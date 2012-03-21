Brajkovic wins weather-shortened queen stage
Stage 3 time gaps nullified, Albasini remains in leader's jersey
Stage 3: La Vall d'en Bas (Sant Esteve d'en Bas) - Port-Ainé
Janez Brajkovic (Astana) won the snow-shortened queen stage of the Volta a Catalunya, ahead of Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Mickael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale). The three were part of a 12-rider escape group which got away early and took advantage of the shortening of the stage to take the win.
The bad weather cut the stage from 210.9km to 155km and finished on the lower slopes of the penultimate climb, the HC-rated Port del Canto. The shortened stage eliminated the full ascent of the Port del Canto and the following mountain finish on the HC-rated Port-Ainé.
The peloton is now 39 riders smaller after stage three as five riders didn't start while 34 abandoned.
"It was a terrible day of rain," said Golas, the stage runner-up. "First rain, and then rain became snow. It was really difficult for communication and to ride. At the end of the race we knew that the finish was changed, but we arrived at a certain moment and saw some of the judges around. I understood that there was the finish. I started pulling to do my sprint and don't know if I passed for 1st, 2nd or 3rd. It doesn't matter. It was really difficult."
The race officials decided not to count stage three's time towards general classification, so Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) will remain in the leader's jersey. The GreenEdge rider holds a 1:32 lead over Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) and Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) with 25 additional riders tied on time with Hesjedal and Cherel.
Spring Classics weather in Spain
Cold and rain greeted the riders at the start line in La Vall d'en Bas, with a foreboding promise of what the peloton would face on the race's queen stage. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) decided not to take the start after considering the combination of the many climbs, the bad weather and his injuries from the previous day's crash. He was one of five who did not start, and many others abandoned during the stage, including 2010 Tour de France winner Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan).
The action started early, as a crash at km 10 took down a number of riders, including Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale). All of the riders involved in the crash were able to continue except Julian Dean (GreenEdge) and Frantisek Rabon (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), who were taken to hospital.
The first climb, the category one Alt de Coubet, came at km 17, and Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank) and Johan Tschopp (BMC Racing Team) took off on the ascent. They were joined on the descent by Janez Brajkovic (Astana).
Two other groups caught up with them, and eventually the group consisted of Sorensen, Tschopp, Brajkovic, Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Barracuda), Petr Ignatenko and Timofey Kritskiy (Katusha), Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Romain Bardet and Mickael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale), Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack-Nissan) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM). The 12 pulled away with a lead of up to 11 minutes on the mountainous course.
The inclement weather continued unabated, with rain, fog and cold, plus enough heavy snow at the finish to send out snow plows. In fact, it was bad enough that race organisers had to capitulate and end the race early, after only 155km. That took the field to within 10km of the top of what was to be the day's penultimate climb, the Hors Category Port del Canto, and entirely cut the closing climb, Port Aine, also HC ranked.
The judges' decision worked in favour of the break group, although there was immediately talk of not counting the results for the GC. The lead group, which was reduced to nine riders as they climbed the Port del Canto, held an eight-minute lead as they approached the new finish line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:01
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|3
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|7
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|14
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|15
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|17
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|18
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|22
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|23
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|26
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|27
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|28
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|29
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|30
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|32
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|33
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|34
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|35
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|36
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|38
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|39
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|40
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|42
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|43
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|44
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|45
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|46
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|48
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|49
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|52
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|53
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|55
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|56
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|57
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|58
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|59
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|60
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|61
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|63
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|64
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|66
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
|67
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|68
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|70
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|74
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|75
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|76
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|77
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|80
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|81
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|83
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|84
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|85
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|86
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|87
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|88
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
|89
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
|90
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|92
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|93
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|94
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|95
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|96
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|98
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|99
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|100
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|101
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|102
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|104
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|105
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|106
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
|107
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|108
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|109
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|110
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|111
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|112
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|113
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|114
|Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|115
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|116
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|117
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|118
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|119
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
|121
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|122
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|123
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|124
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|125
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|126
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|127
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|128
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|129
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|130
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|131
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|132
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|133
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
|134
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|135
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|136
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
|DNF
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Project 1t4i
|DNS
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|DNS
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNS
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|DNS
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNS
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julian Dean (NZl) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|DNF
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Amir Zargari (Iri) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7:12:12
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:01:32
|3
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|11
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|17
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|21
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|24
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|25
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|26
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|29
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:23
|30
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|31
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|35
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|36
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|37
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|38
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|39
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|41
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|42
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|44
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|45
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|47
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|48
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|49
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:21
|50
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|51
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|52
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|54
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:23
|56
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:41
|57
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|58
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|59
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|60
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|61
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|62
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|63
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|65
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|66
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|67
|Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|68
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia
|69
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|71
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|72
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|74
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|75
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|76
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|77
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|80
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|81
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|82
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|83
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|84
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i
|85
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:51
|86
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|87
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|90
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|91
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:18
|92
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:07
|93
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|94
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|0:08:23
|95
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|97
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|98
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|99
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia
|100
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|101
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i
|102
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|103
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|104
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|105
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|106
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|107
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia
|108
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|109
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|110
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|111
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia
|112
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|113
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
|114
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|115
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|116
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|117
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|118
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:10:29
|119
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|120
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:10:49
|121
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:49
|122
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|123
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|125
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|126
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|127
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|128
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:04
|129
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:14:19
|130
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:14:44
|131
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|132
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|133
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|134
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:15:04
|136
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:17:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|28
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|20
|4
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|16
|6
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|8
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|9
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|10
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|10
|11
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|3
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|4
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|5
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|6
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|7
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|1
|8
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|21:41:12
|2
|Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:00:51
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|7
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:42
|8
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|Team Saxo Bank
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:49
|12
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:09
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:40
|14
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:42
|15
|AG2
|0:03:00
|16
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:01
|17
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:58
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|19
|Movistar Team
|0:04:18
|20
|Lotto Belisol Team
|21
|Andalucia
|0:05:09
|22
|Caja Rural
|0:06:07
|23
|Project 1T4I
|0:06:27
