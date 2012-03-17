Trending

Gerrans wins in Milan-San Remo

Australian national champ outsprints Cancellara, Nibali

Image 1 of 79

Cancellara and Gerrans go to the line side-by-side, but it was Gerrans who pulled through.

Cancellara and Gerrans go to the line side-by-side, but it was Gerrans who pulled through.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 79

The peloton mid way through the 298 km epic.

The peloton mid way through the 298 km epic.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 79

Nibali congratulates Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

Nibali congratulates Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 79

Liquigas-Cannondale rode an aggressive race but were ultimately unrewarded.

Liquigas-Cannondale rode an aggressive race but were ultimately unrewarded.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 79

More or less the view of Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

More or less the view of Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 79

Mark Cavendish (Sky)

Mark Cavendish (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 79

Vicenzo Nibali stands up

Vicenzo Nibali stands up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 79

Gerrans takes out Milan-San Remo

Gerrans takes out Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 79

Gerrans shows off his MSR spoils.

Gerrans shows off his MSR spoils.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 79

Mark Cavendish (Sky)

Mark Cavendish (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 79

Racers along the coast in Milan-San Remo

Racers along the coast in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 79

Oscar Freire (Katusha)

Oscar Freire (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 79

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 79

Victor Hugo Pena (Colombia - Coldeportes)

Victor Hugo Pena (Colombia - Coldeportes)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 79

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 79

Mark Cavendish (Sky)

Mark Cavendish (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 79

The podium at Milan-San Remo: Fabian Cancellara, Simon Gerrans, Vicenzo Nibali

The podium at Milan-San Remo: Fabian Cancellara, Simon Gerrans, Vicenzo Nibali
(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Image 18 of 79

Simon Gerrans wins in San Remo

Simon Gerrans wins in San Remo
(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Image 19 of 79

Carlos Quintero (Colombia Coldeportes) is treated after crashing and breaking his collarbone

Carlos Quintero (Colombia Coldeportes) is treated after crashing and breaking his collarbone
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 79

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 79

Paxi Vila (Utensilnord Named)

Paxi Vila (Utensilnord Named)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 79

The winning move on the descent, Nibali sits on as Cancellara tries his best to drop Gerrans.

The winning move on the descent, Nibali sits on as Cancellara tries his best to drop Gerrans.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 79

Gerrans showed his class in Milan-San Remo, and the versatility that he's developed in the latter part of his career.

Gerrans showed his class in Milan-San Remo, and the versatility that he's developed in the latter part of his career.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 79

It's the guy that wins the bike race that is the strongest on the day Fabian.

It's the guy that wins the bike race that is the strongest on the day Fabian.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 79

Gerrans leading Nibali on the technical descent into town. The Australian was very nearly dropped in the final 3 kilometres by Cancellara, but managed to hang on.

Gerrans leading Nibali on the technical descent into town. The Australian was very nearly dropped in the final 3 kilometres by Cancellara, but managed to hang on.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 79

Gerrans stands on the podium as the second man to win Milan-San Remo from Australia in as many years.

Gerrans stands on the podium as the second man to win Milan-San Remo from Australia in as many years.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 79

Cheng Ji (Project 1T4I)

Cheng Ji (Project 1T4I)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 79

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 79

Angel Madrazo (Movistar)

Angel Madrazo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 79

Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 79

Still in disbelief, Gerrans is escorted to the podium.

Still in disbelief, Gerrans is escorted to the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 79

Mark Cavendish (Sky)

Mark Cavendish (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 79

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) celebrates winning

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) celebrates winning
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 79

Fabian Cancellara motors toward the finish of Milan-San Remo

Fabian Cancellara motors toward the finish of Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 79

Podium kisses for Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge)

Podium kisses for Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 79

Vicenzo Nibali takes a pull

Vicenzo Nibali takes a pull
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 79

Fabian Cancellara put his TT skills to use at the end of Milan-San Remo

Fabian Cancellara put his TT skills to use at the end of Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 79

Fabian Cancellara leads Simon Gerrans and Vicenzo Nibali

Fabian Cancellara leads Simon Gerrans and Vicenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 79

Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) at the front

Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) at the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 79

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) on the podium

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 79

Vicenzo Nibali and Simon Gerrans

Vicenzo Nibali and Simon Gerrans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 79

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 79

Even help from a teammate wasn't enough for Mark Cavendish (Sky) to make up for getting dropped on a climb in Milan-San Remo

Even help from a teammate wasn't enough for Mark Cavendish (Sky) to make up for getting dropped on a climb in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 79

Simon Gerrans leads Cunego and Sagan

Simon Gerrans leads Cunego and Sagan
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 79

Damiano Cunego and Lars Boom in action

Damiano Cunego and Lars Boom in action
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 79

Petacchi (Lampre) descending

Petacchi (Lampre) descending
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 79

