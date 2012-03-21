Trending

Brajkovic wins weather-shortened queen stage

Stage 3 time gaps nullified, Albasini remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 28

Brajkovic pipps Golas to the stage

Brajkovic pipps Golas to the stage
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 2 of 28

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 3 of 28

Samuel Sanchez needs help with his back wheel

Samuel Sanchez needs help with his back wheel
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 4 of 28

Andy Schleck quit the race

Andy Schleck quit the race
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 5 of 28

The peloton in action during a frigid, wet day of racing at the Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

The peloton in action during a frigid, wet day of racing at the Volta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 6 of 28

A snow plough was called in on stage 3

A snow plough was called in on stage 3
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 7 of 28

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge)

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 8 of 28

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol Team)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol Team)
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 9 of 28

Johann Tschopp (BMC Racing Team) leads on the final climb

Johann Tschopp (BMC Racing Team) leads on the final climb
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 10 of 28

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 11 of 28

A Europcar rider shelters from the poor conditions after the stage

A Europcar rider shelters from the poor conditions after the stage
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 12 of 28

Snow disrupted the stage in Catalunya

Snow disrupted the stage in Catalunya
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 13 of 28

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 14 of 28

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Barracuda)

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 15 of 28

Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Barracuda)

Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 16 of 28

Julian Dean (GreenEdge) hit a parked car while trying to avoid a crash.

Julian Dean (GreenEdge) hit a parked car while trying to avoid a crash.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 17 of 28

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) picks himself up after his crash

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) picks himself up after his crash
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 18 of 28

Sanchez and Basso were both involved in the same crash as Dean

Sanchez and Basso were both involved in the same crash as Dean
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 19 of 28

Sanchez and Basso were both involved in the same crash as Dean

Sanchez and Basso were both involved in the same crash as Dean
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 20 of 28

Julian Dean (GreenEdge) receives treatment

Julian Dean (GreenEdge) receives treatment
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 21 of 28

Julian Dean (GreenEdge) receives treatment

Julian Dean (GreenEdge) receives treatment
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 22 of 28

Julian Dean (GreenEdge) receives attention following his crash into a parked car. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Julian Dean (GreenEdge) receives attention following his crash into a parked car.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 23 of 28

Frantisek Rabon (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) abandoned after crashing early in stage 3. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Frantisek Rabon (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) abandoned after crashing early in stage 3.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 24 of 28

Julian Dean (GreenEdge) collided with a parked car when he swerved to avoid a crash early in stage 3. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Julian Dean (GreenEdge) collided with a parked car when he swerved to avoid a crash early in stage 3.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 25 of 28

Julian Dean (GreenEdge) was diagnosed with a broken leg from his collision with a parked car. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Julian Dean (GreenEdge) was diagnosed with a broken leg from his collision with a parked car.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 26 of 28

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 27 of 28

Andy Schleck and Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan)

Andy Schleck and Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 28 of 28

Snow disrupted the stage in Catalunya

Snow disrupted the stage in Catalunya
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) won the snow-shortened queen stage of the Volta a Catalunya, ahead of Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Mickael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale). The three were part of a 12-rider escape group which got away early and took advantage of the shortening of the stage to take the win.

The bad weather cut the stage from 210.9km to 155km and finished on the lower slopes of the penultimate climb, the HC-rated Port del Canto. The shortened stage eliminated the full ascent of the Port del Canto and the following mountain finish on the HC-rated Port-Ainé.

The peloton is now 39 riders smaller after stage three as five riders didn't start while 34 abandoned.

"It was a terrible day of rain," said Golas, the stage runner-up. "First rain, and then rain became snow. It was really difficult for communication and to ride. At the end of the race we knew that the finish was changed, but we arrived at a certain moment and saw some of the judges around. I understood that there was the finish. I started pulling to do my sprint and don't know if I passed for 1st, 2nd or 3rd. It doesn't matter. It was really difficult."

The race officials decided not to count stage three's time towards general classification, so Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) will remain in the leader's jersey. The GreenEdge rider holds a 1:32 lead over Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) and Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) with 25 additional riders tied on time with Hesjedal and Cherel.

Spring Classics weather in Spain

Cold and rain greeted the riders at the start line in La Vall d'en Bas, with a foreboding promise of what the peloton would face on the race's queen stage. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) decided not to take the start after considering the combination of the many climbs, the bad weather and his injuries from the previous day's crash. He was one of five who did not start, and many others abandoned during the stage, including 2010 Tour de France winner Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan).

The action started early, as a crash at km 10 took down a number of riders, including Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale). All of the riders involved in the crash were able to continue except Julian Dean (GreenEdge) and Frantisek Rabon (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), who were taken to hospital.

