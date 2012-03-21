Image 1 of 28 Brajkovic pipps Golas to the stage (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 2 of 28 Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 3 of 28 Samuel Sanchez needs help with his back wheel (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 4 of 28 Andy Schleck quit the race (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 5 of 28 The peloton in action during a frigid, wet day of racing at the Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 6 of 28 A snow plough was called in on stage 3 (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 7 of 28 Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 8 of 28 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol Team) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 9 of 28 Johann Tschopp (BMC Racing Team) leads on the final climb (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 10 of 28 (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 11 of 28 A Europcar rider shelters from the poor conditions after the stage (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 12 of 28 Snow disrupted the stage in Catalunya (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 13 of 28 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 14 of 28 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 15 of 28 Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 16 of 28 Julian Dean (GreenEdge) hit a parked car while trying to avoid a crash. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 17 of 28 Ivan Basso (Liquigas) picks himself up after his crash (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 18 of 28 Sanchez and Basso were both involved in the same crash as Dean (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 19 of 28 Sanchez and Basso were both involved in the same crash as Dean (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 20 of 28 Julian Dean (GreenEdge) receives treatment (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 21 of 28 Julian Dean (GreenEdge) receives treatment (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 22 of 28 Julian Dean (GreenEdge) receives attention following his crash into a parked car. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 23 of 28 Frantisek Rabon (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) abandoned after crashing early in stage 3. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 24 of 28 Julian Dean (GreenEdge) collided with a parked car when he swerved to avoid a crash early in stage 3. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 25 of 28 Julian Dean (GreenEdge) was diagnosed with a broken leg from his collision with a parked car. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 26 of 28 Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 27 of 28 Andy Schleck and Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 28 of 28 Snow disrupted the stage in Catalunya (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) won the snow-shortened queen stage of the Volta a Catalunya, ahead of Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Mickael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale). The three were part of a 12-rider escape group which got away early and took advantage of the shortening of the stage to take the win.

The bad weather cut the stage from 210.9km to 155km and finished on the lower slopes of the penultimate climb, the HC-rated Port del Canto. The shortened stage eliminated the full ascent of the Port del Canto and the following mountain finish on the HC-rated Port-Ainé.

The peloton is now 39 riders smaller after stage three as five riders didn't start while 34 abandoned.

"It was a terrible day of rain," said Golas, the stage runner-up. "First rain, and then rain became snow. It was really difficult for communication and to ride. At the end of the race we knew that the finish was changed, but we arrived at a certain moment and saw some of the judges around. I understood that there was the finish. I started pulling to do my sprint and don't know if I passed for 1st, 2nd or 3rd. It doesn't matter. It was really difficult."

The race officials decided not to count stage three's time towards general classification, so Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) will remain in the leader's jersey. The GreenEdge rider holds a 1:32 lead over Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) and Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) with 25 additional riders tied on time with Hesjedal and Cherel.

Spring Classics weather in Spain

Cold and rain greeted the riders at the start line in La Vall d'en Bas, with a foreboding promise of what the peloton would face on the race's queen stage. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) decided not to take the start after considering the combination of the many climbs, the bad weather and his injuries from the previous day's crash. He was one of five who did not start, and many others abandoned during the stage, including 2010 Tour de France winner Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan).

The action started early, as a crash at km 10 took down a number of riders, including Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale). All of the riders involved in the crash were able to continue except Julian Dean (GreenEdge) and Frantisek Rabon (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), who were taken to hospital.

The first climb, the category one Alt de Coubet, came at km 17, and Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank) and Johan Tschopp (BMC Racing Team) took off on the ascent. They were joined on the descent by Janez Brajkovic (Astana).

Two other groups caught up with them, and eventually the group consisted of Sorensen, Tschopp, Brajkovic, Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Barracuda), Petr Ignatenko and Timofey Kritskiy (Katusha), Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Romain Bardet and Mickael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale), Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack-Nissan) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM). The 12 pulled away with a lead of up to 11 minutes on the mountainous course.

The inclement weather continued unabated, with rain, fog and cold, plus enough heavy snow at the finish to send out snow plows. In fact, it was bad enough that race organisers had to capitulate and end the race early, after only 155km. That took the field to within 10km of the top of what was to be the day's penultimate climb, the Hors Category Port del Canto, and entirely cut the closing climb, Port Aine, also HC ranked.

The judges' decision worked in favour of the break group, although there was immediately talk of not counting the results for the GC. The lead group, which was reduced to nine riders as they climbed the Port del Canto, held an eight-minute lead as they approached the new finish line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:00:01 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 3 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 7 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 8 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 12 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 13 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 14 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 15 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 17 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 18 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 20 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 22 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 23 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana 26 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 27 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 28 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 30 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 32 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 33 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 34 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 35 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 36 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 37 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 38 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 39 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 40 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 42 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 43 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 44 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 45 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 46 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 47 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 48 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 49 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 50 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 52 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 53 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 55 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 56 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 57 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 58 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 59 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 60 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 61 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 63 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 64 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia 66 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia 67 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 68 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 70 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 74 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 75 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 76 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 77 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 80 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 81 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 82 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 83 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 84 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 85 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 86 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 87 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 88 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i 89 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i 90 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia 92 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 93 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 94 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 95 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 96 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 98 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 99 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 100 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 101 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 102 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 104 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 105 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 106 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i 107 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 108 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 109 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 110 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 111 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 112 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 113 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 114 Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 115 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 116 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 117 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia 118 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 119 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 120 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia 121 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 122 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 123 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 124 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 125 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 126 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 127 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 128 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 129 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 130 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 131 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 132 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 133 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia 134 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 135 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 136 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team DNF Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i DNF Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Project 1t4i DNS Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne DNF Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural DNF Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank DNS Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank DNF Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling DNF Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling DNF Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan DNF Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan DNF Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan DNF Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNS Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep DNS Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team DNS Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNS Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team DNF Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) GreenEdge Cycling Team DNF Julian Dean (NZl) GreenEdge Cycling Team DNF Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda DNF Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana DNF Amir Zargari (Iri) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 7:12:12 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda 0:01:32 3 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 9 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 11 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 12 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 17 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 21 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 24 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 25 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 26 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 29 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:02:23 30 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 31 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 35 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 36 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 37 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 38 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 39 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 41 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 42 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 43 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 44 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 45 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 46 Egor Silin (Rus) Pro Team Astana 47 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 48 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 49 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:21 50 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 51 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 52 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 54 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:03:23 56 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:41 57 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 58 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 59 Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 60 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team 61 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 62 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 63 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 65 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 66 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 67 Denis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 68 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia 69 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 70 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 71 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 72 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 74 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 75 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 76 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 77 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 80 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 81 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 82 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 83 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 84 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1t4i 85 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:51 86 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:58 87 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 90 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 91 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:18 92 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:07 93 Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 94 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia 0:08:23 95 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 97 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 98 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 99 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Andalucia 100 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 101 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1t4i 102 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 103 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 104 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 105 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 106 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 107 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia 108 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 109 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 110 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 111 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia 112 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 113 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i 114 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 115 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 116 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 117 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 118 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:10:29 119 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 120 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:10:49 121 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:49 122 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia 123 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 124 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 125 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 126 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 127 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 128 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:04 129 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:14:19 130 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:14:44 131 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 132 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 133 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 134 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 135 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:15:04 136 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:17:16

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 28 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 25 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 20 4 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 17 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda 16 6 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 16 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 8 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 9 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 10 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 10 11 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 10

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 3 3 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 3 4 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia 3 5 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 6 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2 7 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana 1 8 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 1

Catalanyan classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 3 Jordi Simon (Spa) Andalucia