Virtual Tour de France: Julien Bernard wins stage 2

Julien Bernard (Trek Segafredo) came away with a win on stage 2 of the Virtual Tour de France. The Frenchman left it late, coming around Freddy Ovett (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Michael Woods (EF). It looked as though Ovett had the win in the bag but he was caught just before the line by Bernard after the Frenchman used a late power-up.

Patrick Bevan (CCC Team) had attacked in the final 600m but he was brought back just before the sprint opened up. NTT kept their lead in the race and will wear the maillot jaune next weekend for stage 3. NTT also maintained their lead in the points competition, with Mitchelton-Scott in second place. Israel Start-Up Nation lead the KOM competition.