Virtual Tour de France: Matteo Dal-Cin wins men's stage 3

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) claimed victory on stage 3 of the men’s virtual Tour de France, as NTT Pro Cycling retained the overall lead.

Dal-Cin got the better of Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) and Callum Scotson (Mitchelton-Scott) in a sprint finish at the end of 48 largely flat kilometres of racing.

Yellow jersey Ryan Gibbons (NTT Pro Cycling) opened up the sprint but was unable to repeat his stage 1 victory, having spent a good deal of energy at the intermediate sprints and climbs. The South African placed fifth, with teammate Rasmus Tiller sixth, to ensure the maillot jaune will remain within the NTT team camp.

On the first race in Zwift’s new ‘France’ world, on the ‘R.G.V’ course, pre-race favourites Elia Viviani (Cofidis) and Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea-Samsic), Rudy Barbier (Israel Start-Up Nation), and Jakib Marecnzko (CCC Team) were all dropped early on. Similarly, Egan Bernal (Team Ineos), making his virtual racing debut, was out of contention before TV coverage began.

More to follow...