The first climb, the category one Alt de Coubet, came at km 17, and Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank) and Johan Tschopp (BMC Racing Team) took off on the ascent. They were joined on the descent by Janez Brajkovic (Astana).

Two other groups caught up with them, and eventually the group consisted of Sorensen, Tschopp, Brajkovic, Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Barracuda), Petr Ignatenko and Timofey Kritskiy (Katusha), Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Romain Bardet and Mickael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale), Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack-Nissan) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM). The 12 pulled away with a lead of up to 11 minutes on the mountainous course.

The inclement weather continued unabated, with rain, fog and cold, plus enough heavy snow at the finish to send out snow plows. In fact, it was bad enough that race organisers had to capitulate and end the race early, after only 155km. That took the field to within 10km of the top of what was to be the day's penultimate climb, the Hors Category Port del Canto, and entirely cut the closing climb, Port Aine, also HC ranked.

The judges' decision worked in favour of the break group, although there was immediately talk of not counting the results for the GC. The lead group, which was reduced to nine riders as they climbed the Port del Canto, held an eight-minute lead as they approached the new finish line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:00:01
2Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
3Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
6Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
7Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
8Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
12Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
14Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
15Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
16Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
17Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
18Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
20David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
21Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
22Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
23Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
25Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
26Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
27Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
28Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
29Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
30Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
32Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
33David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
34Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
35Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
36Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
37André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
38Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
39Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
40Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
41Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
42Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
43Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
44Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
45Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
46Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
48Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
49Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
50Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
52Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
53Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
55Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
56Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
57Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
58Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
59Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
60Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
61Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
62Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
63Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
64Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
66Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
67Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
68Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
70Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
72Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
74Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
75Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
76Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
77Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
80Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
81Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
82Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
83Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
84Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
85David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
86Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
87Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
88Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
89Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
90Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
91Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
92Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
93Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
94Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
95Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
96Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
98Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
99Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
100Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
101Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
102Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
103Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
104Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
105Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
106Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
107Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
108Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
109Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
110Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
111Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
112Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
113Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
114Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
115Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
116Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
117José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
118Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
119Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
120Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
121Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
122Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
123Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
124David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
125Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
126Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
127Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
128Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
129Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
130Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
131Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
132Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
133Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
134Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
135Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
136Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFAnthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFCyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFRoger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
DNFThomas Damuseau (Fra) Project 1t4i
DNSSamuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
DNFJavier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFRafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
DNSDaniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
DNFKanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
DNFRichie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
DNFBradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFBen Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFTiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFAndy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFTom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNSGrischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFFrantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
DNSJavier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
DNSAlejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFGaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFJurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFKenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFMehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFCristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFTimothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFIvan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNSJuan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
DNFDaniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFJulian Dean (NZl) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFSébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
DNFJérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFThibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFAmets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFPierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFTejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFPaolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
DNFAmir Zargari (Iri) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team7:12:12
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:32
3Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
9Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
10Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
11Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
12Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
13Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
17Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
21Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
22Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
24Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
25Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
26Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
27Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
29Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:02:23
30Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
31Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
35Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
36Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
37Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
38Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
39Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
41Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
42Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
43Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
44Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
45Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
46Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
47Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
48Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
49Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:21
50André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
51Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
52Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
54Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:23
56Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:41
57Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
58Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
59Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
60Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
61Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
62Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
63Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
64Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
65Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
66Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
67Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
68Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
69Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
70Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
71Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
72David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
73Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
74Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
75Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
76David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
77Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
80Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
81Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
82Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
83Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
84Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
85Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:51
86Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:58
87Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
88Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
90Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
91Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:05:18
92Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:07
93Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
94José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia0:08:23
95Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
96Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
97Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
98Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
99Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
100Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
101Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
102Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
103Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
104Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
105Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
106Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
107Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
108Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
109Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
110Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
111Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
112Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
113Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
114Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
115David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
116Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
117Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
118Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:10:29
119Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
120Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:10:49
121Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:49
122Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
123Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
124Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
125Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
126Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
127Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
128Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:04
129Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:14:19
130Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:14:44
131Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
132Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
133Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
134Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
135Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:15:04
136Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:17:16

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank28pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team25
3Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep20
4Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale17
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda16
6Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan16
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16
8Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
9Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
10Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep10
11Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne10

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team3pts
2Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda3
3Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural3
4Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia3
5Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
6Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2
7Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana1
8Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep1

Catalanyan classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
2David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
3Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling21:41:12
2Garmin - Barracuda
3Rabobank Cycling Team
4Katusha Team0:00:51
5Astana Pro Team
6Greenedge Cycling Team0:01:28
7Radioshack-Nissan0:01:42
8Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
9Euskaltel - Euskadi
10Team Saxo Bank
11Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:49
12Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:09
13BMC Racing Team0:02:40
14Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:42
15AG20:03:00
16Saur - Sojasun0:03:01
17FDJ-Big Mat0:03:58
18Lampre - ISD
19Movistar Team0:04:18
20Lotto Belisol Team
21Andalucia0:05:09
22Caja Rural0:06:07
23Project 1T4I0:06:27

