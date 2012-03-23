Trending

Simon sprints to stage 5 win in Catalunya

Albasini continues as race leader

Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun)

Julien Simon of Saur-Sojasun gave his team a WorldTour win, taking the mass sprint in the fifth stage of the Volta a Catalunya. He outpaced the previous day's winner Rigoberto Uran (Sky), with Liquigas-Cannondale's Sylvester Szmyd taking third.

Michael Albasini of GreenEdge easily defended his leader's jersey, finishing in the leading group. Steve Morabito of BMC was not in that group, however, and fell off the podium, so Lotto-Belisol's Jurgen Van Den Broeck moved up to second overall, with Daniel Martin of Garmin-Barracuda third.

Sunshine and spring weather

There were only 129 riders at the start in Asco, under unaccustomed sunshine and surprisingly warm temperatures of 18 degrees Celsius on this longest stage of this year's race.

The peloton took the first climb, the Alt de la Granadella (category 2) at 26.2km together. It took 90 kilometers for the first successful group to form and get away. Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team), Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank), Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil), Marcos García (Caja Rural) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) eventually built up a lead of up to 7:30. Javier Ramirez of Andalucia gave chase but was eventually caught again by the field.

Various teams combined to bring the gap down, and it was only 2:10 as the leaders started up the day's final climb, the category 1 Alt de de Montserrat. That was also the cue for Frank to attack out of the lead group. He was unable to get away.

By the time the leaders hit the top, they had a gap of only 23 seconds. Behind them, race leader Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) suffered as Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) attacked, as did Damiano Cunego (Lampre), amongst others. Both Cunego and Dan Martin (Garmin-Barracuda) were able to catch the lead group.

More and more riders came up, and eventually a large group formed on the descent with all the favourites. Leipheimer was the first to attack out of the group, but it was Euskaltel's Samuel Sanchez who was successful, getting away with 12km to go and building up a small gap as he flew down the mountain. It wasn't enough, though, and he was caught again about 4km later.

Leipheimer led the group, putting up a blistering pace along with two teammates, but he was unable to dump race leader Albasini. The American led the way under the the one kilometer marker, but had no chance against the sprinters.

His teammate Dario Cataldo opened the slightly uphill sprint, but it was Simon who prevailed ahead of Uran and Szmyd.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4:58:27
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
3Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
7Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
13Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
16Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
17Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
19Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
20Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
23Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
24Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
25Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
26Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
27Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:10
28Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
29Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:01:26
30Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:59
31Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
32Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
33Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
34Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
35Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
36Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
38Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
39Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
40Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
41Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
42Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
43Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
44Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
45Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
46Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
48Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
49Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
50Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
52Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
53Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
54Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
55David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
56Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
57Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
58Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
59Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
61Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:28
62Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
63Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
64Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
65Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
67Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
68Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
69Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
70Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
71Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
72Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:46
73Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
74Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
75Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
76Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
77Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
78Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
79Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
80Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
82Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
83Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
84David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
85Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
86Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
87Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
88Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
89Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
91Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
92Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
93Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
94Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
96Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
97Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
98David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
99Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
100Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
101Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
103Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
104Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
105Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
106Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
107Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
108Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
109Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:18:25
110Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
111Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
112Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia0:21:04
113Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
114Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
116André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
117Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
118Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
119Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
120Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
121Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
122Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
123Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
124José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
DNFStéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFRob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFThomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
DNFKenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNSMikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNSGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFNicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale

Mountain 1 - La Granadella (Cat. 2), 26.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank10pts
2Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
3Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne5
4Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda3
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
6Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountain 2 - Alt de Montserrat (Cat. 1), 184.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank16pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne10
4Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural8
5Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep6
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
7Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda3
8Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling1

Sprint 1 - Santa Coloma de Queralt, 108km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Sprint 2 - Monistrol de Montserrat, 176.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
3Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Barracuda14:55:21
2Katusha Team
3Saur-Sojasun0:00:10
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:36
5Rabobank0:04:59
6Movistar
7Andalucia0:09:58
8Greenedge Cycling Team
9Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
10Vacansoleil-DCM
11BMC Racing Team
12Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:27
13Sky Procycling
14Lampre-ISD
15Astana Pro Team
16Radioshack-Nissan0:14:57
17Lotto-Belisol0:17:45
18Saxo Bank
19Caja Rural
20FDJ -Big Mat0:18:26
21Project 1T4I
22Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:32
23AG2R La Mondiale0:26:13

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team17:23:51
2Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:32
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
4Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
7Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
8Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
10Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
11Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
13Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
16Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:01:42
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:16
18Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
19Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:02:23
20Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
21Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:07
22Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
23Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:41
24Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:25
25Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:29
26Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:05:18
27Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:05:19
28Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:31
29Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:07:15
30Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:06
31Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:23
33Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:08:27
34Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
35David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:40
36Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:09:18
37Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
39Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
40Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:10:16
42Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:10:36
43Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
44Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
45Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
46David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
47Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
48Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:47
49Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
50Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:12:53
51Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:14:06
52Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:14:09
53Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda0:15:02
54Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:15
55Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
56Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i0:15:18
57Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
58Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:14
59Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:48
60Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:05
61Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
62Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:17:15
63Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:03
64Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
65Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:18:24
66Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:47
67Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
68Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:19:57
69Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:20:01
70Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:20:40
71David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:21:09
72Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:21:39
73Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
74David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:23:02
75Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:23:05
76Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
77Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:23:26
78Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:52
79André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:26:21
80Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:27:44
81Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:29:47
83Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:29:50
84Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:58
85Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
86Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:30:48
87Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:31:10
88Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:31:41
89Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:32:39
90Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:32:59
91Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
92Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
93Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
94Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
95Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
96Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
97Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia0:33:20
98Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:33:23
99Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
100Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:34:16
101Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
102Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:34:25
103Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:36:25
104Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:37:04
105Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia0:37:41
106Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
107Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
108Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
109Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:41:17
110Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
111Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
112Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
113Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
114Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:42:04
115Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:42:34
116Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:43:37
117Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:44:02
118Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:45:26
119José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia0:45:59
120Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
121Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
122Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:46:34
123Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:46:46
124Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:52:20

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank60pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team25
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team21
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne20
5Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep20
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep19
7Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan18
8Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia17
9Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale17
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda16
11Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team12

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural6
3Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural4
4Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia3
5Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda3
6Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
7Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
8Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia3
9Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
10Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
11Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2

Best Catalunyan classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
2David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
3Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Barracuda52:16:09
2Katusha Team0:02:19
3Saur - Sojasun0:03:55
4Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:41
5Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:27
6Movistar Team0:09:17
7BMC Racing Team0:12:38
8Greenedge Cycling Team0:15:18
9Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:15:20
10Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:49
11Astana Pro Team0:18:10
12Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:20:11
13Radioshack-Nissan0:22:27
14Caja Rural0:28:28
15FDJ-Big Mat0:32:51
16Andalucia0:33:35
17AG20:33:49
18Sky Procycling0:36:34
19Team Saxo Bank0:38:39
20Lampre - ISD0:39:26
21Lotto Belisol Team0:42:48
22Project 1T4I0:45:17
23Liquigas-Cannondale0:45:49