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) was dropped early on

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) was dropped early on
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 79

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 79

The 2012 Milan-San Remo field

The 2012 Milan-San Remo field
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 79

The 2012 Milan-San Remo field

The 2012 Milan-San Remo field
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 79

Simon Gerrans wins Milan-San Remo ahead of Fabian Cancellara

Simon Gerrans wins Milan-San Remo ahead of Fabian Cancellara
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 79

Gerrans rode the perfect Milan-San Remo

Gerrans rode the perfect Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 79

Simon Gerrans wins Milan-San Remo ahead of Fabian Cancellara

Simon Gerrans wins Milan-San Remo ahead of Fabian Cancellara
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 79

Fabian Cancellara leads Simon Gerrans and Vicenzo Nibali in the final kilometers

Fabian Cancellara leads Simon Gerrans and Vicenzo Nibali in the final kilometers
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 79

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) wins Milan-San Remo

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) wins Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 79

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) sprints to the win at Milan-San Remo

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) sprints to the win at Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 79

Fabian Cancellara leads Simon Gerrans

Fabian Cancellara leads Simon Gerrans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 79

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) stands up

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) stands up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 79

Fabian Cancellara, Simon Gerrans, Vicenzo Nibali

Fabian Cancellara, Simon Gerrans, Vicenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 79

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 79

Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan)

Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 79

Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team)

Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 79

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) wins Milan-San Remo

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) wins Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 64 of 79

Milan-San Remo 2012 podium: Fabian Cancellara, Simon Gerrans, Vicenzo Nibali

Milan-San Remo 2012 podium: Fabian Cancellara, Simon Gerrans, Vicenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 79

Fabian Cancellara descending the Poggio

Fabian Cancellara descending the Poggio
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 79

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) leads Nibali

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) leads Nibali
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 79

Vincenzo Nibali follows Simon Gerrans

Vincenzo Nibali follows Simon Gerrans
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 79

Cancellara looks back to see Gerrans on his wheel

Cancellara looks back to see Gerrans on his wheel
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 79

The three leaders head down the Poggio

The three leaders head down the Poggio
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 79

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 79

Fantastic scenes on the coastline

Fantastic scenes on the coastline
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 79

Tom Boonen (Omega-Pharma QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Omega-Pharma QuickStep)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 79

Oscar Freire (Team Katusha)

Oscar Freire (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 79

The start of Milan - San Remo

The start of Milan - San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 79

The early break

The early break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 79

A Colombia - Coldeportes rider

A Colombia - Coldeportes rider
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 79

Racers await the start

Racers await the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 79

A local club cheers on the passing peloton

A local club cheers on the passing peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 79

The peloton in Milan - San Remo

The peloton in Milan - San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) captured an enthralling Milan-San Remo, outsprinting Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) at the end of the race. The three had gotten away on the final climb, the Poggio, and maintained a narrow lead to the end.

Related Articles

Few injuries from Milan-San Remo crashes

Gerrans: I can’t deny Cancellara was the strongest

Cancellara pipped at Milan-San Remo

Cavendish's Milan-San Remo hopes fade on Le Manie

"I still haven't realized what we actually did today," said Gerrans. "This is an amazing feeling to win this monument. The team rode perfectly, and we played our cards just the right way."

The first decisive moment in the race came on La Manie, as World Champion Mark Cavendish fell back, and despite the great efforts of his teammates and in particular Matt Hayman, he was unable to rejoin the favourites. The Cipressa, the penultimate climb, saw no changes, but as so often happens, the Poggio played the deciding role.

Several attacks were made but the key moment came as Nibali and Gerrans attacked close to the summit. Cancellara quickly joined them, and from then on there was little doubt as to the race's outcome. The Swiss rider was unable to drop his companions though, either on the descent or the final flat run-in, and having led most for most of the finale, couldn't summon up the last bit of strength to beat Gerrans.

"We rode as a team all day. The guys were always looking after one another and making sure that Gossy was in the right position at the key moments. Simon had free reign to cover any big moves, and he certainly did. Boys rode super today. I'm very, very proud, " said GreenEdge's Matt White.

A moment of silence

The race started with a minute’s silence for the victims of the coach crash in Switzerland earlier this week.

But the racing began when a group of nine got away 21 kilometers into the race: Cheng Ji (Project 1t4i), Juan Pablo Suarez (Colombia-Coldeportes), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana), Angelo Pagani (Colnago-CSF), Vergard Stake Laengen (Team Type 1), Juan Jose Oroz (Euskaltel), Pierpaolo De Negri (Farnese Vini), Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank) and Oleg Berdos (UtensilNord). Their advantage ran out to 13 minutes.

With just under 100 kilometers to go, La Manie loomed, and as GreenEdge and Liquigas set the pace, the most notable victim was none other than Cavendish, who fell off the back of the field. Bernhard Eisel worked long and hard to try and bring his Sky teammate back up, while those at the head of the field increased their speed.

A serious crash with about 78 kilometers to go saw Carlos Quintero (Colombia Coldeportes) carried into an ambulance with suspected head injuries.

Eventually a group formed around Cavendish – he was not the only one to suffer – but even that proved futile.

BMC moved to the front and along with Omega Pharma-Quick Step kept the pace high. Philippe Gilbert put in a turn or two at the front, looking very comfortable.

With 60 kilometers to go, the break was caught by the chasing field. Behind them, and some 10 kilometers later, Cavendish called off the chase. He thanked his teammates for their work.

Favourites charge up Cipressa

BMC led the charge up the Cipressa, with Liquigas moving in to help. As they neared the top, the expected attacks came. The first to go was Francisco Javier Villa of UtensilNord-Named, with Vacansoleil's Johnny Hoogerland catching him. They gradually pulled away, causing Liquigas to pick up its speed again.

A crash with 22 kilometers to go took down Philippe Gilbert, amongst others. The Belgian champion was back on his bike again quickly but his chances of victory were over.

Hoogerland led the way on the descent, but the chasers were catching up. By the time they hit the bottom, a group including Tom Boonen, Cancellara and Daniele Oss came up and caught the two escapees.

The favourites all re-grouped on the seven flat kilometers between the Cipressa and the Poggio. Rabobank jumped into the lead with 11 to go, setting a blistering pace as they headed up the climb. Valerio Agnoli of Liquigas jumped out of the field, soon followed by Movistar's Angel Madrazo, as Rabo kept pace.

Madrazo pulled away from Agnoli on the steep, twisting climb. Hoogerland jumped again and Agnoli fell back into the field. Nibali and Gerrans were the next to go and quickly took the lead, with the Italian giving his all. Cancellara joined them, and the three forced a gap as they hit the sharp left hand turn which started the dizzying final descent.

The four-time World time trial champion had a few meters on his companions as they hit the bottom but he didn't pull away, as expected. The trio took a 12 second lead into the final two kilometers, with Katusha leading the furious chase.

Cancellara led out the sprint but Gerrans moved around to the right to take it by a nose, the second Australian victory in a row. A crash in the chasing field within sight of the finish line saw Omega Pharma-Quick Step's Trentin hit the barriers. Peter Sagan (Liquigas) won the sprint of the field, with John Degenkolb of Project 1t4i rounding out the top five.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team6:59:24
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:02
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4I
6Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
7Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
8Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
9Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
11Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
12Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:12
13Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I
14Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
15Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team0:00:20
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
17Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
19Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4I
20Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
21Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
23Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
24Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
25Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
26Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
27Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
28Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
29Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
31Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
33George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
35Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
36Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
37Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
38Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
39Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
40Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Greenedge Cycling Team
41Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
44Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:00:31
45Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:05
46Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named0:01:24
47Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:35
49Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
50Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
51Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
52André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:48
53Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
54Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
55José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
56Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
58Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
59Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
60Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
61Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
62Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
63Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
64Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
65Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
66Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
67Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
68Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
69Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:20
70Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:41
71Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
72Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
73Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:44
74Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:03:23
75Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:27
76Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:39
77William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:09
78Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:04:44
79Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan
80Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
81Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:05:37
82Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:07:37
83Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:43
84Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
85Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
86Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
87Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:28
89Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
91Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
92Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
93Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
94Baden Cooke (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
95Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
96Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
97Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
98Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
99Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
100Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:14:39
101Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named0:15:54
102Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:17:04
103Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:20:18
104Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
105Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
106Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
107Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
108Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
109Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
110Robert Wagner (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
111Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
112David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
113Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
114Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
115Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
116Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
117Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
119Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
120Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
121Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
122Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
123Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
124Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
125Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
126Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
127Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
128Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
130Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
131Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
132Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
133Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
134Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
135Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
136Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
137Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
138Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1T4I
139Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1T4I
140Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1T4I
141Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
142Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
143Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
144Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
145Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:02
146Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
147Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
148Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named
149Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFStuart O'grady (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
DNFTomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Greenedge Cycling Team
DNFSvein Tuft (Can) Greenedge Cycling Team
DNFMatthew Wilson (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
DNFClaudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFCarlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
DNFPaolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFFrancesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFFabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFMaxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFFranck Osorio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
DNFLuis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
DNFVictor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
DNFCarlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
DNFMarco Canola (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
DNFEnrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
DNFPaolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
DNFAngelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
DNFFilippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
DNFJuan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFAmets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFGabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFVladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFSimon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
DNFAlessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFGrega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
DNFDiego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFDavide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFMaciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFPaolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFGreg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFMatteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4I
DNFRoger Kluge (Ger) Project 1T4I
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFMark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFBernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
DNFMathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
DNFJeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFSalvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
DNFIan Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFJonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
DNFGabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
DNFMatteo Fedi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
DNFDaniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFVegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi

 

Latest on Cyclingnews