Simon sprints to stage 5 win in Catalunya
Albasini continues as race leader
Stage 5: Ascó - Manresa
Julien Simon of Saur-Sojasun gave his team a WorldTour win, taking the mass sprint in the fifth stage of the Volta a Catalunya. He outpaced the previous day's winner Rigoberto Uran (Sky), with Liquigas-Cannondale's Sylvester Szmyd taking third.
Michael Albasini of GreenEdge easily defended his leader's jersey, finishing in the leading group. Steve Morabito of BMC was not in that group, however, and fell off the podium, so Lotto-Belisol's Jurgen Van Den Broeck moved up to second overall, with Daniel Martin of Garmin-Barracuda third.
Sunshine and spring weather
There were only 129 riders at the start in Asco, under unaccustomed sunshine and surprisingly warm temperatures of 18 degrees Celsius on this longest stage of this year's race.
The peloton took the first climb, the Alt de la Granadella (category 2) at 26.2km together. It took 90 kilometers for the first successful group to form and get away. Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team), Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank), Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil), Marcos García (Caja Rural) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) eventually built up a lead of up to 7:30. Javier Ramirez of Andalucia gave chase but was eventually caught again by the field.
Various teams combined to bring the gap down, and it was only 2:10 as the leaders started up the day's final climb, the category 1 Alt de de Montserrat. That was also the cue for Frank to attack out of the lead group. He was unable to get away.
By the time the leaders hit the top, they had a gap of only 23 seconds. Behind them, race leader Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) suffered as Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) attacked, as did Damiano Cunego (Lampre), amongst others. Both Cunego and Dan Martin (Garmin-Barracuda) were able to catch the lead group.
More and more riders came up, and eventually a large group formed on the descent with all the favourites. Leipheimer was the first to attack out of the group, but it was Euskaltel's Samuel Sanchez who was successful, getting away with 12km to go and building up a small gap as he flew down the mountain. It wasn't enough, though, and he was caught again about 4km later.
Leipheimer led the group, putting up a blistering pace along with two teammates, but he was unable to dump race leader Albasini. The American led the way under the the one kilometer marker, but had no chance against the sprinters.
His teammate Dario Cataldo opened the slightly uphill sprint, but it was Simon who prevailed ahead of Uran and Szmyd.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4:58:27
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|15
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|17
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|20
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|23
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|24
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|26
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|27
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:10
|28
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|29
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:01:26
|30
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:59
|31
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
|32
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|33
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|34
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|35
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|36
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
|38
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|39
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|40
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|41
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|42
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|43
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|44
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
|45
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|46
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|48
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|49
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|52
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|53
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|54
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|55
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|56
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|57
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|58
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|59
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|60
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:28
|62
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|63
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|64
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
|65
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|68
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|69
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|70
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|71
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|72
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:46
|73
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|74
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|75
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|78
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|79
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|80
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|81
|Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|82
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
|83
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|84
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|85
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|86
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|87
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|88
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|91
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|92
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|93
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|94
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|96
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|97
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|98
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|99
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|100
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|101
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|103
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|104
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|105
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|106
|Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|107
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|108
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|109
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:18:25
|110
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|111
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|112
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|0:21:04
|113
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|114
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|116
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|117
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|118
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
|119
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|120
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|121
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|122
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|123
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|124
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|DNF
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNS
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNS
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|pts
|2
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|5
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|10
|4
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|8
|5
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|6
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|7
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|8
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|9
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|3
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Barracuda
|14:55:21
|2
|Katusha Team
|3
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:10
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:36
|5
|Rabobank
|0:04:59
|6
|Movistar
|7
|Andalucia
|0:09:58
|8
|Greenedge Cycling Team
|9
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:27
|13
|Sky Procycling
|14
|Lampre-ISD
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:14:57
|17
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:17:45
|18
|Saxo Bank
|19
|Caja Rural
|20
|FDJ -Big Mat
|0:18:26
|21
|Project 1T4I
|22
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:32
|23
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|17:23:51
|2
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:32
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|4
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|8
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|10
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|11
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|16
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:01:42
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|18
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|19
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:23
|20
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:07
|22
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:41
|24
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:25
|25
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:29
|26
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:18
|27
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:05:19
|28
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:31
|29
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:07:15
|30
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:06
|31
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:23
|33
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:27
|34
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|35
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:40
|36
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:09:18
|37
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|39
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|40
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:10:16
|42
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:10:36
|43
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|44
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|45
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
|46
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|47
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
|48
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:47
|49
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|50
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:12:53
|51
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:14:06
|52
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:09
|53
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:15:02
|54
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:15
|55
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|56
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:15:18
|57
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|58
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:14
|59
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:48
|60
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:05
|61
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|62
|Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:17:15
|63
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:03
|64
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:18:24
|66
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:47
|67
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|68
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:19:57
|69
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:20:01
|70
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:20:40
|71
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:21:09
|72
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:21:39
|73
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|74
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:23:02
|75
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:23:05
|76
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|77
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:23:26
|78
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:24:52
|79
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:26:21
|80
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:27:44
|81
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:29:47
|83
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:29:50
|84
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:58
|85
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|86
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:30:48
|87
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:31:10
|88
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:31:41
|89
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:32:39
|90
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:32:59
|91
|Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|92
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|93
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|94
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|95
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|96
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|97
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|0:33:20
|98
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:33:23
|99
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
|100
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:34:16
|101
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:34:25
|103
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:25
|104
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:37:04
|105
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:37:41
|106
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|107
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|108
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|109
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:41:17
|110
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|111
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|112
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|113
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|114
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:42:04
|115
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:34
|116
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:43:37
|117
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:44:02
|118
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:45:26
|119
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|0:45:59
|120
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|121
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
|122
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:46:34
|123
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:46:46
|124
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:52:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|60
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|20
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|20
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|19
|7
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|8
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|17
|9
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|16
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|3
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|4
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|5
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|8
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|9
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|10
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|11
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|52:16:09
|2
|Katusha Team
|0:02:19
|3
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:55
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:41
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:27
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:09:17
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:38
|8
|Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:15:18
|9
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:15:20
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:49
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:18:10
|12
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:11
|13
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:22:27
|14
|Caja Rural
|0:28:28
|15
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:32:51
|16
|Andalucia
|0:33:35
|17
|AG2
|0:33:49
|18
|Sky Procycling
|0:36:34
|19
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:38:39
|20
|Lampre - ISD
|0:39:26
|21
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:42:48
|22
|Project 1T4I
|0:45:17
|23
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:45:49
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy