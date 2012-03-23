Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Julien Simon of Saur-Sojasun gave his team a WorldTour win, taking the mass sprint in the fifth stage of the Volta a Catalunya. He outpaced the previous day's winner Rigoberto Uran (Sky), with Liquigas-Cannondale's Sylvester Szmyd taking third.

Michael Albasini of GreenEdge easily defended his leader's jersey, finishing in the leading group. Steve Morabito of BMC was not in that group, however, and fell off the podium, so Lotto-Belisol's Jurgen Van Den Broeck moved up to second overall, with Daniel Martin of Garmin-Barracuda third.

Sunshine and spring weather

There were only 129 riders at the start in Asco, under unaccustomed sunshine and surprisingly warm temperatures of 18 degrees Celsius on this longest stage of this year's race.

The peloton took the first climb, the Alt de la Granadella (category 2) at 26.2km together. It took 90 kilometers for the first successful group to form and get away. Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team), Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank), Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil), Marcos García (Caja Rural) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) eventually built up a lead of up to 7:30. Javier Ramirez of Andalucia gave chase but was eventually caught again by the field.

Various teams combined to bring the gap down, and it was only 2:10 as the leaders started up the day's final climb, the category 1 Alt de de Montserrat. That was also the cue for Frank to attack out of the lead group. He was unable to get away.

By the time the leaders hit the top, they had a gap of only 23 seconds. Behind them, race leader Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) suffered as Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) attacked, as did Damiano Cunego (Lampre), amongst others. Both Cunego and Dan Martin (Garmin-Barracuda) were able to catch the lead group.

More and more riders came up, and eventually a large group formed on the descent with all the favourites. Leipheimer was the first to attack out of the group, but it was Euskaltel's Samuel Sanchez who was successful, getting away with 12km to go and building up a small gap as he flew down the mountain. It wasn't enough, though, and he was caught again about 4km later.

Leipheimer led the group, putting up a blistering pace along with two teammates, but he was unable to dump race leader Albasini. The American led the way under the the one kilometer marker, but had no chance against the sprinters.

His teammate Dario Cataldo opened the slightly uphill sprint, but it was Simon who prevailed ahead of Uran and Szmyd.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4:58:27 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 3 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 17 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 20 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 23 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 24 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 25 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 26 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 27 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:10 28 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 29 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:01:26 30 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:59 31 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia 32 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 33 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia 34 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 35 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 36 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i 38 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 39 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 40 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 41 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 42 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 43 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 44 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i 45 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 46 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 48 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 49 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 50 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 52 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 53 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 54 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 55 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 56 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 57 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 58 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 59 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 60 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:28 62 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 63 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 64 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i 65 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 68 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 69 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 70 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 71 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 72 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:46 73 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 74 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 75 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 76 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 77 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 78 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 79 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 80 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 81 Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 82 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia 83 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 84 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 85 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 86 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 87 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 88 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 89 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 91 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 92 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 93 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 94 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 96 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 97 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 98 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 99 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 100 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 101 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 102 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 103 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 104 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 105 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 106 Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana 107 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 108 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 109 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:18:25 110 Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 111 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 112 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia 0:21:04 113 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 114 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 116 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 117 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 118 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia 119 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 120 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 121 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 122 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 123 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 124 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia DNF Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda DNF Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNS Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNS Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale

Mountain 1 - La Granadella (Cat. 2), 26.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 pts 2 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 3 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 5 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 3 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 6 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountain 2 - Alt de Montserrat (Cat. 1), 184.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 16 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 10 4 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 8 5 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 6 6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 7 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 3 8 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 9 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint 1 - Santa Coloma de Queralt, 108km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Sprint 2 - Monistrol de Montserrat, 176.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 3 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Garmin-Barracuda 14:55:21 2 Katusha Team 3 Saur-Sojasun 0:00:10 4 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:36 5 Rabobank 0:04:59 6 Movistar 7 Andalucia 0:09:58 8 Greenedge Cycling Team 9 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 10 Vacansoleil-DCM 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:27 13 Sky Procycling 14 Lampre-ISD 15 Astana Pro Team 16 Radioshack-Nissan 0:14:57 17 Lotto-Belisol 0:17:45 18 Saxo Bank 19 Caja Rural 20 FDJ -Big Mat 0:18:26 21 Project 1T4I 22 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:32 23 AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:13

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 17:23:51 2 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:32 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 4 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 8 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 10 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 11 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 13 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 16 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:01:42 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:16 18 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 19 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:02:23 20 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:07 22 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:41 24 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:25 25 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:29 26 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:18 27 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:05:19 28 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:31 29 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:07:15 30 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:06 31 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:23 33 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:08:27 34 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 35 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:40 36 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:09:18 37 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 39 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 40 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 41 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:10:16 42 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:10:36 43 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 44 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 45 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia 46 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 47 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i 48 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:47 49 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 50 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:12:53 51 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:14:06 52 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:14:09 53 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 0:15:02 54 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:15 55 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 56 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:15:18 57 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 58 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:14 59 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:48 60 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:05 61 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 62 Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:17:15 63 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:03 64 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 65 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:18:24 66 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:47 67 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 68 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:19:57 69 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:20:01 70 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:20:40 71 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:21:09 72 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:21:39 73 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 74 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 0:23:02 75 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:23:05 76 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 77 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:23:26 78 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:24:52 79 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:26:21 80 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:27:44 81 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:29:47 83 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:29:50 84 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:58 85 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 86 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:30:48 87 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:31:10 88 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:31:41 89 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:32:39 90 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:32:59 91 Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 92 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 93 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 94 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 95 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 96 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 97 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia 0:33:20 98 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:33:23 99 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i 100 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:34:16 101 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 102 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:34:25 103 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:36:25 104 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:37:04 105 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia 0:37:41 106 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 107 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 108 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 109 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:41:17 110 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 111 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 112 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 113 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 114 Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:42:04 115 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:42:34 116 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:43:37 117 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:44:02 118 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:45:26 119 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia 0:45:59 120 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia 121 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia 122 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:46:34 123 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:46:46 124 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:52:20

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 60 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 25 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 20 5 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 20 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 19 7 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 18 8 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 17 9 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 17 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 16 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 6 3 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 4 4 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 3 5 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 3 6 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 7 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 8 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia 3 9 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 10 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 11 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Best Catalunyan classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 3 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia