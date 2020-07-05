Virtual Tour de France: Julien Bernard wins stage 2
By Cyclingnews
Ovett takes second on the line, Woods third
Stage 2 Men: Watopia Mountain
Julien Bernard (Trek Segafredo) came away with a win on stage 2 of the Virtual Tour de France. The Frenchman left it late, coming around Freddy Ovett (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Michael Woods (EF). It looked as though Ovett had the win in the bag but he was caught just before the line by Bernard after the Frenchman used a late power-up.
Patrick Bevan (CCC Team) had attacked in the final 600m but he was brought back just before the sprint opened up. NTT kept their lead in the race and will wear the maillot jaune next weekend for stage 3. NTT also maintained their lead in the points competition, with Mitchelton-Scott in second place. Israel Start-Up Nation lead the KOM competition.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:12
|2
|Freddy Ovett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|5
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:00:01
|6
|Stefan De Bod (Saf) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00:02
|7
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Louis Meintjes (Saf) NTT Pro Cycling
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|10
|Gianni Veremeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Virtual Tour de France: Julien Bernard wins stage 2Ovett takes second on the line, Woods third
-
Virtual Tour de France: Lauren Stephens wins stage 2Lowden and Magnaldi complete podium
-
Virtual Tour de France stage 2 – Live coverageAll the action from Watopia Mountain Route
-
A minute's silence for Niels De Vriendt held at GP Vermarc Sport20-year-old Belgian rider died during race in Belgium on Saturday
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.