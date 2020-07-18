Virtual Tour de France: Michael Woods claims Mont Ventoux win

Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) won stage 5 of the Virtual Tour de France on a simulation of Mont Ventoux that brought competitors as far as Chalet Reynard. Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT) placed second, while Louis Meintjes (NTT) took third place.

The Canadian sustained a broken femur in a crash at Paris-Nice in March but he showed just how well his rehabilitation has progressed with an assured victory in the Zwift race.

The 22km race began at a brisk pace and the virtual peloton began to split up once they hit the lower slopes of the Ventoux, where Woods was immediately to the fore. He made his first acceleration with 10km, and only Pozzovivo and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) could immediately respond.

They were joined soon afterwards by Eddie Dunbar (Ineos) and the NTT trio of Louis Meintjes, Ben O’Connor and Stefan de Bod, while Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) lost contact with the leaders after battling to stay on terms.

Woods continued his onslaught with 7km to go, and this time only Meintjes and Pozzovivo could follow. The trio quickly established a decisive gap over the chasers, though it gradually became apparent that Woods was the day’s strongman.

With 4km to go, Meintjes lost contact with the front group and Woods proceeded to kick his way clear of Pozzovivo with 3.5km to go.

Woods had 16 seconds in hand as he entered the final kilometre and he completed his effort smoothly to claim a morale-boosting victory as he prepares to return to road racing next month.

