albasini jumped from Cataldo's wheel and uncorked a sprint to which none of his rivals had an answer.

A notable omission from the lead group at the finish was Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who crashed while exiting the second feed zone with approximately 55km to go. The Spaniard never regained contact with the hard-charging front group despite having several teammates to assist in the pace-making efforts. He ultimately crossed the finish line 2:09 behind Albasini at the head of a 38-rider strong chase group which puts him at 101st on general classification, 4:01 off the pace.

"Just as we were heading out of the feed zone, there was a bottle on the road, the front wheel got over it and I crashed on my right side against a curb," said Valverde. "I got on my feet again but I was feeling mostly dizzy after the crash and I lost some time prior to departing again. I was a bit out of consciousness, it was hard to get back on racing pace and that's why it was difficult to bridge.

"These things happen: sometimes everything's good, sometimes everything goes wrong. The route was really good for me, but this is a rider's life. Leaving the bad side apart, we have to be happy. I have much pain, especially on the right side, in my shoulder. Let's see how we rest and wake up to evaluate what we can do tomorrow."

At the start of the Volta a Catalunya's second stage a three-man break formed after just 12km, comprised of Jordi Simon (Andalucia), Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural) and Cyril Bessy (Saur-Sojasun). The trio pushed out a maximum lead in excess of seven minutes, but the peloton ultimately brought them back with 42km remaining.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:52:07 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 6 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 15 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 16 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 19 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 24 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 26 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 27 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 28 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 29 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 31 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 32 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:00:51 33 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 34 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 37 Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana 38 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 39 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 41 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 43 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 44 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 45 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 47 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 48 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 49 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 50 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 51 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 52 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 53 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 54 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 55 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 56 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 57 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 58 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:49 59 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 60 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 61 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 63 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:09 65 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 66 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 68 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 69 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 70 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 71 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 72 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 73 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 74 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia 75 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 76 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 77 Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 78 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 79 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 80 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 81 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 82 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 83 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 84 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 85 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 86 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 88 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 89 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 90 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 91 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 92 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 93 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 94 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 95 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i 96 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 101 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:17 102 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:19 103 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 104 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:26 105 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 107 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 108 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 109 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 110 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 111 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:35 112 Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 113 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 114 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:51 115 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia 116 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia 117 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia 118 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 119 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia 120 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 121 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 122 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 123 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 124 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 125 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 126 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 127 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 128 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 129 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 130 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 131 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 133 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 134 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 135 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i 136 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 137 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i 138 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 139 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 140 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 141 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 142 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:08:57 143 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 144 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 145 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 146 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Project 1t4i 147 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 148 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 149 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:17 150 Julian Dean (NZl) GreenEdge Cycling Team 151 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 152 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia 153 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 154 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 155 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 156 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 157 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:54 158 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 159 Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:11:58 160 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:12 161 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 162 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 163 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 164 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 165 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 166 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 167 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 168 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 169 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 170 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 171 Amir Zargari (Iri) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:03 172 Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Lotto Belisol Team 173 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 174 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 175 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne

Mountain 1 - Alt De La Ganga (Cat. 3), km. 122.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 6 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 4 3 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 2 4 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 1

Mountain 2 - Alt Dels Angels (Cat. 1), km. 147.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 16 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 10 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 8 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 6 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 7 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3 8 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 2 9 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Sprint 1 - Banyoles, km 17,00 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 3 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia 1

Sprint 2 La Bisbal d'Emporda, km 130,40 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 pts 2 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia 2 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 11:36:21 2 Garmin-Barracuda 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Pro Team Astana 0:00:51 5 Katusha Team 6 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42 7 RadioShack-Nissan 8 Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Team Saxo Bank 10 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:49 11 Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:02:09 12 BMC Racing Team 0:02:40 13 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:00 14 Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 15 AG2R La Mondiale 16 Saur - Sojasun 0:03:51 17 FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:58 18 Lampre - ISD 19 Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:18 20 Movistar Team 21 Andalucia 0:05:09 22 Caja Rural 0:06:07 23 Project 1t4i 0:06:27

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 7:12:11 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 0:01:32 3 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 10 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 12 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 13 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 18 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 20 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 22 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 23 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 25 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 26 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 27 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 31 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:02:23 33 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 34 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 36 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 39 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 40 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 41 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 42 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 43 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 45 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 46 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 47 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 48 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 49 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 51 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 52 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 53 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 54 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 55 Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana 56 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 57 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 58 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:51 59 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:21 60 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 61 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 62 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 64 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 65 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:03:23 66 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:41 67 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 68 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 69 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 70 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 71 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 72 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 74 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 76 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 77 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 78 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 79 Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 80 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia 81 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 82 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 83 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 84 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 86 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 87 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 88 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 89 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 90 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 91 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 94 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 95 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 96 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 97 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 98 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 99 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i 100 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:49 101 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:01 102 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:51 103 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 104 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:58 105 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 107 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 108 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 109 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 110 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:18 111 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:07 112 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team 113 Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 114 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia 0:08:23 115 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 117 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 118 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 119 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 120 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia 121 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 122 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i 123 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 124 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 125 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 126 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 127 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 128 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 129 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia 130 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 131 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 132 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 133 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia 134 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 135 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i 136 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 137 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 138 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 139 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 140 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 141 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:10:29 142 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 143 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 144 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 145 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Project 1t4i 146 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 147 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:49 148 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia 149 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 150 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 151 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 152 Julian Dean (NZl) GreenEdge Cycling Team 153 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 154 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 155 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 0:12:13 156 Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:13:30 157 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:04 158 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:14:19 159 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:14:44 160 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 161 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 162 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 163 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 164 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 165 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 166 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 167 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 168 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:15:24 169 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:17:16 170 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:34 171 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:18:35 172 Amir Zargari (Iri) AG2R La Mondiale 173 Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Lotto Belisol Team 174 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 175 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:55